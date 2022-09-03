New Zealand vs Argentina live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship

Charles Richardson
·8 min read
New Zealand vs Argentina live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship - GETTY IMAGES
New Zealand vs Argentina live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship - GETTY IMAGES

08:51 AM

Half-time: NZ 24 ARG 3

Fittingly, the half ends with an Argentina knock-on.

Positives after that half for the Pumas? With how bad they were, they should count themselves incredibly fortunate that they're not 40 behind.

08:50 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 24 ARG 3

Child's play. New Zealand have a 21-point lead.

08:48 AM

TRY IOANE: NZ 22 ARG 3

Inevitable. And there's no problem with that one.

New Zealand get the nudge on at the five-metre scrum and Havili puts his centre partner through a midfield hole, with Ioane scoring without a Puma finger on him.

08:47 AM

NO TRY: NZ 17 ARG 3

The TMO has spotted a knock-on in the build-up from Lomax so the try is ruled out.

New Zealand elect to scrum with Lavanini in the bin. His yellow card still stands as the infringement occurred before the Lomax spill (much to the host commentators' confusion).

08:45 AM

TRY TAUKEI'AHO: NZ 22 ARG 3

Goodness. That is game over. It's virtually straight from the kick-off. The All Blacks counter-ruck, win the penalty and kick to the corner. The Argentina pack are early on the line-out drive and Savea takes a quick-tap.

Lavanini chops the All Blacks' No 8 cynically, but Taukei'aho powers over from the next phase.

And Lavanini goes to the bin for his troubles.

08:41 AM

PEN BOFFELLI: NZ 17 ARG 3

The Pumas have some points, finally, which, being honest, is barely deserved.

08:40 AM

33 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

What an absolute monster of a hit from Cane on Kremer - the All Blacks captain marmelises his opposite number.

But the All Blacks are penalised in their own 22 and Boffelli will look to open the Pumas' account.

08:39 AM

31 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

Moroni fields a Havili cross-kick and gets clothes-lined by Jordan in the process - but the Argentina centre breaks under advantage.

He streaks into the All Blacks' 22 but with the Pumas in behind there is another handling error. This is becoming terminal.

Still, back for the high tackle, and Carreras gives his side a line-out on the edge of the New Zealand 22.

08:34 AM

27 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

The tale of Argentina's half as they struggle to string three phases together inside the New Zealand 22.

New Zealand clear, Boffelli tries to kick the leather off it and, just as it looks to be rolling dead, Mo'unga leaves the chasing Pumas for dead to clear up to halfway.

Carreras requires some treatment after a heavy clash with Cane.

08:31 AM

24 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

Much better from the Pumas. Matera and Cordero both beat their men down the short side, taking their team to the All Blacks 22.

The hosts infringe twice - offside and a no-arms tackle - and Argentina put it in the corner.

Maul incoming!

08:30 AM

22 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

It's sloppy again from the Pumas, but they are saved by a Cane knock-on in an attempted turnover.

08:27 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 17 ARG 0

What a fabulous strike - and a fabulous lead, too.

08:26 AM

TRY CLARKE: NZ 15 ARG 0

Is that game over? If not, Argentina need a miracle.

Mo'unga chips under pressure from Kremer, Jordan collects, flicks back inside to Barrett. From the next phase, Ioane eats up the ground wide on the left before slinging a pass to Clarke to finish.

08:24 AM

18 mins: NZ 10 ARG 0

Matera gives the Pumas a lifeline with a massive holding-on penalty, but Cubelli knocks on at the base of the ruck, first phase, at the ensuing line-out.

Sums up Argentina's day so far.

08:21 AM

16 mins: NZ 10 ARG 0

There hasn't been much for Argentina to shout about in these opening 14 minutes, and another attack - after a promising kick-and-chase from Cordero - ends in another spill.

Clarke carries like a truck down the blindside off the scrum just inside the hosts' half, before Matera infringes. Mo'unga gives the All Blacks field position and they will put the pressure on from the line-out inside the Argentina half.

08:17 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 10 ARG 0

Easy as you like and New Zealand already have a healthy lead.

08:16 AM

TRY DE GROOT: NZ 8 ARG 0

A stonking phase-play try from the hosts, via a moment of fortune as Ioane retrieves a deflected Havili chip.

The forwards come at pace as the All Blacks enter the Pumas' 22, before De Groot steams over, using the slippery surface to his advantage to slide to the line.

08:14 AM

8 mins: NZ 3 ARG 0

Now it's New Zealand's turn for the handling errors as Barrett fires an offload into Jordan's chest, and the wing cannot collect.

Matera steams off the back of the ensuing scrum before a period of kick-tennis breaks out; it ends disappointingly for Argentina as Carreras kicks dead from his own 10-metre line.

