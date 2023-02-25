New Zealand vs England: James Anderson and Jack Leach lead England's charge as tourists take command

England's Ollie Pope (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Jack Leach after catching New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - James Anderson and Jack Leach lead England's dominance as rain frustrates play - Marty Melville/Getty Images

05:42 AM

That's it from me

Thanks to those of you that joined me for what was another dominant day of Test cricket for England.

Just a quick reminder, that play will again start at 9.30pm GMT tomorrow in order to get back some of the overs lost today due to the weather.

05:02 AM

Rain ends play today

Sadly, it's all over for the day at the Basin Reserve as the umpires have abandoned play due to the persistent rain.

It will be another earlier than scheduled start to day three to make up for the lost time.

However, Ben Stokes' side are in a superb position to secure the win and the series.

04:49 AM

The covers are still on at the Basin Reserve

Play needs to resume at the latest by 18:00 local time which is 5am (GMT).

Still drizzling in Wellington. Latest possible start time is 6:00pm NZT. #NZvENG https://t.co/o1h6YmmIvV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 25, 2023

04:32 AM

Weather latest

Apologies, nothing new to bring you on the weather front I'm afraid.

Sadly, the covers are still on. I suspect we're done for the day.

04:20 AM

Sir Alastair Cook speaks on BT Sport

It'll be good test of Ben Stokes' captaincy if he does enforce the follow-on on because if there is on person who is an avid non-follower it is our good friend Stuart Broad. He hates it with a passion. So if he can persuade him to do it then he's got everything. I think this break now might encourage them even more because if they don't get back out there tonight, they'll still be fresh having only done 40-odd overs today.

04:15 AM

Weather latest

The covers were being gingerly removed at the Basin Reserve but by the look of things they are back on now.

Not looking too promising in Wellington.

Ground staff unfurl the covers as it started to rain and thus delaying play during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

04:06 AM

Catch of the day

Whilst we waiting for an updates regarding if play will commence today.

Let's cast our mind back to Ollie Pope's phenomenal catch to remove Daryl Mitchell.

Ollie Pope of England catches out Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ollie Pope, left, of England takes a close in catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand on the second day of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand at the Basin Reserv - Andrew Cornaga/AP

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes embraces teammate Ollie Pope after his catch to dismiss New Zealand's Henry Nicholls on the second day of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand - Andrew Cornaga/AP

03:56 AM

Rain delay

Sadly, play has been interrupted due to continued rainfall with the covers coming on

We will have to see whether this proves to provide another premature ending to the day's play or whether we can continue.

New Zealand trail by 297 runs.

Covers are placed on the wicket during a rain delay oCovers are placed on the wicket during a rain delay on day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserven day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Covers are placed on the wicket during a rain delay on day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

03:52 AM

Over 42: NZ 138-7 (Blundell 25, Southee 23)

Southee and Blundell are doing well to keep New Zealand's scoreboard ticking, as the Black Caps captain collects a single who takes him to 23 off 18 balls.

03:51 AM

Over 41: NZ 135-7 (Blundell 24, Southee 21)

Blundell finds the gap in the off-side from Leach's final delivery of the over to score four more.

03:46 AM

Over 40: NZ 131-7 (Blundell 20, Southee 21)

The New Zealand captain gets the top edge off a shorter delivery from Broad, which goes over the head of Foakes and goes down for a boundary.

Southee then smashes Broad's second delivery for another six!

03:38 AM

Over 39: NZ 120-7 (Blundell 19, Southee 11)

Jack Leach enters into the attack, with Southee only able to add a couple to his total.

03:34 AM

Over 38: NZ 118-7 (Blundell 19, Southee 9)

Southee sends Broad's delivery high over long-on for six, the New Zealand captain is showing some real intent here and has clearly decided the only way to get his team back into the game is to hit big.

03:28 AM

Over 37: NZ 111-7 (Blundell 19, Southee 2)

Blundell is going on the offensive as he launches Leach midwicket for a boundary. Whilst Southee takes another single from the over.

03:25 AM

Over 36: NZ 105-7 (Blundell 14, Southee 1)

Tim Southee gets off the mark with a single with Blundell ending the over with a further single.

