New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest updates as All Blacks defend remarkable Eden Park record

Ireland face New Zealand in Auckland (Getty Images)

Ireland begin their fascinating three-match Test series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland this morning, looking to make history by beating the All Blacks on their home turf for the first time.

Ireland hadn’t beaten New Zealand anywhere in the world despite 111 years of trying until they finally triumphed in memorable style in Chicago in 2016 but since then, have won three of the five fixtures contested by the sides.

Getting the better of Ian Foster’s troops at Eden Park will be a mammoth task however, as the All Blacks haven’t lost at the Auckland ground - to any opponent - since way back in 1994.

They also have some inside knowledge, with ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on their coaching staff, after the native Kiwi was drafted in at short notice to fill holes left by Covid-19 isolations. However, Andy Farrell’s troops did finish second in this year’s Six Nations, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Grand Slam champions France, as they appear to be peaking in time for the Rugby World Cup, which gets underway in just 14 months.

Follow all the action from Eden Park below with our live blog:

Is Ian Foster under pressure?

07:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For most sides, a return of 12 wins from 15 games across a busy year of international rugby would have represented a strong campaign, but things are different when you are coaching the All Blacks. Ian Foster is certainly under a bit of pressure after 2021, particularly following those two defeats on tour last November where his side failed to come particularly close against both France and Ireland.

How will they react this evening? They haven’t lost at Eden Park in 28 years, and the rugby public in New Zealand are beginning to demand definite improvement with next year’s World Cup starting to loom.

Story continues

New Zealand vs Ireland Team News - Covid forces late change for Andy Farrell

07:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Midweek defeat to the Maori All Blacks was not perhaps the way that Andy Farrell would have wished to begin a gruelling tour schedule, but this is a very different Irish side. Back are all the big guns that finished as Six Nations runners-up.

Keith Earls was a midweek starter and retains his place, filling Andrew Conway’s hard-chasing, defensively-sound role on the right wing, while Peter O’Mahony is preferred to Jack Conan in the back row, allowing Caelan Doris to take the number eight shirt.

New Zealand aren’t the only ones dealing with Covid disruption – Finlay Bealham has been scratched off the bench after a positive test, meaning a late call-up for Tom O’Toole to provide prop cover alongside Cian Healy, who has made a remarkable recovery from what looked a serious injury on Wednesday.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Heffernan, Healy, O’Toole, Treadwell, Conan; Murray, Carbery, Aki

🚨 Team Update | Finlay Bealham has been ruled out of this evening's game due to Covid-19.



Cian Healy switches to No.17, with Tom O'Toole promoted to the bench.#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland Team News - Strong All Blacks side named after disrupted week

07:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It hasn’t been the most straightforward week for the All Blacks, with a raft of positive Covid tests a rather unhelpful encumbrance ahead of their first international business of the year. Ian Foster, head coach, and a number of his staff have been in isolation, necessitating the parachuting in of, among others, former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt to ensure that the chosen, Covid-free 23 would be ready to go.

This is a big series for Foster, with the feeling in Aotearoa that he has rather flattered to deceive so far and serious questions about whether he is the man to maximise a talented, but flawed, playing group. Both Foster and assistant John Plumtree have now been cleared and will be at Eden Park today.

The squad named is, of course, strong, with a couple of new faces. Power running wing Leicester Fainga’anuku makes a debut in a backline that would likely have included both Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan if available. Up front, Scott Barrett starts on the blindside for the first time since an ill-conceived appearance on the flank in World Cup semi-final defeat to England – indicative of the problems that Foster has had balancing his side in his tenure so far.

On the bench is another potential debutant: Pita Gus Sowakula has built steadily from provincial standout to Super Rugby star, with particularly skillful hands adding softer touches to his physical gifts.

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, Tupaea, Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu’ungafasi; Retallick, Whitelock; S Barrett, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tu’inukuafe, Ta’avao, Sowakula, Papalii; Christie, Mo’unga, Ennor.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:27 , Ben Burrows

Head injuries are back in the spotlight following the treatment of Jeremy Loughman against the Maoris.

New Zealand Rugby admitted communication errors meant concussion rules were not fully adhered to after the Munster prop, who will not be involved this weekend, returned to the field despite struggling to stand after a collision.

The governing body vowed to ensure protocols are properly followed for the remainder of Ireland’s tour.

