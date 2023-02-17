Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson celebrate – Ben Stokes proves the ultimate problem solver to ensure England claim crucial advantage - Phil Walter/Getty Images

James Anderson was picked up by the television cameras with his head in a book of crosswords but the best puzzle solver in the side is the captain, Ben Stokes.

Stokes is the only player able to complete the logic, abstract reasoning questions set by the team analyst which shows the mental capacity that resides within the England captain.

It comes out on the field where his instinctive tactical approach is the reason why his team have taken all 10 wickets in every innings they have bowled since he took over.

It happened again in Mount Maunganui, despite the best batting conditions of the Test and the pink Kookaburra ball that drives seamers mad and does nothing until the twilight hour.

Stokes flicked through his notebook of funky fields, working the angles and playing the odd mind game as trusted his instinct to manufacture wickets despite an attack that lacked pace or wrist spin.

Ben Stokes puts in the hard yards too

It was only the superb batting of Tom Blundell, making the first century by a keeper in a day-night Test, that cut the first innings lead to just 19. His composure under pressure was familiar to England – he scored 383 runs in three games against them last summer.

The last three New Zealand wickets added 124 runs in the only phase of play where England faltered and it was less a problem with tactics but more Stokes’ loyalty that can be blamed for England’s predictability.

The zip of Olly Stone may have made the breakthrough but Stokes reunited Stuart Broad and James Anderson at the first opportunity. One of the challenges Stokes will face at some point will be leaving out one of his mates – so far only Alex Lees and Matt Potts have been dropped.

The days of Broad and Anderson playing together are coming to a close here. Expect a switch in Wellington next week, despite the history-making feat of going past Shane Warne and Glenn Mcgrath’s 1,001 wickets (watch video below).

But apart from Blundell’s resistance and the last-wicket stand of 59 with Blair Tickner (during which the No 11 scored three), England have been in charge of this Test and it continued under the lights when Zak Crawley found a touch of form with 29 and the lead stretched to 98 with eight wickets in hand.

Compare the England bowling performance to the Test here in 2019 when they plugged away outside off stump for two days. Jofra Archer bowled 42 overs of thankless donkey work, as New Zealand scored 600, and was never the same again.

England barely laid a glove on Australia in the last two pink-ball Tests in Adelaide and both matches ended with Anderson having public digs at the coaching staff for their unimaginative plans.

Now Stokes, with Broad and Anderson, are in charge of bowling tactics. There is no full-time fast bowling coach on tour. In Stokes, Brendon McCullum, Broad and Anderson they feel they have enough knowledge already and it is hard to argue with. McCullum also wants a slimmed-down staff, and fewer voices in the players’ ears so there will be no replacement for Jon Lewis.

Stokes decided the short ball was the way to go and always says he will lead from the front. He strapped up the knee and banged the ball in for five overs and Devon Conway obliged by pulling a catch to midwicket, unable to ignore the bait any longer.

It brought a wobble as Michael Bracewell skewed Jack Leach to Stokes at mid-on (watch video below), but Blundell chipped away with the tail.

Stokes had three square legs, a fly slip, a short cow corner and a deep square leg when Broad took over the bouncer job, trying to fiddle a wicket as Blundell dug in.

It is sapping work, and when Ollie Robinson came back on he pitched it up because he has the skills to nip the ball on any pitch. He bowled Scott Kuggeleign and was the pick of the attack again, his average dipping below 20 as he finished with four for 54.

New Zealand vs England, day two: as it happened

08:42 AM

STUMPS: ENG 79 for two, a lead of 98

The momentum swung this way and that throughout on another enthralling day at the Bay Oval.

With New Zealand faltering at 83 for five England looked good for a big first-innings lead. But Tom Blundell dragged the hosts back into it and it was very much Even-Stevens at the end of both first innings, the tourists with a lead of 19.

But the Black Caps attack was poor under the lights and it's England once again in the ascendancy. You suspect they will want to bat for at least two sessions tomorrow before bowling in favourable conditions at the back end of the day.

08:32 AM

OVER 16: ENG 79/2 (Broad 6 Pope 14)

Kuggeleijn with the final over of the day and he's clearly been told that Broad isn't great with short stuff as he bangs six consecutive balls in to the nightwatchman/nighthawk. There's just a leg-bye from it and that is another entertaining day done and dusted.

08:28 AM

OVER 15: ENG 78/2 (Broad 6 Pope 14)

Broad is hit on the lid by Southee and there's an eight-minute delay as the nightwatchman is seen to and gets a new helmet. He's clearly OK as he later slashes one in the air through cover for four. He takes a single the penultimate ball, again illustrating that perhaps England are indeed keen to redefine the role of nightwatchman, or, as Stephen Fleming and Lord Gower on BT comms are now calling it, nighthawk...

08:21 AM

OVER 14: ENG 69/2 (Broad 1 Pope 14)

Stuart Broad comes out to the middle as nightwatchman - or is it morning watchman, as Lord Gower ponders, considering it's a day-night Test? - he survives the first ball before then SOMEHOW surviving the last which he skies. It looks for all the world to be out an easy caught and bowled or an easy take for Blundell with the gloves. But the keeper and Kuggeleijn both say 'after you Claude', leaving it for the other, and it's as embarrassing 'drop' as you are likely to see.

Not sure what sort of shot Broad was playing there - he does understand the role of a nightwatchman, no?! Bazball is clearly trying to redefine every aspect of Test cricket and I am here for it.

08:15 AM

WICKET!!

Crawley c Blundell b Kuggeleijn 28

Kuggeleijn enters the attack - there will be, I imagine, three or four overs to go so he can give it his all. He bowls one short, it's got no real pace but somehow takes the edge of Crawley's bat - it looks like the toe end of the bat - and his promising innings comes to an end.

