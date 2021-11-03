Zeb Noland or Jason Brown? Shane Beamer says he won’t name starter before Saturday

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Beamer said he won’t name a starting quarterback before Saturday’s game against Florida.

Starting quarterback Zeb Noland — who has been playing in place of the injured Luke Doty — underwent knee surgery last week to address a torn meniscus. South Carolina had been hopeful he could play this week, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go come Saturday.

Beamer said Noland “looked good” at practice on Wednesday and that he was throwing out of the pocket on Tuesday. South Carolina’s first-year head coach added Tuesday that he’d need to see Noland be able to get his mobility back to feel confident in him playing this weekend.

If Noland can’t go, Jason Brown would be the projected starter. Brown has had limited opportunities this fall, but completed 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in mop up duty at Texas A&M two weeks ago.

Brown came to South Carolina after three-plus years at FCS St. Francis (PA). During his time with the Red Flash, the Virginia native completed 253 of 411 passes for 3,124 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.