All Blacks scrum.

08:10 AM

4 mins: NZ 3 ARG 0

Great defensive hustle from the All Blacks.

Boffelli feeds Cruz Mallia after fielding Smith's box-kick and the Pumas look to launch an attack, but there is too much defensive pressure in midfield and the hosts force the knock-on. We restart with a scrum on halfway.

08:08 AM

PEN MO'UNGA: NZ 3 ARG 0

An early settler for Mo'unga.

08:07 AM

2 mins: NZ 0 ARG 0

Mo'unga gets us under way.

And it's a disastrous start for the Pumas, and Lavanini specifically. The lock knocks on a simple pass inside the 22 and hands the All Blacks are golden attacking position. The Pumas lock then finds himself offside and Cane points at the sticks.

08:05 AM

Today's referee

Mr Nic Berry (of Lions fame/infamy).

Here we go!

08:03 AM

Here comes the haka

Matera is smiling. Farrell-esque.

08:02 AM

Please prepare yourselves...

... for an (unashamed) 80-minute Julian Montoya love-in.

07:55 AM

Team news

Here's how they line up this morning:

New Zealand starting XV: J Barrett, W Jordan, R Ioane, D Havili, C Clarke, R Mo'unga, A Smith; E de Groot, S Taukei'aho, T Lomax, S Whitelock, S Barrett, S Frizell, S Cane (c), A Savea.
Replacements: D Coles, G Bower, F Newell, B Retallick, D Papali'i, F Christie, B Barrett, Q Tupaea.

Argentina starting XV: J Cruz Mallia, E Boffelli, M Moroni, M Orlando, S Cordero, S Carreras, T Cubelli; T Gallo, J Montoya (c), J Sclavi, G Petti, T Lavanini, S Grondona, M Kremer, P Matera.
Replacements: S Socino, M Vivas, E Bello, M Alemanno, J Martin Gonzalez, G Bertranou, B Urdapilleta, L Cinto.

07:40 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of this morning's first Rugby Championship match, between New Zealand and Argentina in Hamilton.

Ahead of a Test match between his Wallabies and the All Blacks in 2016, Michael Cheika was depicted as a clown in the pages of New Zealand's biggest newspaper. It's a fair bet no cartoonist will get the same commission this week.

Argentina's deserved 25-18 victory over their hosts in Christchurch last Saturday stunned New Zealand but also served as a reminder of the quality of the opposing coach.

Cheika's reputation took a dive in the latter years of his time in charge of his native Australia, a reign that ended in acrimony after a humiliating quarter-final exit at the 2019 World Cup.

The success of the Pumas in his first season in charge, however, has once again illustrated that Cheika is one of the game's great motivators, a coach with an almost unrivalled ability to galvanise a team and get quick results.

Argentina have taken the wooden spoon in eight of their nine previous seasons in the Rugby Championship but are top of the table heading into this weekend's second Test against the All Blacks in Hamilton.

That may or may not last beyond Saturday but Cheika is in any case firmly focused on building for next year's World Cup.

"On the way to the World Cup, which is what we're planning for obviously, we've talked about trying to get some firsts to mark our own belief and self-confidence," Cheika said on Thursday.

The firsts this season have already included a home series triumph over Scotland in July, a record 48-17 win over Australia three weeks ago and the maiden victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last weekend.

Cheika's reputation as an agent of change was established when he took over underperforming teams at Leinster and New South Wales Waratahs and led them to 2009 European Cup and 2014 Super Rugby titles, respectively.

Winning the major club prize in both hemispheres was a unique achievement for a coach and he was no less successful when he moved up to Test rugby, leading the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final just a year after taking the job.

He also helped out Pumas coach Mario Ledesma as consultant during the 2020 Rugby Championship, playing a part in Argentina's first ever win over the All Blacks in Sydney.

Can he mastermind a third today?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Expect the Pascal Siakam-Scottie Barnes two-man game to evolve

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the improved mechanics in Scottie Barnes' jump shot, the next steps for Pascal Siakam and how they could be an even more potent duo on offence next season. Listen to the full podcast looking at exciting storylines heading into the 2022-23 season on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • For this former Olympian, the covering of a mural in a Burin school gym is like a Greek tragedy

    A former principal — and Olympic weightlifter — is lamenting the demise of a mural which adorned the walls of a Burin school gym for more than 25 years. Bert Squires, then-principal of Donald C. Jamieson Academy, said the school's gym was painted an institutional grey, which looked "absolutely terrible." He commissioned art teacher Rod Beck to paint several murals, one of which depicted two ancient Greek Olympians. "The gym looked absolutely fantastic," Squires said in an interview with On the G

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.