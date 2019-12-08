New Zealand win men's Madison on final day of Cambridge Track World Cup
The New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart brought the curtain down on a successful Cambridge Track World Cup for the host nation by winning the men’s Madison on Sunday. Gate and Stewart scored a comprehensive victory of the Australian duo of Kelland O’Brien and Cameron Meyer.
The New Zealanders gained a lap early on, and though the Australian pair fought back, Gate and Stewart ultimately lapped the field on four occasions in total to score 129 points, finishing some 42 points clear of Australia. Italy’s Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon took third.
“After we got ahead, we were able to follow and cover them and make sure we were picking up enough points to open the gap and then we were able to pick up another lap at the end which gave us the buffer,” Stewart said of the tussle with the Australian pairing.
In the men’s scratch race, Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) soloed to victory after breaking clear with 12 laps to go and holding off the chasers. Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took silver ahead of Christos Volikakis (Greece). “This is my first gold medal at a World Cup. I’m very happy with my day,” said Gladysh.
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) was a dominant winner in the men’s sprint. He was the quickest rider in qualifying when he set a track record, and he then remained unbeaten through all of his head-to-head races. He beat Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2-0 in the final to take gold, while Yudai Nitta (Japan) beat Nathan Hart (Australia) to the bronze medal.
Kajihara beats Valente to women's omnium
Yumi Kajihara (Japan) claimed her second successive World Cup win in the women’s omnium with a very complete display across the four events. She began by winning the scratch race and maintained her lead by placing second in both the temp and elimination races. Kajihara defended her advantage by placing 5th in the final points race.
Jennifer Valente (USA) placed second in the women’s omnium, 11 points behind Kajihara, while Allison Beveridge (Canada) completed the podium, a further 7 points adrift.
“I’m very, very happy,” Kajihara said. “I will try very hard to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and I’ll be very prepared.”
Hyejin Lee (South Korea) won the women’s keirin by beating Lauriane Genest (Canada) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) to gold in the final. It was the Korean’s second successive World Cup win. Morton, meanwhile, will take heart from this display following her knee surgery and she will look to the Brisbane World Cup with confidence.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this week,” Morton said. “First real big race back since the op and I’m really happy with where I’ve landed, really happy with the progression and looking forward to Brisbane.”
Men's Sprint
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:09.527
2
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:09.609
3
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
0:00:09.613
4
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:09.650
5
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
0:00:09.656
6
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:09.658
7
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:09.760
8
Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
0:00:09.765
9
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
0:00:09.772
10
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:09.774
11
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:09.790
12
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
0:00:09.807
13
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
0:00:09.819
14
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
0:00:09.825
15
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:09.859
16
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
0:00:09.874
17
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
0:00:09.878
18
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
0:00:09.901
19
Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
0:00:09.914
20
Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
0:00:09.918
21
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
0:00:09.925
22
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
23
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
0:00:09.930
24
Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
0:00:09.936
25
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
0:00:09.943
26
Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
0:00:09.944
27
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
0:00:09.964
28
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
0:00:10.096
29
Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
0:00:10.171
30
Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania
0:00:10.181
31
Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
0:00:10.188
32
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
0:00:10.405
DNS
Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
0:00:10.451
2
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.072
2
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:10.497
2
Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
0:00:10.927
2
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
0:00:10.433
2
Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:10.623
2
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.213
2
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.278
2
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
0:00:10.328
2
Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
0:00:10.344
2
Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:10.098
2
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
0:00:10.512
2
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.317
2
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.125
2
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.181
2
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.199
2
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
0:00:10.524
2
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.109
2
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:10.201
2
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
0:00:11.066
2
Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.369
2
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.222
2
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.202
2
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.295
2
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
Race 1
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.045
1
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.273
2
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.154
2
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.238
2
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.159
2
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:09.748
2
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.287
2
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.009
2
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.039
2
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
0:00:10.120
2
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.068
2
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.370
2
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
Men's Madison
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
129
2
Kelland O'Brien / Cameron Meyer (Australia)
87
3
Michele Scartezzini / Francesco Lamon (Italy)
57
4
Adrian Hegyvary / Daniel Holloway (United States)
55
5
Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
32
6
Kirill Sveshnikov / Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)
29
7
Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria)
26
8
Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland)
17
9
King Lok Cheung / Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
15
10
Shunsuke Imamura / Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
11
11
Ivo Oliveira / Joao Matias (Portugal)
4
12
Raman Tsishkou / Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
DNF
Lukas Ruegg / Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
DNF
Fernando Mathias Arriagada Pizarro / Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)
Men's Scratch Race
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
2
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
3
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4
Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
5
Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
6
George Jackson (NZl) Southern Spars Track Team
7
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
8
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
10
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
11
Fintan Ryan (Irl) Ireland
12
Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
13
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
14
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
15
Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria
16
Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
17
Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile
18
Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America
19
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
20
Ching yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
DNF
Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
Women's Keirin
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
0:00:11.368
2
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
3
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
4
Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
5
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
6
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
0:00:11.456
2
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
3
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
6
Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:11.589
2
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
3
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
4
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
5
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
6
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
0:00:11.538
2
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
3
Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
4
Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
5
Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
6
Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11.209
2
Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
4
Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:11.391
2
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
3
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
0:00:11.078
2
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
3
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
4
Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11.433
2
Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
3
Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
4
Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11.429
2
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
3
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
4
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
5
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
6
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
0:00:11.462
2
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
5
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
6
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
0:00:11.055
2
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
3
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
4
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
5
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
7
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
0:00:11.251
8
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
9
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
10
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
11
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
12
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Omnium
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
129
2
Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
118
3
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
111
4
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
102
5
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
92
6
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
89
7
Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
84
8
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
80
9
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
80
10
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
76
11
Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
76
12
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
68
13
Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
54
14
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
48
15
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
42
16
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
31
17
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
31
18
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
29
19
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
28
20
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
8
21
Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2
Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
3
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
4
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
5
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6
Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
7
Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
8
Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
10
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
12
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
13
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
14
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
15
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
16
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
17
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
18
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
19
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
20
Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
20
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
8
2
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
5
3
Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
5
4
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
4
5
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
1
6
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
1
7
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
1
8
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
1
9
Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
10
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
11
Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
12
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
13
Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
15
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
17
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
19
Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
20
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
21
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
2
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
3
Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
4
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
5
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
7
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
8
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
10
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
11
Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
12
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
13
Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
15
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
16
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
17
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
18
Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
19
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
20
Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
21
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei