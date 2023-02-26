Limping Ben Stokes a cause for grave concern as England toil after enforcing follow on

Ben Stokes - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

By Nick Hoult, Cricket Correspondent, at Basin Reserve

One of Ben Stokes’s great strengths as captain is that he will do the dirty jobs, the unglamorous hard graft to save his players from having to do it for him.

But it comes at a price and the state of his left knee will be a national worry during the Ashes summer. He lasted just two overs trying to blast a way through with the short ball against stubborn New Zealand openers before limping back to mid off or slip, the discomfort echoing a day of hard toil for England.

Stokes goes to the IPL soon. It would have been a valuable chance for a break but he has a £1.6m deal with the Chennai Super Kings and there is nobody at the ECB in a position to tell him not to go.

Pat Cummins pulled out of the IPL to prepare for the Ashes around the same time Stokes entered the auction. The worry with Stokes is that he does not do anything at half-tilt, and it was at the IPL where he suffered the serious hand injury that precipitated the downward spiral in his mental health two years ago.

Stokes is expected to captain CSK too and will no doubt throw himself into the task, like he does when he becomes England’s enforcer.

That job, bowling bouncers to a leg-side field, is demanding on the body but even more so for someone with a chronic left knee injury; it is the leg he plants down hard when banging the ball in short.

Ben Stokes - Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He takes it on himself to do it because he wants others to save themselves for pitching it up and knocking over batsmen. He has bowled long spells doing it – five overs in Mount Maunganui last week was a small taster of marathon efforts of the past – and blocks questions about the state of his knee (about the only thing he blocks these days) but barely trains these days to protect it.

Just after tea the moment arrived. New Zealand were 98 runs behind with 10 wickets in hand, England’s seamers finding edges that fell short and bowling well enough but Tom Latham and Devon Conway had fifties and were mastering a recovery from 209 all out and following on 226 behind.

Story continues

The sense of anticipation was obvious as Stokes stood at the top of his mark, and the crowd watched the 6-3 leg side field spread. But his first ball was a poorly directed bouncer. Wide called. Another bumper followed, which made it two for the over, which is the maximum allowed. Stokes tried it twice more, both were called no balls and he was given a warning each time. Three warnings and he would be out for the rest of the innings.

He landed painfully on his knee in his follow through, was penalised for overstepping and swatted away by Conway, who he bounced out last week, for four when he failed to get enough lift into the ribs. And that was it. He spent the next few minutes on his haunches at slip to Jack Leach feeling the knee.

It is impossible to write off Stokes. His pain threshold is higher than Mount Victoria that overlooks the Basin Reserve. He could reel off 15 overs and win this game but there are only so many balls left in that knee and England might need them at a crucial point in the Ashes. There will be some nervous people during the IPL.

He whipped himself off after two overs, not for tactical reasons because Jack Leach had just broken through, but to rest the knee.

Jack Leach hugs Ben Duckett – New Zealand vs England live: score and updates from day three of the second Test - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Leach had given his captain a get out, which is the least he can do after such solid support. Leach would swim across to the south island for Stokes. He has played every Test of the Stokes era, and bowled 31 overs in this innings. Even if England felt they needed the extra seamer this week, it is more likely they would have left out Ben Foakes and asked Ollie Pope to keep than drop Leach.

It is a curious thing that Leach has become one of the faces of the Stokes revolution but unlike the others, his statistics are actually worse under this captain. He averages nearly 40 because Stokes insists on keeping up the attacking fields. Leach knows he will play the next Test so is content to concede runs in the chase for wickets.

There was turn and he bowled pretty well for two for 59, if still lacking the variations that could set him apart. Bowling at two left-handers was tough going for him but with Stokes continuing to crowd the bat there were half chances. Finally, the breakthrough. Conway propped forward, the ball turned, took the inside edge and Pope grabbed the catch at short leg, ending the 149 run stand.

FINALLY... THE BREAKTHROUGH 😍



The Leach-Pope partnership connects again in this test match... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/W2OMPLRivd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 26, 2023

Suddenly one became two. Joe Root darted one into Latham, who was on 83 and looked so comfortable, but missed the sweep and was adjudged to be struck in line, a decision upheld on review. It was the second close call to have gone against Latham in this Test.

Leach removed Will Young bowled by a ball pitching on middle and hitting leg, but fashioning wickets in the sunshine was always going to be the biggest challenge in the series for this attack. Stokes grabbed the second new ball at first chance but Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls held on.

The first follow on of the Stokes era was the right decision. England had bowled only 53 overs in the New Zealand innings and just 11 in the morning. Even for a 36 and 40 year old it was not too much to ask them to go again. The pitch is also true, as was shown by Tim Southee as he slapped six sixes to reduce the deficit.

It did give New Zealand the chance to bat in the sunshine, the nicest weather of a wet and windy Test match to date. It also allowed them to play their own way. “Stay honest” as their batting coach, Luke Ronchi put it, which meant not chasing Bazball shadows and applying themselves in the way that took them to No1 in the world. It was a good fightback.

NZ vs England, second Test, day three as it happened

05:35 AM

CLOSE: NZ 203/3

An excellent opening stand of 149 and an undefeated fourth wicket partnership of 36 keeps all four results in play. England bowled pretty well and their spinners burst into life after tea. But Messrs Broad, Anderson and Robinson were unable to help out with wickets.

05:33 AM

OVER 83: NZ 203/3 (Williamson 25 Nicholls 18)

Robinson starts full and straight, Williamson blocks them pats the next ball past point for a single. Nicholls shoulders arms then pushes forward to defend a fuller one.

Two to come. Nicholls raises his bat above the first of them. And walks off undefeated after blocking the last, fast and full one, past short leg.

05:28 AM

OVER 82: NZ 201/3 (Williamson 24 Nicholls 18)

Leach shares the new ball. Makes sense. He was making the old one leap out of the footholds and does the same with this dark cherry. Nicholls defends deep in his crease to cover the bounce. One last over to come.

