New Zealand wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat in must-win game at the Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat in a game his New Zealand lineup needs to win Thursday to secure a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup.

It is the last league game for both teams with a lot at stake.

New Zealand, the 2019 runner-up, won its opening four games before losing four straight to India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

New Zealand needs a win to claim the last remaining semifinal spot. Ahead of the game the Blacks Caps had eight points, equal with Pakistan and Afghanistan but ahead on net run-rate.

India, South Africa and Australia have already qualified. South Africa will meet five-time champion Australia and India will take on the No. 4 team.

Sri Lanka’s last match, beaten by Bangladesh on Monday, ended its semifinal hopes.

Sri Lanka is ninth in the standings with four points from eight games. It needs a win to finish eighth or higher to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

England, Bangladesh and Netherlands are also in contention for that eighth spot.

New Zealand has made one change to its lineup, with paceman Lockie Ferguson replacing wrist spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sri Lanka recalled bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne to replace Kasun Rajitha.

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for batting. There is threat of rain, putting a potential focus on the DLS method for this all-important game.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

