New Zealand vs England live: score and updates from day five of the second Test

Neil Wagner of New Zealand celebrates his wicket of Joe Root of England during day five of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Phil Walter/Getty Images

02:13 AM

OVER 64: ENG 217/8 (Foakes 4 Leach 0) chasing 258

Henry pitches it up to Foakes who turns down a single but, like the last over, takes one off the fourth ball. Scott Styris and Mark Richardson are giving Foakes some gyp for hogging the strike but Leach edges the first ball he faces though the ball falls tantalisingly short of slip.

02:08 AM

OVER 63: ENG 216/8 (Foakes 3 Leach 0) chasing 258

Foakes pulls Wagner's first ball and turns down an easy single. He then retreats to the legside to open up the offside so Wagner follows him and he can't get bat on it.

He turns down another single to long leg. Foakes is taking it upon himself but he's still miles from home. Now he takes the run, off the fourth ball.

Leach wears one on the glove but it falls short of bat-pad. There are two catchers on the offside and two on the leg for him fending bouncers, plus slip, but he gets away with it and then Brigadier Blocks the last.

02:03 AM

OVER 62: ENG 215/8 (Foakes 2 Leach 0) chasing 258

Broad falls first ball. Enter Leach, who ducks his first ball then fends the next off his throat. Next he shows us his backward defensive followed by a late decision to jerk out of the road of a perfume ball.

Delay while Williamson takes the helmet and Southee posts silly point and silly mid-off. Leach manages to pull his bat inside the line of the last delivery, a lifter outside off that flirts with the edge.

Wicket maiden.

01:57 AM

Wicket!!

Broad c Wagner b Henry 11 Ramps a short ball down third man's throat. FOW 215/8

01:56 AM

OVER 61: ENG 215/7 (Foakes 2 Broad 11) chasing 258

A couple of flaccid bouncers from Wagner are pulled for singles at the start of the over. Can he get it up again?

Not yet. Broad pulls two off his midriff over cover and scrambles home because the throw was poor. He swipes the next on the pull for a single, the ball still having not leapt higher than his waistband.

Foakes sways inside the line of a leg-stump bouncer but pulls the last. Leg gully stops him running.

01:52 AM

OVER 60: ENG 210/7 (Foakes 1 Broad 7) chasing 258

Henry bounces Broad, who backs away and slices an uppercut for four. He ducks the next short one and carves a cut for a single off the third, having gone to stand next to the square leg umpire.

Foakes plays a very late leave, withdrawing the bat when Henry straightens one from over the wicket to the right-hander and then drives but claws it back up the pitch.

01:46 AM

OVER 59: ENG 205/7 (Foakes 1 Broad 2) chasing 258

Strange that both Root and Stokes, having done the hard yards, have both succumbed to Wagneritis after they biffed him to the verge of retirement in Mount Maunganui. Root dropped his bat in exasperation after being lured on to the rocks.

After drinks Broad pulls for a single, Foakes does too, dropping the ball short of leg gully, and Broad completes the over with another pull for one.

01:39 AM

Wicket!

Root c Bracewell b Wagner 95 Oh dear. Premeditated pulling the bouncer, it didn't get up and he cloths it to midwicket. FOW 202/7

01:38 AM

OVER 58: ENG 202/6 (Root 95 Foakes 0) chasing 258

Root tries to reverse scoop Henry, jumping front on and across but plays and misses. Blundell, standing up, makes a sensational stop even though he was blindsided by Root's body.

Root drives a single to cover and Foakes defends, leaves and blocks the last with an angled bat.

01:35 AM

OVER 57: ENG 201/6 (Root 94 Foakes 0) chasing 258

After Root opens the face to drive a single through point, Wagner and Southee send three men back on the hook. Two balls of chin music do the trick and break the partnership at 121.

Foakes is treated to a bouncer first up from over the wicket and ducks it. He goes for the next one, though, and pulls out by the skin if his teeth, dropping his hands.

01:33 AM

NOT OUT

Nope, it cleared the bat. Not a sensible stroke to such a vicious bouncer nonetheless.

01:32 AM

NZ review

Foakes c Blundell b Wagner Tempted to hook by a bouncer over his earhole. Did he hit it? Don't think so.