NZ trail by 25.

05:24 AM

OVER 81: NZ 200/3 (Williamson 23 Nicholls 18)

Robinson has four slips, a gully and short leg. He traps Nicholls on the pad from over the wicket but the ball would have vaulted the stumps at that length. After three dot balls from over he comes round and is given a leg slip. Nicholls leaves on length, wears it on the thighpad and, when Robinson tries to make him play by pitching it up, the left-hander drills it for four through mid-off. Broad gave chase, dived and clawed it back but touched the rope at the same time. Not that he thinks he did.

05:20 AM

OVER 80: NZ 196/3 (Williamson 23 Nicholls 14)

More threatening bounce from Leach troubles Williamson who is struck on the glove and then has to wipe the ball away as it threatened to carrom back on to his stumps. He defends the rest with his bat. It's the wiser choice. Maiden.

England take the new ball and give it to Ollie Robinson.

05:18 AM

OVER 79: NZ 196/3 (Williamson 23 Nicholls 14)

Root, with probably his last over of the day given the new ball can be taken after the following over, is treated watchfully by Williamson, playing with soft hands, pushing the ball to fielders, not straining to impart power, merely deflecting. It earns him a single.

05:13 AM

OVER 78: NZ 195/3 (Williamson 22 Nicholls 14)

Leach has a silly point, slip and bat-pad for Williamson, using flight and dip to earn four dot balls but then drops short with his fast dart and the right-hander punches it off the back foot for a single through cover. That delivery was 7 kmh quicker than the top of his usual range.

05:08 AM

OVER 77: NZ 194/3 (Williamson 21 Nicholls 14)

After that scare, Williamson looks shaky for a moment as the fielders crowd him and Root turns it square. A shorter one that he slaps to cover for a single lets him get away.

05:06 AM

NOT OUT

It hit his arm guard as he withdrew the bat and gloves behind the body to keep them out of the road of a big, spitting off-break out of the rough.

05:05 AM

ENG review

Williamson c Foakes b Root

05:04 AM

OVER 76: NZ 193/3 (Williamson 20 Nicholls 14)

Big shout from Leach when Nicholls essays a sweep, misses and is pinned ... outside the line. He does nail one after five dot balls but fires the sweep into Pope's shin-pads, putting another maiden in the book for Leach.

05:02 AM

OVER 75: NZ 193/3 (Williamson 20 Nicholls 14)

Root is going to rattle through a few overs to get to the new ball tonight. Nicholls sweeps the first for two. Root gets the off-break to grip and turn on the left-hander and he pushes at it, edging it short of Stokes at second slip. He hits the ground hard when he dives to stop it and gets up wincing.

Nicholls flicks two through midwicket and then does the same to the final, overpitched ball, but for merely one this time.

04:59 AM

OVER 74: NZ 188/3 (Williamson 20 Nicholls 9)

Pope's in the game again when Leach gest one to rear out of the footholds, take Nicholls' inside edge and fly over Pope's left shoulder. He is disappointed but it went far too quickly given how close he is to react in time.

NZ trail by 38.

04:54 AM

OVER 73: NZ 185/3 (Williamson 19 Nicholls 7)

Nicholls calls his former captain through for a quick single when Williamson defends and squirts the ball through square leg. Nicholls ducks a bouncer then tries to take the next short ball that trampolines past his ear. Lucky not to connect as it would almost certainly have taken a top edge. Nicholls pinches the strike off a poke through cover for a single.

04:50 AM

OVER 72: NZ 183/3 (Williamson 18 Nicholls 6)

Nicholls plays out a Leach maiden like a cat on a hot tin roof, skipping up and down his crease, hopping from foot to foot. But his bat comes down n line to kill the turn.

The trumpeter is giving us the opening theme from Only Fools and Horses and then segues into You Are My Sunshine.

04:46 AM

OVER 71: NZ 183/3 (Williamson 18 Nicholls 6)

Robinson has no short leg and hence, when Nicholls fends a good length ball that spat up off his sternum with his gloves, the batsman gets away with it. They jog a single.

04:44 AM

OVER 70: NZ 182/3 (Williamson 18 Nicholls 5)

His Holiness dives and scoops a Nicholls inside-edge on the half-volley. He's like an elastic octopus. Williamson flicks a singlemthrough midwicket, Nicholls drills one past mid-on.

04:39 AM

OVER 69: NZ 180/3 (Williamson 17 Nicholls 4)

Ollie Robinson has had a decent rest since before tea and replaces Anderson. Nicholls plays a wafty back-foot drive with a straight bat at a ball he could have cut and berates himself for almost nicking off. A couple of exaggerated leaves suggest he is trying to emphasise a return to rectitude after that dalliance.

04:35 AM

OVER 68: NZ 179/3 (Williamson 16 Nicholls 4)

Stokes floats between short fine leg and leg slip, trying to catch Nicholls sweeping. He works Leach for two off his legs. almost pops a bat-pad chance up for Pope but steers it beyond his grasp.

04:33 AM

OVER 67: NZ 177/3 (Williamson 16 Nicholls 2)

In the wee small hours ... Anderson has two slips and a leg slip for Williamson who defends five very compactly and leaves the one he can. There's a palpable sense of a great player searching for form, each solid connection with the middle of the bat, even in defence, burnishing his confidence and his journey back to the elusive world of good nick. Maiden.

04:26 AM

OVER 66: NZ 177/3 (Williamson 16 Nicholls 2)

Neither Latham nor Conway risked sweeping Leach but Nicholls takes it on and the left-hander nails it if only for a single. Williamson, lurching back into his crease, cuffs a shorter one through midwicket for a single.

Williamson needs 13 more runs to pass Ross Taylor as NZ's most prolific Test batsman ... in 20 fewer Tests.

They can play until 5.30am GMT, I think.

04:19 AM

OVER 65: NZ 175/3 (Williamson 15 Nicholls 1)

Nicholls plays tip and run off Anderson through midwicket for a single, Williamson tickles Anderson's straight ball for four and then plays a Steve Smith leave, withdrawing the bat with an extravagant flourish.

