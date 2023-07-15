New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates as All Blacks face Springboks

(Getty Images)

New Zealand and South Africa square off in Auckland in a game that could well decide the destination of this year’s shortened Rugby Championship and set the tone for the upcoming World Cup.

Both sides secured convincing victories in their opening Rugby Championship clashes, as the All Blacks demolished Argentina 41-12 away from home and the Springboks obliterated Eddie Jones’s Australia 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, the winner here is odds-on to lift the trophy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There is also the prospect of a potential quarter-final clash between the sides at the World Cup in France this autumn hanging over the contest and both teams will be keen to lay down a marker. The All Blacks are perhaps marginal favourites due to home advantage, especially with South Africa not having won in Auckland since 1937, but the Springboks have claimed victory in two of the last three fixtures between the sides, while their previous two visits to New Zealand ended in a win and a draw.

Eben Etzebeth sadly lost his father, Harry, to cancer this week but the hulking second-rower has decided to play in the match and captains the Springboks, undoubtedly keen to do his late dad proud.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below:

New Zealand vs South Africa - Rugby Championship latest updates

New Zealand face South Africa in the Rugby Championship with the winner likely to lift the trophy

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-0 South Africa (Aaron Smith, 5 minutes)

KICK OFF! The game gets underway in Auckland

TEAM NEWS: The All Blacks bring Retallick, Telea and Jordan into the starting XV

TEAM NEWS: The Springboks make 10 changes from the ‘second-string’ side that thumped Australia last weekend

New Zealand 17-0 South Africa, 18 minutes

08:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are all over the place. Jasper Wiese lifts his eyes, picking out his target as he prepares to charge back on kick return, but shells a simple pass to him before he can build up a head of steam.

That is a stroke of luck for the Springboks, though - Wiese runs into the chasing All Blacks line anyway and draws a foolish high contact from Shannon Frizell, who should really have just let him go. Penalty to the visitors.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 17-0 South Africa (Shannon Frizell try, 16 minutes)

08:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emphatic!

This is some first 15 minutes from the All Blacks. It’s another sensational score, Will Jordan again at the heart of things, stepping at first receiver to shimmy free and make a half-break. His toss to the left is perfectly placed, allowing Codie Taylor to hurry on to it and put Shannon Frizell away up the touchline. Three Springboks rush across to try to take down the rampaging flanker but fail in their task, Frizell steamrolling over the top of Willie le Roux to get over in the corner. Richie Mo’unga adds the extra two from the touchline - crikey!

New Zealand 10-0 South Africa, 15 minutes

08:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The breeze is causing the South Africa backfield all sorts of problems. A Richie Mo’unga kick hangs inthe air and is tapped back by Mark Telea, earning the All Blacks possession again inside the Sppringboks half.

Story continues

More brilliance with the boot - Beauden Barrett finds Will Jordan with a cross-kick before chipping and collecting himself!

New Zealand 10-0 South Africa, 13 minutes

08:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly plucked from the skies! An inelegant variation from the All Blacks, the big old up-and-under hoisted with Will Jordan in pursuit. He leaps above Willemse but can’t quite cling on to the ball with the try line five metres in front of him. Another warning sign for South Africa, though, who really can’t get to grips with their opponents’ intensity so far.

New Zealand 10-0 South Africa, 12 minutes

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that will cause South Africa to fret - scrum penalty number one to New Zealand. Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot each get the better of Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, drawing Mathieu Raynal’s whistle for a knee on the floor. Malherbe turns quizzically to the French referee before retreating back for the resultant lineout as New Zealand again advance.

New Zealand 10-0 South Africa, 11 minutes

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A little bit scratchy from South Africa since the concession of that try. A high ball should be claimed easily enough by a leaping Damian Willemse with Will Jordan electing not to get off the ground, but the South Africa fly-half misjudges the flight and fumbles it forward.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 10-0 South Africa (Richie Mo’unga penalty, 10 minutes)

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Straight and true from Mo’unga.

New Zealand 7-0 South Africa, 9 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And a third penalty of the last two minutes against the visitors - they only conceded three in total against Australia last week.

Sam Cane points at the posts as Richie Mo’unga gestures for a tee...

New Zealand 7-0 South Africa, 7 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back-to-back penalties against South Africa from the restart, trying a little too hard to get into the game. New Zealand back down on the fringes of the Springboks’ 22.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-0 South Africa (Aaron Smith try, 5 minutes)

08:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a start!