03:20 AM

Wicket: Bracewell 6 c&b Broad

Stuart Broad has his first wicket and it's a simple one! Bracewell prods his delivery straight back to the England seamer and the Black Caps captain Southee is having to make his way out to the middle.

FOW: NZ 103-7

A comfortable catch for Broady ☝️



New Zealand are struggling here in Wellington... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/lir4m1G5XB — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

03:17 AM

Over 35: NZ 103-6 (Bracewell 6, Blundell 13)

Jack Leach enters into the attack but Bracewell sweeps Leech for a boundary to take the hosts past the 100 mark. The batsman then ends the over with a single from Leach's final delivery.

03:11 AM

Over 34: NZ 98-6 (Bracewell 1, Blundell 13)

Bracewell is the new batsman for New Zealand and gets off the mark with the single. While Blundell finishes the over, by adding another single to the hosts scoreboard.

03:09 AM

The players are out

The evening session is underway and Stuart Broad is to take the ball for the first over after tea. So England bowl out the hosts before end of today's play?

03:07 AM

Contrasting emotions from the Basin Reserve

Ollie Pope of England takes a catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls of New Zealand while Ben Foakes celebrates during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ben Foakes of England celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham of New Zealand during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

England's Ollie Pope (L) celebrates with teammate wicket-keeper Ben Foakes (2nd L) after catching New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (R) during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

02:53 AM

TEA: NZ trail by 339 runs

Wicket: Mitchell c Pope b Leach 13

What a finish to this session for England, as Mitchell drives forward to defend Leach's delivery however he ends up prodding it to the close- in fielder of Ollie Pope who takes another sublime catch!

And that takes us into the tea break with England ending another dominant session.

FOW: NZ 96-6

What on earth 🤯



This is 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Ollie Pope 🔥



The perfect to finish the session! #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/hehHIe5UO0 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

02:48 AM

Over 32: NZ 94-5 (Mitchell 12, Blundell 11)

Blundell takes another single from the last ball of Anderson's delivery while Mitchell plays one into the leg side which adds three more to the hosts scoreboard.

02:45 AM

Over 31: NZ 90-5 (Mitchell 9, Blundell 10)

Just one run from the over, as Leach continues his attack with the tea break at the Basin Reserve moments away.

02:42 AM

Over 30: NZ 89-5 (Mitchell 9, Blundell 9)

Anderson returns to the attack but the New Zealand batsman look set to dig in here and rescue their side. From the first five deliveries, they take a single apiece with Blundell getting an additional run after a misfield from Broad.

02:40 AM

Over 29: NZ 86-5 (Mitchell 8, Blundell 7)

Mitchell picks up two from the over off Leach, but it has been another excellent over from the spinner. Such turn and bounce from the spinner in the final delivery, Mitchell had no chance of getting anywhere close to that.

England's Jack Leach bowls during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve - Marty Melville/Getty Images

02:33 AM

Over 28: NZ 84-5 (Mitchell 6, Blundell 7)

Ben Stokes brings James Anderson back into the attack, but Tom Blundell drives his delivery down the ground for a boundary.

02:31 AM

Over 27: NZ 80-5 (Mitchell 6, Blundell 3)

There is some real turn and bounce for the spinner and we aren't even at the halfway stage as Jack Leach bowls a maiden over.

02:29 AM

Over 26: NZ 80-5 (Mitchell 6, Blundell 3)

Ollie Robinson continues with the ball for tourists but at the other end. The seamer has bowled with such composure and skill, conceding just six from his eight overs.

Only a couple of runs for the new batsman Blundell.

Ollie Robinson of England retrieves his cap from umpire Rod Tucker during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

02:26 AM

Over 25: NZ 78-5 (Mitchell 6, Blundell 0)

Blundell is the next batsman in the middle for New Zealand.

Many England fans will remember this partnership of Blundell and Mitchell too well last summer? Both batsman frustrated England too often last year.

02:19 AM

Wicket: Nicholls 30 c Pope b Leach

Jack Leach gets his second wicket of the innings as Nicholls like Latham tries to reverse sweep but he gets an edge on it and Pope reacted terrifically at short leg to take the catch.