Time for drinks.

04:17 AM

OVER 64: NZ 170/3 (Williamson 11 Nicholls 0)

Leach is cut by Williamson for two but five defensives mean that the left-armer doesn't get the chance to bowl again at the left-handed Nicholls before he gets off the mark.

04:12 AM

OVER 63: NZ 168/3 (Williamson 9 Nicholls 0)

Anderson bowls to Williamson with three slips, trying to dismiss him for the 10th time in 13 Tests. A couple of solid blocks, a confident leave and a tuck off the hip for a single, help Williamson escape his tormentor in chief unscathed.

NZ trail by 58 runs.

04:07 AM

OVER 62: NZ 167/3 (Williamson 8 Nicholls 0)

The presence of Pope, his athleticism and Velcro hands, made Young fear propping forward, helping Leach to clean bowl him.

04:03 AM

Wicket!!

Young b Leach 8 That classic left-arm spinner's delivery to the right-hander again, drifting in, pitching on middle and ripping past the late push to knock back off stump. Young misjudged the length and was caught on the back foot. He should have played forward. FOW 167/3

That is a 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙮 😍



The Nut with an absolute seed to dismiss Will Young 🔥



England turning the tide late on day 3 🌊#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/veyQdPadMM — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 26, 2023

04:03 AM

OVER 61: NZ 167/2 (Williamson 8 Young 8)

Anderson comes on for Broad. Not sure I like the lack of buttons on these Castore England shirt. When it gets cool in the field, I always liked to keep the top button done up. But these ones are V-necks with collars, leaving a gap for a draught at the top of the chest.

Young uses the angle when Anderson strays on to middle to whisk three through midwicket. Williamson blocks and leaves.

03:59 AM

OVER 60: NZ 164/2 (Williamson 8 Young 5)

Excellent over from Leach, getting one to spit up and kiss the shoulder of Young's bat. Slip drives but it's beyond his reach. After Young cuts the shorter one for a single, Leach rips one past Williamson's edge, the classic delivery of the left-armer to the right-hander.

03:54 AM

OVER 59: NZ 163/2 (Williamson 8 Young 4)

Williamson, groping his way back towards form, strokes a restorative boundary off Broad who responds with a cutter that grips and tears away from the right-hander off a good length.

03:48 AM

OVER 58: NZ 159/2 (Williamson 4 Young 4)

Leach changes ends and chalks up a maiden to Young who defends with an angled bat, head over the ball.

03:45 AM

OVER 57: NZ 159/2 (Williamson 4 Young 4)

Broad is brought back for the two new batsmen. He has three slips for Will Young, who made that very good 80 that helped his side to victory at Headingley in 2021 as Joe Root's captaincy entered its dog days, but hasn't kicked on. Young defends, leaves and then skelps three off his toes.

03:40 AM

OVER 56: NZ 156/2 (Williamson 4 Young 1)

Golden arm strikes. NZ trail by 70 runs. The spinners make the breakthroughs, ripping out both well-set openers.

03:37 AM

Wicket!!

Latham lbw b Root 83 Root, who had been tossing it up, fires in a dart. Latham drops to one knee to sweep and misses. The ball strikes his back leg – umpire's call on impact – and would have gone on to hit the top of off. FOW 155/2

Latham is dismissed ☝️



Joe Root has been watching too much of Stuart Broad with that celebrappeal 😍



England with a great start after the tea interval...#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/6dVCYURLSl — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 26, 2023

03:36 AM

NZ review

Latham lbw b Root

03:36 AM

OVER 55: NZ 154/1 (Latham 83 Williamson 3)

Leach is bowling fuller and they bookend his over with singles, Latham's behind square leg off the first one, Williamson flicking between midwicket and mid on off the last one for his.

03:30 AM

OVER 54: NZ 152/1 (Latham 82 Williamson 2)

Stokes takes himself off after his nine-ball and seven-ball overs. Broad replaces him. Latham pulls for a single and, after three dot balls, Williamson gets off the mark with another pull behind the square leg umpire, this time for two.

Nick Hoult reports

Stokes off after two overs of bouncers and it was not tactical. He looked in a lot of pain throughout, especially after slipping over in his follow through and banging his knee on the ground in his first over. He is limping around in the outfield and there can;t be many more overs left in him without an operation.

03:26 AM

OVER 53: NZ 149/1 (Latham 81 Williamson 0)

Leach makes the breakthrough. Enter Kane Williamson, one of the greatest batsmen in the world but one in terrible nick. I reckon he should shave his beard off. In general I think all non-nautical coves should shave their beards off. Williamson needs a fresh face start. One ball left ... and he pushes forward and almost guides the ball towards silly mid off. Even Pope cannot grab it, though.

03:20 AM

Wicket!!

Conway c Pope b Leach 61 Finds the perfect line outside off. The ball grips and rips, takes the inside half of Conway's bat, which England have been targeting, and pops up off the pad. Pope dives headlong and snaffles it with both hands. Conway turns his eyes towards the heavens. FOW 149/1

FINALLY... THE BREAKTHROUGH 😍



The Leach-Pope partnership connects again in this test match... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/W2OMPLRivd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 26, 2023

03:18 AM

OVER 52: NZ 148/0 (Latham 80 Conway 61)

Stokes starts with his one bouncer for the over. Latham ducks, then cuts the next short ball off his adam's apple for four. Stokes finds a better length, Latham fiddles it off his ribs for a single. Duckett's diving stop at backward square saves two, having sprinted 15m and Conway picks him out again with another pull. That was a third no-ball for Stokes ... this one for overstepping.

03:14 AM

OVER 51: NZ 138/0 (Latham 74 Conway 58)

Conway pats three round the corner, fine of diving short leg, then Latham uses the turn to flick a single square of diving short leg. Time for two short legs, then. And Stokes posts himself in the backward position for Leach.