01:28 AM

Wicket!

Stokes c Latham b Wagner 33 He set the trap with three out, directed a bouncer at his shoulder and Stokes took it on on one leg and ultimately, after losing his top hand on the grip, with one hand, spooning it to square leg. FOW 201/6

01:27 AM

OVER 56: ENG 200/5 (Root 93 Stokes 33) chasing 258

Five dot balls from Henry to Root and then the batsman skelps a single off his pads. They've scored 11 runs off the last seven overs. Bazball in reverse? Folk will be demanding refunds ...

That's enough from Bracewell. Southee brings back Wagner.

01:22 AM

OVER 55: ENG 199/5 (Root 92 Stokes 33) chasing 258

Bracewell yelps when he thinks he has skidded a dart through Stokes' back-foot defences but the England captain manages to jam his bat down to chisel it out in the nick of time. Both he and Root add singles to their partnership by working the off-spinner to leg.

01:20 AM

OVER 54: ENG 197/5 (Root 91 Stokes 32) chasing 258

Maiden for Henry, unusually to Root who keeps him at bay with soft hands and that diamond of an eye.

01:15 AM

OVER 53: ENG 197/5 (Root 91 Stokes 32) chasing 258

Bracewell comes round the wicket to Root, following Root's bowling method. He does pin Root from that angle but it couldn't have been in line. Having lined him up, he flicks a single past bat-pad.

01:13 AM

OVER 52: ENG 196/5 (Root 90 Stokes 32) chasing 258

Root takes two balls this time to milk his single, flicking Henry off middle and leg to fine leg. Stokes defends the rest. Still on the march towards the top 10. Perhaps he will top the lot.

01:07 AM

OVER 51: ENG 195/5 (Root 89 Stokes 32) chasing 258

Root reverse sweeps Bracewell's opener for a single. It's as if the spinner just wants him off strike rather than trying to bowl him out. Stokes goes for a cut, winces in pain when he transfers his weight on to his left knee and hops away when the ball rags past his bat. But he throws his weight on to it again next ball when Bracewell drags it down and Stokes collars it with a cross-batted swat over mid-on for four.

01:03 AM

OVER 50: ENG 190/5 (Root 88 Stokes 28) chasing 258

Stokes is beaten on the inside edge trying to have a dart at a Henry corridor ball then reins himself in to block. Softly, softly.

12:59 AM

OVER 49: ENG 189/5 (Root 87 Stokes 28) chasing 258

Root chasses down the pitch to smite his third towering six to cow corner off Bracewell and follows that with a sweep for a single. Chastened by the assault, Bracewell retreats into his shell and protects his economy rate with four darts to Stokes. NZ need wickets and for their spinner to toss it up.

England need 69.

12:56 AM

OVER 48: ENG 182/5 (Root 80 Stokes 28) chasing 258

Root takes on the shot that did for Pope but clips it between first and third slip, bisecting them perfectly if jammily to add another boundary (a 10th) to take him into the eighties. Henry is disgusted. Root tucks a single off his hip and then Stokes, having been a model citizen, charges Henry, swipes at it with a horizontal bat and it bursts through Mitchell's hands. Brilliant effort from slip, leaping 3ft off the ground and to his left.

The ball scoots off Mitchell's fingers down for a boundary to bring up a century partnership.

Two close shaves in the over but Henry is left frustrated.

12:51 AM

OVER 47: ENG 173/5 (Root 75 Stokes 24) chasing 258

Bracewell chalks up another maiden to Stokes who leaves four and cuts the other two but cannot beat cover.

12:49 AM

OVER 46: ENG 173/5 (Root 75 Stokes 24) chasing 258

Whatever they gave him for lumbago, I'd like a gulp of that stuff. Henry returns with a smooth maiden to Root, reaching 82mph. Root tries to bat the fielders with nudges and chops but is thwarted by good placement and hands. Maiden.

12:45 AM

OVER 45: ENG 173/5 (Root 75 Stokes 24) chasing 258

Bracewell comes out looking to give it a rip. Root calls the limping Stokes through for a quick single who defends four balls then drops to one knee to sweep fine for four. Good job it went all the way because Stokes couldn't get up easily.

