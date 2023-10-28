New Zealand vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup final kick-off time, TV, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

South Africa or New Zealand will tonight become the first team to win the Rugby World Cup for a fourth time when they meet in the final in Paris.

The Springboks booked their place by edging England by a single point, having broken French hearts in similar fashion just a week earlier.

It was a far more comfortable semi-final for the All Blacks, who swatted aside Argentina after knocking out pre-tournament world No1 side Ireland.

Despite both of these teams finishing second in their pool as a highly-fancied northern hemisphere contingent looked hell-bent on seizing control of the 2023 World Cup, it is the sport's greatest nations who will meet in Paris for the Webb Ellis Cup.

It is a rematch of the 1995 final, which defending champions South Africa won in historic fashion on home soil.

Date, kick-off time and venue

New Zealand vs South Africa takes place tonight, October 28, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.

New Zealand are out to win their fourth World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the final live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game with Standard Sport’s live blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

New Zealand vs South Africa team news

New Zealand have made only one change to the side that smashed Argentina, with Brodie Retallick preferred to Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Among the replacements, Fletcher Newell makes way for fellow prop Nepo Laulala.

South Africa piled their bench onto the pitch early in the second half against England, having been unimpressed with their starting XV which trailed by six points at the break.

Mannie Libbok was hooked after just 30 minutes and Handre Pollard now seals his stunning return from injury with a starting spot in the final, having nailed the winning kick against England from long range.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to start against New Zealand after World Rugby's ruling (David Rogers/Getty Images)

The half-backs are the only changes from Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber, who also opts for Faf de Klerk over Cobus Reinach at 9.

Libbok and Reinach don't make the bench as South Africa opt for a 7-1 split in favour of forwards, with the versatile Willie le Roux the only backline cover. Nienaber insists that both wing Cheslin Kolbe and back-rower Kwagga Smith can fill in at scrum-half if needed.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi keeps his place in the front row after World Rugby ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" to bring any charges following allegations that he used a racial slur against England flanker Tom Curry last weekend.

New Zealand vs South Africa lineups

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Cane (c), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Williams, Laulala, Whitelock, Papalii, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Smith, Wiese, Le Roux.

New Zealand vs South Africa referee

An all-English quartet has been handed the reins to the World Cup final for the first time, with Wayne Barnes the referee and compatriots Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley running the lines. Tom Foley is the TMO.

New Zealand vs South Africa prediction

It was ugly against England but South Africa wrestled through to the final in the manner that only champions can muster.

That said, New Zealand knocked out a superb Ireland team and are certainly a big-game outfit.

It's a really tough one to call but the defending champions have the edge and will be whipped back into shape after disappointing for much of their semi-final.

South Africa to win, by under five points.

South Africa are our favourites to retain the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Boks bullied the All Blacks in a World Cup warm-up win in London but they are tied at three wins apiece since their meeting at the 2019 tournament.

New Zealand wins: 62

South Africa wins: 39

Draws: 4

New Zealand vs South Africa latest odds

New Zealand to win the Rugby World Cup: 4/6

South Africa to win the Rugby World Cup: 13/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).