There was no need for Nicholls to play that shot ; he played so well making 30 from 38 balls for the hosts. He had been nailing the conventional sweep but made a right mess of the reverse.

It's that man again 🤩



Leachy with another breakthrough after Ollie Pope's fantastic reactions 🔥



Henry Nicholls is gone for 30... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/n8cTfDfIQd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

02:14 AM

Over 24: NZ 77-4 (Nicholls 30, Mitchell 6)

I sound like a broken record but another excellent over from Ollie Robinson. Only two runs for Mitchell off the seamer's earlier bowling in the over.

02:11 AM

Over 23: NZ 75-4 (Mitchell 4, Nicholls 30)

Jack Leach returns to the attack with Nicholls taking two runs from his first delivery. The batsman finds the boundary rope twice in the over with two sweep shots.

Nicholls takes 10 from the over- some fine batting!

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls plays a shot during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

02:07 AM

Over 22: NZ 65-4 (Mitchell 4, Nicholls 20)

Ollie Robinson is really testing the New Zealand batsman here without seeing any reward with a wicket. However, only one run comes from the over with Henry Nicholls picking the single up.

02:02 AM

Over 21: NZ 64-4 (Mitchell 4, Nicholls 19)

Daryl Mitchell is the new batsman for the hosts and immediately plays Leach back down the ground for a boundary.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

02:00 AM

Wicket: Latham 35 c Root b Leech

England get their fourth wicket just after the drinks break. Tom Latham attempted to reverse sweep Leach and the ball looped into the hands of Joe Root at slip. He was given out immediately by the on-field umpire.

Latham referred it to DRS, seemingly convinced it was off his arm guard but TV umpire Aleem Dar was looking at side-angle which suggested it had hit the left-hander's glove rather than his armguard.

After a lengthy viewing, looking at the various angles the on-field decision by Chris Gaffaney stands. So Latham has to walk back to the pavillion.

Controversy here 👀



Latham has been hit on the glove and has been given out caught behind...



Leach picks up his first ☝️#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/ERbrVKyv1o — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

01:50 AM

Over 20: NZ 60-3 (Latham 35, Nicholls 19)

A single from the over as Tom Latham tucks a single to the leg-side. The over ends as Nicholls pushes the ball to Robinson, who then collects and the removes the bails- it seemed unnecessary from Robinson.

And that takes us to the drinks break in the afternoon session.

01:46 AM

Over 19: NZ 59-3 (Latham 34, Nicholls 19)

Ben Stokes believes it's time for a bit of spin so Jach Leach enters the frame. Henry Nicholls begins the over by getting a single by sweeping nicely into the leg-side.

Tom Latham decides to attack and launches one down the track for six- a brilliant shot from the left-hander!

New Zealand's Tom Latham makes a run during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Getty Images/Marty Melville

01:42 AM

Over 18: NZ 51-3 (Latham 27, Nicholls 18)

Ollie Robinson is keen to adopt Broad's approach to Latham. As he begins to come around the wicket to the left-hander. Robinson tests Latham with his first two deliveries as they whistle past the edge of the bat. This is clinical from Robinson, with another maiden over from the seamer.

01:39 AM

Over 17: NZ 51-3 (Latham 27, Nicholls 18)

Broad returns to the attack and Nicholls starts with a single. Latham then finishes the over with a cover-drive for three more to bring up the hosts total past the 50 mark.

01:33 AM

Over 16: NZ 47-3 (Latham 24, Nicholls 17)

Ollie Robinson produces his third maiden over of the innings as he continues his tight bowling.

01:28 AM

Over 15: NZ 47-3 (Latham 24, Nicholls 17)

Stuart Broad is straight back into the attack but changes end. He is still continuing to bowl around the wicket to Tom Latham and he produces a better over that goes for just a single.