FOW 68/2

08:11 AM

OVER 13: ENG 67/1 (Crawley 28 Pope 13)

Southee wraps Crawley on the pads and appeals with gusto. Aleem Dar shakes his head and the New Zealand skipper ultimately agrees with the umpire because he doesn't review. It's the first maiden of the innings and further underlines the fact that Southee is far and away the best bowler in this inexperienced Black Caps attack.

08:07 AM

OVER 12: ENG 67/1 (Crawley 28 Pope 13)

There are two shots this Tickner over that show Pope at his technically correct, so-good-to-watch best. The first a clip off his pads for four to the mid-on boundary. The second a cover drive that's a boundary as soon as it leaves the bat.

08:03 AM

08:02 AM

OVER 11: ENG 57/1 (Crawley 27 Pope 5)

Pope plays and misses a good Southee ball before playing a Bellesque drive through the covers. For all those delightful drives you think Pope will give the New Zealanders a chance. As I type that the Surrey batsman plays a perfect forward defensive showing the makers name.

07:57 AM

OVER 10: ENG 53/1 (Crawley 27 Pope 1)

Pope is the new man in and he leaves the first, before charging Tickner second ball, eventually defending on the walk. That was a good over from Tickner, the man with the moustache and mullet bowled the right length and was rewarded with the wicket of Duckett.

07:54 AM

WICKET!!

Duckett c b Tickner 25

The opener was looking comfortable but nibbles at one hung outside off stump and edges to Latham at second slip. The hosts were in dire need of that scalp.

FOW - 52/1

07:51 AM

OVER 9: ENG 49/0 (Crawley 27 Duckett 23)

There are three singles, two of them definitely of the 'risky' variety, to bring up the 50. It came off 53 balls and I think it's fair to say Bazball is going fairly well under lights.

Bay Oval

07:48 AM

OVER 8: ENG 47/0 (Crawley 26 Duckett 21)

There are three fielders out on the boundary and we're only in the eighth over under lights. New Zealand are already on the back foot, Southee only too aware that he cannot let England get away too easily. Crawley then unleashes a cover drive to die for for four before adding to that boundary with another through mid-wicket.

The momentum has already swung back England's away and the hosts, with their inexperienced attack, are wasting their chance to take wickets under the lights.

07:42 AM

OVER 7: ENG 38/0 (Crawley 18 Duckett 20)

Duckett has picked up where he left off in the first innings as Southee bowls one outside off stump and the left-hander punches square of the wicket for four.

Unlike England this New Zealand attack hasn't asked any questions of the opening pair's technique under the lights. As I type that, however, Duckett edges one but it's through the vacant third slip region, the man having been taken out to plug the gaps exposed by some poor early deliveries.

07:38 AM

OVER 6: ENG 29/0 (Crawley 18 Duckett 11)

As with the first innings Wagner only gets two overs with the new ball and as with the first innings it's because he's bowled a fair bit of dross. He leaked some easy runs in his second over - possibly because he's not a new-ball bowler. That's New Zealand's weak link as Southee is their only genuine opening bowler.

Tickner digs one in short and it sits up and asks to be hit which is exactly what Crawley does, pulling imperiously for four. Crawley's issue is driving the ball, he's a nicker, so not sure why they're bowling short to him...

07:33 AM

OVER 5: ENG 25/0 (Crawley 14 Duckett 11)

Duckett lashes one through backward point and the runs are starting to flow for the tourists. They're going at five an over.

07:30 AM

OVER 4: ENG 21/0 (Crawley 14 Duckett 7)

Wagner slants one across Crawley, but it's a loose ball and the opener doesn't look this gift horse in the mouth hitting it over the infield for four to the cover boundary. That will lift some of the pressure off his shoulders as will the fourth and fifth balls which are short and wide, with Crawley cutting both in front of square for boundaries. In the space of six balls he's gone from leaden-footed opener to a batsman fairly happy with life.

07:25 AM

OVER 3: ENG 9/0 (Crawley 2 Duckett 7)

There's always a sense that your heart is in your mouth watching Crawley early on in his innings and the first ball of this Southee over illustrates why, the right-hander swinging and missing a peach of an outswinger. That was close. It's the same again four balls later, but to be fair that was an even better ball from the Kiwi captain. Crawley retains the strike with a single off the last delivery.

07:22 AM

Get your questions in

Scyld Berry will be answering your questions after today's play - leave them in the comments section below

07:21 AM

OVER 2: ENG 8/0 (Crawley 1 Duckett 7)

It's Wagner with the new ball from the other end and there's movement away from Duckett from the off. The first five deliveries from the left-armer are on the money, full and straight and the England opener has to play at all five. The final ball is too full and Duckett drives for four through extra cover.

07:17 AM

OVER 1: ENG 4/0 (Crawley 1 Duckett 3)

Southee to Crawley and, shock horror, the England opener leaves well. There are four slips and a gully as Crawley pushes to mid-wicket for a single. There's a hint of swing for the New Zealand captain as he twice brings the ball back to the left-handed Duckett before the England batsman drives uppishly for three at one slanted across him through the covers. That was a good over from Southee.

07:13 AM

Crawley and Duckett are out in the middle

How will Bazball fare under the lights? We're about the find out.

07:07 AM

England lead by 19 runs

When the tourists had New Zealand at 83 for five, when Mitchell fell without playing a shot, it looked as though England would roll over the hosts for very little. But thanks to a wonderful innings by Tom Blundell this is an all but even match. He dragged his side back into the game and they now have an hour and 20 minutes to bowl at England under the lights. These next 80 minutes could shape the Test and series.

