New Zealand vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from first Test

A view of Bay Oval under the lights in Mount Maunganui (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs England from the ICC World Test Championship today.

A gambler’s declaration from Ben Stokes paid off in style on day one of England’s day/night Test against New Zealand, following swashbuckling scores from Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Not for the first time in his revolutionary stint as England captain, Stokes tossed convention to the wind by calling an end to the first innings at 325 for nine - Brook having top-scored with 89 and Duckett making 84. His instincts proved exactly right as England made the most of conditions to leave the hosts 37 for three at stumps, Anderson removing Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls and also seeing Devon Conway dropped at slip. Ollie Robinson had earlier opened the tourists’ account by snaring Tom Latham.

New Zealand were bowled out for 306 in reply to England’s declared first innings total of 325 for nine after the dinner break on day two, after Tom Blundell had scored 138.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.

New Zealand vs England LIVE: First Test updates

England face New Zealand in the first Test of a two-match series in Tauranga

England declared on 325-9 towards the end of day one, as Harry Brook top-scored with 89

New Zealand bowled out for 306 after Tom Blundell’s 138

England reach 79-2 at stumps, and lead by 98 runs

Another day of action at Bay Oval as England take a 98-run lead into Day 3. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/7ltlnCW1ng https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU and highlights at @sparknzsport 📲 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/bFAJNUAbgw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 17, 2023

15.6

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tickner.

15.5

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

15.4

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

15.3

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump down the track Fended, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

15.2

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

15.1

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

14.6

APPEAL! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

14.5

Tim Southee to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

14.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

14.3

Tim Southee to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wagner.

Two down! All happening under lights at Bay Oval 🎇 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/IhKkwu9iTR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 17, 2023

14.2

Tim Southee to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Spliced to second slip for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Close shave but Nighthawk picks out the gap between fielders. #NZvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 17, 2023

14.1

Tim Southee to Stuart Broad. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.

13.6

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to gully for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

13.5

Scott Kuggeleijn to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, down leg side down the track working, hit body to short leg for no runs.

13.4

OUT! Caught. Scott Kuggeleijn to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge, caught by Blundell.

13.3

Scott Kuggeleijn to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

13.2

Scott Kuggeleijn to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

13.1

Scott Kuggeleijn to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

12.6

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tickner.

12.5

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

12.4

APPEAL! Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

12.3

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

12.1

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

11.6

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Conway.

11.4

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.

11.3

No ball Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

11.2

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.

11.1

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

Tickner strikes! Tom Latham safe at second slip and Duckett has to go for 25. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and @todayFM_nz 📲 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/fEDdkuXg9i — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 17, 2023

10.6

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

10.5

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

10.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

10.3

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

10.1

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

9.6

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

9.5

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.

9.4

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

9.3

Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

9.2

OUT! Caught. Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip, caught by Latham.

9.1

Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Williamson.

8.6

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

8.4

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Bracewell.

8.3

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

8.2

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Williamson, shy attempt by Wagner, fielded by Conway.

8.1

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

7.6

FOUR! Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

7.5

FOUR! Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

7.4

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.

7.3

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

7.2

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

7.1

Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

6.6

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Canterbury march into the Ford Trophy Grand Final! A big win in Queenstown, 129-runs the margin over the @OtagoVolts. Canterbury will face the @CentralStags in the final (date TBC). Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/xjtW7jHXwx 📲 #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/xQgFfZeQ0t — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 17, 2023

6.5

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

6.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

6.3

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

6.1

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

5.6

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

5.5

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

5.4

FOUR! Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

5.3

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

5.2

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

5.1

Blair Tickner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

4.6

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

4.5

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tickner.

4.4

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

4.3

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

4.2

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

4.1

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

3.5

FOUR! Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

3.4

FOUR! Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

3.2

Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

3.1

FOUR! Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

2.6

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

2.5

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

2.4

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tickner.

2.3

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

2.2

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Conway.

2.1

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

1.6

FOUR! Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

1.5

Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

1.4

Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

1.3

Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Conway.

1.2

Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

0.6

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

0.5

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

0.4

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

0.3

Tim Southee to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

0.2

Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

0.1

NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

Tom Blundell (138) leads the batting effort with his highest Test score. Blundell and Tickner share a 59-run partnership for the 10th wicket, pushing the total 306. Time to bowl at Bay Oval! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @todayfm_nz 📲 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/QO4XENUfSt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 17, 2023

82.5

OUT! Caught & Bowled. James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on.

82.4

James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

82.2

James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