01:25 AM

'England are again outbowling the New Zealand attack'

By Nick Hoult, at the Basin Reserve

New Zealand left Mount Maunganui believing bowling was the difference between the sides. Anderson and Broad were hitting the top of off stump around 80 percent of the time in the day-night Test making them unplayable under the lights. Nothing has changed here. They are again outbowling the New Zealand attack, and have far better back up. Ollie Robinson is first change and has a Test average below 20. Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand’s first change. His average? 73.

01:21 AM

Over 14: NZ 46-3 (Latham 23, Nicholls 17)

Ben Stokes calls upon Ollie Robinson to come back into the attack for England. Henry Nicholls is really being tested here by Robinson with some fierce deliveries from around and over the wicket.

A maiden over for the seamer.

01:18 AM

Over 13: NZ 46-3 (Latham 23, Nicholls 17)

Henry Nicholls begins the over with a single, with Anderson clearly not happy with his initial delivery. Latham then manages to take three from the over with a shot into the off-side.

Nicholls ends the over with another single for the hosts.

01:16 AM

Over 12: NZ 41-3 (Latham 20, Nicholls 15)

Broad begins the over with a fuller delivery, but Latham is able to get an edge off the seamer's delivery and it runs to the boundary for four.

Then Nicholls takes three off the last ball after a poor delivery from Broad, allowing Nicholls a freebie on his pads.

01:11 AM

Over 11: NZ 33-3 (Latham 15, Nicholls 12)

Nicholls has started this afternoon session well, as he drives Anderson's delivery back down the ground for a boundary. He then nails one into the leg-side for back-to-back boundaries.

01:09 AM

Over 10: NZ 25-3 (Latham 15, Nicholls 4)

A maiden over for Stuart Broad; there is still plenty of movement out there for the seamers. You sense, Broad is cstruggling to find his rhythm as he continues around the wicket to Latham.

01:02 AM

Over 9: NZ 25-3 (Latham 15, Nicholls 4)

Henry Nicholls is the next batsman in for the hosts. He gets off the mark with four from the last ball of the over, as he cuts away nicely from Anderson's delivery.

In his first few shots, Nicholls is showing some real intent out in the middle- possibly inspired by Harry Brook?

12:56 AM

Wicket: Young 2 c Foakes c Anderson

Absolutely sublime from Anderson, as he takes his third wicket of the innings after lunch. A forward push from Will Youngs, who gets a thin edge which carries through to the England wicketkeeper for a simple catch.

That is why Anderson is the world's No 1-ranked bowler.. what a beauty!

FOW: NZ 21-3

OHHHHH JIMMY JIMMY



He is on the money today 💰



James Anderson is far too good 🔥#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/YN3uMYyUSo — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

12:52 AM

Over 8: NZ 12-2 (Latham 15, Young 2)

Tom Latham begins the session with a three runs from the over, as drives nicely through the covers to the boundary. He finishes the over by clipping one down the leg side for a few more to start the session well.

12:44 AM

Teams are out

The afternoon session is about to begin and Broad will bowl the first over of the afternoon for England.

12:26 AM

Sir Alastair Cook speaks on BT Sport

It's just continually good cricket, they made the right decisions with the reviews. Ben Stokes makes the right decisions and they get the very important wicket of Devon Conway. Jimmy Anderson was outstanding, attacking making it tough for New Zealand, as we knew it would be.

12:13 AM

Lunch: NZ 12-2 (Latham 7, Young 1)

Over 7: James Anderson bowls the tourists' final over before lunch as Will Young finally gets off the mark with a single, followed by Latham scoring the first boundary of the innings. That is more like it from New Zealand, with the left-hander playing his shot over the slips with some conviction.

However, it has been England's morning at the Basin Reserve and they appear to be on course for their series whitewash in New Zealand.

James Anderson of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Devon Conway of New Zealand during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and Englan - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

12:08 AM

Over 6: NZ 7-2 (Latham 3, Young 0)

Stokes makes an early change bringing Ollie Robinson into the attack. He poses many question for Tom Latham, as he beats the left-hander outside off stump with some sublime lift. Another maiden over for England.

12:03 AM

Over 5: NZ 7-2 (Latham 3, Young 0)

A wicket-maiden for Anderson, as Will Young takes no runs after making his way out to the middle after Williamson's dismissal.