On a very important, significant, side note, that last wicket means Anderson and Broad are now level with Warne and McGrath as Test cricket's most successful bowling pair in history with 1001 scalps.

07:03 AM

New Zealand all out 306

Blundell c&b Anderson 138

How much more can Blundell punish England for their non review of that Tickner edge? Well, he starts of with a leg glace for four before then skying one that is caught and bowled by Jimmy.

06:59 AM

OVER 82: NZ 302/9 (Tickner 3 Blundell 134)

Broad to Tickner with the new ball from the other end. The No 11 deals with the first two deliveries with aplomb before Broad criminally doesn't make him play with the third. Tickner then pushes for two off his legs. The penultimate ball passes the outside edge, Foakes is sure it got a bit of bat but Stokes says 'no chance' and they don't review. The deficit is now down to 23, did I say the momentum is now with the hosts?! As if to compound the current England malaise a replay shows that there was indeed the thinnest of edges...ouch.

06:55 AM

OVER 81: NZ 300/9 (Tickner 1 Blundell 134)

England take the new ball with their lead down to 29. Anderson bowls with the new cherry (is that what you call a new pink ball?!) and there's movement off the pitch from the off - that will encourage the Kiwi attack. Blundell lobs a ball up to mid-on but Broad cannot pick it up and doesn't so much drop the chance and not really get to it. The last ball of the over sees another thick edge that runs for four. It brings up the 50 partnership and the 300 BUT Tickner will be on strike the next over.

06:48 AM

OVER 80: NZ 296/9 (Tickner 1 Blundell 130)

The sun is low and England fielders on the leg side are struggling to pick up the ball - not that it matters when Blundell pulls again for four. He repeats the trick, though far less convincingly next ball for another boundary. A single follows and the partnership is now 49 off 53 balls - the momentum is shifting towards New Zealand who will soon be bowling under the lights. They definitely have their tails up thanks to the brilliant Blundell.

06:44 AM

OVER 79: NZ 287/9 (Tickner 1 Blundell 121)

Blundell is throwing his bat at the ball - why wouldn't he? - he isdefinitely in hitting mode but Robinson is varying his pace and length well and there are only three runs off the over.

06:41 AM

OVER 78: NZ 284/9 (Tickner 1 Blundell 118)

It's Stokes to Tickner - the Kiwi tailender deals well with the expected short stuff dealt to him by the England captain. He's off the mark with a Leacheque drab round the corner for one. That gets Blundell on strike and he absolutely nails a pull to the square leg boundary, bisecting the fielders imperiously. He then swings hard at a full one, edging it but a fully stretched Foakes cannot hold onto what it, to be fair, a very tough chance.

06:36 AM

OVER 77: NZ 278/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 113)

Blundell isn't taking the single defending Robinson's first four deliveries before being unable to put away a high (ish) full toss. Last ball he swings hard and squirts a thick outside edge for four down to third man.

The hosts now trail by 47 runs - every 10 runs they can chalk off could be vital in a match that is looking with every over as though it will be a tight one.

06:31 AM

OVER 76: NZ 274/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 109)

Tickner looks solid in defence - he needs to play for Blundell and that's what he's doing, blocking six Leach deliveries. And the home fans once again cheer an England maiden.

06:28 AM

OVER 75: NZ 274/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 109)

New Zealand are 59 behind at the start of the over with Blundell on strike. There are two dot balls before the man of the moment ramps Robinson for four over his fellow wicket-keeper's head. Blundell then charges the England bowler and flat bats him down the ground with the field up - great to watch.

The deficit is now down to 51. How close can Blundell get the Kiwis?

06:23 AM

OVER 74: NZ 266/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 101)

First ball Blundell tries to hit Leach back over his head but thick edges it over Root at first slip and scampers a two - he moves to 98. The next ball is defended on the back foot before he paddle sweeps for two and it's a brilliant and thoroughly deserved century for the wicket-keeper batsman.

That was great to watch, his fourth Test ton and it's come at just the right time for his team. He does enjoy playing against England - that's his second ton against them in his past four Tests against Stokes and Co.

06:19 AM

OVER 73: NZ 261/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 96)

Can Blair Tickner keep out Robinson for six balls and give Blundell the chance to reach three figures?

He studiously blocks the first two before leaving the third with the finesse of a top-order batsman. Robinson attempts a slower ball which just misses leg stump before another forward defensive that belongs in the MCC textbook. One ball to go, and he somehow keeps out a yorker. Great stuff and the home crowd cheer an England maiden as if they've won the World Cup.

06:15 AM

OVER 72: NZ 261/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 96)

Blundell is going to take on the England attack as he clubs Leach for six to cow corner - that brings up the 250 and Blundell is up to 88. He then dances down the track again, and goes over the infield again, this time to the off side for four. By the end of the over he's up to 96 as Leach drops one short and he pulls in front of square for another four. Great stuff from the Kiwi who deserves a ton.

06:11 AM

OVER 71: NZ 247/9 (Tickner 0 Blundell 82)

That was very unlucky for Southee and a great catch from Duckett. One wicket left with Bundlee 18 away from what would be a deserved century.

06:10 AM

WICKET!!

Southee c Duckett b Robinson 10

It's Robinson from the other end as the light begins to fade at the Bay Oval. As if to illustrate my argument that 'Southee is no mug with bat in hand' the Kiwi skipper drives the England bowler for four down the ground. Stokes immediately takes slip out. Robinson then bowls a leg-stump full toss that Southee middles BUT it's straight down the throat of Duckett at deep square leg.

