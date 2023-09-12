New Zealand vs Namibia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

New Zealand are likely to take their Rugby World Cup frustrations out on Namibia in Friday night’s Pool A mismatch in Toulouse.

The All Blacks made a totally unfamiliar losing start to the tournament on opening evening, going down 27-13 to hosts France in an electric heavyweight showdown despite tries early in each half from wing Mark Telea. Remarkably, it was the three-time winners’ first-ever pool defeat at a World Cup.

While that was an obvious setback for Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship winners, they will still be very confident of reaching the quarter-finals as Pool A runners-up - barring any shock defeats for Les Bleus - with Namibia, Italy and Uruguay all now coming up.

New Zealand will be expected to win all three of those games emphatically, with their biggest victory likely to come on Friday.

Namibia made a competitive start in their opener against Italy in Saint-Etienne on Saturday, but saw hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld sin-binned for collapsing a maul.

Gerswin Mouton went over for the Welwitschias, who eventually conceded seven tries in a 52-8 thrashing at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

New Zealand suffered their first-ever Rugby World Cup pool defeat against France in Paris (Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

New Zealand vs Namibia takes place on Friday September 15, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST and 9pm local time.

The Stadium de Toulouse will host the game.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Namibia

TV channel: In the UK, Friday night’s game will be shown live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch all the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game as it unfolds with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

New Zealand vs Namibia team news

The All Blacks suffered a key blow ahead of kick-off against France, with captain Sam Cane a shock late withdrawal through injury as Foster was forced into a back-row reshuffle that included an unexpected start for Tupou Vaa’i.

Cane is set to miss out again this week, with centre Jordie Barrett, prop Tyrel Lomax and flanker Shannon Frizell also sidelined. Barrett is back in training after a knee problem, but is unlikely to be risked.

New Zealand have called up Ethan Blackadder to their squad since the loss to France, with Foster wanting to bolster his loose forward options after wing Emoni Narawa suffered a pre-tournament back injury that will see him play no part in the World Cup.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane is set to remain sidelined for the Pool A clash with Namibia (AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand vs Namibia lineups

Both Foster and Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee will name their matchday squads on Wednesday. Check back in then for the lineups in full.

New Zealand vs Namibia referee

Luke Pearce is the referee for Friday night’s match, supported by assistants Andrew Brace and Jordan Way. Brian MacNeice is the TMO.

New Zealand vs Namibia prediction

Namibia’s heavy defeat by Italy continued their unwanted run of losing every match they’ve ever played at the Rugby World Cup.

That is a sequence of 24 games, with the African nation having qualified for every tournament since 1999 after missing the first three editions.

They have met the All Blacks twice during that spell, being hammered 58-14 in London in 2015 and then 71-9 in Tokyo four years ago.

Expect a similarly one-sided scoreline on Friday as a wounded New Zealand look to get their campaign up and running with a flourish.

New Zealand to win, by at least 50 points.

Namibia have not won any World Cup matches, despite featuring at every edition since 1999 (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

New Zealand wins: 2

Namibia wins: 0

Draws: 0

New Zealand vs Namibia latest odds

New Zealand to win: 1/100

Namibia to win: 200/1

Draw: 250/1