However, the 30-year-old survives a late lbw appeal from England to the end the over.

11:57 PM

Wicket: Williamson 4 c Foakes b Anderson

That was loose from Williamson, as he gets a nick through to Ben Foakes. The frustration from the New Zealand batsman as he instantly regrets his decision. What a start as Anderson strikes again for England, with his first ball in the fifth over.

Will Young is the next batsman for the hosts.

This is why he is the Number 1️⃣ ranked bowler in the world 🌍



Jimmy removes Williamson for 4️⃣



England now have 2️⃣ wickets before lunch...#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/7GwwC81ydg — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

11:52 PM

Over 4: NZ 7-1 (Lathan 3, Williamson 4)

Stuart Broad is bowling a full length but Williamson is able to find the outside edge which runs into the deep, but Harry Brook fields well and prevents the boundary.

11:49 PM

Over 3: NZ 4-1 ( Lathan 3, Williamson 1)

Kane Williamson is off the mark for New Zealand with a single, as Anderson is back into the attack. Tom Latham defends well and is able to find the gap in the last delivery to pick up two.

11:44 PM

Over 2: NZ 1-1 (Lathan 1, Williamson 0)

Kane Williamson is the new batter for the hosts, as Stuart Broad enters into the attack for England. He begins the over by bowling to Latham.

The England seamer is asking all the right questions of the New Zealand's batsman, as he finished the over with a maiden.

11:40 PM

Wicket: Conway 0 c Foakes b Anderson

Tom Latham begins the hosts innings with a single from Anderson's second ball but attention soon turns to Devon Conway who is involved in an early DRS review. The tourists seem pretty convinced they heard a noise as the ball edges past Conway's bat.

As we look at ultra-edge, it does show a tickle and the on-field umpire has to overturn his initial not out decision. Conway has to return back to the pavilion for New Zealand.

What a start for Ben Stokes' side.

CONWAY GONE ☝️



England are up and running in the first over 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Great review by the skipper... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/k8PecOajmg — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

FOW: NZ 1-1

11:32 PM

Play to resume

So a very quick turnaround following England's declaration and the teams returns to the field. Ben Stokes' side will have roughly half an hour to bowl at the hosts before we break for lunch.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway make their way out to open the batting for New Zealand, as James Anderson takes the new ball for the tourists.

11:29 PM

Over 87: ENG 435-8 (Root 153, Leach 6)

Root goes to 150, as England declare! He begins the over with a lovely shot into the leg side which is greeted with a warm applause around the ground.

Satisfying: Joe Root needed 150 not out or 200 and out in this innings to get his average back to 50. Ben Stokes declares when Joe Root hits six to move from 147 to 153, with his average 50.01. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 24, 2023

Then, Root waves his bat and immediately runs because Ben Stokes is ready and appears to have been waiting for Root to reach his milestone.

The 14th time in Test cricket he has past 150.

That's enough....



England declare after Root reaches his 14th score over 150 🤯



Do England have enough? 🤔#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/LLtJI6hBBy — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

11:23 PM

Over 86: ENG 431-8 (Root 149, Leach 6)

Jack Leach is off the mark for England as he drives nicely into the off-side for two and then follows that delivery with a four to close the over by flicking it over the slips.

Joe Root of England celebrates his 150 with Jack Leach as England declare during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

11:17 PM

Wicket: Robinson 13 c Southee b Henry

Commentators curse, as the England batsman smacks one straight to the New Zealand captain Southee in the field and he departs back to the pavilion.

Blundell would have been disappointed if Robinson hadn't departed after missing a simple catch off Ollie Robinson as he appeared to get the edge off Matt Henry's delivery. Jack Leach is England's next batter.

What a sequence of play 🤯



Blundell drops a regulation catch...



The very next ball, Robinson chips one up to mid-off ☝️#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cXyGdgWdnY — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

FOW: ENG 424-8

11:14 PM

Over 84: ENG 416-7 (Root 148, Robinson 13)

Quiet over for Joe Root as he pulls away for a single. Robinson is playing well here, as he keeps England's scoreboard ticking over steadily.