FOW - 247/9

06:05 AM

OVER 70: NZ 241/8 (Southee 5 Blundell 81)

It's Leach with the first over after dinner. There are two singles before Southee, who, like Kuggeleijn, is no mug with the bat, rocks back and dabs it nicely for another single behind square.

05:54 AM

Meanwhile...

...on day one of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi the tourists are 91 for three having won the toss and elected to bat. Steve Smith has just gone for a two-ball duck in the same over as his mini-me, Marnus Labuschagne, was also sent back to the pavilion.

05:45 AM

05:32 AM

Nick Hoult's verdict at dinner

The last session in the twilight is going to determine the course of the day and possibly the Test. Once England have finished off New Zealand, roles will be reversed from day one. It will be England batting at the hardest point of the day, with the crucial third innings shaping the Test. Will Bazball work under the lights? It is going to be gripping. Day two has been a grind, a game of chess between Ben Stokes and the Kiwi batsmen. When nightwatchman Neil Wagner chipped a catch to mid on, Stuart Broad and James Anderson clocked 1000 wickets together. It has taken 15 years and 132 Tests and leaves them two short of beating the all-time partnership record by Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. But despite the landmark, today has not been about Broad and Anderson. It has been about Stokes and his tactical machinations in the face of stubborness from Tom Blundell and Devon Conway. When the pink ball softens and the sun shines, it is hard graft for the bowling side. With no grip or turn for the spinners, there is nowhere to go but seamers bend the back. It is sapping work - all the seamers going off the field at some point for treatment. Patience can be painful. For more than an hour after lunch England bowled bouncers, firstly through Stokes for five and then, less effectively, Broad. The fields were original - three square legs, a fly slip, a short cow corner, deep square leg with six on the leg side, three on the off. The fielding was outstanding; stiff bowlers like Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson throwing themselves around, chasing balls down in a sign of the respect they have for their skipper. It worked, winkling out three wickets on a hard afternoon. Conway was batting in his own world, not taking the bait but lost the battle of wills with Stokes, pulling him to midwicket for 77 off 151 balls, bored of leaving the short ball so opting to go for the leg side hit when he should have cut. At 158 for six it was a crucial moment. Michael Bracewell skewed a catch to Stokes, hanging back at mid on, off Leach as New Zealand wobbled. Blundell and debutant Scott Kuggeleijn put on 55, England getting a bit desperate until Robinson hit Kuggeleijn’s middle stump. Broad and Anderson thought they had seen it all. But Stokes, like he did on flat decks on Pakistan, has lifted England’s tactical approach to another level in his 11 games in charge. The rewards are there to see in this game.

Ben Stokes

05:27 AM

TEA: NZ 238/8 (Southee 3 Blundell 80)

That was another decent session for New Zealand - 100 runs for the loss of three wickets. While Blundell's at the crease the hosts are still very much in this match. He's looked untroubled and kept the runs ticking over. If Southee can provide the same support as Kuggeleijn then this could get interesting.

England are still on top - they've chipped away as much as the hosts - but as last night illustrated so much rests on what happens under the lights. The next session could well shape the rest of this Test.

Tom Blundell is just a bloody good cricketer. Completely seamless transition from BJ Watling. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 17, 2023

05:21 AM

OVER 69: NZ 238/8 (Southee 3 Blundell 80)

England needed that wicket - they were getting frustrated and looking as though they were running out of ideas. The new man in is Southee and it will be interesting to see how the Black Caps play this. Southee tends to be a boundary hitter...he's off the mark second ball with two. England lead is now 87, still pretty good. I reckon New Zealand will be looking to definitely get it below 50. If they can take some quick wickets under the lights then it's still game on.

05:17 AM

WICKET!!!

Kuggeleijn b Robinson 20

Beautiful bit of bowling from Robinson, he gets one to nip back a bit and hit the top of middle.

FOW - 235/8

05:15 AM

OVER 68: NZ 235/7 (Kuggeleijn 20 Blundell 80)

Niche stat - Blundell's 80 (and counting) is the highest score by a wicketkeeper in a day-night Test...one to tell the grandchildren...

Two from another parsimonious Anderson over. England have gone rather quiet out in the middle.

05:10 AM

OVER 67: NZ 233/7 (Kuggeleijn 19 Blundell 80)

The 50 partnership comes up off 65 balls - they've gone at a good rate without ever taking risks and it's come at just the right time for the hosts. Meanwhile the ball is being changed, the old one looked as though it was falling apart...

05:03 AM

OVER 66: NZ 230/7 (Kuggeleijn 19 Blundell 77)

Anderson appears to have Blundell caught behind, and Aleem Dar agrees, raising his finger. But the Kiwi reviews immediately and the replay reveals why: you could have flown a jumbo jet through the gap between ball and bat. Three from the over.

04:57 AM

OVER 65: NZ 227/7 (Kuggeleijn 19 Blundell 74)

At the start of this Broad over the partnership is worth 43 from 51 - by the end of it it's 45 from 57. This Kiwi pair continue to look solid and carefree.

04:53 AM

OVER 64: NZ 225/7 (Kuggeleijn 18 Blundell 73)

Anderson wraps Blundell on the pad - he's convinced it's out but there may well have been bat involved. Aleem Dar is unmoved and England review. There was no inside edge BUT the ball would have gone on to miss leg stump and Dar's decision stands. You cannot blame England for asking - they still have a review left and clearly want to see the back of Blundell sooner that than later.

The the Kiwi gets on top of the next delivery and runs it down for four to the vacant third man boundary. There's a hint of frustration creeping into the England body language at the moment with the hosts just 100 runs behind now and this pair looking set and untroubled.

