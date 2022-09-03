New Zealand vs Argentina live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship - GETTY IMAGES

08:51 AM

Half-time: NZ 24 ARG 3

Fittingly, the half ends with an Argentina knock-on.

Positives after that half for the Pumas? With how bad they were, they should count themselves incredibly fortunate that they're not 40 behind.

08:50 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 24 ARG 3

Child's play. New Zealand have a 21-point lead.

08:48 AM

TRY IOANE: NZ 22 ARG 3

Inevitable. And there's no problem with that one.

New Zealand get the nudge on at the five-metre scrum and Havili puts his centre partner through a midfield hole, with Ioane scoring without a Puma finger on him.

08:47 AM

NO TRY: NZ 17 ARG 3

The TMO has spotted a knock-on in the build-up from Lomax so the try is ruled out.

New Zealand elect to scrum with Lavanini in the bin. His yellow card still stands as the infringement occurred before the Lomax spill (much to the host commentators' confusion).

08:45 AM

TRY TAUKEI'AHO: NZ 22 ARG 3

Goodness. That is game over. It's virtually straight from the kick-off. The All Blacks counter-ruck, win the penalty and kick to the corner. The Argentina pack are early on the line-out drive and Savea takes a quick-tap.

Lavanini chops the All Blacks' No 8 cynically, but Taukei'aho powers over from the next phase.

And Lavanini goes to the bin for his troubles.

08:41 AM

PEN BOFFELLI: NZ 17 ARG 3

The Pumas have some points, finally, which, being honest, is barely deserved.

08:40 AM

33 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

What an absolute monster of a hit from Cane on Kremer - the All Blacks captain marmelises his opposite number.

But the All Blacks are penalised in their own 22 and Boffelli will look to open the Pumas' account.

08:39 AM

31 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

Moroni fields a Havili cross-kick and gets clothes-lined by Jordan in the process - but the Argentina centre breaks under advantage.

He streaks into the All Blacks' 22 but with the Pumas in behind there is another handling error. This is becoming terminal.

Still, back for the high tackle, and Carreras gives his side a line-out on the edge of the New Zealand 22.

08:34 AM

27 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

The tale of Argentina's half as they struggle to string three phases together inside the New Zealand 22.

New Zealand clear, Boffelli tries to kick the leather off it and, just as it looks to be rolling dead, Mo'unga leaves the chasing Pumas for dead to clear up to halfway.

Carreras requires some treatment after a heavy clash with Cane.

08:31 AM

24 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

Much better from the Pumas. Matera and Cordero both beat their men down the short side, taking their team to the All Blacks 22.

The hosts infringe twice - offside and a no-arms tackle - and Argentina put it in the corner.

Maul incoming!

08:30 AM

22 mins: NZ 17 ARG 0

It's sloppy again from the Pumas, but they are saved by a Cane knock-on in an attempted turnover.

08:27 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 17 ARG 0

What a fabulous strike - and a fabulous lead, too.

08:26 AM

TRY CLARKE: NZ 15 ARG 0

Is that game over? If not, Argentina need a miracle.

Mo'unga chips under pressure from Kremer, Jordan collects, flicks back inside to Barrett. From the next phase, Ioane eats up the ground wide on the left before slinging a pass to Clarke to finish.

08:24 AM

18 mins: NZ 10 ARG 0

Matera gives the Pumas a lifeline with a massive holding-on penalty, but Cubelli knocks on at the base of the ruck, first phase, at the ensuing line-out.

Sums up Argentina's day so far.

08:21 AM

16 mins: NZ 10 ARG 0

There hasn't been much for Argentina to shout about in these opening 14 minutes, and another attack - after a promising kick-and-chase from Cordero - ends in another spill.

Clarke carries like a truck down the blindside off the scrum just inside the hosts' half, before Matera infringes. Mo'unga gives the All Blacks field position and they will put the pressure on from the line-out inside the Argentina half.

08:17 AM

CON MO'UNGA: NZ 10 ARG 0

Easy as you like and New Zealand already have a healthy lead.

08:16 AM

TRY DE GROOT: NZ 8 ARG 0

A stonking phase-play try from the hosts, via a moment of fortune as Ioane retrieves a deflected Havili chip.