The extent of Cian Healy’s participation will also be of interest.

Healy, who twice replaced Loughman, has made a rapid recovery from what was initially feared to be a serious leg injury to be named on the bench.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:20 , Ben Burrows

Farrell was left with plenty to ponder after an experimental Ireland team were outclassed by the Maori All Blacks in midweek.

While only a warm-up fixture, the manner of the first-half performance in Hamilton - when the youthful visitors conceded four tries - was still cause for concern.

Wing Keith Earls is the only player to retain a starting spot as Farrell turns to his senior men for the first meaningful match of the tour.

New Zealand-born quartet Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, Bundee Aki and Joey Carbery will each be involved, while the All Blacks’ selection includes a debut for Crusaders wideman Leicester Fainga’anuk.

(Getty Images)

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:12 , Ben Burrows

Head coach Farrell felt Ireland may have ‘poked the bear’ by defeating the All Blacks in Dublin last autumn.

The Englishman is braced for a backlash following that stunning 29-20 victory, which was the Irish’s third in the past five meetings between the countries.

Rival coach Foster described the display as the best opposition performance he had encountered.

Yet Ireland have never defeated their hosts on New Zealand soil, losing all 12 fixtures played.

Furthermore, the Kiwis have not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994 - an unbeaten run older than eight of the Irish matchday squad.

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:05 , Ben Burrows

New Zealand’s depleted coaching ranks led to an early call for Joe Schmidt.

The 56-year-old was due to join the All Blacks setup following the tour but was fast-tracked to help with preparations.

Schmidt has extensive insider knowledge of Irish rugby, having spent six years as national team coach - which culminated in a World Cup quarter-final exit to New Zealand in 2019 - following a previous stint with Leinster.

Although he has had limited time to make an impact, his presence provides an intriguing sub-plot.

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:58 , Ben Burrows

Although Ireland lost wing Mack Hansen to a positive Covid-19 test, the hosts’ build-up has been more severely affected.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his assistants John Plumtree, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek have each been forced to isolate, while players David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan will miss the game after contracting the virus.

Foster was reduced to orchestrating plans remotely and joked that he was unsure if experiencing cold sweats and sleepless nights was down to illness or nerves.

The 57-year-old expects to be fit to attend the match.

(PA Archive)

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:50 , Ben Burrows

Sheehan only made his international debut in November but has seized the Irish number two jersey due to repeated injury misfortune for Leinster teammate Ronan Kelleher.

The 23-year-old, who has also jumped ahead of Ulster’s Rob Herring in the pecking order, came on as a replacement in the autumn wins over Japan and Argentina, albeit he had to settle for a spectator role for the stunning All Blacks victory sandwiched in between.

He then established himself in Farrell’s starting XV during this year’s Six Nations after Kelleher sustained the first of two recent shoulder issues.

“At the start of my season, coming to New Zealand for a summer tour was definitely one of my main goals,” said Sheehan, who is set to win his eighth international cap.

“With all of the history that is here, how hard it is to win here, it’s something special that we get to have a crack at the All Blacks at their own ground.

“It builds it up itself, I think. Any All Blacks game is going to be a massive game and it’s going to build up in your mind. I can’t wait to get out and play a bit more rugby and see how we go over the next few weeks.”

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:42 , Ben Burrows

Hooker Dan Sheehan expects New Zealand to be out for revenge but believes Ireland’s players have a “massive opportunity” to cement places in the history books.

Andy Farrell’s in-form tourists go into the three-match series on the back of being beaten just once in 13 Tests during the past 17 months.

Yet the Irish have never tasted victory against their hosts on New Zealand soil and are set to play at a stadium in which the All Blacks hold a 46-match unbeaten record stretching back to 1994.

“We’ve been thinking about this game all year, especially after the autumn game,” said Sheehan. “We’re expecting a reaction and we’re ready for whatever comes tomorrow. I’m sure they want to get a bit of revenge on us for winning over in the Aviva. But our motivation is at top level as well.

“They haven’t lost here in 28 years - I wasn’t born - so that has it’s pressures. But, at the same time, it’s a massive opportunity for an Irish team to come over and win on New Zealand soil for the first time.

“We’re expecting a big crowd, a big apprehensive environment and we’re used to it. We’ve gone to various big stadiums across the world and we expect it to be buzzing here tomorrow night.”

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:39 , Ben Burrows

