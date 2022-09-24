New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship latest updates as All Blacks in control

(Getty Images)

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship with everything still to play for in the title race.

Both teams can lift the trophy heading into the final round of matches but the All Blacks have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but is in the starting line-up at Eden Park in Auckland

New Zealand look far more likely to retain their Rugby Championship title as they currently top the table on 14 points, level with South Africa, and four clear of the Wallabies. But if Australia can spring the upset, they will give themselves a shot of winning the tournament ahead of the Springboks taking on Argentina later today.

History is against the Wallabies however, as not since 1986 have they downed the All Blacks at fortress Eden Park. They may have extra motivation given last week’s controversial defeat when referee Mathieu Raynal gave New Zealand a penalty in the dying moments against Bernard Foley, after he ignored the referee’s warning to hurry up and take a clearance kick.

Follow all the action from the crunch Rugby Championship clash in Auckland below:

24’ - TRY! Jordan races over for the opening try (NZL 10-0 AUS)

HALF-TIME! New Zealand 17-0 Australia

09:00 , Luke Baker

40 mins - All Blacks try a kick over the top but collected by the Wallabies and that’s half-time.

A good half for New Zealand who are in control here thanks to a Will Jordan score and a penalty try.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:58 , Luke Baker

39 mins - Good hands by Caleb Clarke to collect the ball as the All Blacks press. Great interception by Foley on the right flank though and he makes some ground before trying to kick ahead.

All Blacks scramble back, and find turf with the return kick. Kellaway then kicks to touch to end the mania. One more chance for the All Blacks before HT.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:55 , Luke Baker

37 mins - Nice run by Codie Taylor after collecting a loose ball, moves the All Blacks into the Aussie half. Good carry by Jordan who skins a couple of defenders and he offloads to Aaron Smith who is tackled from behind but the Wallabies scrambling here.

Great rucking by Pete Samu in his own 22! He gets over the top and gets his hands on the ball to win a penalty. Australia survive for now.

Porecki about to re-enter the fray and make it 15 vs 15 just before half-time.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:53 , Luke Baker

35 mins - New Zealand hold firm again as they repel the Australia advance and clear their lines. Great work by the All Blacks to hold the visitors scoreless.

Wallabies find themselves back in their own territory but a free-kick allows them to flip field position.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:49 , Luke Baker

32 mins - Another platform for the Aussies to build. Huge, battering carry by Harry Wilson makes ground and they win another penalty. Back to the corner

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:49 , Luke Baker

31 mins - Tap and go. Wallabies knocking on the door. Powerful carries from the forwards but great defence by NZ and it’s held up over the line! Goal-line dropout for the All Blacks.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:47 , Luke Baker

29 mins - Australia hit straight back. Going through the phases and it looks like they’ve scored in the corner with Koroibete touching down after the ball goes through quick hands.

TMO review shows the Wallabies winger has a foot in touch though. We come back for a Wallabies penalty instead.

PENALTY TRY! New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:43 , Luke Baker

27 mins - No yellow card, just the penalty for James Slipper’s offside. Kickable but the All Blacks go to the corner instead.

Lineout sealed and the drive is on, inexorably heading for the line and it’s hauled down. Andrew Brace’s arm goes up, that’s a penalty try! Seven more points and a yellow card for Australia as hooker Dave Porecki sent to the sin-bin.

New Zealand 10-0 Australia

08:40 , Luke Baker

25 mins - New Zealand straight on the attack again. Great break from broken play by Ioane as he scythes between defenders and gets over halfway. Has Jordan outside him but doesn’t give the pass and cuts inside instead, allowing the defence to cover and stop him. Probably the wrong decision

The Wallabies then give up the penalty. We’ve got a stoppage in play with a man down but this could be another yellow card.

TRY! New Zealand 10-0 Australia

08:37 , Luke Baker

24 mins - Can the All Blacks build on those first points? Straight back on the attack - powerful carries by Ioane and Lomax take them into the 22.

Ball spread right and Will Jordan is gone! Gets outside Petaia, slides between two defenders and shows his electric feet to race over the whitewash. Sublime!

Mo’unga adds the conversion and suddenly the All Blacks are 10 points to the good

PENALTY! New Zealand 3-0 Australia

08:33 , Luke Baker

21 mins - Another warning for Australia for penalties in quick succession. This time the All Blacks go for the posts. A simple kick for Richie Mo’unga and he makes no mistake. First blood New Zealand

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:32 , Luke Baker

20 mins - Foley tries to stab a grubber through but it dribbles fairly ineffectively out of play. New Zealand move their way up to the Wallabies 10-metre line.

They lose the lineout but scrappy play from Australia sees them cough it up and now the All Blacks are into the 22. Going through the phases and they win a penalty for offside.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:28 , Luke Baker

17 mins - Not sure how it’s still 0-0 here! An utterly compelling first 16 minutes.

Harry Wilson knocks on in the New Zealand 22 after a great tackle by Jordie Barrett. All Blacks win the scrum and exit. Quick water break as Barrett gets some running repairs to a head knock, with blood pouring from the side of his face.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:26 , Luke Baker

15 mins - Strong forward play. Porecki and Alaalatoa with strong carries approaching the All Blacks line. Penalty to New Zealand though. Which hooker Codie Taylor taps and goes!