11:12 PM

Over 83: ENG 414-7 (Root 147, Robinson 11)

Again, another huge lbw appeal from the hosts against Ollie Robinson. Southee delivery appears to nip into the pads of Robinson.

However, umpire Chris Gaffaney is having none of it. That looked close but New Zealand are all out of reviews. Southee's next delivery to Robinson disappears over the boundary rope for four.

The England batter then finishes the over by hoisting one over mid-on for two more.

Ollie Robinson of England bats during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

11:09 PM

Over 82: ENG 408-7 (Root 147, Robinson 4)

Matt Henry resumes for the hosts after the drinks break. Ollie Robinson begins the over with a single for England. With Joe Root now on strikes, he plays another scoop shot which finds the boundary rope and the follows up with a single from Henry's delivery.

Ollie Robinson ends the over with a single, giving England seven from the over.

10:53 PM

Over 80: ENG 401-7 (Root 136, Robinson 2)

Ollie Robinson gets off the mark for the England with a single as Tim Southee takes the new ball for New Zealand which is no surprise.

The Black Caps captain fancies an initial burst with the ball for himself. However, Joe Root has different ideas as he comes down the track and clubs Southee midwicket for a boundary, followed by the scoop shot for another four!

Root and Robinson now take England past 400, as we reach the drinks break.

The TV cameras have just focused on Stokes and McCullum who are on the players' balcony. Are they going to declare and stick the hosts in before lunch?

Joe Root of England bats on the second day of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand - Andrew Cornaga/AP

10:46 PM

Wicket: Broad 14 lbw Bracewell

Big appeals from the hosts, as the ball appears to strike Stuart Broad's pad and on field umpire Rod Tucker agrees giving him out.

Broad quickly reviews, has he got some bat on this? On replay, he has not and walks back to the pavilion for England. Ollie Robinson is the next batsman for the visitors.

FOW: ENG 389-7

Michael Bracewell of New Zealand appeals successfully for the wicket of Stuart Broad of England during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Michael Bracewell of New Zealand celebrates his wicket of Stuart Broad of England during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:42 PM

Over 79: ENG 389-6 (Root 132, Broad 14)

Neil Wagner starts the latest over for New Zealand, with Stuart Broad scoring a single from his first delivery.

What a beautifully timed shot from Broad, who hooks it four followed by a fuller delivery which Broad pushes down to mid-on for a single.

Joe Root takes a single also from the over, with Broad adding one more from the over's final delivery.

10:39 PM

Over 78: ENG 381-6 (Root 130, Broad 8)

Michael Bracewell enters into the attack once more for the hosts, as Joe Root decides to take the off-spinner on. He smashes Bracewell for a maximum.

He then follows his six with a single by pulling one away into the leg side, leaving Broad on strike. Broad ends the over by scoring two by getting an inside edge of Bracewell's delivery.

10:35 PM

Over 77: ENG 370-6 (Root 121, Broad 6)

Neil Wagner is back into the attack for England, as he attempts another scoop shot. However, it hits his pad which brings up on an appeal from Tim Southee.

The New Zealand captain leaves it until the very last moment to review but as expected the DRS backs up the original call from the on field umpire. This leaves the hosts with no more reviews left.

Stuart Broad ends the over by thumping Wagner's delivery over long-off for a boundary.

10:28 PM

Over 76: ENG 365-6 (Root 118, Broad 2)

Stuart Broad is on strike for the visitors, as he clips Bracewell away for two.

But what a comedy of errors from Ben Foakes in the previous over, painful to watch from the England wicketkeeper.

10:25 PM

Wicket: Foakes st Blundell b Bracewell 0

Not one Ben Foakes will be particularly want to watch again. He loses his footing and slips whilst trying to play Bracewell's delivery. New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell removes the bails and Foakes has to walk.

Stuart Broad is England's new man at the crease.

FOW: ENG 362-6

10:21 PM

Over 75: ENG 362-5 (Root 118, Foakes 0)

Ben Foakes is on strike and sees out the remaining balls from Neil Wagner to finish the over following the England captain's departure.