Stokes was officially warned twice for intimidatory bowling in his over. One more warning and he can't bowl again in this innings ... and hence the match.

03:10 AM

OVER 50: NZ 134/0 (Latham 73 Conway 55)

Stokes starts with a looping bouncer down the legside that Chris Gaffaney calls wide. He follows it up with another that leaps over Conway's head. That's his one high one for the over but he doesn't heed the umpire's warning, delivers another and is no-balled. Then, two balls later, another and is again no-balled. They're far too high. Conway had taken a single inbetween the two no balls with a flappy pull off his hip that landed short of deep fine leg but not by much.

Stokes takes the hint from Gaffaney and pitches it up, conceding two singles through cover, fours saved by diving saves. Stokes ends the nine-ball over on the deck after an effort ball. He gives his left knee a rub. Is that it? Didn't look like it buckled.

03:02 AM

England huddle when they come out

And Ben Stokes bounds out of the hug cartwheeling his arms to prepare for a bowl.

02:47 AM

Nick Hoult on the skipper's dilemma

The question is when does Stokes bowl? England must still believe there is enough life in the pitch and movement to continue the off stump line. They feel it is too early to go to the Stokes enforcer stage with a 6-3 leg side field and the skipper banging it in short. Stokes used to be an effective pitch it up swing bowler but that has not happened since he became captain. Finally New Zealand have a situation that suits their batsmen.

02:44 AM

TEA: NZ 128/0

New Zealand are 98 runs behind with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand. Hard win for them in that session and they rose to the occasion when it was time to show the class that made them Word Test champions at Lord's in 2021.

02:42 AM

OVER 49: NZ 128/0 (Latham 72 Conway 53)

Root will deliver the last over before tea. Root ends the over with a silly mid-off and two short covers. Conway thrashes a back-foot drive into Pope's right boot and runs a single. Stokes posts himself at second slip for the last two balls. The first turns square but Latham leaves it and he blocks the last one on the back foot. Off they stride for tea after surviving a tough interrogation. Well played, NZ.

02:39 AM

OVER 48: NZ 127/0 (Latham 72 Conway 52)

Leach is bowling well but he still delivers a get-out ball every over. Conway hangs back to drill a short ball through mid-on. Pope's dexterity is phenomenal. First he pulls off an acrobatic stop at short leg and attempts the runout with a flick of the wrist while midway through a headlong dive. He missed the stumps ... A+ for effort.

02:36 AM

OVER 47: NZ 126/0 (Latham 72 Conway 51)

Conway slashes at a wider one and takes a single through point. Pope retreats to a position about 5m from the bat on the offside. That single is the only damage to Root's figures and the New Zealand openers diligently stick to their own tempo.

02:34 AM

OVER 46: NZ 125/0 (Latham 72 Conway 50)

Leach changes his pace to Latham, cranking between 82 and 87kmh, starting with five testing dot balls that turn and bounce. Some dip too. But the last ball is a long hop and Latham devours the pie with a scornful pull for four through midwicket.

Root is coming back on for a pre-tea spurt.

02:31 AM

OVER 45: NZ 121/0 (Latham 68 Conway 50)

The beauty and the beast from Robinson, a gimme short ball that sits up and begs and Latham pulls severely for four, and one from round the wicket than angles in, hits the seam and straightens past the groping Conway's edge.

The Barmy Army trumpeter during day three of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve - Phil Walter/Getty Images

02:27 AM

OVER 44: NZ 116/0 (Latham 63 Conway 50)

The Root experiment ends after three overs and Leach returns ... with a new line, looking for the rough on a fourth stump line and trying to get it to zip in and bounce on the left-handers. He resumes with five dot balls and then drops a hard return catch when Latham smacks a drive back up the pitch. Leach gets low enough to get his fingers under the ball but there's too much force in the strike for him to hold. They run a single as Leach curses his luck.

02:24 AM

OVER 43: NZ 115/0 (Latham 62 Conway 50)

Robinson chalks up a maiden, varying his length. Conway has seen enough and has done the hard yakka to defend with poise and purpose.

02:18 AM

OVER 42: NZ 115/0 (Latham 62 Conway 50)

Conway brings up a Test half-century on his home ground with a punch for a single off Root who tosses the next ball wider, allowing Latham to carve it away behind square for four. Root stands at the end of his followthrough and delivers a monologue ... to whom I cannot say.

Perhaps Steve Waugh was right. The follow-on is overrated. Better to turn the screw with the bat and give your veteran bowlers a rest. But there's nothing like two days off and the golf course to inspire an attempt to finish 'em off early.

02:12 AM

OVER 41: NZ 110/0 (Latham 56 Conway 49)

Stokes calls Robinson back into the breach. Latham reaches 50 off 124 balls with a firm clip off his hip for two and then steers four under the slips with the edge and soft hands. Robbo bangs the next one in and gets it to vault above the neck but Latham is on to it in a flash and chastises it with a withering pull for four more.

02:09 AM

OVER 40: NZ 100/0 (Latham 48 Conway 49)

Latham brings up the Kiwi hundred with a cut off Root in front of square. Root's turn and bounce keep Conway stuck on 49 for another four balls.

02:07 AM

OVER 39: NZ 99/0 (Latham 47 Conway 49)

Conway moves to the verge of a half-century with a disdainful pull off Anderson's half-tracker but with two balls to go Anderson, who is ticking, is determined to keep him on 49, sneaking two dot balls past him outside off. For a moment he stretches his hamstring as if to relieve some nagging pain. Cramp, hopefully, rather than damage from the slippy run-ups.

02:02 AM

OVER 38: NZ 94/0 (Latham 46 Conway 45)

Considerable turn for Root and bounce, bowling very wide on the crease and ragging the ball away from the left-handers. Latham collars a short, wide one but the movement makes him slap it through mid on for a single rather than chop it square. Pope is very close at sill mid off but remains unmolested by the ball.