Henry has overcome his back spasm and will bowl from the other end.

12:07 AM

LUNCH: ENG 168/5

England head into the 40-minute lunch break needing 90 more runs to win. Root is batting with sublime fluency. Stokes is letting him get on with it, poised to take over should his partner fall first.

Quite a scare at the start, as if England were far too frantic, perhaps wound up – over-wound? – by instructions to bat like Jonny B at Trent Bridge? It has taken the two grown-ups, admittedly after Root's homicidal single did for Brook, to find a better blend of attack and defence. Test cricket has three dimensions – runs, wickets and time. Sometimes you have to let time be your ally.

12:03 AM

OVER 44: ENG 168/5 (Root 74 Stokes 20) chasing 258

Root works Southee off his ankles for a single and Stokes, still lame, leaves three and blocks one.

That's lunch. Or a couple of tabs for the captain.

11:58 PM

OVER 43: ENG 167/5 (Root 73 Stokes 20) chasing 258

Root comes after Bracewell again, skipping down to send a drive into orbit over long on for six. Bracewell has a backward short leg but he can't get a hand on Root's crisp but uppish sweep off the next delivery. He made a fantastic effort but the ball sails over him for four. Root sweeps again, this time only for a single.

Bracewell is a different bowler to Stokes, turning one past his bat then using the dart as a weapon of surprise. Stokes scrambles back to chisel it out at the very last minute.

England need 91.

11:54 PM

OVER 42: ENG 156/5 (Root 61 Stokes 20) chasing 258

Root will never give up late-cutting/dabbing the quicks as it brings him so many runs but there is always a danger. He chops one that dies in front of slip – Mitchell making a good stop – and then glides the next ball wide of him for a single.

11:50 PM

OVER 41: ENG 155/5 (Root 61 Stokes 20) chasing 258

Stokes jars that papier-mâché left knee again when he tries to cut Bracewell for four with a bat halfway between vertical and horizontal. This happens often and it usually settles ... not before Bracewell rags one past his edge as he pushes forward.

He trusts it enough to transfer his weight on to the back foot when Bracewell drags down a pie and he cleaves it for four. He wasn't sure it would get there, though, so hopped down the other end to run and then hobbled back when it crossed the boundary.

11:46 PM

OVER 40: ENG 151/5 (Root 61 Stokes 16) chasing 258

England were rattling on at four an over but NZ have managed to slam the brakes on in the last five overs or so. Root brings up England's 150 with his late dab down to third man for two. Southee keeps probing away outside off, never in the over giving him the same width to dab again and it earns him five dot balls, also making Root jump with one that turns cobra on him.

11:43 PM

OVER 39: ENG 149/5 (Root 59 Stokes 16) chasing 258

Root duly does convert the first ball for a single, Bracewell allowing him one to get him off strike with a pull to the sweeper. Stokes drills a single to mid-off, Root reverse sweeps for another.

Henry is coming back on, a little gingerly but he's back nonetheless.

England need 109.

Joe Root of England bats during day five of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

11:39 PM

OVER 38: ENG 146/5 (Root 57 Stokes 15) chasing 258

Root takes a single off the first ball again, controlling a pull off Southee to square leg. Stokes drives a single to cover and Root flicks a straight one for another to give him the opportunity to carry on scoring off the first balls of overs.

11:36 PM

OVER 37: ENG 143/5 (Root 55 Stokes 14) chasing 258

Another tidy over from Bracewell to Stokes who is playing with great grit and application. He tries to pierce the field but can't manage it so far and Bracewell adds his first maiden to figures thta were brutalised by his opening over.

11:31 PM

OVER 36: ENG 143/5 (Root 55 Stokes 14) chasing 258

For the fourth successive over Root takes a single off the first ball but this time Stokes doesn't play out the rest as dot balls, pushing out at a fullish one and diverting it past gully for three.

11:29 PM

OVER 35: ENG 139/5 (Root 54 Stokes 11) chasing 258

Root tucks into the long hop but can't beat the sweeper at deep backward square and gleans only a single, Stokes defends, nurdles and leaves five dot balls. He has more gears than any other current England top six bat.