04:47 AM

OVER 63: NZ 221/7 (Kuggeleijn 18 Blundell 69)

Hands up who loves a late cut? (I am hoping you all have your arms raised, if not you need to take a good, long hard look at yourself in the mirror...) Blundell plays the delightful shot for four off Broad - it's great to see, almost poetic in his movement. It's a stroke of a man in form - he scored heavily against England last year and is currently scoring runs at will. Five from the over and the hosts trail by 104.

04:42 AM

OVER 62: NZ 216/7 (Kuggeleijn 18 Blundell 64)

Jimmy Anderson returns to the attack. Just a quick Blundell single comes from it - Anderson as parsimonious as ever.

04:38 AM

OVER 61: NZ 215/7 (Kuggeleijn 18 Blundell 63)

We're entering a fascinating period - the way the hosts are batting means they could be close to England's total by the dinner break. Anything close to parity and then being able to bowl at the tourists under the lights means this Test will be very much interestingly poised...Six from that Broad over as this pair keep the scoreboard ticking over.

04:34 AM

OVER 60: NZ 209/7 (Kuggeleijn 17 Blundell 58)

There are four dot balls before Blundell pushes into the covers and looks to scamper a single. Duckett picks up the ball and throws at the stumps, but there's no one backing up and it's the easiest four Blundell will ever score. That error is compounded the last ball of the over as the Kiwi comes down the ground for another boundary.

04:29 AM

04:28 AM

OVER 59: NZ 201/7 (Kuggeleijn 17 Blundell 50)

Blundell tickles a short Broad ball round the corner for a single that brings up his 10th Test 50 to go with his three tons. He's been impressive today and played a mostly chance-less innings here. How the hosts could do with him staying at the crease for another 90 minutes or so so they can get as close to England's first-innings total as possible. Meanwhile, Kuggeleijn is also looking good out there - he pulls Broad for an easy two. That's followed up with another glorious pull in front of square for four. That brings up the 200 for New Zealand.

04:24 AM

OVER 58: NZ 194/7 (Kuggeleijn 11 Blundell 49)

Kuggeleijn certainly is no mug with the bat as he slog sweeps Leach for a big six to cow corner. He's out to take on the left-armer as next ball he comes down the track before smacking Leach for four down the ground - it didn't look like a shot from the MCC textbook but he won't care.

04:21 AM

OVER 57: NZ 184/7 (Kuggeleijn 1 Blundell 49)

Broad is back and Kuggeleijn is off the mark in Test cricket with a paddle for one round the corner. Just two from the over.

04:18 AM

Nick Hoult at the Bay Oval

No batsman appears capable of making the big score that will shape this game. Mitchell’s dozy leave has been the worst mistake of the day but at least he was at the start of his innings. Conway had no excuse there. For a patient batsman that was a surrender in the battle of wills with Stokes. The England captain barely bowls now in the nets to save the knee for spells in the middle. With no Mark Wood he knew he would have to be the enforcer, a draining role and one that takes its toll on the knee as he bangs the ball in, but it works. In Rawalpindi he injured Azhar Ali and dismissed Babar Azam with bouncers. This wicket may well have an equal bearing on the game.

Ben Stokes

04:15 AM

OVER 56: NZ 182/7 (Kuggeleijn 0 Blundell 48)

That was poor batting from Bracewell who fell right into the trap. The new man is Kuggeleijn who has three first-class tons to his name at an average of 27, so he's no mug with bat in hand...He survives the three balls left of Leach's over without much fuss.

04:12 AM

WICKET!!

Bracewell c Stoakes b Leach 7

That was a poor shot. Bracewell had a couple of goes at leach the previous over but this time he only succeeds in drilling the ball straight into the mitts of Stokes at mid on.

FOW - 182/7

04:05 AM

OVER 55: NZ 182/6 (Bracewell 7 Blundell 48)

Stokes continues with his barrage of bouncers - he must be tired bowling efforts balls on this placid pitch. There are three singles, the second of which is a really good call from Blundell to get him on strike, before Bracewell ducks into the latest bumper (it looks as though he's headed it straight to point). He's seen to by the medical staff - as is protocol - and after a minute or two is fine to continue.

03:58 AM

OVER 54: NZ 178/6 (Bracewell 6 Blundell 46)

Blundell against uses his feet to Leach and hits him down the ground for four, this pair are taking the attack to England, or at the very least, trying to.

03:55 AM

OVER 53: NZ 173/6 (Bracewell 6 Blundell 41)

Stokes continues and first up Blundell rocks back early and pulls him for four in front of square - that was a fine stroke, illustrating the Kiwi's intent to meet aggression with aggression. The England captain keeps on banging it in short and he gets one up in front of Blundell's nose that he does well to ride with soft hands - that was some delivery.

03:51 AM

03:50 AM

OVER 52: NZ 167/6 (Bracewell 6 Blundell 36)

Three runs from Blundell gets the new man Bracewell on strike. He's facing Leach who has a slip, a leg slip and a short leg. Bracewell ignores them as he uses his feet and hits down the ground, it's in the air but just wide of a diving Robinson. The next ball he swings again and again the ball is in the air just evading an England hand. He's shown his intent.

03:47 AM

OVER 51: NZ 158/6 (Bracewell 0 Blundell 33)

Two things to note from that wicket (a huge one for England) (i) Stokes' short-pitched plan worked, (ii) Stokes does indeed have a golden arm, that wasn't exactly a wicket-taking delivery and Conway will doubtless be furious with himself for the big lapse in concentration.

03:45 AM

WICKET!!!

Conway c Pope b Stokes 76

Stokes is bowling effort ball after effort ball and in doing so oversteps for a no-ball. England have pegged back the run rate since tea with only singles seemingly on offer at the moment. The field is spread out with the tourists looking to induce the error - and it works! With the eighth ball of the over (after another no-ball) Conway paddles a short ball to Pope at short mid-wicket.

