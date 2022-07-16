New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from third Test in Wellington

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider in Wellington. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash.

New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory.

Ireland captain Jonny Sexton has called on his team to deliver their “performance of the season” while head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity to pull off a series victory over the All Blacks is “like gold dust”. Sexton, who turns 37 on Monday, added: “It’s a great place to be; creating a little bit of history last week but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special.”

Ireland have momentum on their side, and confidence too after a run of four victories in their last seven matches against New Zealand. “They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell added. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes.”

Follow live updates from New Zealand vs Ireland in the series decider, below:

New Zealand vs Ireland

Ireland face New Zealand in a series decider in Wellington

Kick-off is at 8.05am

The series is locked at 1-1 after Ireland recorded their first-ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last week

Bundee Aki comes into Ireland starting XV

And a more upbeat Andy Farrell also has a chat with Sky Sports

07:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Excited. It is where we want to be, a series decider against the best team in the world. We’ve been told time and again that there is going to be a reaction from them so we will get them at their best, and that is what we want, to test ourselves against the best.

“We are fresh and ready to go. It’s been a brutal tour. We have put it all on the line with the schedule. WE wanted to find out about ourselves on and off the field and we have certainly done that. It doesn’t get any better, does it? There’s a shot at a bit of history.”

Story continues

An under-fire Ian Foster plays a straight bat pre-match

07:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s not ideal but we are used to that,” the All Blacks’ head coach tells Sky Sports of the late changes. “Scott is out and Akira is in, he is ready to go. It is what it is.

“We have got to stay confident with what we are trying to do. We got distracted in the second Test and beaten by a good Ireland team. But it has set it up well - 1-1 and a decider. They are a quality team and we are excited to test ourselves on the big stage.

“It’s always about the team. It is about us as a group performing to the level we want.”

Can the All Blacks ask different questions?

07:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The flurry of first-half cards and Ireland’s history-making win rather drew the post-match attention last week, but it was a pretty shoddy all-round performance from New Zealand. For a second week in a row they showed little fluency in attack, hamstrung by a failure to win the gainline and thus unable to work the ball wide.

The All Blacks are usually so good at solving problems on the fly but there is, perhaps, a need to take a slightly different approach this week. With Akira Ioane’s elevation to the starting back row they have an extra dominant carrier, while the classy David Havili adds another pair of fine distributing hands to the midfield. A better opening 20 minutes is a must, certainly - Ireland have decisively won each of the opening quarters in the series so far, and another slow start will further build the pressure on the hosts.

Team News - Ireland

07:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just the single change to the starting side for Ireland, so impressive in Dunedin last weekend. Garry Ringrose came off for an HIA after he and Ta’avao clashed heads and did not return – Bundee Aki, who really set the tone after his introduction last week, replaces Ringrose in the centres, with Robbie Henshaw pushed out a spot wider to 13.

Keith Earls, who captained the midweek Ireland team that beat the Maori All Blacks, takes Aki’s spot on an otherwise familiar bench.

Ireland XV: Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris; Gibson-Park, Sexton (c); Lowe, Aki, Henshaw, Hansen; Keenan.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan; Murray, Carbery, Earls.

We're on! ✊



This is the Ireland Match Day Squad for a Saturday night showdown with the All Blacks at Sky Stadium ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022

Team News - New Zealand

07:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Late changes for the All Blacks were lagged in the media a couple of days ago but have only officially been confirmed today. Scott Barrett has barely trained and has unsurprisngly been ruled out, granting Akira Ioane a promotion to provide a different, perhaps more explosive threat at blindside flanker. Tupou Vaa’i is a late addition to the replacements.

Angus Ta’avao is suspended after his sending off last weekend, so in steps the steady Nepo Laulala at tighthead, while Aidan Ross is another late scratch – now on the bench is Karl Tu’inukuafe to cover loosehead.

Perhaps with a view to presenting different questions in attack, David Havili replaces Quinn Tupaea in midfield, while Will Jordan starts on the wing. Dane Coles will be back amongst things from the bench but the name that catches the eye among the replacements is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. The former rugby league superstar enjoyed a solid first season with the Blues and is set for international honours in a second code.

New Zealand XV: Bower, Taylor, Laulala; Retallick, Whitelock; A Ioane, Cane (c), Savea; Smith, B Barrett; Jordan, Havili, R Ioane, Reece; J Barrett.

Replacements: Coles, Tu’inukuafe, Tu’ungafasi, Vaa’i, Papalii; Fakatava, Mo’unga, Tuivasa-Sheck.