10:18 PM

Wicket: Stokes 27 c sub (Kuggeleijn) b Wagner

The England captain's time at the crease comes to an end as he attempts to hit Neil Wagner down the ground but mistimes and is caught by fielder Scott Kuggeleijn.

Ben Foakes is the visitors' next batsman.

FOW: ENG 362-5

10:14 PM

Over 74: ENG 361-4 (Root 118, Stokes 27)

Tim Southee opts for spin as Michael Bracewell enters the attack. He begins the over with Ben Stokes surviving a shout from the hosts of lbw. In typical Stokes style, he responds to Bracewell by sweeping the off-spinner for four.

He then follows up his boundary with two more from the over.

10:11 PM

Over 73: ENG 355-4 (Root 118, Stokes 21)

A change for the hosts as Tim Southee brings Neil Wagner into the attack. He begins the over with a couple of singles from both Stokes and Root.

The England captain adds a further single to end the over.

10:08 PM

Over 72: ENG 351-4 (Root 115, Stokes 19)

Ben Stokes adds another boundary to England's tally by clipping the ball behind him from Henry's delivery.

That was more of a composed shot from the England captain, as it takes England past the 350 mark.

Ben Stokes of England bats during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:03 PM

Over 71: ENG 344-4 (Root 115, Stokes 13)

Tim Southee is back into the attack for New Zealand. Stokes begins the over by trying to pull but is only able to find a single. On the next ball, the England captain is fortunate as he skies one over mid-on which narrowly misses the fielder who dives at full length.

Joe Root ends the over by adding a couple of singles for England.

10:00 PM

Over 70: ENG 341-4 (Root 113, Stokes 12)

Joe Root remains on strike for England and takes a single. Ben Stokes is hitting with intent but is only able to hit straight to the mid-off fielder who makes the stop for the hosts.

However, the England captain makes no mistake on the next delivery. As he skips down the pitch and slashes Matt Henry for four.

09:56 PM

Over 69: ENG 336-4 (Root 112, Stokes 8)

Joe Root pulls Tim Southee's second ball of the over and hits it up into the air. The New Zealand fielders are scrambling as it drops between backwards of square. The Yorkshireman runs for two, followed by running another two.

Our cricket writer, Will Macpherson certainly loved it

Absolutely love that Joe Root hasn’t put the reverse scoop away. Right to be a bit more choosy with his moments, but his reasoning for playing it is sound. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 24, 2023

09:48 PM

Over 68: ENG 331-4 (Root 107, Stokes 8)

Ben Stokes is on strike and gets off the mark with a boundary down the leg side. He then follows his four with a beautifully timed cover-drive to make it back-to-back boundaries for the England captain.

It's fair to say Stokes is in the mood today.

09:44 PM

Wicket: Brook 186 c&b Henry

You have to feel for Harry Brook, as there isn't going to be a double-century for the 24-year-old. He prods the ball back to Matt Henry and the bowlers snaffles it on the second attempt.

But what an magnificent innings from Harry Brook. Next up for the hosts is England captain Ben Stokes who strolls out to the crease.

Got it at the second attempt...



Matt Henry plucks a drive from Harry Brook to dismiss him for 186...



A magnificent innings comes to an end 👏#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/iCaPoF2cMY — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

FOW: ENG 323-3

09:41 PM

Over 67: ENG 323-3 (Root 107, Brook 186)

Captain Tim Southee bowls at the other end for the hosts. Joe Root is on strike and scores the first boundary of the day as he scoops over third man for a maximum.

An incredible shot from Root, who was a long way out of his crease to Tim Southee.

"When it works like that there's absolutely nothing wrong with it"



Joe Root doing Joe Root things 🔥



302 run partnership 👀#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/RjGAzx5IGL — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

09:36 PM

Over 66: ENG 317-3 (Root 101, Brook 184)

The only runs from the over come off the second ball as Harry Brook gets an inside edge and plays Matt Henry down the leg side.

09:32 PM

We are ready to resume

Day two of this second test is minutes away as the teams make their way out onto the field. Joe Root and Harry Brook will be wanting to carry on from where they left off yesterday.

While New Zealand, will have to get through 15 overs before they can take the new ball. Matt Henry has the ball in hand with Harry Brook on strike.