01:59 AM

OVER 37: NZ 93/0 (Latham 45 Conway 45)

Anderson appeals but not wholeheartedly when he rounds off an over that cost merely two leg-byes by pinging one into Conway's pads. Pitched outside leg. Stokes is in the same mind as the commentary box brains' trust and calls JE Root into the attack, hoping for some golden arm magic.

01:57 AM

OVER 36: NZ 91/0 (Latham 45 Conway 45)

Only a single and leg-bye as Leach wheels away for a 12th over. The commentary consensus demands a spell from Root for the sake of variety.

01:51 AM

OVER 35: NZ 89/0 (Latham 45 Conway 44)

Latham and Conway have knuckled down impressively and are starting to get their rewards. Anderson hangs one outside Latham's off-stump and he cleaves it with a scything cut for four to take him to 4,999 Test runs. Two balls later, his soft hands save him when he edges short of Pope at third slip and then he joins Messrs Williamson, Taylor, Crowe, Fleming, Wright and McCullum on 5,000, with a clip off his toes for a single.

01:44 AM

OVER 34: NZ 84/0 (Latham 40 Conway 44)

On come the drinks after Latham breaks the dry spell with a single on the walk through square leg and Conway scuffs a slog high for two off the toe of his bat. Leach and Foakes are excited momentarily but there was no fielder in the vicinity. NZ trail by 142.

01:40 AM

OVER 33: NZ 81/0 (Latham 39 Conway 42)

The trumpeter plays the Jimmy Anderson tune to greet a maiden to Conway. These openers, having seen off the first hour after lunch, have dug out NZ's longest partnership of the series.

01:37 AM

OVER 32: NZ 81/0 (Latham 39 Conway 42)

England persist with flat Jack (with apologies to Simmo), who adds a maiden to his figures. Detective Inspector Gower (Art and Antiques Squad) wants Joe Root to turn the ball the other way to the left-handers and to toss it up.

01:33 AM

OVER 31: NZ 81/0 (Latham 39 Conway 42)

Anderson replaces Broad, 50 minutes after lunch, and pins Conway on the thigh second ball ... via the inside edge which kills the appeal halfway up Anderson's throat. Extravagant movement with wobble seam finds the edge of Conway's bat as he reacts late to the swerve. He played it with soft hands but it did carry to second slip though Crawley could not get down quickly enough. Away it scoots for four. Anderson turns his forehead into a tribute act to Steven Gerrard's.

01:28 AM

OVER 30: NZ 76/0 (Latham 38 Conway 38)

'That's enough of that,' thinks Devon Conway and he chassés down to Leach and dumps an on-drive into the stands for six. Leach resorts to darts, drops one too short and Conway rocks back to slap it off the back foot for four through cover. This 3-6 field leaves Leach with no protection if he drops short on the offside.

01:26 AM

OVER 29: NZ 66/0 (Latham 38 Conway 28)

Latham rides Broad's bounce to swat two through cover then rolls the wrists on a pull for a single. Broad is unhappy with his footholds again but persists with the short stuff and Conway uses the width to clip a single off the back foot through cover.

01:19 AM

OVER 28: NZ 62/0 (Latham 35 Conway 27)

Just the single off the first ball of Leach's eighth over, Latham clipping it to midwicket. Conway gets his bearings and blocks what he needs to and leaves the rest.

01:16 AM

OVER 27: NZ 61/0 (Latham 34 Conway 27)

Cat and mouse between Broad and Conway who looks uncertain outside off stump but is rewarded for a couple of late leaves. One ball from the right-armer kisses the left-hander's inside edge and crashes into his thighpad but lacks the rebounding power to reach Pope. After four balls of groping in the dark, Conway is given a full one on middle and leg and he whisks it away for four through midwicket. Handsome.

01:12 AM

OVER 26: NZ 57/0 (Latham 34 Conway 23)

Latham comes down to Leach and works four through midwicket with a twist of the left wrist. Super shot, that as Richie would say. Leach drags his line further across to off, inviting the cut but this one shoots through after turning and avoids the edge ... by a gnat's.

01:10 AM

OVER 25: NZ 53/0 (Latham 30 Conway 23)

Broad's hands go up towards his bandana after he delivers a snorter to Latham, angling it in from round the wicket and getting it to straighten and whistle past the edge as the left-hander pushed forward. Joe Root went up but he didn't hit it. Latham sagely gets down the other end with a midwicket flick.

Jack Leach of England bowls while Tom Latham of New Zealand looks on during day three of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:04 AM

OVER 24: NZ 52/0 (Latham 29 Conway 23)

Latham brings up the fifty partnership by pulling the long hop for a single then Conway punches another through mid-on. Leach has an in-out field with sweepers out at cover, midwicket and square leg.

01:01 AM

OVER 23: NZ 49/0 (Latham 27 Conway 22)

Broad overpitches and Conway smears a drive through cover for four then ends the over by beating Stokes at mid-off on his other side with a gloriously timed off-drive. Broad wants Stokes to drop back to long off to give him greater protection but the captain calls the shots. He wants Conway to drive the moving ball and has plenty of runs (plus 10 England wickets) to play with.

12:58 AM

OVER 22: NZ 41/0 (Latham 27 Conway 14)

Conway covers his stumps and does not follow the turn from Leach then manipulates the next four to the infield without finding the gaps until he breaks the long run of dot balls since lunch off the final delivery of the over with a push past mid-on for a single.

12:52 AM

OVER 21: NZ 40/0 (Latham 27 Conway 13)

Craig McMillan, I think, is confused by a replay and live commentates on Latham's dismissal from yesterday much to Shane Bond's delight.

Latham defends four from Broad and leaves two. His head is perfectly positioned for the defensive strokes.

