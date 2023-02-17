England's Ben Duckett (C plays a shot during day two of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui - New Zealand vs England live: Score and updates first test day three - Marty Neville/Getty Images

12:34 AM

Broad going through a few batting drills out there

Looks like a lovely day at the Bay Oval.

12:22 AM

When England return to the crease, Stuart Broad will be in...

He is currently on six not out, though it is questionable whether he should still be out there in the first place after this hilarious moment yesterday.

Village. Village. Village.



For you see this is the psychological effect the Night Hawk has on you.



A battle you simply won't win...#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/dfF5mg2A6E — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 17, 2023

12:18 AM

What to expect from today, then?

England are in a half-decent position here, but today is likely to be the crucial day. 98 runs ahead with eight wickets remaining – if they score at around five an over (standard for the Test side these days), and manage to bat out, say, another 50 overs then the lead could be 350. That is a difficult ask in the fourth innings anywhere. In the history of Test cricket, a score of more than 350 in the fourth innings has been achieved only four times.

England getting to that total is not guaranteed, mind you. Quick wickets and New Zealand might have something a bit more achievable.

11:59 PM

Hello

Welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage for day three of the First Test between New Zealand and England. The visitors lost two late wickets but scored quickly under the lights as they ended day two with a lead of 98 runs.

At stumps on day two, Ollie Robinson led England's attack with four wickets whilst Stuart Broad and James Anderson reached 1,001 wickets as a Test partnership.

The England pacer says he hopes he can prove that he is a 'worthy bearer of the baton' after learning his trade from both Anderson and Broad.

The famed duo moved level with Australia's all-timers Shane Warne and Glenn McGarth as the most prolific pairing in history, matching their combined haul of 1,001 wickets together.

The 29-year-old hopes maybe one day he will be charged in leading England's pace attack after Anderson and Broad's eventual retirements, a privilege he wants to live up to.

"There's not really words to express how impressive their record is, but to be on the field with them is a privilege for me and I'm enjoying every minute of it," he said.

"They've been very open and honest with me since I've come into the environment, which has been amazing for me and hopefully I can be a worthy bearer of the baton.

"A big thing for me is the use of the crease, which I've learnt from Jimmy and Broady, that's probably helped more than anything coming in with England.

"In international cricket, the batters are that much better. You have to be more on it and use the crease and use your skills to get more out of it."

Broad had spoken to BT Sport at the start of play, well aware that he and Anderson would soon be resuming on 999 shard scalps after a double strike by the latter on the first night.

"Yeah, it's a lot isn't it?" he said with a smile. "That's really special and the way Jimmy bowled the other night, there's no stopping him in the future as well is there?

"It's been a pleasure to bowl at the other end, be a part of that side and win so many games with him. When we look back at all the wickets we've taken, there's no doubt our favourites come in Test match wins.