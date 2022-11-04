Zeb Soanes becomes Norwich Puppet Theatre patron

The broadcaster and children's author Zeb Soanes has become a patron of Norwich Puppet Theatre.

The former BBC presenter and author of the Gaspard the Fox series of books, grew up in Suffolk and currently presents a show on Classic FM.

He said he "vividly remembers the Norwich Puppet Theatre's visits to my primary school in Lowestoft" and was "honoured" to become a patron.

Soanes will also be narrating the theatre's Christmas show - Cinderella.

"Puppets captivate children's imaginations," he said.

"Bits of painted wood and string become enchanted creatures, transporting us to other lands and experiences far from our own and all from the safety of a theatre seat."

The puppet theatre's director, Peter Beck, said: "Zeb's patronage reflects his strong belief in the power of puppetry and storytelling to encourage children's creativity and open a world of magic and adventure.

"To have the support of such a celebrated broadcaster and author, who knows the theatre so well, will help us to raise awareness of the vital work that we do with young people."

