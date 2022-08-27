New Zealand vs Argentina live: Score and latest updates from Rugby Championship 2022

Charlie Morgan
·2 min read
new zealand vs argentina live score rugby championship 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES
new zealand vs argentina live score rugby championship 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

07:58 AM

Pumas team

Argentina XV: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Lucio Cinti, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou, 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Joel Sclavi, 4. Matias Alemanno, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Pablo Matera.

Replacements: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Guido Petti, 20. Santiago Grondona, 21. Tomas Cubeli, 22. Tomas Albornoz, 23. Santiago Cordero.

07:57 AM

All Blacks team

New Zealand XV: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa'i, 20. Akira Ioane, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Stephen Perofeta, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

07:48 AM

Can the Pumas down the All Blacks?

Are the All Blacks back? Their victory in Johannesburg was certainly stirring, and has encouraged New Zealand Rugby sufficiently to confirm that Ian Foster will be head coach until the 2023 World Cup. But even their most ardent supporters will have retained a hint of cynicism on the back of a fraught sequence of five losses in six Tests.

Two more coaching changes have fascinating potential. Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland honcho, has taken charge of New Zealand’s attack. His reputation has been built on exacting strike-moves and relentless phase-play. Ignite the All Blacks in those areas and they will be a force to be reckoned with in France next year. Jason Ryan, Foster’s new forwards coach, appears to have had a very quick impact as far as maul defence and scrummaging steel goes.

Argentina are the visitors to Christchurch and arrive on the back of a superb win of their own. They dispatched Australia 48-17 a fortnight ago, a flurry of points coming from astute kicking and free-flowing support play. Michael Chieka’s Pumas will be hopeful of ruffling more feathers and Pablo Matera, their totemic back-rower, is returning to what has been his home patch with the Crusaders. Do not forget that Argentina turned over New Zealand to win 25-15 in November 2020.

There is some significant team news, with Beauden Barrett ruled out and replaced on the bench by a potential debutant in Stephen Perofeta, a like-for-like deputy as far as his ability to cover fly-half and full-back.