11:26 PM

OVER 34: ENG 138/5 (Root 53 Stokes 11) chasing 258

Henry hurts his back in his follow through and lies on the ground, waiting for the physio to help him out. Possible a spasm, rather than popping a disc or a vertebrae nipping or sciatica.

Root had taken him for a single through cover, Stokes two through the same area with a firm drill.

Henry can't go on. Someone will have to finish his over with one ball left.

Southee completes the over with a dot ball having used the break to stretch his own lower back and quads. If Henry can't continue, NZ's chances recede significantly.

11:19 PM

OVER 33: ENG 135/5 (Root 52 Stokes 9) chasing 258

Bracewell is brought back and delivers five testing dot balls to Stokes by upping his pace and turning it away from the left-hander, squaring the England captain up a couple of times.

11:13 PM

OVER 32: ENG 134/5 (Root 51 Stokes 9) chasing 258

Fifty for Joe Root, his 57th in Tests, when he cuts Henry for four, which also takes England halfway to their target. Cue 'Livin' on a Prayer' from the trumpet major. That was the fifty partnership too of which Stokes has contributed five.

Root punches a single to cover and Stokes slashes hard, going after a wider, shorter one from Henry and clearing a leaping second slip, only just, for four.

11:09 PM

OVER 31: ENG 125/5 (Root 46 Stokes 5) chasing 258

Wagner gets Root hopping from round the wicket and losing his balance as he fends one away. He maintains a tight line, looking for irregular bounce, but then overpitches and Root leans into a cover drive, bending the back knee. It's a picture of purity in batting.

11:06 PM

OVER 30: ENG 120/5 (Root 41 Stokes 5) chasing 258

Henry serves up the odd half-volley as well as some beauties. Both on show in this over when Root whisks one off his pad for two and then has to cushion one that grew on him so that it falls short of slip.

11:04 PM

OVER 29: ENG 117/5 (Root 38 Stokes 5) chasing 258

Lovely shot from Root when Wagner errs towards seventh stump rather than fourth. He creams a square drive for four hen farms the strike with a leg-side flick.

10:59 PM

OVER 28: ENG 112/5 (Root 33 Stokes 5) chasing 258

Henry replaces Bracewell. New Zealand have blinked because him bowling to Stokes would test the England captain. Root gets up on to his toes to run a single down to third man with that strike-rotating shot that Australia use against him but no other team can ... so far.

Stokes is beaten twice by Henry from round the wicket. The first whistles through the gate and somehow misses off stump. the next is a snorter, spitting off a good length and kissing the shoulder of Stokes bat as he took the bottom hand off. Blundell, standing up, tips it over the bar for four.

10:50 PM

OVER 27: ENG 107/5 (Root 32 Stokes 1) chasing 258

On come the drinks but not without a scare when Stokes edges Wagner, mercifully with soft hands and the ball lands safe in front of first slip.

10:43 PM

OVER 26: ENG 106/5 (Root 31 Stokes 1) chasing 258

Root sweeps the off-spinner and gloves it bit the ball loops over Blundell and they run two. He comes down next ball to hoist an on drive over wide long on for six followed by a hard , orthodox sweep for four.

Bracewell, under the pump, drags the next ball down and Root pulls it for four. Sixteen off four balls!

Southee calls a conference to steady the spinner's nerves but he drags the next one down too. Root pulls and Latham at short leg wears it in the ribs, saving three as they jog one.

The final ball to Stokes rags square, though.

10:38 PM

OVER 25: ENG 89/5 (Root 14 Stokes 1) chasing 258

Rare to see Wagner attacking the edge and the stumps these days and he's doing it well. Root chops a cut down for a single, forcing 'Waggy' to come over the wicket to Stokes. England will try to rotate the strike against him to mess with his lines and they succeed in gleaning three singles.

Here comes Michael Bracewell.

10:33 PM

OVER 24: ENG 86/5 (Root 12 Stokes 0) chasing 258

Stokes is in watchful mode with Southee coming round the wicket at 80mph with Blundell up to the stumps. Knowing that they really only have him, Root and Foakes left to take them home, he looks in the mood to play himself in, defending when he has to but preferring to shoulder arms.

