New Zealand vs Australia live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV

White wasn’t happy with a referee call last week (Getty Images)

Australia will be seeking revenge when they travel to New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Wallabies lost the game against their rivals in the last minute of the match after referee Mathieu Raynal gave the All Blacks a penalty. It was against Australia’s Bernard Foley for time wasting after he ignored the referee’s warning to hurry up and take a clearance kick.

The call has been debated all week but footage emerged from the match of Australia’s captain Nic White and Raynal chatting. The referee stood by his decision and calmly explained it to the skipper.

He said: “I told you two times and then you still continued.” He added it wasn’t “fair” they were running the clock down and that “if you think I’m not capable to give a scrum, you make a mistake”.

Australia and New Zealand are both still in contention to win the tournament and this is how you can watch all the action.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 8.05am BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

The All Blacks will be without skipper Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row. Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence while Dalton Papali’i replaces Cane at openside flanker in an entirely new back row, with Akira Ioane in at blindside for the injured Scott Barrett and Savea back at number eight after missing the Melbourne match for the birth of his third child.

Dave Rennie made two changes to his pack but kept his backline intact. Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson’s return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.

Loose forward Rob Leota ruptured an Achilles tendon against the All Blacks in Melbourne necessitating the back row changes, but Pete Samu retains his spot on the openside flank after a stellar performance in his first start of the season.

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand:15-Beauden Barratt, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23-Sevu Reece

Australia: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Pete Samu, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Jed Holloway, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga’a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa’amausili, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

Odds

New Zealand - 1/12

Draw - 30/1

Australia - 7/1

Prediction

Australia will be hurting from last week’s result and will come out all guns blazing but the All Blacks will have enough in the tank to sew up the game. New Zealand 35-20 Australia.