An extraordinary score to close an extraordinary passage of play. After almost four minutes without pause, the All Blacks find a fissure, Will Jordan shrewdly releasing and getting back to his feet after initially being tackled on the right. His inward dart is prompt and piercing, penetrating past flagging South African forwards. A jab off the right boot takes Jordan into room and Aaron Smith is there in support to slide under the posts.

Over goes the conversion - if that’s a sign of things to come we are in for an absolute cracker.

(Getty Images)

New Zealand 0-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

08:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Snappy handling on the left sees Sam Cane and Telea combine. Penlaty advantage coming for the All Blacks as they look to move up through South African territory.

New Zealand 0-0 South Africa, 3 minutes

08:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a breathless start. South Africa pounce on a loose ball and kick long, Mark Telea scurrying back to provide support for Beauden Barrett and then trying to launch a counter. He is ended by Eben Etzebeth just as he begins to accelerate.

The All Blacks reclaim a high ball and look to attack again.

New Zealand 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes

08:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid and stable from both sides at the first set-piece skirmish. Jordie Barrett shows his skill with a clever kick off his left boot, but Willie le Roux covers well.

But here come the All Blacks! Will Jordan weaves between the chasers to make 30 metres, before Shannon Frizell steps out of a tackle and strides up to the edge of South Africa’s 22.

New Zealand 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand clear long, but Jasper Wiese comes thumping back in familiarly frightening form. But the All Blacks chasing line is firm - Wiese fumbles on the floor in the first sign of the problems that a greasy surface might cause. New Zealand scrum feed.

KICK OFF!

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa will get things underway. Damian Willemse drops boot to ball and here we go!

New Zealand vs South Africa

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Smith leads the Haka, Sam Cane at the front of the line, flanked by Codie Taylor and Rieko Ioane, widening the pupils and slapping at limbs. South Africa stand together, staring their opponents down with no tomfoolery. It’s go time in Auckland.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Match Officials

08:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)ARs: Angus Gardner (Aus) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

New Zealand vs South Africa

08:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s damp and cool in Auckland, but the skies are dry for kick off and a capacity crowd are warming to their task.

A fair few South African fans in, making themselves heard with fists clasped across their hearts as they sing the anthem. Eben Etzebeth looks to the heavens after an incredibly difficult week, emotion in his eyes. He and his side look ready.

The New Zealand flag waves in the breeze as the All Blacks warble their anthem.

New Zealand vs South Africa

07:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fireworks and a rather funky light show to welcome the players on to the Mount Start Stadium pitch. Plenty more to come this summer before these two head to France, but this feels like a day where a World Cup statement can be made.

New Zealand vs South Africa

07:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One of the particularly striking things from South Africa’s win last weekend was their willingness to play from deep, preying on an Australian defence playing for the first time under Brett Hodgson and all too readily giving up room in spaces open and tight. Can the Springboks go stotting again? I think a return to more of a kick pressure game will be favoured, but they’ve again got the wide weapons to cause the All Blacks problems.

South Africa’s loaded bench

07:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kevin Sinfield, England’s defence coach, referred to South Africa’s depth as “unbelievable” in Verona this week having noted the particular strength of the Springboks bench today. While Sinfield went on to explain that, ultimately, any side can only have 15 players on the pitch at a time, it does feel like the visitors have the players to make a real difference in the final quarter, particularly up front. That power packed sextet of forwards is really quite something - all of RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen looked back to full test intensity last week, and one wonders what damage they might be able to inflict if required a little later.

Have the All Blacks found their long-term centre partnership?

07:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It has been a while since New Zealand had two nailed-on centre starters, the All Blacks never quite finding a partnership to rival the beautifully balanced Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith, so influential in the 2015 World Cup win. Now, though, it would seem as if Ian Foster has settled on a preferred pairing, and in Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, the head coach has two supreme talents who are really starting to coalesce.

Barrett was a 12 at under-20 level but took his early senior strides at full back. While he was hardly out of place patrolling the backfield, I do think inside centre is his long-term home, his playmaking skills complementing his obvious physical gifts.

Of course, Ioane started in the back three, too, but has really blossomed into a top class 13, an evolution that should prolong his career beyond many of New Zealand’s wing wizards who have run aground as new talents emerge. His pure pace is ever a threat on the outside arc but Ioane shows such intelligence in the way he carries. This feels an important challenge for the pair, with Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am’s own combination so well grooved.