12:48 AM

OVER 20: NZ 40/0 (Latham 27 Conway 13)

Leach resumes with a ripper that turns into Conway, kisses the inside edge and is saved from cannoning into the stumps by his pad. The next ball also turns and jumps, striking Conway on the thighpad and looping over short leg. No bat, I don't think. Leach takes the pace down and still manages to extract turn and bounce. Foakes roars his approval for his efforts in the maiden. Broad will take the ball from the other end. His whites have livid brown and green skidmarks. On his knees ... not that kind of skidmark

12:07 AM

LUNCH: NZ 40/0

NZ trail by 186 runs. England are bowling well but the Kiwi battlers have dug in impressively so far.

Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on after Stuart Broad mopped up the New Zealand tail to give England a 226-run first-innings lead in the decisive second Test at Wellington. Stokes decided to bowl again after dismissing the Black Caps for 209 at the Basin Reserve. Tim Southee launched a bold counter-attack on the third morning, resuming in a perilous position of 138 for seven, smashing 50 runs in 31 balls. That included a run of three sixes in one over from Jack Leach, with another one following as he hooked Ollie Robinson into the crowd. He was four short of his career-best 77, made on debut against England 15 years ago, when the introduction of Broad ended his fun. One ball after being dropped by Leach at fine-leg he swung hard again and skied straight to Zak Crawley at midwicket. Broad swooped on his chance to bank some tidy figures, ending Tom Blundell's defiant stay on 38 when he middled a cross-bat shot straight to mid-on. Matt Henry was then thoroughly beaten by a short ball that he fenced to backward point, leaving Broad with four for 61 despite not taking any of the first six wickets to fall. Stokes had not used James Anderson in the morning session, a tell-tale sign that the follow-on was incoming. He duly informed the umpires, before tossing the new ball to his record wicket-taker.

12:06 AM

OVER 19: NZ 40/0 (Latham 27 Conway 13)

Latham uses Robinson's angle from round the wicket to work two through midwicket. He plays and misses at one as he pushes forward to defend but makes it through to lunch intact with good judgment.

12:03 AM

OVER 18: NZ 38/0 (Latham 25 Conway 13)

After a couple of short ones from Leach that are worked off the pads, Leach pitches one up and Conway takes the bait to tickle it fine and flash it past Stokes at leg slip who had come in even closer after the first two balls. They run two. Two more singles follow into the onside. Only one of Leach's six balls landed in the most dangerous place but he will persevere because when he does, the left-handers look vulnerable with Stokes' leg-trap poised.

One more over before lunch as the clock stands at 12.59pm.

11:56 PM

OVER 17: NZ 32/0 (Latham 23 Conway 9)

Stokes, Foakes and Root have a series of involved chats after every ball of Robinson's sixth over. Latham plays out the maiden with four leaves which is the perfect approach with the safe harbour of lunch on the horizon.

11:53 PM

OVER 16: NZ 32/0 (Latham 23 Conway 9)

Too short from Leach and the openers use the bounce from over the wicket to work a single apiece off their pads.

Ollie Robinson of England prepares to bowlduring day three of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

11:50 PM

OVER 15: NZ 30/0 (Latham 22 Conway 8)

Robinson's ability to get the ball to pop up off a good length is playing havoc with the batsmen's confidence. They are battling hard to keep the ball down and so far, so good, though Pope has plenty to do as they fend it away, getting tantalisingly close to Conway's hurried flick.

11:46 PM

OVER 14: NZ 28/0 (Latham 21 Conway 7)

Leach comes on for Broad. He won't have as many problems as SCJB with the foothold puddles. Pope moves round to backward square leg and is in the game when Latham lets one run off the bat face inches past the fielder. And then he curses himself for not being forward square leg when Leach rips one into Conway, the ball jumps and pops off an inside edge to the position Pope was in to Leach yesterday.

11:42 PM

OVER 13: NZ 27/0 (Latham 20 Conway 7)

Robinson comes back on for a second spell and is right on the money. His first turns cobra on Conway and strikes him on the glove, dying short of Pope. They run a single as Conway wags his hand in pain. Latham pushes a single through cover and Robinson has another go at Conway getting two to bite and nip past the edge as he tried to defend. Stokes thought he heard a nick but no one supported him and he decided wisely not to go it alone.

11:36 PM

OVER 12: NZ 23/0 (Latham 18 Conway 5)

Now Broad slips in his delivery stride. A couple of team-mates sprinkle sawdust in his footholds and on the popping crease. It's swampy in moist old Wellington.

Conway takes a blow to the goolies stoically and bocks two more then, sick of being tied down, plays an extraordinary/ridiculous walking drive, losing his grip and his bottom hand as he skewered it through cover for three. Could have gone anywhere. Having gone momentarily gaga, he is a model of defensive rectitude for the remainder of the over.

11:31 PM

OVER 11: NZ 20/0 (Latham 18 Conway 2)

Anderson has a leg slip, short leg, four slips and a gully for Conway who is leaving well so far and gets away when given one to nurdle off his pads for a ingle. Latham leaves a couple and then defends solidly.

11:28 PM

OVER 10: NZ 19/0 (Latham 18 Conway 1)

Broad racks up the fourth maiden of the innings. Foakes calls for more sawdust. He seems to be standing in a pig-sty from a distance. Latham leaves three and blocks the rest. Lunch should be at midnight.

11:25 PM

OVER 9: NZ 19/0 (Latham 18 Conway 1)

Maiden from Anderson to Conway from over the wicket, probing away relentlessly. Conway, guided by the better angels of his conscience, restrains himself and leaves four of them. The two he has to play at interest short leg and gully but he managed to keep them down and will consider himself unlucky not to have picked up four because Duckett made an outstanding, diving stop at gully.

Tom Latham - MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

11:21 PM

OVER 8: NZ 19/0 (Latham 18 Conway 1)

Latham plays the best shot of New Zealand's second innings with an off-drive that blazes a trail to the fence as Broad starts round the wicket to him. Broad follows that with five dot balls, all on a fuller length though one of them again rears up and hits Latham on the gloves. Pope is in closer at short leg for Broad than he is for Anderson but even he, the best I've seen in that position for England since James Taylor, can't get close.