FOW 158/6

03:39 AM

OVER 50: NZ 152/5 (Conway 75 Blundell 31)

Blundell looks to go up and over and Leach does him in the flight. The right-hander gets just enough of it to get the ball over Robinson at mid-off. Blundell is looking to be proactive here and he's giving Leach some hope that he might be able to prise a wicket. Just two off the over.

03:36 AM

OVER 49: NZ 150/5 (Conway 75 Blundell 29)

Stokes continues with the short stuff, both batsmen able to rock back and pull four singles. That brings up the 150 for the hosts.

03:32 AM

OVER 48: NZ 146/5 (Conway 73 Blundell 27)

Blundell is trying to come down the pitch to Leach and nearly gets one down the ground, but it's well stopped. Two balls later the Kiwi plays a peach of a back-foot drive placing the ball perfectly through the covers for a four. Blundell's so good off the back foot and that was easily the shot of the day - there was more than a hint of class about that.

03:28 AM

OVER 47: NZ 142/5 (Conway 73 Blundell 23)

These next two sessions will shape the rest of this Test. England will doubtless be thinking that if they can break up this partnership then they can get into the tail and really take control of the match.

It's Stokes with the first over after the break - he's always had a bit of a golden arm, can he conjure something up here?

He starts with a bouncer that is called a wide - the ball at least a foot above the head of Blundell - he follows that up with another bumper, and then another short-pitched one that the Kiwi gets on top of well. This enforcer role will take a lot out of him on this slow pitch - I imagine this will be a three-four over spell. Four runs from that set of six balls.

03:04 AM

TEA: NZ 138/5 (Conway 72 Blundell 21)

That was hard work for England who are bowling in very different conditions today than they did under lights last night. New Zealand have put on 101 runs for the loss of two wickets (including that strange leave from Mitchell) at a rate of 3.61. It was a bit of a curate's egg of a session, one that definitely didn't have the fireworks of yesterday.

03:01 AM

OVER 46: NZ 138/5 (Conway 72 Blundell 21)

One off that Leach over and it's the tea break.

02:58 AM

OVER 45: NZ 137/5 (Conway 72 Blundell 20)

Root tries to tempt Conway with a very wide, full one outside off stump. But Conway is not a man to be tempted by such filth, especially with the lunch/tea break so close. It's a maiden, Conway being as watchful as ever.

02:56 AM

OVER 44: NZ 137/5 (Conway 72 Blundell 20)

The highlight of this Leach over is a beaut of an on-drive from Blundell for four (when is an on drive never good to watch?). The Kiwi dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and effortlessly drives down the ground.

02:53 AM

OVER 43: NZ 133/5 (Conway 72 Blundell 16)

Yet more chopping and changing - do you expect anything less from Stokes? - as Root comes back from the other end. But he bowls a bit of a pie, too short and Conway rocks back and pounces well on the loose ball, cutting it for four. The 50 partnership comes up and it's taken 92 balls to get there. It's not Bazball pace, but the hosts won't (and nor should they) care.

02:51 AM

OVER 42: NZ 127/5 (Conway 66 Blundell 16)

Leach returns after a short break. There's very little pace or turn for him to work with, but he does seem to be bowling one-paced rather than occasionally give the ball some air and get it above the batsmen's eye line. He does, however, bowl a maiden.

02:47 AM

OVER 41: NZ 127/5 (Conway 66 Blundell 16)

There hasn't been a false stroke for a while...Conway picks a Robinson ball off his legs for a three that would have been a four but for the 40-year-old gazelle Jimmy Anderson who chases it all the way to the boundary before diving and flicking it back before it hits the 'rope'. I think he might be puffing for a minute or two now.

02:43 AM

OVER 40: NZ 123/5 (Conway 63 Blundell 15)

Root continues with his off spin - he is varying his flight and pace (easily more so than Leach who tends to stick with his tried and trusted) and it's a half decent contest out there between him and Conway. It's unfair to call him a part-time spinner as I did earlier. One from the over.

02:41 AM

OVER 39: NZ 122/5 (Conway 62 Blundell 15)

Robinson is continually probing away, testing the defences and techniques of the batsmen - he always looks dangerous and I doubt anyone facing him could ever feel at ease. Two come from his latest over.

02:36 AM

OVER 38: NZ 120/5 (Conway 62 Blundell 13)

Root pitches one up to Conway who tries to drive him down the ground. The ball hits the stumps at the non striker's end rather than reach the boundary. Blundell is out of his crease and Root claims his boot touched the ball before making contact with the wickets. It goes upstairs and it looks, after numerous (as in loads...) replays, fairly inconclusive. They even use ultra edge and Blundell can breathe a sigh of relief. One of the more strange video reviews that one...

Two balls later Conway, possibly bored after waiting for the decision, comes down the pitch and hits a sweetly struck six down the ground.

02:30 AM

OVER 37: NZ 112/5 (Conway 54 Blundell 13)

Robinson returns from the other end and he, as you expect, tests the forward defensive of Blundell who plays well with soft hands - Mitchell may well be thinking 'why didn't I do that?'.

It's another maiden and is another wicket round the corner with this England attack building pressure?

02:26 AM

Nick Hoult at the Bay Oval on that Mitchell wicket

It was an extraordinary leave from Mitchell but Robinson does have a knack of making batsmen do that. His height possibly makes them think the ball is going over, but he bowls a fuller length, drawing the batsman forward and nips it in off the seam even on pitches that are not giving him much help. He gave MItchell a bit of a send off. England were testy with Mitchell last summer when he averaged 107 against them. They thought he was batting selfishly, never putting his team in a position to win. A bit harsh, he was usually conducting a rescue job, and what has it got to do with them anyway, but it shows the different approaches from these sides to the same game.