Updated team sheet 💥



➡️ Akira Ioane in for Scott Barrett

➡️ Karl Tuinukuafe in for Aidan Ross

➡️ Tupou Vaa’i comes on to the bench pic.twitter.com/4MaBPwikTV — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 16, 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morning! Well this is all rather tasty, isn’t it? The last Saturday of this summer swing and four deciding encounters to fill the day, beginning at the Cake Tin in windy Wellington, where Ireland are in search of yet more history - and the pressure is very much on the All Blacks, who have been forced into late alterations...

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:33 , Luke Baker

Sexton seeks milestone

While there is understandably more focus on the bigger picture, this weekend is likely to bring a major personal milestone in the career of Johnny Sexton.

The Ireland skipper, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, is closing in on becoming only the second man to reach 1,000 points in the green jersey. He has already managed 78 points against the All Blacks and requires just six more to make it to four figures overall.

Only Ronan O’Gara (1,083) has managed more. Sexton holds a better points-per-game average than former fly-half rival O’Gara and, on the occasion of his 108th cap – moving him level with Paul O’Connell – will be desperate to drive his team to glory.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:30 , Luke Baker

Better than a World Cup semi-final?

Ireland’s failure to so far reach a World Cup semi-final is well-documented. Yet Irish great Brian O’Driscoll believes a tour triumph over the All Blacks would be a greater achievement.

The Kiwis were the most-recent side to deny Ireland a maiden last-four appearance, thanks to a 46-14 win in Japan three years ago. Retired centre O’Driscoll feels joining the exclusive list of teams to have enjoyed series success in New Zealand would represent “tangible” reward for Farrell’s men and could be worn as a badge of honour.

With a World Cup quarter-final rematch against New Zealand a possibility next year in France, victory would certainly enhance growing belief within the Irish ranks.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:27 , Luke Baker

Pressure mounting on All Blacks coach

Ian Foster has turned to experience in a bid to avoid an upset as he battles to convince the expectant New Zealand public of his capabilities.

The Kiwi head coach has come under fire on the back of three defeats from his last four Tests. Influential lock Sam Whitelock returns from concussion to strengthen a pack further bolstered by tighthead prop Nepo Laulala, while centre David Havili and winger Will Jordan are finally fit to start following bouts of coronavirus.

Although Foster – who served as assistant under predecessor Steve Hansen – has his critics, the current media consensus suggests his job is not on the line just yet.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:24 , Luke Baker

More history in the making?

New Zealand have not suffered a series defeat on home soil since losing 2-0 to France 28 years ago. Following an alarming start to their tour, Ireland responded in style to wrestle the momentum from their formidable hosts and stand a genuine chance of achieving one of international rugby’s rarest feats.

The Irish have now won four of the past seven meetings between the two nations to significantly lessen – if not dispel – the fear factor of taking on the All Blacks.

Head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity for his side is “like gold dust” and hopes the “best is saved till last”. Emulating the exploits of the 1994 French team will move Ireland to the top of the world rankings, above Les Bleus.

‘It’s our turn to respond’: Jordie Barrett warns that All Blacks are ready to bounce back

07:21 , Luke Baker

Full-back Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching.

The All Blacks blitzed the Irish 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin levelling matters at 1-1.

New Zealand have not lost a home series since 1994 and face a battle to maintain that record in Saturday’s crunch clash in Wellington.

“It is our turn to respond now,” said 25-year-old Barrett. “We feel a lot of it is in our control and we can influence this match.

“We’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy.”

Jordie Barrett warns that All Blacks are ready to bounce back

Ireland’s New Zealand-born James Lowe determined to ‘knock over’ All Blacks in decider

07:18 , Luke Baker

Native New Zealander James Lowe admits he never envisaged returning for a shot at tour success over the All Blacks when he left his homeland for Ireland.

Winger Lowe, who previously represented the Maori All Blacks, switched international allegiance under residency rules in 2020, three years after joining Leinster from Hamilton-based club the Chiefs.

The 30-year-old, who was among the try scorers when the All Blacks were defeated 29-20 in Dublin last autumn, has been selected to start all three Tests and is eager to once again “knock over” the All Blacks.

New Zealand-born James Lowe determined to ‘knock over’ All Blacks in decider

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase New Zealand series win

07:15 , Luke Baker

Andy Farrell warned there is more to come from Ireland as he urged his players to “bring a bit of chaos” to New Zealand’s game plan during today’s decisive Test.

The Irish created history last weekend by winning away to the All Blacks for the first time to level the series at 1-1 and set up a crunch clash in Wellington.

Head coach Farrell is braced for a backlash from the three-time world champions but hopes the “best is saved till last” as his side seek to complete a landmark tour triumph.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there’s a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that,” he said.