Jordie Barrett was one of New Zealand’s best performers against Argentina (Getty Images)

France complete U20 three-peat

07:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was finals day down for the Under-20s in South Africa, the ever entertaining look at the stars of tomorrow reaching a denouement. The final itself saw France’s latest brilliant batch produce one of the best age-group performances I can recall, running amok in the second half against a very good Ireland side to secure a third consecutive U20s crown as the tournament returned for the first time since 2019.

To frighten their rivals, much of the French side are a year young, too, and could conceivably be back in 2024. Plenty of their squad look like they may well have senior international futures, but scrum-half Baptiste Jauneau is already in the starting mix at Clermont Auvergne, and enormous second row Posolo Tuilagi (yes, those Tuilagis) looks similarly high on potential. Talismanic number eight Marko Gazzotti was named player of the tournament.

Black Ferns win Pacific Four crown

07:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was a surprisingly busy Friday of rugby elsewhere yesterday, with notable action in Canada and South Africa as the women’s Pacific Four and men’s Under-20 World Championship. Let’s start in Ottawa, where the third and final round of the PAC4 nearly provided a major shock, the world champion Black Ferns surviving a real scare against the USA after an early red card.

New Zealand’s bench made the difference, classy playmaker Ruahei Demant sparking a turnaround as 34 unanswered second half points sealed a 39-17 win and another title for the Black Ferns. In the day’s other fixture, Canada thrashed the Wallaroos to take second spot on the ladder - New Zealand, Canada and Australia progress through to the top tier of the inaugural edition of WXV, World Rugby’s new tiered competition launching in the autumn, where they will take on England, France and Wales. The USA, meanwhile, will take on Japan, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa and either Italy or Spain in WXV2.

A championship winning haka 😤



One of the best sights in all sport! 🙌#PacificFour2023 pic.twitter.com/PS8F579EGc — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 15, 2023

Rugby Championship fixtures and results

07:30 , Luke Baker

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023

Round 1: South Africa 43-12 Australia

Round 1: Argentina 12-41 New Zealand

Round 2: New Zealand vs South Africa - Saturday, July 15 - 8.05am, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Round 2: Australia vs Argentina - Saturday, July 15 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Round 3: Australia vs New Zealand - Saturday, July 29 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Round 3: South Africa vs Argentina - Saturday, July 29 - 4.05pm, Sky Sports Action (BST)

New Zealand vs South Africa

07:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For those wondering why we aren’t at Eden Park today, the All Blacks’ regular Auckland haunt is getting ready for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, held across Australia and New Zealand from 20 July. The country’s national stadium will host the first semi-final on 15 August.

That necessitates a shift to the suburbs and Mount Smart Stadium, more regularly home to New Zealand’s rugby league side, though utilised by Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific over the last couple of years. The All Blacks first game here was against Tonga in 2021, a 102-0 drubbing against an Ikale Tahi team without many of their better players. You somehow doubt today’s scoreline will be similar.

(Getty Images)

Twickenham bound…

07:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is the only Rugby Championship encounter between these two this summer but there’s another meeting in the diary, with a rather World Cup warm-up scheduled in on 25 August at Twickenham. It is understood that tickets are selling rather well for the match under the Friday night lights on a weekend that also sees England face Fiji in their World Cup send-off.

New Zealand also have an extra trans-Tasman tussle pencilled in, while South Africa head to Buenos Aires to take on Argentina in early August before a trip to Cardiff later in the month.

Grieving Eben Etzebeth to captain South Africa

07:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bereaved South Africa captain Eben Etzebeth has decided to play for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship fixture against old foe New Zealand in Auckland today.

Lock Etzebeth lost his father Harry to cancer on Tuesday, after he had been selected to lead the side against the All Blacks. It was left up to the 31-year-old whether he wants to play, and he has chosen to line up in what could be the Rugby Championship decider in a shortened competition this year to accommodate the Rugby World Cup in France.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and hooker Bongi Mbonambi took over media duties on Friday at the Boks’ traditional captain’s press conference.

“Eben’s loss, which is also our loss because we are a family, is very sad. We are with him. If there is one thing about us as a team, we are there for each other,” Stick told reporters.

“Eben has made the choice to play. I would like to think he is doing it for his dad. But it is a big loss for us as a team to lose a parent.”