02:25 AM

OVER 36: NZ 112/5 (Conway 54 Blundell 13)

It's time for some part-time (he's better than that) off-spin of Joe Root and he nearly induces the error from Conway as the opener plays a rare (in his case) loose shot. It's a maiden.

02:23 AM

OVER 35: NZ 112/5 (Conway 54 Blundell 13)

Blundell, as with Mitchell, also had a good time with the bat in England last summer - scoring two 50s and a ton - and he illustrates why as he rocks onto the back foot and cuts Leach deliciously for four. Blundell again gets on the back foot hitting in front of square for two. Leach is going at more than five an over, the hosts are clearly targeting him, and when you're also facing Anderson, Broad and Robinson, why not..?

02:19 AM

OVER 34: NZ 106/5 (Conway 54 Blundell 7)

Two singles from this Robinson over.

02:15 AM

OVER 33: NZ 104/5 (Conway 53 Blundell 6)

It's a Jackie Leach over and there's just the one run from it. That's more like it from the spinner who leaked 11 runs his previous over.

Meanwhile, as if to illustrate the pace of the game England play, Conway has just become the first batsman to face 100 balls this Test...

02:11 AM

OVER 32: NZ 103/5 (Conway 52 Blundell 6)

Conway brings up his 10th Test half-century with a push off Robinson through the covers. He's a fine batsman, he had to work really hard last night against some of the best opening/new-ball bowling you can face. But today he is now making hay. Boy do the hosts needs him to turn that 50 into 100 and more.

02:08 AM

OVER 31: NZ 98/5 (Conway 49 Blundell 4)

Conway must have had a good drink as first ball after the mini break he drives Leach for four through the covers. Two balls later he repeats the shot, though not as well timed, and moves to 49 with a three. That's now over 500 Test runs against England - useful. Blundell then gets off the mark with a delightful late cut for four.

Leach took a bit of tap there, 11 runs from the over, to be fair New Zealand have to go after someone and it looks as though the left-arm spinner is the one.

02:03 AM

What pure joy looks like

Robinson celebrates the wicket of New Zealand danger man Mitchell.

Robinson MItchell - Getty Images

02:01 AM

OVER 30: NZ 87/5 (Conway 42 Blundell 0)

Stating the obvious, a lot depends on Conway for New Zealand. He's got a good record in Tests - averaging 56 (very tasty as an opener) and they need him to score significantly more than that here.

It's Robinson to the left-hander and Stokes puts in a short square-leg, the opener tending to prod a ball sometime less than convincingly. No sooner has Pope got close to the bat than Conway gives the fielder the sniff of a catch, the ball squirting just to Pope's left. And it's time for drinks.

01:57 AM

'Always remember to watch the ball closely'

Not sure why Mitchell didn't play at this...

01:56 AM

OVER 29: NZ 84/5 (Conway 39 Blundell 0)

It's time for spin as Leach comes into the attack for the first time. Christmas comes early in the fourth ball as the left-armer gets turn AND bounce (!!) beating the bat of Blundell.

01:52 AM

OVER 28: NZ 83/5 (Conway 38 Blundell 0)

Not sure why Mitchell didn't offer a shot there - it was a decent line, one you think he had to play at, but he shouldered arms (strange for a naturally aggressive batsman). It was so plumb that the hosts didn't even review. That's a big wicket, Mitchell had the wood on England last summer but is gone today without scoring. Blundell is the new batsman. Imagine seeing the back of one of Broad or Anderson then having the metronomic Robinson next up to face.

01:48 AM

WICKET!!

Mitchell lbw b Robinson 0

It's time for Ollie Robinson, he replaces Anderson and and third ball he has Mitchell out lbw not playing a shot.

FOW - 83/5

01:45 AM

OVER 27: NZ 82/4 (Conway 37 Mitchell 0)

Broad to Mitchell and its back-to-back maidens.

01:43 AM

01:42 AM

OVER 26: NZ 82/4 (Conway 37 Mitchell 0)

Mitchell, who had a great series in England last year scoring three imperious centuries, is the new man in. The hosts will want him to create some of that magic today. Meanwhile, it's an Anderson maiden.

01:38 AM

OVER 25: NZ 82/4 (Conway 37 Mitchell 0)

In the words of Hannibal (the A-Team version, not chap who lead elephants over the Alps) 'I love it when a plan comes together...' That's what Stokes was after with the field he set. That wicket was also the 1000th Broad and Anderson have taken as a pair in Test cricket, they're just one behind Warne and McGrath's record figure...

01:35 AM

WICKET!!

Wagner c Robinson b Broad 27

Anderson and Broad haven't really found their lines and lengths so far today and as if to illustrate that Wagner hits a four and two sixes the first three deliveries of the over, all on the leg side. Broad is bowling a tad short - though, to be fair, to the field set by Stokes and, as if by magic the next ball Wagner lobs one up to Robinson at mid-wicket.

FOW - 82/4

01:31 AM

Nick Hoult at the Bay Oval

Nice and flat out there today and England not bowling as well. Good time to bat which brings into perspective the declaration last night. The last thing England needed would be Kane Williamson restarting today but in Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell New Zaland have three players who are patient, obdurate and batted long for long periods against them in the past. As a side note, missed most of the first half hour chatting to Brendon McCullum’s old school coach for a feature to be run before the Ashes. He had some great stories and theories about the origins of Bazball.

