New Zealand vs England live: score and latest updates from day two of second Test

Second Test: full scoreboard

10:11 PM

Over 73: ENG 355-4 (Root 118, Stokes 21)

A change for the hosts as Tim Southee brings Neil Wagner into the attack. He begins the over with a couple of singles from both Stokes and Root.

The England captain adds a further single to end the over.

10:08 PM

Over 72: ENG 351-4 (Root 115, Stokes 19)

Ben Stokes adds another boundary to England's tally by clipping the ball behind him from Henry's delivery.

That was more of a composed shot from the England captain, as it takes England past the 350 mark.

Ben Stokes of England bats during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:03 PM

Over 71: ENG 344-4 (Root 115, Stokes 13)

Tim Southee is back into the attack for New Zealand. Stokes begins the over by trying to pull but is only able to find a single. On the next ball, the England captain is fortunate as he skies one over mid-on which narrowly misses the fielder who dives at full length.

Joe Root ends the over by adding a couple of singles for England.

10:00 PM

Over 70: ENG 341-4 (Root 113, Stokes 12)

Joe Root remains on strike for England and takes a single. Ben Stokes is hitting with intent but is only able to hit straight to the mid-off fielder who makes the stop for the hosts.

However, the England captain makes no mistake on the next delivery. As he skips down the pitch and slashes Matt Henry down the pitch for four.

09:56 PM

Over 69: ENG 336-4 (Root 112, Stokes 8)

Joe Root pulls Tim Southee's second ball of the over and hits it up into the air. The New Zealand fielders are scrambling as it drops between backwards of square. The Yorkshireman runs for two, followed by running another two.

Our cricket writer, Will Macpherson certainly loved it

Absolutely love that Joe Root hasn’t put the reverse scoop away. Right to be a bit more choosy with his moments, but his reasoning for playing it is sound. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 24, 2023

09:48 PM

Over 68: ENG 331-4 (Root 107, Stokes 8)

Ben Stokes is on strike and gets off the mark with a boundary down the leg side. He then follows his four with a beautifully timed cover-drive to make it back-to-back boundaries for the England captain.

It's fair to say Stokes is in the mood today.

09:44 PM

Wicket: Brook 186 c&b Henry

You have to feel for Harry Brook, as there isn't going to be a double-century for the 24-year-old. He prods the ball back to Matt Henry and the bowlers snaffles it on the second attempt.

But what an magnificent innings from Harry Brook. Next up for the hosts is England captain Ben Stokes who strolls out to the crease.

FOW: ENG 323-3

09:41 PM

Over 67: ENG 323-3 (Root 107, Brook 186)

Captain Tim Southee bowls at the other end for the hosts. Joe Root is on strike and scores the first boundary of the day as he scoops over third man for a maximum.

An incredible shot from Root, who was a long way out of his crease to Tim Southee.

09:36 PM

Over 66: ENG 317-3 (Root 101, Brook 184)

The only runs from the over come off the second ball as Harry Brook gets an inside edge and plays Matt Henry down the leg side.

09:32 PM

We are ready to resume

Day two of this second test is minutes away as the teams make their way out onto the field. Joe Root and Harry Brook will be wanting to carry on from where they left off yesterday.

While New Zealand, will have to get through 15 overs before they can take the new ball. Matt Henry has the ball in hand with Harry Brook on strike.

09:28 PM

Sir Alistair Cook speaks on BT Sport

If England had won the toss and bowled there's no way they would only have two wickets. I think their bowlers would have been unplayable for the first couple of hours.

09:25 PM

Harry Brook: 'It was the usual mindset'

The man of the moment spoke to BT Sport after yesterday's play.

It was just the usual mindset. Like I've said plenty of times, look to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible. I did change a few little things, but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with. I was trying to be as positive as possible. We've got them on the back foot now, so hopefully we can carry that on in the next few days.

England's Harry Brook (L) celebrates 150 runs with teammate Joe Root during day one of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

09:08 PM

Reminder: it's an early start today

Play was scheduled to begin at 11am local time in Wellington (10am UK time) but because of overs lost to rain at the end of the day yesterday they've tacked on 30 minutes to the morning session. So the first ball today will be bowled at 9.30am UK time.

To judge by the clouds swirling around Wellington, the weather will have a say in today's proceedings too. There seems to be a bit of moisture around which may help the New Zealand attack.

So, I think we can expect some rain breaks

09:04 PM

The state of play

England, having been 21 for three, resume this morning on 315 for three. The partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root is just six runs short of 300. And who'd bet against Brook making up that deficit in one shot?

09:02 PM

Not a great day for England cricket so far

The second day of this Test in Wellington will be under way in about half an hour, but earlier today the England Women's team lost their T20 World Cup semi-final to little-fancied South Africa.

Read Will Macpherson's report here.

08:55 PM

Harry Brook: I just want to beat my dad's top score

Harry Brook was being talked about in the same breath as some of Test cricket's all-time greats after his fourth century in six appearances, but the England batter would settle for having the highest score in his family.

Brook's knock of 184 not out on day one of the second Test in Wellington followed up his tons in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi as he continued his sensational start to life on the big stage.

By the time England reached stumps on 315 for three he had moved to 807 runs in nine innings, more than any other player has scored at the same stage, with a remarkable average of 108.

That places the 24-year-old on course to become the fastest ever to the 1,000 mark, a record currently held by his fellow Yorkshireman Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian Everton Weekes. His early statistics even bear up to comparison against the great Sir Donald Bradman, who also started his illustrious career with four hundreds in six Tests.

But for Brook the magical number is 210, father David's personal best from his days in league cricket with Burley.

Speaking after his game-changing 294-run stand with Joe Root, who also banked an unbeaten century, Brook said: "I haven't thought about (records) really. But my dad's highest score is 210 and my highest score is 194 so that's in the back of my mind.

"I'm sure he'll be messaging me, reminding me. I was only two years old at the time."

Brook senior hit 29 fours and seven sixes in his day out against Woodhouse in 2001, and his son brought the same kind of style to a New Zealand attack which he treated like a club outfit.

He struck 25 fours and five maximums, showing off some serious muscle as he and Root lifted England from trouble at 21 for three to their serene position at the close. Brook is all too aware that golden runs of form like this do not go on forever, but is basking in it while it lasts.

He said: "It was my best yet, definitely. It's good times at the minute but just around the corner there might be bad times so you've got to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can.

"One of the things I've really tried to do is stay as level headed as possible, but it's been a good few months. I'm sure the average will come down very quickly but I'm just trying to live in what's happening at the minute."

Brook and Root, two men who rolled off the same Headingley production line, proved a perfect partnership as they took a perilous position and turned it into a commanding one.

They dovetailed brilliantly, Brook going at a fierce pace and sitting deep in his crease while Root stood well out of his ground and played the percentages at a gentler rate.

"I've always enjoyed watching Rooty bat and I've enjoyed batting with him even more," he said.

"Obviously being from Yorkshire we've spent a lot of time together, we have quite a bit of banter and we were both enjoying it while we were out there. I think he was more excited than I was when I got to my hundred.

"It's a regular occurrence for him, he's got 29 of them now."