Nice ground made by Rieko Ioane as he bounces off a couple of tackles and kicks into space. Wallabies retreat gather, and fire a pass to Koroibete, who surges back, chips over the defence and gathers his own chip near halfway. Then kicks ahead again and New Zealand retreating. Breathless stuff!

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:23 , Luke Baker

12 mins - Decent exit by Australia and although New Zealand run the ball back form their own half, they get pinged on halfway. Wallabies kicks to touch and they’ve flipped the field here - a lineout 10 metres out. Jed Holloway back on as well so it’s 15 vs 15 again. No damage done for the visitors in that 1-minute spell

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:21 , Luke Baker

10 mins - WOW! The Aussies survive. New Zealand claim the lineout but they’re pinged for being off their feet at the subsequent breakdown. Penalty Australia!

They clear out of the 22 and there’s only a little over a minute of the Holloway sin-bin left now. Good work by the Wallabies

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:20 , Luke Baker

9 mins - This time it’s a penalty off the scrum for an Australian offside. Change of tactics for the All Blacks as they kick to the corner.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:19 , Luke Baker

8 mins - Scrappy from the All Blacks. Scrum marching forward but Savea loses control of the ball at the back and it squirts out. New Zealand pounce on it but they’ve lost metres. Wallabies strip the ball and knock on in the process. Another ABs scrum just outside five metres.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:18 , Luke Baker

7 mins - New Zealand scrummage hard again, good ball and Savea picks up and dives towards the line. Stopped inches short but we come back for the penalty as the Aussie front row collapsed the scrum.

All Blacks opt for another scrum

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:17 , Luke Baker

5 mins - Great scrum by the All Blacks, pushing Australia backwards and good link up between Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith makes more yards down the blindside.

Gorgeous by Beauden Barrett, scythes between defenders, dinks over the top and a scrambling Marika Koroibete collects the ball in front of his own line but can only take it straight out of play. He actually does so to the side of the in-goal area, so it’s an All Blacks five-metre scrum.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:14 , Luke Baker

4 min - Now Australia will need to be incredibly disciplined to survive this 10-minute spell. They knock on in the New Zealand half, so it’s a scrum All Blacks but this could take some precious time off the clock, albeit the All Blacks can launch an attack from deep

YELLOW CARD! New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:12 , Luke Baker

2 min - Great start by the Wallabies as lock Jed Holloway makes a break and scythes into the 22. The position is squandered though as they give away the penalty for a lifting clearout and the All Blacks clear to touch.

Now the ref wants another look at the foul to see if it’s more than a penalty? Holloway lifts Dalton Papali’i above the horizontal and dumps him down not safely. Could be in trouble here. Yep... Yellow card for Jed Holloway.

Aussies down to 14 men for the next 10 mins. Poor discipline again, their eighth yellow card of the Rugby Championship.

KICK-OFF! New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:09 , Luke Baker

1 min - Underway at Eden Park. Bernard Foley kicks off deep, Jordie Barrett collects and is forced back by the Wallabies. All Blacks clear but an early platform for Australia

New Zealand vs Australia

08:06 , Luke Baker

There was controversy last week as Australia responded to the haka by forming a ‘boomerang’ shape and walking towards the All Blacks. Same again this time?

Yes, indeed! Boomerang formed and the slow march towards their foes as they stare them down. Love this! Let’s get it on!

New Zealand vs Australia

08:05 , Luke Baker

Anthems completed and we’re not far away from kick-off now. Just the haka to come.

Last week’s clash was an absolute belter - if we get similar today, we’re in for a treat but Australia’s record at Eden Park is appalling. Remember, the Wallabies need to win to stand any chance of snatching the Rugby Championship title away from their hosts.

New Zealand ready for action

08:03 , Luke Baker

The All Blacks are ready to go at Eden Park

Springboks focussed on Auckland before Durban showdown with Argentina

07:58 , Luke Baker

South Africa will be glued to their hotel television sets on Saturday as they hope for an Australia upset over New Zealand ahead of their own Rugby Championship finale against Argentina later in the day at King’s Park in Durban.

South Africa are level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table, and an All Black bonus-point win would leave them with a mountain to climb.

New Zealand have a +41 points difference and the Boks +28, but the South Africans will at least know what is needed to clinch the trophy ahead of time.

“We’re definitely going to watch the morning (South Africa time) game, we need to know what happens in that match so that we know what we need to do against Argentina, and the same applies to them,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

“As things stand all four teams can still win the competition, but regardless of what happens in the match between Australia and New Zealand, it will still be a proper final for us and the Pumas.”

Reuters

New Zealand criticise Darcy Swain for ‘free shot’ on Quinn Tupaea

07:51 , Luke Baker

New Zealand remain unhappy with Australia lock Darcy Swain after his “free shot” on Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne last week left the midfielder with a season-ending injury.

Swain was given a yellow card for a dangerous clean-out that forced centre Tupaea off the pitch with a serious knee injury during the All Blacks’ 39-37 win on Thursday.

