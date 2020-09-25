New Zealand's weirdest election: Covid dominates battle between Ardern and Collins

When “Jacindamania” swept the country three years ago, town halls, pubs and stadiums were crowded with supporters wherever Jacinda Ardern went. The charismatic but relatively unknown young Labour leader electrified the campaign, and the populace.

Young women daubed their faces with red paint and election fever gripped voters in a way never before seen in New Zealand, which usually prefers a more sedate style of politics.

Fast forward to 2020 and any signs of mania have been stifled by preoccupations with coronavirus, and the country’s weirdest general election is underway.

The once animated and high-voltage race has been replaced by a strained atmosphere, with candidates in face masks awkwardly elbow-bumping locals and practising social-distancing from the general public they are attempting to win over.

Leader debates are taking place without a live studio audience, and carry a muted air. More than one political party has made policy announcements in muddy paddocks – setting the decidedly underwhelming tone.

“It is a really, really strange election, very odd,” says Dr Jennifer Lees-Marshment, an expert in elections and political communication from Auckland University.

“When you have an election in the midst of a global crisis, it’s very hard for the public and politicians to care about anything else.”

Amid a horror year Kiwis – including politicians – appear to have no appetite or energy for the usual hullaballoo of a general election.

“If it feels hard – that’s because it has been,” Ardern told New Zealanders in August, as a new Covid-19 cluster spread. “2020 has frankly been terrible.”

From ‘transformative change’ to a year of emergency

When Ardern took over the Labour party seven weeks out from 2017’s general election, she won the hearts and minds of voters with her promises of transformative, systemic change. Climate change mitigation, ending child poverty and tackling the housing crisis became her defining promises, and the language she deployed was aspirational, built around words such as “hope” and “kindness”.

But nearing the end of her three-year term, the sparkle has gone, and her promises are firmly grounded in dealing with the unappealing quagmire of the present; job losses, rising levels of poverty and hardship, and a sputtering economy.

Her performance in the first leaders’ debate drew widespread criticism from political commentators, who accused her of being “waffly”, “passionless” and deploying academic jargon.

She is also doing far less media than in 2017, preferring instead to control the narrative via her own social media channels, where she shares photographs of what she had for breakfast and smiling images of her working the phones.

“When people ask, is this a Covid election, my answer is yes, it is,” Ardern said when she opened her campaign in August.

“It has been our new reality and one that the team of 5 million have made work in the most extraordinary way”.

This new reality has translated into strong poll numbers for Ardern – but she says she isn’t taking anything for granted. The result is a stilted campaign.

“I think everyone is treading on eggshells a bit,” notes Lees-Marshment.