The Boks have not been victorious in Auckland since 1937, but South Africa have won two of their last three matches against the All Blacks, and claimed a win and a draw in their previous two visits to New Zealand, with both matches staged in Wellington.

“We have spoken about playing the All Blacks away from home and how special it is to win,” Stick said. “The majority of us were there in 2018 when we won in Wellington. We all live for that, to come to New Zealand and play the All Blacks.

“To beat them you have to stand against them physically, but also match the high tempo game they always bring.”

Reporting by Reuters

(Getty Images)

Team News - South Africa

07:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a largely second string scythed through Australia last week, back come the big guns as the Springboks go full strength for this likely title decider. Eben Etzebeth sadly lost his father this week but the lock is ready to lead his side in Auckland, partnering Lood de Jager in the second row. Franco Mostert takes over from the similarly long limbed Pieter-Steph du Toit on the blindside, while Jasper Wiese will cause plenty of damage from number eight.

Damian Willemse steps in instead of Manie Libbok, who did his reputation no harm against the Wallabies, at fly-half – with Handre Pollard absent, Willemse is the only new face in a backline otherwise identical to the one that won the World Cup in 2019. The six forwards in reserve on the bench are pretty terrifying, too.

South Africa XV: Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth (capt.), Lood de Jager; Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese; Faf de Klerk, Damian Willemse; Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Cheslin Kolbe; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

Etzebeth will lead the #Springboks in Auckland as De Allende and Am are reunited in the midfield - team announcement: https://t.co/6P0Fi5LlBL 🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/OePyhr7cFc — Springboks (@Springboks) July 11, 2023

Team News - New Zealand

07:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie was impressive against Argentina but it was never likely to be enough to earn the Chiefs playmaker an extended run in the starting side. Richie Mo’unga returns to take over fly-half duties, with Beauden Barrett continuing at full back. Will Jordan, who will surely occupy that 15 shirt in time, starts on one wing with the slippery Mark Telea, who would have qualified for South Africa, injecting plenty of threat on the other.

Up front, Brodie Retallick is back to strengthen the tight five, while loosehead prop Tamaiti Williams – pronounced ta-mighty - is primed for a debut from the bench, and will become the heaviest ever All Black.

New Zealand XV: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i; Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

All Blacks need to go “to a dark place” to beat South Africa, says Cody Taylor

06:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand hooker Cody Taylor has outlined what he thinks it takes to beat the Springboks.

“Right across the board they play bloody good footy, and they’re big men. There’s no better challenge as an All Black to go against the South African forward pack,” Taylor told Stuff media.

“Mentally you’ve got to get yourself into a pretty dark place to be ready for what’s coming. At the same time, we’ve made good progress in our forward pack over the last 18 months and we’re going to fire a few shots, too.

“I think this week will be a real tell for us as a team, and especially as a forward pack. They’ve probably got one of the most formidable packs in the world in terms of size and ability and the way they play the game.

“What a challenge at home. We played them twice over there last year, and now we get to play them here before what’s going to be a big World Cup.”

(Getty Images)

New Zealand vs South Africa: How to watch Rugby Championship online and on TV

06:40 , Luke Baker

New Zealand and South Africa square off in Auckland in a game that could well decide the destination of this year’s shortened Rugby Championship and set the tone for the upcoming World Cup.

Both sides secured convincing victories in their opening Rugby Championship clashes, as the All Blacks demolished Argentina 41-12 away from home and the Springboks obliterated Eddie Jones’s Australia 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, the winner here is odds-on to lift the trophy.

There is also the prospect of a potential quarter-final clash between the sides at the World Cup in France this autumn hanging over the contest and both teams will be keen to lay down a marker. The All Blacks are perhaps marginal favourites due to home advantage, especially with South Africa not having won in Auckland since 1937, but the Springboks have claimed victory in two of the last three fixtures between the sides, while their previous two visits to New Zealand ended in a win and a draw.

Eben Etzebeth sadly lost his father, Harry, to cancer this week but the hulking second-rower has decided to play in the match and captains the Springboks, undoubtedly keen to do his late dad proud.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland:

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby Championship?

New Zealand vs South Africa - Rugby Championship latest updates

06:15 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby Championship as New Zealand host South Africa in round two. The winner is likely to go on and lift the trophy, given the shortened nature of this year’s tournament.