The forwards come at pace as the All Blacks enter the Pumas' 22, before De Groot steams over, using the slippery surface to his advantage to slide to the line.

08:14 AM

8 mins: NZ 3 ARG 0

Now it's New Zealand's turn for the handling errors as Barrett fires an offload into Jordan's chest, and the wing cannot collect.

Matera steams off the back of the ensuing scrum before a period of kick-tennis breaks out; it ends disappointingly for Argentina as Carreras kicks dead from his own 10-metre line.

All Blacks scrum.

08:10 AM

4 mins: NZ 3 ARG 0

Great defensive hustle from the All Blacks.

Boffelli feeds Cruz Mallia after fielding Smith's box-kick and the Pumas look to launch an attack, but there is too much defensive pressure in midfield and the hosts force the knock-on. We restart with a scrum on halfway.

08:08 AM

PEN MO'UNGA: NZ 3 ARG 0

An early settler for Mo'unga.

08:07 AM

2 mins: NZ 0 ARG 0

Mo'unga gets us under way.

And it's a disastrous start for the Pumas, and Lavanini specifically. The lock knocks on a simple pass inside the 22 and hands the All Blacks are golden attacking position. The Pumas lock then finds himself offside and Cane points at the sticks.

08:05 AM

Today's referee

Mr Nic Berry (of Lions fame/infamy).

Here we go!

08:03 AM

Here comes the haka

Matera is smiling. Farrell-esque.

08:02 AM

Please prepare yourselves...

... for an (unashamed) 80-minute Julian Montoya love-in.

07:55 AM

Team news

Here's how they line up this morning:

New Zealand starting XV: J Barrett, W Jordan, R Ioane, D Havili, C Clarke, R Mo'unga, A Smith; E de Groot, S Taukei'aho, T Lomax, S Whitelock, S Barrett, S Frizell, S Cane (c), A Savea.

Replacements: D Coles, G Bower, F Newell, B Retallick, D Papali'i, F Christie, B Barrett, Q Tupaea.

Argentina starting XV: J Cruz Mallia, E Boffelli, M Moroni, M Orlando, S Cordero, S Carreras, T Cubelli; T Gallo, J Montoya (c), J Sclavi, G Petti, T Lavanini, S Grondona, M Kremer, P Matera.

Replacements: S Socino, M Vivas, E Bello, M Alemanno, J Martin Gonzalez, G Bertranou, B Urdapilleta, L Cinto.

07:40 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of this morning's first Rugby Championship match, between New Zealand and Argentina in Hamilton.

Ahead of a Test match between his Wallabies and the All Blacks in 2016, Michael Cheika was depicted as a clown in the pages of New Zealand's biggest newspaper. It's a fair bet no cartoonist will get the same commission this week.

Argentina's deserved 25-18 victory over their hosts in Christchurch last Saturday stunned New Zealand but also served as a reminder of the quality of the opposing coach.

Cheika's reputation took a dive in the latter years of his time in charge of his native Australia, a reign that ended in acrimony after a humiliating quarter-final exit at the 2019 World Cup.

The success of the Pumas in his first season in charge, however, has once again illustrated that Cheika is one of the game's great motivators, a coach with an almost unrivalled ability to galvanise a team and get quick results.

Argentina have taken the wooden spoon in eight of their nine previous seasons in the Rugby Championship but are top of the table heading into this weekend's second Test against the All Blacks in Hamilton.

That may or may not last beyond Saturday but Cheika is in any case firmly focused on building for next year's World Cup.

"On the way to the World Cup, which is what we're planning for obviously, we've talked about trying to get some firsts to mark our own belief and self-confidence," Cheika said on Thursday.

The firsts this season have already included a home series triumph over Scotland in July, a record 48-17 win over Australia three weeks ago and the maiden victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last weekend.

Cheika's reputation as an agent of change was established when he took over underperforming teams at Leinster and New South Wales Waratahs and led them to 2009 European Cup and 2014 Super Rugby titles, respectively.

Winning the major club prize in both hemispheres was a unique achievement for a coach and he was no less successful when he moved up to Test rugby, leading the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final just a year after taking the job.

He also helped out Pumas coach Mario Ledesma as consultant during the 2020 Rugby Championship, playing a part in Argentina's first ever win over the All Blacks in Sydney.

Can he mastermind a third today?