10:30 PM

OVER 23: ENG 86/5 (Root 12 Stokes 0) chasing 258

The smile returns to Root's face when Stokes calls for him to turn two into three after a misfield. This time he gets the call right, shouting 'No!' ... much to David Gower's relief.

Wagner is bowling a very challenging line and length from round the wicket, angling it in and cutting it so it straightens. Root is drawn into playing with an open face and chips it off the edge between gully and slip for four.

10:25 PM

OVER 22: ENG 80/5 (Root 6 Stokes 0) chasing 258

Well, that turned quickly! Root holds his head in his hands ... and rightly so. England are up to their necks in it now.

10:20 PM

Wicket!!

Brook run out 0 A diamond duck, run out without facing a ball. Root does to him what Sir Geoffrey did to APE Knott in 1977 at Trent Bridge. Root had only dabbed it down a metre wide of the slips. Bracewell swoops from second and throws down the poles. Brook wasn't even in the frame. Sawn off by Root. FOW 80/5

10:20 PM

OVER 21: ENG 80/4 (Root 6 Brook 0) chasing 258

Wagner has the keeper up at the stumps too and comes round the wicket to the left-hander. After a couple of decent length balls, Wagner bangs one in and Pope is in like Flynn, pirouetting into the crispest of pulls, hammering it for four.

Wagner is now trying cutters, back of a length at his top pace from round the wicket. Pope tries to cut, misses it, tries it again and Latham takes a blinder.

10:18 PM

Wicket!!

Pope c Latham b Wagner 14 Slaps a late-cut to second slip who takes a fine catch as that rocketed towards his face. FOW 80/4

10:15 PM

OVER 20: ENG 76/3 (Pope 10 Root 6) chasing 258

Just the leg-bye off Southee's 10th over. Right policy to see these two off if they can. And they've seen one of them off because Southee throws the ball to Wagner.

10:13 PM

OVER 19: ENG 75/3 (Pope 10 Root 6) chasing 258

Henry finds Pope's edge but he plays the steer with soft hands and shears the ball wide of gully for four. Pope works the angle when Henry strays too straight to tuck two off his hip but his head is still scrambled and sets off for a preposterous single to cover point. Root sends him back and he manages to get back in the nick of time.

Henry tries a short one, Pope hooks very awkwardly, losing his grip and hitting it one handed at chest height through midwicket for three. Take back control, Your Holiness. Root, by contrast, looks composed and quietly flicks two off his pads.

Ben Duckett's tour ends with his dismissal for 33 - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:05 PM

OVER 18: ENG 64/3 (Pope 1 Root 4) chasing 258

Blundell yo-yos between standing up and standing back to Henry and Southee. When Root has a walk at Southee to defend, the keeper grabs his helmet and goes back up. Pope gets off the mark with a bottom-handed flicky drive to midwicket for a single and, with the keeper up, Root drives uppishly but far enough away from Southee in his followthrough to earn two through mid-on.

10:00 PM

OVER 17: ENG 61/3 (Pope 0 Root 2) chasing 258

The stroke Duckett tried to play was a kind of static cut and he was done by the extra bounce ... or not getting on to the back foot quickly enough. Enter Joe Root. Perhaps he can inject some calmness into a rather frantic start.

Blundell stands up to him but he unfurls the clip off his thigh to get off the mark with two behind the square leg umpire.

09:56 PM

Wicket!

Duckett c Blundell b Henry 33 Having seemed well-set and in good form, Duckett chases a wide one with a big horizontal hoick and nicks off to the keeper. FOW 59/3

09:55 PM

OVER 16: ENG 59/2 (Duckett 33 Pope 0) chasing 258

Southee comes back over the wicket to Duckett who takes a couple of deliveries to assess the new angle then plays the cutest of dabs for four then chops a single down to the same area to bring the target below 200.

Pope leaves and the claws a defensive into the onside to see out the over, not convincingly.

