The Pitch: The Swan, The Twins, Their Wives, and Their Deaths

The line between midnight movies and arthouse cinema has always been blurrier than we might like to believe. Both niches exist to accommodate creators (and their fans) who crave something different from conventional Hollywood fare and are willing to seek out unorthodox screening options like festivals and independent theaters in order to scratch that itch. And while they have both produced plenty of forgettable fare from artists who became too comfortable existing in yesterday’s version of transgression — we’ve all seen far too many Oscar bait roadtrip dramas and lamely self-aware horror comedies — at their best, they both represent what’s possible when creativity isn’t limited by conventional industry logic.

I can’t think of a filmmaker who has done a more interesting job of standing with a foot in each world than Peter Greenaway. The British filmmaker has made a career out of work that pulls from his background studying traditional Renaissance paintings and his fascination with all things taboo in equal measure. The term “every frame is a painting” is insufferably overused in film discussions, but he’s one filmmaker to whom it applies quite literally. His films are best understood as a series of images that invoke the oil paintings works of Old Masters as Greenaway flexes his singular understanding of color, space, and fashion in each meticulously composed shot. Lest that sound like a dull cinematic homework assignment, he finds great joy in filling his scripts with the seven deadly sins and turning each film into a full-throated assault on the very idea of good taste.

You can use quite a few films to make the case that Greenaway should be treated as a midnight movie director, from his mainstream breakthrough “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover” to the utterly depraved “The Baby of Macon.” But I can’t think of any that embody the spirit of IndieWire After Dark better than “A Zed & Two Noughts.”

Greenaway’s third feature might be his first one that’s worth remembering — in no small part because it launched his collaboration with cinematographer Sacha Vierny, who played a crucial role in developing his distinct aesthetic. In keeping with this column’s recent focus on depraved animal films, it follows two twin zoologists who become understandably distraught after a swan crashes into a car and causes an accident that kills both of their wives. Less understandably, they begin to develop an obsession with death, decomposition, and dismemberment and soon begin devoting their lives to the misguided study of all the ways that nature can tear up our bodies.

The subsequent depravity is better left unspoiled, of course. But like many of Greenaway’s films, “A Zed & Two Noughts” builds to the reveal of a grotesque art project from someone who refused to let the unspoken laws of human decency restrict their creativity. And in a twisted way, I can’t think of many things that embody the midnight movie ethos better than that. I certainly don’t want to live in a Peter Greenaway movie, but I’ll never stop loving the people who make them. —CZ

©Skouras Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Courtesy Everett Collection

The Aftermath: Is This a Sex Movie with Grief Parts — or a Grief Movie with Sex Parts?

“Some things there’s no moving on from.”

Yes, that’s a Martin McDonagh line. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a watch-it-whenever favorite for me and almost nothing like “A Zed and Two Noughts.” But the Best Picture contender from 2022, about a pair of Irish frenemies whose inexplicable feud turns violent, came to mind even more than it usually does as I sat in awe of my first ever Peter Greenaway film.

The fact that I hadn’t seen anything else by the 81-year-old British writer/director this late into my career is something Zilko tells me could only be seen as weird at a place like IndieWire. Greenaway is avant-garde, provocative, niche, and all things considered absolutely not for everyone. Pedestrian though it may be, mainstream audiences just aren’t ready to ask (let alone answer) the age-old question, “Is leglessness a form of contraception?”

Still as an indie film site, we’ve been talking to and about Greenaway since at least 1997. Both his style and subject matter are decidedly my taste, and although I’d like to think this flabbergasting tale of vehicular swan-slaughter would have found me eventually, I know no cinephile but Zilko with the guts to suggest a title so sensual, tragic, and disgusting all at once.

It’s not every day you experience a pastel-draped world as reminiscent of a high school biology class as it is evocative of a snuff film from the imagination of Wes Anderson. Like shower sex in ice-cold water (best had in the baths behind the panda enclosure, I’m sure), Greenaway’s juxtaposition of lush eroticism and stomach-churning existentialism is almost masochistically seductive. To borrow the film’s philosophical quandary about the zebra and its stripes: Is this a sexy movie with sad parts? Or a sad movie with sexy parts?

The intertwining of those disparate and consequently upsetting emotions is at the off-putting but strong-beating heart of “A Zed and Two Noughts.” From what I’ve read, it may also hold the key to the auteur’s beautiful and shocking work writ large. I won’t cover my corpse in flesh-eating snails over it, but there’s solace to be had in films that make marinating in humanity’s darkest mysteries and most intense pleasure into artful displays of cat-and-mouse torture.

As an ancestral Irish Catholic with a fondness for Kerry Condon, miniature donkeys, and theatrical revenge, “The Banshees of Inisherin” brings me a strange kind of comfort as an intertwining of intense anger and humor. “A Zed and Two Noughts” delivers a similarly strange appeal as a mind-fuck combination of relentless horniness and unstoppable sorrow. —AF

Those brave enough to join in on the fun can stream “A Zed & Two Noughts” with a subscription to the Kino Film Collection on Amazon Prime or rent it on VOD platforms. IndieWire After Dark publishes midnight movie recommendations at 11:59 p.m. ET every Friday. Read more of our deranged suggestions…