01:29 AM

OVER 24: NZ 66/3 (Conway 37 Wagner 11)

Jimmy is back over the wicket to Conway and, for once, bowls a half volley that the Kiwi opener caresses down the ground for an imperious four. Those are the only runs of the over but what runs they were.

01:25 AM

OVER 23: NZ 62/3 (Conway 33 Wagner 11)

Three runs come off the bat of Conway to get Wagner on strike. Broad, round the wicket, digs one in short, the lefthander has a pop and smacks the ball down the throat of Leach at deep square leg - who with one of the all-time great juggling acts just manages to hold onto the ball. But before real celebrations can start it's called a no-ball.

01:21 AM

OVER 22: NZ 58/3 (Conway 30 Wagner 11)

Anderson round the wicket to Conway - four dot balls are followed up by an overpitched on on middle that Conway pushes through to mid-wicket. The Kiwi only gets one run, however, due to a fine Broad stop at full stretch - they really do love each other don't they? Broad is in the middle of a spell but dives like a goalkeeper in a World Cup final penalty shootout, saving a surefire four for his partner in crime. Lap them up and appreciate them both while we can.

01:16 AM

OVER 21: NZ 57/3 (Conway 29 Wagner 11)

Wagner is busy batsman who likes to get a move on and he flicks a Broad delivery off his pads in the air for two. His next stroke is more controlled but with the same result - a two to the leg side. The last ball of the over sees Broad bowl what sometimes seems his stock ball to left-handers - round the wicket, angled in, nipping away and Wagner does well not to nick it in the way Aussie David Warner often does.

01:10 AM

OVER 20: NZ 53/3 (Conway 29 Wagner 7)

Jimmy Anderson takes the first over of the day from the other end and second ball wraps Wagner on his pads - it's given not out and looks, to my eye at least, as though it possibly pitched outside leg (the England pace ace bowling over the wicket). The tourists review - there's no bat involved, so it's all down to where it pitched and my eyesight didn't deceive me (phew, no need for glasses just yet...) as it did indeed pitch outside leg. Four from the over.

01:05 AM

OVER 19: NZ 49/3 (Conway 29 Wagner 4)

The sun is shining, Stuart Broad has the ball in his hands and life looks good. That is until he bowls the first ball on leg stump and Conway flicks him off his pads for four.

The outfield was quick yesterday and under this sun it's lightning quick today as Broad finds Conway's inside edge, but the ball flies for another boundary. The over ends with a sumptuous on drive for four by the dangerous Conway, who once he's in tends to be hard to dislodge - promising signs for the hosts.

12:52 AM

I expect history will be made today

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are just three wickets away from going past Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as Test cricket's most successful bowling pair. The Aussie legends took 1001 wickets in their matches together. To beat that duo will be pretty special and testament to the England pair's longevity and brilliance.

Anderson and Broad first came together in New Zealand back in 2008 and they'll seemingly make history together in the same country at some point today.

Test greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

James Anderson and Stuart Broad way back when

12:43 AM

Pitch report

Lord Gower is back on BT Sport, as he will be all series, and as you'd expect when the sun is out he expects this to be a good day to bat. Just what New Zealand need to hear.

12:37 AM

Highlight of day one

For me, at least, was this shot by Harry Brook. Once again the young gun was at his brutal best scoring 89 off 81 balls, just failing to score a fourth consecutive Test ton. The thing is that he plays his full range of outrageous shots without ever really taking many risks. He's Bazball personified and so good to watch, as this drive illustrates.

12:30 AM

A word on Jimmy

England's pace trio of Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson all bowled brilliantly in yesterday's final session, making the Kiwi batsmen play and giving few, if any, freebies. But, as so often, Anderson was the pick of the bunch. From memory I think he bowled one pie in his two spells taking two for 10 from his seven overs.

He did what he's been doing for (literally) decades - bowled a good line and length, moving the ball both ways while showing impeccable control. We'll see how the pitch plays today, in the sun it might not do nearly as much as under the lights, but he'll be the one Stokes looks to to make early inroads on day two and I, for one, will sit back and savour every delivery.

12:24 AM

It's time for the weather forecast

Yesterday my weather app told me it would be a stop-start day, with thundery showers expected throughout. It was completely wrong as the elements managed not to intervene once - hurrah!

Anyway, take this with a pinch of salt and the same app is telling me that the Bay Oval should be bathed in sunshine all day...

A sunny Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

12:01 AM

England off to another fine start

Hello and welcome to day two of the First Test between New Zealand and England. The visitors made an excellent start yesterday, declaring a first innings total of 325 for nine before taking three wickets in the evening session.

It was the latest illustration of the effectiveness of 'Bazball' and speaking on BT Sport, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook said the philosophy is the right one.

"There's always risks with every shot you play, and I think McCullum's big thing is that every innings you get out - whether you're attacking or defending, the end result is at some stage you get out," he said.

"They're trying to park that, and as long as they take that same attitude into the next innings, and still feel comfortable playing the shot they want to play, like the Joe Root reverse sweep, then they're doing the right thing and pushing that ethos forward.

"There's going to be failure, it's a game of failure, so it's more how they respond next time. The fact that they managed to score 320-odd runs allowed England to bowl 18 overs at New Zealand. If New Zealand's over rate was better, they'd have had 30-odd overs at New Zealand today and could have taken even bigger strides to push on."

Neil Wagner, who took four for 82 and then saw out the day as a night watchman, said New Zealand had "sort of expected" England to declare.

"After that dinner break we thought they might come out a little harder, get to the point where they were really trying to up the ante, score as quick as they can and just get us in there," he said.

"We tried to stem the run rate a little bit and eliminate them getting too far ahead of us. We kept trying to take wickets, which brought it back for us at the back end."