11:14 PM

OVER 7: NZ 15/0 (Latham 14 Conway 1)

If it didn't swing yesterday, there id definite shape for Anderson here, though not when he goes for the bouncer. Latham climbs into it and pans a pull for four. He prods a single off the front-foot with a defensive push to cover and Conway survives by the skin of his teeth when he chases the big outswinger but doesn't get there.

Stokes calls up Broad.

11:12 PM

OVER 6: NZ 10/0 (Latham 9 Conway 1)

Robinson again finds the edge which again falls short of Stokes at fourth slip then serves up a peach from over the wicket, pitching on off and zipping back in like a leg-break but climbing over middle stump as Latham leaves. The last ball of the over also rears up off a good length, takes the glove and they scramble a single behind short leg.

11:07 PM

OVER 5: NZ 9/0 (Latham 8 Conway 1)

Maiden for Anderson to Conway. The bowler is troubled by a damp crease and although there is plenty of sawdust down, Jimmy's face is a picture whenever his left boot slips.

What a mind:

Tim Southee made 77* in his 2nd Test inns & 73 today in his 131st inns: that is the most men's Test inns between two 70+ scores for a batter.



It's also the 3rd longest time between two 70+ scores



George Gunn ENG: 18 years

Freddie Brown ENG: 17 years

TIM SOUTHEE NZ: 14 years — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) February 25, 2023

11:03 PM

OVER 4: NZ 9/0 (Latham 8 Conway 1)

Conway gets off the mark by tucking one that spits up at him off a decent length off his body for a single. Robinson is using the crease to change the angle of attack from round the wicket but, so far, Latham has calibrated his defences astutely.

10:59 PM

OVER 3: NZ 8/0 (Latham 8 Conway 0)

Anderson finds Latham's edge and the ball dies just short of fourth slip who gets a hand on it to parry. It saves the boundary but they hustle two runs from it. Having gone full for 10 deliveries, Anderson tries a short one and Latham clumps a mistimed pull for two. Anderson comes round the wicket and jags one away from Latham having angled it in on to off-stump.

10:53 PM

OVER 2: NZ 4/0 (Latham 4 Conway 0)

Robinson shares the new ball despite Broad's late burst to knock over New Zealand's last three wickets. he begins with a bustling woolly loosener that hoops from leg stump way down the legside. Foakes has to dive headlong to stop it and seems to smear the writs part of his glove in something unpleasant - mud or water or advertising paint as Root then spends a good minute trying to wipe it clean/dry.

Robinson improves his line and adds bite and wobble outside off. Conway blocks two tentatively, takes one on his bottom hand, leaves one and plays and misses at the best of them.

10:48 PM

OVER 1: NZ 4/0 (Latham 4 Conway 0)

Anderson almost strangles Latham in his first over, angling one across the left-hander who tried to use the angle to flick four but gloved it instead. The ball fell short of Foakes by a few inches and scuttled under him for four.

Anderson looks in the mood to wrap this up tonight with nip and bounce. His control and ability to manipulate the ball looks ominous for NZ.

10:42 PM

James Anderson has the new ball

And will begin England's attempt to wrap this up today.

10:33 PM

England enforce the follow on

New Zealand will bat again and Broad, nicely warmed up, finishes with 14.2-2-61-4.

10:31 PM

Wicket!!

Henry c Anderson b Broad 6 Tucked him up with a bouncer arrowing into his body and he fended it away off the splice to point. FOW 209/10

10:31 PM

OVER 53: NZ 209/9 (Henry 6 Wagner 0)

Henry works a single off his toes through midwicket. Wagner is tied up by Leach for four dot balls, eliciting the reverse sweep and pinning him as he missed it ... outside the line.

10:25 PM

OVER 52: NZ 208/9 (Henry 5 Wagner 0)

Broad tempts happy hooker Henry with a short one, the No10 bat takes it on and top-edges it for a one bounce four wide of Crawley who was running miles to try to take the catch but could not get there as it flew very fine. Henry edges a single down to third man and Broad gets rid of Blundell with another short one. With one wicket left NZ need 28 to avoid the follow on.

10:22 PM

Wicket!!

Blundell c Leach b Henry 38 Walked down on the attack but the ball was short and he ended up swatting it with a cross-bat hoick that he dragged off the toe to mid-on. FOW 208/9

Blundell departs ☝️



Broad with his second wicket of the morning...



With one wicket remaining, should England enforce the follow-on if they pick up this last wicket? 🤔#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/5a0en6FUou — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

10:20 PM

OVER 51: NZ 203/8 (Blundell 36 Henry 0)

Not sure now if England will want to enforce the follow on. Not many teams do and the team they have been most closely compared with, Australia of the Steve Waugh/Ricky Ponting vintage, usually preferred to turn the screw. Leach returns and keeps Blundell down to two, allowing Broad another dart at Henry. A few spots of rain on the camera lens now.

10:16 PM

OVER 50: NZ 201/8 (Blundell 36 Henry 0)

Broad replaces Leach but the spinner had a chance of redemption when Southee has a big swing and top edges it. The ball is taken by the wind and the spin off the edge makes it swirl. Leach makes good ground at fine leg, establishes a platform and gets underneath it with his arms extended but it bursts through the saucer he makes with his palms. Broad, as you might expect, is not impressed. No bother, though. He tempts Southee with another short ball, encouraging the boy to keep swinging, the boy always works it out. And he duly cloths it to midwicket. The partnership is broken at 98.

10:09 PM

Wicket!

Southee c Crawley b Broad 73 He was dropped by Leach the previous ball but spooned the subsequent one high to midwicket. Crawley takes the catch at head height with fingers pointing upwards. FOW 201/8

Dropped the ball before... Caught the next ☝️



Southee's entertaining innings come to end... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/k824hn71U9 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

10:08 PM

OVER 49: NZ 199/7 (Southee 67 Blundell 36)

Now Southee tucks into Robinson by taking on the short ball, pulling with more than a hint of top edge over deep backward square for six. Southee has hit six sixes and four fours in his 46-ball 67. Timball.

