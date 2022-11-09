New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live: score and latest updates from the semi-final - Matt King/ICC via Getty Images

08:49 AM

OVER 8: NZ 49/3 (Williamson 18 Mitchell 0)

Spin at both ends. Phillips drives one straight back to Nawaz who snatches it off the ground and feigns to throw down the stumps at the non-striker's. I say feigns as he never let go of the ball but Williamson was well out of his ground. Maybe he meant to and had a dose of the yips. Never mind, though, as he bagged Phillips, NZ's middle-order destroyer, cheaply to crown a fine first over.

08:44 AM

Wicket!!

Phillips c&b Nawaz 6 Bags him off the final ball of the over, he spoons it off the toe straight back up the pitch as he tried to work it to leg. Earlier in the over he had been gulled by the turn and bounce and knocked it back to the bowler when aiming ti midwicket but this one never hit the ground and Nawaz pouched it at ankle-height. FOW 49/3

08:43 AM

OVER 7: NZ 44/2 (Williamson 14 Phillips 5)

The run-out king is brought on to bowl. Phillips taps the first leg-break for a single, Williamson uses his feet to work one against the turn through the legside. Shadab tries the googly, drags it down too much and Phillips carves it for four behind point. But after six off the first three deliveries, Shadab ups his pace and ties Phillips down to three dot balls to get out of the over with his respectability in tact.

08:40 AM

OVER 6: NZ 38/2 (Williamson 13 Phillips 0)

Haris Rauf ratchets it up to 93 mph but, though fast, it's full and Conway has the room to free his arms and cream his drive over point for four. Shot of the day! Conway plays tip and run for a single to cover and Haris decides to greet Williamson with his well-disguised slower ball. The Kiwi captain waits for it and flicks it into the onside for a single.

Conway then runs himself out. Looking at it a second time, it's ridiculous. Had he dived, he would have made his ground but he never left his feet.

08:36 AM

Wicket!!!

Conway run out 21 Shadab has made two stellar stops so far and now dismisses the dashing opener with a direct hit from mid-off that catches him short of his ground by an inch as he tried to steal the strike off the final ball of the Powerplay. He hit it to sweetly to take a single to the infield. Had he scuffed it, he would have had time but Shadab, with the David slingshot arm, is not a man to take on, especially when the ball sits up so kindly for him. FOW 38/2

08:36 AM

Umpire review

Conway run out Direct hit from mid-off

08:32 AM

OVER 5: NZ 30/1 (Conway 14 Williamson 12)

Mohammad Wasim replaces Shaheen and the right-arm quick, a veritable bustler, opts for a shorter length and they take him for five singles and a two. No boundary, though, which is important. Seven off the over is an admirable return, the sticky pitch helping him with his cutters, forcing the batsman to do the work, imparting the power on their shots rather than harnessing the pace against its purveyor. One more over in the Powerplay. Keep them down to 40 and Pakistan will be chuffed.

08:26 AM

OVER 4: NZ 23/1 (Conway 11 Williamson 8)

Haris Rauf replaces Naseem. He follows Shaheen's example and goes for a fuller length. No swing, though, at least not yet. Williamson drives the first ball straight. Shadab makes a good diving parry to save two at mid-on off a shot that looked like four as it came off the bat with a meaty 'thwock'. Latecomers behind the bowler's arm delay play for a minute. I can hear Bumble in his Dales eyrie. 'Get on with the game.' Actually, it's men in green tracksuits and lanyards rather than supporters as Williamson blows his top at them, waving and shouting after working a single off his toes through square leg.

Conway drives for a single through mid-off. Before the final ball of the over, unbelievably, there's more movement behind the bowler's arm. Rauf goes for slow big dipper and Williamson digs it out of the blockhole. No run.

08:20 AM

OVER 3: NZ 19/1 (Conway 10 Williamson 5)

The ball is sticking in the pitch despite Shaheen's 82 mph pace, messing with Williamson's timing as he drives on the up and pops it up through cover for three rather than creaming it off the middle for four.

Conway uses his feet again to flap a single off his legs and Williamson chops one angled across the left-hander that doesn't swing back in down to third for a single.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Finn Allen - AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

08:15 AM

OVER 2: NZ 14/1 (Conway 9 Williamson 1)

Naseem Shah, whose action gives me flashbacks to Dennis Keith Lillee, starts at 88mph, piching on middle and leaving the left-handed Conway as he pokes after it outside off stump. Smart start this by Naseem, altering his length to test Conway on the back foot with point and gully helping him yo start with three dot balls. But then he gets his length wrong and though the ball doesn't get up Conway latches on to a pull at box height and lamps it in front of square for four.

Naseem pushes his length further up, Conway tries to drop it into the pitch and pinch a single but the ball carroms back and trickles past leg stump. Boy, that was close. Conway danced back like a scalded cat to try to save his stumps. He hotfoots it again to the next ball, this time down the track to lump a drive over mid on for four more. Ungainly and not off the middle but brute force works in this game.

It's a dog of a pitch for pace bowling.

08:09 AM

OVER 1: NZ 6/1 (Conway 1 Williamson 1)

Afridi, straining for the big inswinger, pitches the first ball up in the slot. Hint of swing but not enough and Allen creams an on-drive for four. Big start. The next ball does swing, but not as much as Marais Erasmus thought. The third ball does the trick with hooping inswing from a truly world-class bowler as Allen walked across his stumps. Hectic start. Takes nerve to bowl so full on an old pitch. Shaheen is such a potent bowler.

Williamson flicks a single through the legside and Conway chops one past cover point.

08:06 AM

Wicket!!

Allen lbw b Afridi 4 Pitched in line, would go on to hit middle and leg as Allen played down Piccadilly and the ball veered in down Bakerloo. FOW 4/1

08:05 AM

NZ review

Allen lbw b Afridi 4 Pinned by another inswinger next ball. This time not via the bat. But was it angling down?

08:04 AM

NOT OUT

Thick inside edge into his front pad. Marais Erasmus made a bad call there. Took a chunk out of the bat.

08:03 AM

NZ review

Allen lbw b Afridi 4 Bat first?

08:01 AM

Shaheen Shah Afridi is at the end of his run

And the umpire calls play after the countdown ...

07:59 AM

Rousing renditions of the national anthems

Despite the advantage of proximity, New Zealand fans are comfortably outnumbered by green-shirted Pakistan supporters at the SCG. Big queues still outside the ground at the start of the match.

07:46 AM

Team news

New Zealand Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

07:44 AM

New Zealand win the toss and choose to bat

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the first T20 World Cup semi-final from Sydney. The first news is from the toss which was won by New Zealand who have elected to bat first at the SCG. One suspects Kane Williamson has done what Babar Azam would have chosen to do, too, but given Pakistan always do things the hard way in global tournaments, from 1992 to 2009 and on the road to the Champions Trophy in 2017, it may well benefit them by starting as long-shot underdogs and from their least favoured position.

Williamson said on deciding to take first hit that it is "a used pitch, devoid of grass and it is important that we adjust to the changing conditions". He says there's no point focusing on past encounters or what's gone before in this tournament. Their only thought is to "focus on this game and the conditions". Which is about s meaningless a piece of 'captain-speak' as you could hope for.

Babar, who says his team is unchanged from the victory over Bangladesh that loosened the hinges on the door they later barged through when Netherlands beat South Africa, says only "we will play according to the situation [and] we will look to put pressure on them". Well. really. It's not their fault, of course, but anything pre-match these days is pure bilge. We may as well have them tell us what they've decided to do, read out the teams and skedaddle, rather than subjecting us and them to these cliches.

Speaking of teams: