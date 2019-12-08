New Zealand win men's Madison on final day of Cambridge Track World Cup

The New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart brought the curtain down on a successful Cambridge Track World Cup for the host nation by winning the men’s Madison on Sunday. Gate and Stewart scored a comprehensive victory of the Australian duo of Kelland O’Brien and Cameron Meyer.

The New Zealanders gained a lap early on, and though the Australian pair fought back, Gate and Stewart ultimately lapped the field on four occasions in total to score 129 points, finishing some 42 points clear of Australia. Italy’s Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon took third.

“After we got ahead, we were able to follow and cover them and make sure we were picking up enough points to open the gap and then we were able to pick up another lap at the end which gave us the buffer,” Stewart said of the tussle with the Australian pairing.

In the men’s scratch race, Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) soloed to victory after breaking clear with 12 laps to go and holding off the chasers. Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took silver ahead of Christos Volikakis (Greece). “This is my first gold medal at a World Cup. I’m very happy with my day,” said Gladysh.

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) was a dominant winner in the men’s sprint. He was the quickest rider in qualifying when he set a track record, and he then remained unbeaten through all of his head-to-head races. He beat Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2-0 in the final to take gold, while Yudai Nitta (Japan) beat Nathan Hart (Australia) to the bronze medal.

Kajihara beats Valente to women's omnium

Yumi Kajihara (Japan) claimed her second successive World Cup win in the women’s omnium with a very complete display across the four events. She began by winning the scratch race and maintained her lead by placing second in both the temp and elimination races. Kajihara defended her advantage by placing 5th in the final points race.

Jennifer Valente (USA) placed second in the women’s omnium, 11 points behind Kajihara, while Allison Beveridge (Canada) completed the podium, a further 7 points adrift.

“I’m very, very happy,” Kajihara said. “I will try very hard to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and I’ll be very prepared.”

Hyejin Lee (South Korea) won the women’s keirin by beating Lauriane Genest (Canada) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) to gold in the final. It was the Korean’s second successive World Cup win. Morton, meanwhile, will take heart from this display following her knee surgery and she will look to the Brisbane World Cup with confidence.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this week,” Morton said. “First real big race back since the op and I’m really happy with where I’ve landed, really happy with the progression and looking forward to Brisbane.”

Men's Sprint


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:09.527

2

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:09.609

3

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

0:00:09.613

4

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:09.650

5

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

0:00:09.656

6

Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:09.658

7

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:09.760

8

Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname

0:00:09.765

9

Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

0:00:09.772

10

Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:09.774

11

Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:09.790

12

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

0:00:09.807

13

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

0:00:09.819

14

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

0:00:09.825

15

Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:09.859

16

Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

0:00:09.874

17

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

0:00:09.878

18

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

0:00:09.901

19

Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia

0:00:09.914

20

Joel Archambault (Can) P2m

0:00:09.918

21

Rayan Helal (Fra) France

0:00:09.925

22

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

23

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

0:00:09.930

24

Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

0:00:09.936

25

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

0:00:09.943

26

Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan

0:00:09.944

27

Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

0:00:09.964

28

Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

0:00:10.096

29

Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

0:00:10.171

30

Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania

0:00:10.181

31

Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

0:00:10.188

32

Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

0:00:10.405

DNS

Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

0:00:10.451

2

Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.072

2

Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:10.497

2

Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname

0:00:10.927

2

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

0:00:10.433

2

Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:10.623

2

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.213

2

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.278

2

Rayan Helal (Fra) France


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

0:00:10.328

2

Joel Archambault (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

0:00:10.344

2

Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:10.098

2

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

0:00:10.512

2

Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.317

2

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.125

2

Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.181

2

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.199

2

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

0:00:10.524

2

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.109

2

Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:10.201

2

Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

0:00:11.066

2

Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.369

2

Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.222

2

Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.202

2

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.295

2

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

Race 1

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.045

1

Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.273

2

Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.154

2

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.238

2

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.159

2

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:09.748

2

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.287

2

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.009

2

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.039

2

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

0:00:10.120

2

Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan



#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.068

2

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.370

2

Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Men's Madison


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)

129

2

Kelland O'Brien / Cameron Meyer (Australia)

87

3

Michele Scartezzini / Francesco Lamon (Italy)

57

4

Adrian Hegyvary / Daniel Holloway (United States)

55

5

Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)

32

6

Kirill Sveshnikov / Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)

29

7

Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria)

26

8

Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland)

17

9

King Lok Cheung / Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)

15

10

Shunsuke Imamura / Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)

11

11

Ivo Oliveira / Joao Matias (Portugal)

4

12

Raman Tsishkou / Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)

DNF

Lukas Ruegg / Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)

DNF

Fernando Mathias Arriagada Pizarro / Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)

Men's Scratch Race


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

2

Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands

3

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

4

Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus

5

Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy

6

George Jackson (NZl) Southern Spars Track Team

7

Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

8

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

9

Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

10

Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland

11

Fintan Ryan (Irl) Ireland

12

Joao Matias (Por) Portugal

13

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

14

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

15

Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria

16

Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

17

Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile

18

Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America

19

Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand

20

Ching yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

DNF

Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

0:00:11.368

2

Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

3

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

4

Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa

5

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

6

Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

0:00:11.456

2

Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

3

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

4

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

5

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

6

Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:11.589

2

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

3

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

4

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

5

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

6

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

0:00:11.538

2

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

3

Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

4

Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia

5

Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

6

Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11.209

2

Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

3

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

4

Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:11.391

2

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

3

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

4

Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

0:00:11.078

2

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

3

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

4

Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11.433

2

Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

3

Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

4

Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11.429

2

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

3

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

4

Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

5

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

6

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

0:00:11.462

2

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

3

Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

4

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

5

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

6

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

0:00:11.055

2

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

3

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

4

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

5

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

6

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

7

Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

0:00:11.251

8

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

9

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

10

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

11

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

12

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Omnium


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan

129

2

Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

118

3

Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada

111

4

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

102

5

Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

92

6

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

89

7

Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

84

8

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

80

9

Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

80

10

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

76

11

Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland

76

12

Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

68

13

Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

54

14

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

48

15

Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand

42

16

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

31

17

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

31

18

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

29

19

Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

28

20

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

8

21

Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan

2

Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

3

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

4

Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

5

Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada

6

Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland

7

Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

8

Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

9

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

10

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

11

Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

12

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

13

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

14

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

15

Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

16

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

17

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

18

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

19

Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

20

Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland

20

Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada

8

2

Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan

5

3

Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

5

4

Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

4

5

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

1

6

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

1

7

Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

1

8

Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand

1

9

Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland

10

Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

11

Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

12

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

13

Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

14

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

15

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

16

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

17

Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

18

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

19

Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland

20

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

21

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

2

Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan

3

Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

4

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

5

Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada

6

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

7

Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

8

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

9

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

10

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

11

Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland

12

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

13

Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

14

Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand

15

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

16

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

17

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

18

Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

19

Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

20

Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland

21

Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

