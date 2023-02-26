New Zealand vs England live: score and latest updates from day four of the second Test - Marty Melville/AFP

09:14 PM

Set fair?

The latest bulletin from NZ's Met Service for Wellington on Monday reads: 'Fine to start, then cloud increasing from afternoon with the chance of a shower. Southerlies developing late morning.'

09:03 PM

Preview: Why follow on?

Good evening and welcome to coverage of the fourth day of the second Test which begins with New Zealand 24 runs behind England with seven second-Innings wickets left and Kane Williamson four runs short of Ross Taylor's record 7,683 in Tests for a Kiwi. I wonder whether there were any recriminations last night for England enforcing the follow on. Sir Alastair Cook said he would not have done so and there were moments later in the day when Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson looked as though they wished Ben Stokes hadn't.

There was some snarking in the wee small hours that England had their eyes on the prize – of the golf course and a big sesh to celebrate their superb winter – rather than doing the thing New Zealand would least want them to do but I think it was the best option and gives them another permutation of winning to experience and test themselves under.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway were dogged and diligent, the footholds were slippy and very little carried off the edge. As Lord Gower pointed out three or four times, England's seamers bowled well if not brilliantly and they showed all the old virtues of probing miserliness without looking particularly penetrating.

There was turn and bounce aplenty for Jack Leach and Joe Root and they carried most threat even if their tendency to offer a regular short ball always gave the batsmen a release shot. Stokes was the major concern. His left knee is dicey at best and on the damp-run-ups and popping crease he never looked remotely comfortable. Game as ever, though, he galloped in for two overs – one of nine deliveries, one of seven – managed to receive two official warnings and only once looked like taking a wicket when Latham cuffed one round the corner that fell short of Zak Crawley at fine leg.

Not being entirely sure what the exact nature of the problem is – ligament damage, cartilage issues, chronic vulnerability to hyper-extension – it's hard to know what the best course of action is though the notion that he turn down his $1.6 million deal with the IPL's CSK to focus on the Ashes is a ship that has long sailed for all elite, multi-format cricketers. We have to accept that he will manage it himself but without his ability to contribute 12-16 overs a day – when required – we also have to accept that England are a weaker side.