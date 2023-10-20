New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates as All Blacks hunt semi-final win

The Rugby World Cup reaches the semi-final stage with Argentina and New Zealand going head-to-head in the first one this evening. Argentina defeated Wales 29-17 to reach the final four and have grown into the tournament following an opening fixture defeat to England.

As such Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has made just one change to his team from that quarter-final win with scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou replacing Tomás Cubelli in the starting XV. The Pumas will be hoping to cause an upset against the All Blacks and reach the final for the first time ever.

New Zealand, meanwhile, went through a slugfest against Ireland to triumph 28-24 in their last game. They held out for 37 phases in the final acts of the match to keep the Irish at bay and now face one more encounter before securing a sixth appearance in the Rugby World Cup final.

Argentina vs New Zealand live

Argentina face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, live on ITV 1

TRY! Argentina 3-5 New Zealand (Will Jordan, 9 minutes)

PENALTY! Argentina 3-0 New Zealand (Emiliano Boffelli, 5 minutes)

TRY! Argentina 3-7 New Zealand (Will Jordan, 11 minutes)

20:15 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Clinical indeed. New Zealand twice kick for corner to get deep inside Argentina’s 22. From the lineout maul Sam Whitelock pulls it out the back and flings it out wide.

Two sharp passes gets the ball across to Will Jordan who goes over without trouble. Richie Mo’unga kicks the conversion.

Argentina 3-0 New Zealand

20:12 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France: "A very decent first eight minutes from Argentina.

“New Zealand have kicked a little loosely so far, but this is an excellent first opportunity inside the Pumas' 22. The All Blacks tend to be clinical..."

Argentina 3-0 New Zealand

20:09 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Incredible work from Argentina who receive the ball from the restart and drive into the New Zealand defence. A poor kick for territory almost lets the All Blacks recover the ball inside the Pumas’ half but Emiliano Boffelli’s aerial work is top quality.

He wins the ball in the air and flicks it across to Facundo Isa who drives through the line, shrugging off two of three attempts at a tackle.

PENALTY! Argentina 3-0 New Zealand (Emiliano Boffelli, 5 minutes)

20:07 , Mike Jones

Yes they will! Emiliano Boffelli’s kicking game helped the Pumas overturn a 10-point deficit during their quarter-final match against Wales and he’s sent them ahead in this crucial final four clash.

Argentina 0-0 New Zealand

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: After 10 phases, New Zealand turn the ball over and kick it out of play from underneath their own sticks. Argentina win the lineout that Julián Montoya launches into play.

The Pumas fling the ball down the line and and win themselves a penalty. Will they kick for goal?

Kick off! Argentina 0-0 New Zealand

20:03 , Mike Jones

Argentina kick off the match and the ball is claimed by fly-half, Richie Mo’unga, who boots the ball back down the field. Argentina run it back and drive inside the All Blacks’ 22.

Good start from the Pumas.

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:53 , Mike Jones

The teams head out onto the pitch at the Stade de France. Argentina captain, Julián Montoya, looks determined and focused as he jogs into the middle of the pitch.

The national anthems are up next.

Argentina looking to history against New Zealand

19:50 , Mike Jones

Argentina have invoked their historic victory over New Zealand last year as they prepare to face the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup semi-final tonight.

“As soon as you get on the field you believe you can win. It’s true we have some firsts under our belts,” said skipper Julian Montoya, “We were the first Argentina team to beat New Zealand and that confirms we can beat anyone.

“I have full confidence in our team and our players. This is the moment to play the best game of our lives and give everything.”

Argentina boss on beating New Zealand

19:45 , Mike Jones

“When they come at us or when the battle is on, that is the moment you need to use those experiences,” Michael Cheika said of his and his team’s previous successes against New Zealand.

“That is where that comes in handy because you have felt it before, you have done it before.”

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

19:42 , Mike Jones

"It's just started to chuck it down as the teams go about their final preparations. Rain can be a great leveller but few back their game in the wet like the All Blacks.