“The best part of where we’re at is we know we can do better. Albeit we had a decent result in the last Test, hopefully our best is saved till last.”

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase NZ series win

New Zealand make four changes for Test series decider against Ireland

07:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster insists difficult weeks are “often the most exciting” after making four personnel changes for Saturday’s crunch showdown with Ireland.

Foster is under increasing pressure in his homeland ahead of the decider in Wellington, having now overseen three defeats from his last four matches.

The 57-year-old has responded to the 23-12 reverse in Dunedin, which followed a 42-19 win in Auckland, by recalling veteran lock Sam Whitelock after concussion, in addition to bolstering his forward pack with tighthead prop Nepo Laulala.

Winger Will Jordan, who scored the Kiwis’ second try after coming off the bench in the second Test, and centre David Havili have also been restored to the starting XV following recent bouts of coronavirus.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster told the All Blacks’ website. “A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Sevu Reece, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider

07:08 , Luke Baker

Bundee Aki has replaced the injured Garry Ringrose in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s series decider against New Zealand in Wellington.

Centre Ringrose was forced off during last weekend’s historic 23-12 win in Dunedin following a sickening clash of heads which led to a red card for All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao.

Victory for Andy Farrell’s side at Forsyth Barr Stadium was a first Irish success over the three-time world champions on New Zealand soil and levelled the series at 1-1 following a 42-19 defeat in Auckland.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, will play his 108th Test for Ireland, moving level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris,

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Keith Earls

Ireland maintain momentum as second-string side impress in Maori All Blacks win

07:04 , Luke Baker

Ireland maintained momentum going into Saturday’s mouthwatering series decider against New Zealand after a second-string line-up impressively overcame the Maori All Blacks 30-2.

Andy Farrell’s squad will complete their Test trilogy against the All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington and were given an early look at the venue on Tuesday.

With senior players watching from the stands, their understudies battled back from a sloppy start as two tries from Jordan Larmour, plus scores from Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes, helped avenge defeat to the Maoris in the opening match of the tour.

Rookie fly-half Ciaran Frawley slotted 10 points on a sodden, windy evening in the capital, during which Cian Prendergast and Larmour spent time in the sin bin.

Shaun Stevenson – who claimed one of four Maori scores in the initial meeting – gave the hosts an early lead, before a second-half penalty try and a superb Ruben Love score kept them in contention, prior to Brad Weber’s late consolation.

Ireland maintain momentum as second-string side impress in Maori All Blacks win

Andy Farrell says Ireland ‘back themselves against anyone’ after stunning NZ win

07:01 , Luke Baker

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his history-making side “back themselves against anyone” after setting up a mouth-watering series decider against New Zealand.

The Irish ended their wait for a first away victory over the All Blacks thanks to Saturday’s stunning 23-12 success in Dunedin.

A milestone victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium came just seven days after the tourists were blitzed 42-19 in Auckland to leave the three-match contest tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

Farrell is braced for a Kiwi backlash during next weekend’s Wellington finale but insists his players return to the North Island brimming with belief.

Andy Farrell says Ireland ‘back themselves against anyone’ after stunning NZ win

Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Andrew Porter try double

06:57 , Luke Baker

Last weekend, Ireland claimed a historic first win away to New Zealand to force a series decider following a breathless Dunedin encounter packed with drama.

Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved 23-12 victory over the indisciplined All Blacks.

Captain Johnny Sexton – passed fit to play following concussion concerns – added 13 points as Andy Farrell’s side set up a tantalising third and final Test in Wellington thanks to a landmark result.

Replacement All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao was sent off for ploughing into the head of Garry Ringrose at the end of a chaotic 15-minute first-half spell during which teammates Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were sin-binned.

Beauden Barrett’s improvised score and a late Will Jordan try gave the depleted Kiwis hope but they proved powerless to prevent a first home defeat to their opponents, having won the previous 12 meetings.

Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Porter tries

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour today

06:53 , Luke Baker

Ireland plan to unleash “chaos” on New Zealand as they face the All Blacks in a mouth-watering series decider in Wellington.

Andy Farrell’s side have the momentum after claiming a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, responding brilliantly to their heavy opening defeat.

New Zealand have not lost back-to-back games on home soil since 1998 but Ireland sense the opportunity to deliver a huge statement a year out from the World Cup.

“They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell said. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes, like every other game.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:47 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third Test between New Zealand and Ireland.

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash.

New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory.

Ireland captain Jonny Sexton has called on his team to deliver their “performance of the season” while head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity to pull off a series victory over the All Blacks is “like gold dust”.

Stick with us as we guide you through all the action from Wellington.