10:03 PM

OVER 48: NZ 188/7 (Southee 60 Blundell 36)

Southee loves batting against England and brings up his half-century with a pair of sixes off Leach, using his feet and a full arc of a swing to launch him over extra-cover and long off. The second six lands on a corrugated sheet on the camera gantry and cannot be retrieved. They need to get a replacement, presumably because the sheet will not bear a man's weight.

Southee defends the first ball with the replacement and then heaves the fifth ball of the over over long on for a third six off the over. Leach now has three for 77 off 15, having started the day with three for 45 off 12.

09:56 PM

OVER 47: NZ 169/7 (Southee 41 Blundell 36)

It was only the merest tremor of a spike that saved Southee from the leg-before review. Otherwise he was plumb. Blundell ends the over after they ran a single for that bat-pad flick by smearing four through cover. Robinson has struggled to find a consistent length so far.

09:54 PM

NOT OUT

There was a feather of an inside edge as he went chest on to try to tickle the ball down to fine leg.

09:53 PM

ENG review

Southee lbw b Robinson The umpire thinks he hit it.

09:52 PM

OVER 45: NZ 163/7 (Southee 40 Blundell 31)

This has become a very valuable partnership. Three singles and the gift of a Leach no-ball, which DI Gower believes is a capital offence for a spinner, take the eighth-wicket stand to 60. Sonny Maloney and Alby Roberts at Lord's in 1937 are the only Kiwis to put on a century for the eighth wicket against England.

09:47 PM

OVER 45: NZ 159/7 (Southee 39 Blundell 29)

Now Southee dishes it out to Robinson, leaning back to tee off through the covers for four. You could see all three stumps. Not that he cares. Robinson whistles the next ball past the edge as Southee goes for another yahoo then he scons him with the bouncer, hitting him on the helmet above the right temple as he helicoptered round to hook. England appeal for the caught behind but his bat and gloves were in a different postcode.

Lord Gower gave us his Tony Greig this morning:

🗣️ "The pitch will still play as it has done for the last 2 days"



🗣️ "Some people say its a bowling day, the locals will tell you its a batting day"



Lord Gower takes a look at the wicket prior to day 3 of this test match...



Play starts at 9:30 pm on BT Sport 1#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/tqqzUkSkfA — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

09:42 PM

OVER 44: NZ 155/7 (Southee 35 Blundell 29)

Stokes shows no signs of a game knee when he turns at mid-on, runs towards the rope under a steepling swirler and dives to try to catch it before it crosses the rope. Superb effort but even he couldn't get there and the ball drops short of the boundary and bounces over for four, Southee's fourth boundary. Two balls later he smites his fifth, walloping an on drive, low, flat and hard past Leach for another four. That was all fore-arm strength. More like someone striking a gong than a blacksmith on the anvil. Tim Southee is the J. Arthur Rank of batting. There's one for the teenagers.

09:38 PM

OVER 43: NZ 146/7 (Southee 26 Blundell 29)

Ollie Robinson runs in to the strains of Jerusalem and starts with a no-ball, a bouncer to get his shoulder warm. The next ball is pushed through on a good length and Southee pushes his hands through a drive, more tappy than full-blooded, squirting it past cover for three.

Robinson then beats Blundell with a beauty, drawing him to have a fiddle at one that held its line outside off and finds the edge with the next delivery but it dies just short of Brook's dive at third slip. Robinson is having to push it up, given his height and the bounce. His normal length would take the ball over the stumps, killing two modes of dismissal – bowled and leg-before – and pays the price for straying too full. Blundell creams a square drive for four.

Leach will open from the other end.

09:26 PM

If England bowl NZ out cheaply and enforce the follow on

Ben Stokes will have a role with the ball. He has been required to deliver only 42 overs all winter and seven in this series so far. We know his knee is not in great shape and probably never will be again but does seem to be able to battle through the soreness if needed. In my mind's eye I sometimes see him gnawing the handle of a wooden spoon for succour in much the same way as a patient of a 17th century surgeon undergoing an amputation would.

09:10 PM

Ali Mitchell thinks we will get a full day's play

On BT Sport she says it's warmer and the air feels noticeably drier. Play begins at 9.30pm GMT to compensate for the early finishes on day one and two.

09:03 PM

Preview: England on threshold of winter sweep

Good evening and welcome to coverage of day three of the second Test which starts with New Zealand needing 98 to avoid the follow-on with three wickets in hand after another rain-soaked evening session curtailed play. As far as the weather forecast for Basin Reserve – mostly cloudy with isolated showers, clearing to fine this afternoon – Sunday should be the opposite of Friday and Saturday, with delays in the morning followed by sustained spells of play after lunch. Great news for England, not so great for those hoping to be in the arms of Morpheus by 5.30am sharp, what with an U13 line to run four hours later.

Ben Stokes' characteristically audacious declaration allowed England to blow away New Zealand's two best batsmen, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, in cricket's twilight zone, the short pre-break session, and they have never looked back. There's no swing so Jimmy Anderson switched to seam up and made the ball talk, Ollie Robinson has been his usual magnificent self and attacking fields, a positive line from Jack Leach plus the boxer's reflexes and Venus fly-trap hands of Ollie Pope have lured the home side on to the rocks.

England are on the threshold of a winter clean sweep, for the first time in 124 years and insight of a 12th win in 13 Tests since the Stokes-McCullum-Key triumvirate revitalised England's approach to Test cricket. For critics of their style, the ones who say it is monotonal and lacks sophistication, all the evidence undermines their case. Most tellingly, though, is the refusal to place the Ashes above everything else, that each series and every match has value and is not a tuning up exercise for the summer. The best way to be ready for Edgbaston is to carry on playing without fear, rack up the victories, hold your nerve in the teeth of set-backs and carping, keep enjoyment and entertainment as your guiding principles and continue to refine your attacking strategy in the field.