09:50 PM

OVER 15: ENG 54/2 (Duckett 28 Pope 0) chasing 258

Duckett short-arm pulls a single as Henry fires one into his chest from round the wicket. Blundell calls for the helmet to stand up and stop Pope taking guard outside his crease. The keeper takes a very smart take when Pope tries to cut but misses and the ball fires into Blundell's gloves. Pope guides one down with soft hands to second slip but having been denied the opportunity to bat out of his crease to counter the swing, Pope seems to have decided that he can't move his feet at all and is playing with his hands alone. Looks very vulnerable playing like that.

09:45 PM

OVER 14: ENG 53/2 (Duckett 27 Pope 0) chasing 258

Daft shot from Robinson ... far too wide to pull. Enter His Holiness who is beaten all ends up by Southee's wobble-seam that hoops about like paper in the wind then nibbles in through the gate.

Pope decides to counter by using his feet but is beaten on length outside off. And again. Pope looks as frantic as Crawley all of a sudden, rashly trying to make room to whip balls from outside off through midwicket.

09:42 PM

Wicket!!

Robinson c Bracewell b Southee 2 Short and wide outside off. Robinson stretches to fetch it and top edges it high over the slips. Bracewell trots back, calls for it and takes the swirler. FOW 53/2

09:40 PM

OVER 13: ENG 53/1 (Duckett 27 Robinson 2) chasing 258

Henry has a stiff breeze at his back. Southee is a rare kind of captain to take the uphill into the wind option. Duckett eases a drive through cover and calls Robinson, 40 overs in his legs, through for two. Robinson gets there but it didn't look easy. Duckett pulls a short one down for a single. Henry beats Robinson on a fifth-stump line as the nightwatchman could not prevent his hands from following it.

Robinson ends the over with a crisp leg-glance for a single.

The Basin reserve DJ keeps playing George Ezra songs. It's like our car four years ago when the children were much younger.

09:34 PM

OVER 12: ENG 49/1 (Duckett 24 Robinson 1) chasing 258

Straight into it as Southee comes round the wicket to Ben Duckett. Free entry has drawn another big crowd following the sell-outs on days one, two and three. The NZ captain is right on the money, bowling to his field, trying to bring the three slips into play. Duckett blocks on the angle and takes a run off the fifth ball with a push to cover off one that didn't get up much.

The final ball does, fizzing down t'corridor. Robinson ignores it.

09:16 PM

Weather forecast

NZ's MetService reports: "A few showers this morning but just a slight chance from afternoon. Remaining cloudy. Southerlies, fresh this afternoon."

Showers? Looks sunny on the screen behind Matt Smith and Sir Alastair Cook.

09:08 PM

Preview: Never assume

Good evening and welcome to live over-by-over coverage of the final day of England's red-ball tours which is attractively poised with Ben Stokes' side needing 210 runs with nine wickets left to secure their first overseas, winter sweep since 1899. Ben Duckett resumes on 23 and has Ollie Robinson, the normal No9, on one for company.

Having enforced the follow on, England endured a gruelling 12 hours and 15 minutes in the field and bowled pretty well (even if the seamers did not get their just deserts) against a batting line-up that reminded us once again why five of their batsmen were in the side that won the World Test Championship 20 months ago.

The virtues of persistence, optimism and experimentation eventually paid off with vital wickets for Joe Root and a wildly celebrated one for Harry Brook with his Boycottian induckers plus another five-for for Jack Leach who is flourishing under Ben Stokes' captaincy. Yes, he still bowls too many four-balls. No, it doesn't seem to affect him or the way his team-mates feel about him as it once did. The tyranny of the 'bowl dry' culture, an environment that slung leading wicket-taker Steve Finn out of the XI in 2010-11 for the fourth and fifth Tests, a decision I'm not sure he ever properly recovered from, is over. In Stokes they trust and crucially, he trusts and empowers them.

New Zealand still have a decent chance to square the series if the spinner Michael Bracewell can find some consistency this morning. He gave it a rip last night but dragged down two or three too many in his overs with the new ball. Matt Henry is always a tricky customer, Tim Southee can make a hard ball talk but looks diminished when the lacquer comes off while Neil Wagner's best days might be behind him though he will be desperate for one last hurrah on a pitch that offers bounce. I'm expecting England to win on the evidence of their preceding 12 Tests. But we all know what assume makes of me ... and you.