England's Harry Brook (R) with team mate Joe Root (L) walk onto the field at the start of the days play during day two of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

Tim Southee of New Zealand speaks to the team before day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

09:28 PM

Sir Alastair Cook speaks on BT Sport

If England had won the toss and bowled there's no way they would only have two wickets. I think their bowlers would have been unplayable for the first couple of hours.

09:25 PM

Harry Brook: 'It was the usual mindset'

The man of the moment spoke to BT Sport after yesterday's play.

It was just the usual mindset. Like I've said plenty of times, look to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible. I did change a few little things, but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with. I was trying to be as positive as possible. We've got them on the back foot now, so hopefully we can carry that on in the next few days.

England's Harry Brook (L) celebrates 150 runs with teammate Joe Root during day one of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England - Marty Melville/Getty Images

09:08 PM

Reminder: it's an early start today

Play was scheduled to begin at 11am local time in Wellington (10am UK time) but because of overs lost to rain at the end of the day yesterday they've tacked on 30 minutes to the morning session. So the first ball today will be bowled at 9.30am UK time.

To judge by the clouds swirling around Wellington, the weather will have a say in today's proceedings too. There seems to be a bit of moisture around which may help the New Zealand attack.

So, I think we can expect some rain breaks

09:04 PM

The state of play

England, having been 21 for three, resume this morning on 315 for three. The partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root is just six runs short of 300. And who'd bet against Brook making up that deficit in one shot?

09:02 PM

Not a great day for England cricket so far

The second day of this Test in Wellington will be under way in about half an hour, but earlier today the England Women's team lost their T20 World Cup semi-final to little-fancied South Africa.

Read Will Macpherson's report here.

08:55 PM

Harry Brook: I just want to beat my dad's top score

Harry Brook was being talked about in the same breath as some of Test cricket's all-time greats after his fourth century in six appearances, but the England batter would settle for having the highest score in his family.

Brook's knock of 184 not out on day one of the second Test in Wellington followed up his tons in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi as he continued his sensational start to life on the big stage.

By the time England reached stumps on 315 for three he had moved to 807 runs in nine innings, more than any other player has scored at the same stage, with a remarkable average of 108.

That places the 24-year-old on course to become the fastest ever to the 1,000 mark, a record currently held by his fellow Yorkshireman Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian Everton Weekes. His early statistics even bear up to comparison against the great Sir Donald Bradman, who also started his illustrious career with four hundreds in six Tests.

But for Brook the magical number is 210, father David's personal best from his days in league cricket with Burley.

Speaking after his game-changing 294-run stand with Joe Root, who also banked an unbeaten century, Brook said: "I haven't thought about (records) really. But my dad's highest score is 210 and my highest score is 194 so that's in the back of my mind.

"I'm sure he'll be messaging me, reminding me. I was only two years old at the time."

Brook senior hit 29 fours and seven sixes in his day out against Woodhouse in 2001, and his son brought the same kind of style to a New Zealand attack which he treated like a club outfit.

He struck 25 fours and five maximums, showing off some serious muscle as he and Root lifted England from trouble at 21 for three to their serene position at the close. Brook is all too aware that golden runs of form like this do not go on forever, but is basking in it while it lasts.

He said: "It was my best yet, definitely. It's good times at the minute but just around the corner there might be bad times so you've got to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can.

"One of the things I've really tried to do is stay as level headed as possible, but it's been a good few months. I'm sure the average will come down very quickly but I'm just trying to live in what's happening at the minute."

Brook and Root, two men who rolled off the same Headingley production line, proved a perfect partnership as they took a perilous position and turned it into a commanding one.

They dovetailed brilliantly, Brook going at a fierce pace and sitting deep in his crease while Root stood well out of his ground and played the percentages at a gentler rate.

"I've always enjoyed watching Rooty bat and I've enjoyed batting with him even more," he said.

"Obviously being from Yorkshire we've spent a lot of time together, we have quite a bit of banter and we were both enjoying it while we were out there. I think he was more excited than I was when I got to my hundred.

"It's a regular occurrence for him, he's got 29 of them now."