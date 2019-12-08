New Zealand win men's Madison on final day of Cambridge Track World Cup

null

The New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart brought the curtain down on a successful Cambridge Track World Cup for the host nation by winning the men’s Madison on Sunday. Gate and Stewart scored a comprehensive victory of the Australian duo of Kelland O’Brien and Cameron Meyer.

The New Zealanders gained a lap early on, and though the Australian pair fought back, Gate and Stewart ultimately lapped the field on four occasions in total to score 129 points, finishing some 42 points clear of Australia. Italy’s Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon took third.

“After we got ahead, we were able to follow and cover them and make sure we were picking up enough points to open the gap and then we were able to pick up another lap at the end which gave us the buffer,” Stewart said of the tussle with the Australian pairing.

In the men’s scratch race, Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) soloed to victory after breaking clear with 12 laps to go and holding off the chasers. Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took silver ahead of Christos Volikakis (Greece). “This is my first gold medal at a World Cup. I’m very happy with my day,” said Gladysh.

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) was a dominant winner in the men’s sprint. He was the quickest rider in qualifying when he set a track record, and he then remained unbeaten through all of his head-to-head races. He beat Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2-0 in the final to take gold, while Yudai Nitta (Japan) beat Nathan Hart (Australia) to the bronze medal.

Kajihara beats Valente to women's omnium

Yumi Kajihara (Japan) claimed her second successive World Cup win in the women’s omnium with a very complete display across the four events. She began by winning the scratch race and maintained her lead by placing second in both the temp and elimination races. Kajihara defended her advantage by placing 5th in the final points race.

Jennifer Valente (USA) placed second in the women’s omnium, 11 points behind Kajihara, while Allison Beveridge (Canada) completed the podium, a further 7 points adrift.

“I’m very, very happy,” Kajihara said. “I will try very hard to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and I’ll be very prepared.”

Hyejin Lee (South Korea) won the women’s keirin by beating Lauriane Genest (Canada) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) to gold in the final. It was the Korean’s second successive World Cup win. Morton, meanwhile, will take heart from this display following her knee surgery and she will look to the Brisbane World Cup with confidence.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this week,” Morton said. “First real big race back since the op and I’m really happy with where I’ve landed, really happy with the progression and looking forward to Brisbane.”

Men's Sprint





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.527 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.609 3 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.613 4 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.650 5 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:09.656 6 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:09.658 7 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:09.760 8 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:09.765 9 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:09.772 10 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.774 11 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:09.790 12 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.807 13 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.819 14 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.825 15 Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.859 16 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.874 17 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:09.878 18 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:09.901 19 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.914 20 Joel Archambault (Can) P2m 0:00:09.918 21 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:09.925 22 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:09.930 24 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:09.936 25 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.943 26 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:09.944 27 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:09.964 28 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.096 29 Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa 0:00:10.171 30 Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania 0:00:10.181 31 Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.188 32 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:10.405 DNS Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:10.451 2 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.072 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.497 2 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:10.927 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:10.433 2 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.623 2 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.213 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.278 2 Rayan Helal (Fra) France





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.328 2 Joel Archambault (Can) P2m





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.344 2 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.098 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:10.512 2 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.317 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.125 2 Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.181 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.199 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:10.524 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.109 2 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.201 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:11.066 2 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.369 2 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.222 2 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.202 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.295 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result Race 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.045 1 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.273 2 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.154 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.238 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.159 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.748 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.287 2 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.009 2 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.039 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.120 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.068 2 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.370 2 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Men's Madison





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 129 2 Kelland O'Brien / Cameron Meyer (Australia) 87 3 Michele Scartezzini / Francesco Lamon (Italy) 57 4 Adrian Hegyvary / Daniel Holloway (United States) 55 5 Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 32 6 Kirill Sveshnikov / Lev Gonov (Russian Federation) 29 7 Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria) 26 8 Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland) 17 9 King Lok Cheung / Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 15 10 Shunsuke Imamura / Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 11 11 Ivo Oliveira / Joao Matias (Portugal) 4 12 Raman Tsishkou / Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) DNF Lukas Ruegg / Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland) DNF Fernando Mathias Arriagada Pizarro / Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)

Men's Scratch Race





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 3 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 4 Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus 5 Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy 6 George Jackson (NZl) Southern Spars Track Team 7 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland 11 Fintan Ryan (Irl) Ireland 12 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 13 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 14 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 15 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria 16 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 17 Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile 18 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America 19 Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand 20 Ching yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China 21 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan DNF Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.368 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa 5 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 6 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:11.456 2 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 3 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 6 Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.589 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 4 Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 5 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 6 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:11.538 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 3 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 4 Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia 5 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 6 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.209 2 Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 4 Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.391 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 3 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 4 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:11.078 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 4 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11.433 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 3 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 4 Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.429 2 Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 3 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 4 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 5 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 6 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:11.462 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 4 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 5 Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 6 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:11.055 2 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 3 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 4 Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 5 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 0:00:11.251 8 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 9 Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 10 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 11 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 12 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Omnium





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 129 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 118 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 111 4 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 102 5 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 92 6 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 89 7 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 84 8 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 80 9 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 80 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 76 11 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 76 12 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 68 13 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 54 14 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 48 15 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 42 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 31 17 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 31 18 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 29 19 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 28 20 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 8 21 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 3 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 4 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 6 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 7 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 10 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 14 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 16 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 17 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 18 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 19 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 20 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland 20 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 8 2 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 5 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 5 4 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 4 5 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 1 6 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1 7 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 1 8 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 1 9 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 10 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 11 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 13 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 15 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 17 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 18 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 19 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland 20 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 21 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia



