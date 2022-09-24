New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship build-up and updates as title set to be decided

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship with everything still to play for in the title race.

Both teams can lift the trophy heading into the final round of matches but the All Blacks have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but is in the starting line-up at Eden Park in Auckland

New Zealand look far more likely to retain their Rugby Championship title as they currently top the table on 14 points, level with South Africa, and four clear of the Wallabies. But if Australia can spring the upset, they will give themselves a shot of winning the tournament ahead of the Springboks taking on Argentina later today.

History is against the Wallabies however, as not since 1986 have they downed the All Blacks at fortress Eden Park. They may have extra motivation given last week’s controversial defeat when referee Mathieu Raynal gave New Zealand a penalty in the dying moments against Bernard Foley, after he ignored the referee’s warning to hurry up and take a clearance kick.

Follow all the action from the crunch Rugby Championship clash in Auckland below:

New Zealand vs Australia

Kick-off is at 8.05am BST

07:25 , Luke Baker

It is conceivable, however unlikely, that all four teams in the Rugby Championship could finish on 14 points following this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the closely-fought battle for supremacy in the southern hemisphere.

It is more probable two sides will lead the log, but either way what are the competition rules on separating teams?

New Zealand and South Africa currently sit top of the table with 14 points, followed by Australia (10) and Argentina (9).

The Wallabies travel to Auckland to face New Zealand on Saturday, after which South Africa host Argentina in Durban, when they will know exactly what is required to lift the trophy.

07:18 , Luke Baker

Dave Rennie makes two changes to his pack but keeps his backline intact. Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson’s return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.

Loose forward Rob Leota ruptured an Achilles tendon against the All Blacks in Melbourne necessitating the back row changes, but Pete Samu retains his spot on the openside flank after a stellar performance in his first start of the season.

Australia: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Pete Samu, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Jed Holloway, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga’a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa’amausili, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

New Zealand team news

07:09 , Luke Baker

The All Blacks will be without skipper Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row.

Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence while Dalton Papali’i replaces Cane at openside flanker in an entirely new back row, with Akira Ioane in at blindside for the injured Scott Barrett and Savea back at number eight after missing the Melbourne match for the birth of his third child.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barratt, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23-Sevu Reece

07:00 , Luke Baker

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday with everything still to play for.

Both national teams can lift the trophy but New Zealand have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but he will return to the field this weekend.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

But who else will line-up for New Zealand and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

06:50 , Luke Baker

Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child but the make-up of the back row for Saturday’s final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park remains up in the air.

The powerhouse No 8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.

Savea will reinforce a back row that was battered and bruised from the Wallabies Test, with captain and openside flanker Sam Cane forced off after clashing heads with team-mate David Havili.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

06:40 , Luke Baker

Australia have added a little bit more spice to this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand by dismissing concerns that their response to the haka in last week’s clash was disrespectful.

The Wallabies formed a boomerang-shaped phalanx and advanced towards the haka as the All Blacks performed the traditional Maori challenge at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.

At least one All Black made clear his dissatisfaction after a late try earned the visitors a 39-37 win but the Wallabies, led by their coach Dave Rennie, insist it is an appropriate response.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a about disrespecting the haka,” New Zealander Rennie said on Thursday.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does a haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a haka so our response is in the boomerang shape and to move forward. They’ve thrown down a challenge and we’re accepting it. We won’t be stopping that.”

New Zealand vs Australia

06:30 , Luke Baker

Stick with us to follow all the action