Swain will face a judicial hearing later on Monday and may be slapped with a lengthy ban if found guilty.

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett was asked on Monday if his team had a position on the incident.

“We do, we do,” he told reporters at a media conference in Auckland. “I feel for Quinn. He basically didn’t see it coming, he was a sitting duck. It was a bit of a free shot. We don’t like to see these sorts of injuries.”

New Zealand criticise Darcy Swain for ‘free shot’ on Quinn Tupaea

Australia complain to World Rugby after New Zealand refereeing decision

07:42 , Luke Baker

Australia have written to the rugby’s global governing body to reiterate concerns about refereeing after the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Melbourne was tarnished by a contentious time-wasting decision.

French referee Mathieu Raynal penalised Bernard Foley for holding up the game on Thursday as the fly-half prepared to kick the ball to touch from the Wallabies’ 22 with a minute left in the test.

With New Zealand awarded a five-metre scrum in front of the posts, Jordie Barrett scored a try after the siren to snatch a 39-37 victory for the All Blacks.

Raynal’s decision, virtually unseen in elite rugby, was criticised by Australia coach Dave Rennie as well as pundits across the globe.

A Rugby Australia spokesperson on Monday confirmed it had urged World Rugby to take concerns about officiating in general seriously.

Australia complain to World Rugby after New Zealand refereeing decision

Late Jordie Barrett try sees All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller

07:34 , Luke Baker

Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as New Zealand edged Australia 39-37 in a Melbourne classic to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year in succession and move a step closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

In a controversial finish at Marvel Stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball from fly-half Bernard Foley for time-wasting, even though the clock was off as he was poised to kick a penalty clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett, who crossed in the left corner as a crowd of 53,245 gasped.

It was a bruising contest, with a slew of injuries on both sides, including both the teams’ captains. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane clashed heads with midfield teammate David Havili in the first half, and both were ruled out of the match.

“Obviously there was a lot of carnage out there, a fair few injuries,” Cane said. “To win it on the buzzer we’re obviously hugely delighted. To the Aussie boys – what a Test match.”

All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller

Rugby Championship: What happens if all four teams finish level and how is the winner decided?

07:25 , Luke Baker

It is conceivable, however unlikely, that all four teams in the Rugby Championship could finish on 14 points following this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the closely-fought battle for supremacy in the southern hemisphere.

It is more probable two sides will lead the log, but either way what are the competition rules on separating teams?

New Zealand and South Africa currently sit top of the table with 14 points, followed by Australia (10) and Argentina (9).

The Wallabies travel to Auckland to face New Zealand on Saturday, after which South Africa host Argentina in Durban, when they will know exactly what is required to lift the trophy.

Rugby Championship: What happens if teams finish level and how is winner decided?

07:18 , Luke Baker

Dave Rennie makes two changes to his pack but keeps his backline intact. Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson’s return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.

Loose forward Rob Leota ruptured an Achilles tendon against the All Blacks in Melbourne necessitating the back row changes, but Pete Samu retains his spot on the openside flank after a stellar performance in his first start of the season.

Australia: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Pete Samu, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Jed Holloway, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga’a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa’amausili, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

New Zealand team news

07:09 , Luke Baker

The All Blacks will be without skipper Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row.

Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence while Dalton Papali’i replaces Cane at openside flanker in an entirely new back row, with Akira Ioane in at blindside for the injured Scott Barrett and Savea back at number eight after missing the Melbourne match for the birth of his third child.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barratt, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23-Sevu Reece

Is New Zealand vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Rugby Championship fixture

07:00 , Luke Baker

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday with everything still to play for.

Both national teams can lift the trophy but New Zealand have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but he will return to the field this weekend.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

But who else will line-up for New Zealand and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

TV channel and kick-off time for New Zealand vs Australia

‘Energy-giver’ Ardie Savea set to return as New Zealand hunt Rugby Championship title

06:50 , Luke Baker

Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child but the make-up of the back row for Saturday’s final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park remains up in the air.

The powerhouse No 8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.

Savea will reinforce a back row that was battered and bruised from the Wallabies Test, with captain and openside flanker Sam Cane forced off after clashing heads with team-mate David Havili.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

‘Energy-giver’ Ardie Savea set to return as New Zealand hunt Rugby Championship title

Rugby Championship: Australia say ‘boomerang’ response to All Blacks’ haka was not disrespectful

06:40 , Luke Baker

Australia have added a little bit more spice to this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand by dismissing concerns that their response to the haka in last week’s clash was disrespectful.

The Wallabies formed a boomerang-shaped phalanx and advanced towards the haka as the All Blacks performed the traditional Maori challenge at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.

At least one All Black made clear his dissatisfaction after a late try earned the visitors a 39-37 win but the Wallabies, led by their coach Dave Rennie, insist it is an appropriate response.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a about disrespecting the haka,” New Zealander Rennie said on Thursday.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does a haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a haka so our response is in the boomerang shape and to move forward. They’ve thrown down a challenge and we’re accepting it. We won’t be stopping that.”

Australia defend ‘disrespectful’ response to All Blacks’ haka

Stick with us to follow all the action