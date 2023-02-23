New Zealand vs England live: score and latest updates from first day of the second Test

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum - New Zealand vs England live score updates second test day one - Hagen Hopkins/GETTY

Second Test: full scoreboard

09:33 PM

New Zealand win the toss and bowl

No surprises there..

09:31 PM

Toss upcoming

Both captains have just emerged from the pavilion. With the green (and I mean green) pitch and the cloud hanging fairly heavy it feels like a bowler's morning but who knows where Ben Stokes is concerned.

09:26 PM

Stokes: our approach is more important than winning

Expect England to announce an unchanged team at the toss in a few moments. New Zealand, however, are likely to bring Matt Henry back from paternity leave to bolster their seam-bowling attack, which looked under-powered in the first-Test defeat.

The tourists stormed to a 267-run victory in Tauranga last weekend, albeit without a standout performance from any one member of the team. That in itself is a mark of the Bazball style of cricket they have employed under the Stokes-McCullum axis.

Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson all played their part a week ago and having had an extra day's rest due to the day-four finish, Stokes said it will be an easy decision to send out the same side at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

"It was just a case of seeing how the bowlers pulled up and they've all pulled up pretty well so, yeah, unchanged team," he said. "It is a fine line between picking your strongest 11 and ensuring that the bowlers that you pick are 100 per cent. It was pretty easy to pick the team once they told me they were ready to go."

Last week's victory was a first in a test for England in New Zealand since 2008 and they now have a chance to inflict a first home test series defeat on the Black Caps in six years.

Stokes, however, said England will focus on playing entertaining cricket rather than the result.

"It would be great to leave here with a 2-0 series win but I don't think we'll be looking to go in here to achieve that," the England captain said. "I think we'll be looking to play the exact same cricket we've been playing the last 10 to 12 months and if New Zealand are better than us this week, then we'll be able to say that."

Tim Southee, the New Zealand captain, has made it clear his side will be glad to be back playing red ball cricket this week after being thoroughly out-strategised by England in the pink-ball match.

The seamer added that New Zealand were highly unlikely to try and copy England's aggressive style of play.

"You've got to look at your side and try and work with what you've got," he said. "That works for England because of the make-up of their side but it's about us finding a way that works for us.

"We know these conditions reasonably well and I guess that's where your home advantage comes into it."

Southee said there was unlikely to be any change to a New Zealand top order that got poor returns in Tauranga but that seamer Henry, who missed the first test because of the birth of his first child, would probably come back into the side.

"Matt's been a new-ball bowler for a while and been around the test side for a good long time so I guess he'll slide back in," he said. "That's a decision that we have to make once we get a decent look at the wicket."