“There's been a bit of tomfoolery pre-match, with Argentina head coach Michael Cheika and a New Zealand assistant (hidden beneath a hood) edging ever closer to one another, both straying beyond halfway.

“The pair have since separated, seemingly exchanging not a word. Mind games."

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:40 , Mike Jones

New Zealand No. 8 Ardie Savea has scored three tries in his past two matches but he has never scored in three consecutive tests in his career.

Yet, he has scored a try in each of his last two tests against Los Pumas.

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:35 , Mike Jones

Fly-half Santiago Carreras generated much of Los Pumas’ attack last game, with a team-high 14 carries for 112 metres, two line breaks and the second-most defenders beaten with four.

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:30 , Mike Jones

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga has scored the fourth-most Rugby World Cup points for New Zealand with 95. He’s behind Dan Carter (191), Grant Fox (170), and Andrew Mehrtens (163).

Argentina and ‘the perfect game’ required to topple New Zealand

19:25 , Mike Jones

“I am very powerful, but I do not yet control the weather,” Michael Cheika quipped, the Argentina rugby coach had been asked if he was praying for rain as his side prepare to take on New Zealand rugby in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final. “It’s a bit above my pay grade.”

Cheika wouldn’t be the first coach to look to the heavens for help before facing the All Blacks. If this iteration of New Zealand lacks the air of invulnerability that characterised the all-conquering side of the 2011 or 2015 vintages, then this tournament

Since their opening defeat to France, New Zealand have put 71 points on Namibia, 96 on Italy and 73 on Uruguay, before crushing Ireland’s dreams in one of the great World Cup contests. Their lineout is virtually faultless; their attack not far off. In last week’s win, they prevented their opponents feeding a single scrum, a performance of quartz-like accuracy.

Argentina and ‘the perfect game’ required to topple New Zealand

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:20 , Mike Jones

Argentina No.8 Facundo Isa will earn his 50th test cap when he starts tonight.

He made his debut in 2014 against Scotland, earning his first 25 caps within two years, before returning to the team in 2019 to earn his last 24 caps.

This will be his first test against the All Blacks since 2020.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

19:18 , Mike Jones

"It's been a day of sunshine and showers in Paris, with a rainbow bending over the Stade de France as I arrived a couple of hours ago.

“This grand old arena isn't quite bouncing like it has been for the hosts and Ireland over the last few weeks, but there are a healthy amount of New Zealand and Argentina fans filing in.

“A fast start is key, you feel, for the Pumas - they didn't at all manage to get into gear in the Rugby Championship meeting between these two earlier in the year - and let the All Blacks get ahead and Ian Foster's side might just romp away with it."

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:15 , Mike Jones

Wing Will Jordan has scored 28 tries in 29 tests for the All Blacks.

His first career try came against Los Pumas in the 2020 Tri-Nations, scoring a double off the bench in just 15 minutes of game-time.

He has not scored against them since that day.

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:10 , Mike Jones

Argentina’s Nicolás Sanchez has scored the second-most points of any test player in rugby history against the All Blacks with 151.

Only Australia’s Matt Burke has scored more against New Zealand (176). Sanchez has not missed a shot at goal at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, kicking all 11 attempts.

How Argentina reached the Rugby World Cup semi-final

19:05 , Mike Jones

Louis Rees-Zammit leapt for the corner and came down with an anguished cry. A scrappy contest always looked likely to be a game of inches – and the Wales wing had come up agonisingly short.

By the end, there were bodies strewn all around the Stade Velodrome, the damage of a demolition derby all too clear to see. Argentina won’t remotely care. Their win was made secure at the death, replacement fly half Nicolas Sanchez plucking an intercept score from opposite number Sam Costelow to take Argentina out of sight. Ireland or New Zealand await in the World Cup semi-finals – the challenge is mighty but Los Pumas live to fight another day; Wales are going home.

Earlier in the day, the travelling Welsh fans had brought Marseille’s Vieux Port to a standstill with a most harmonious warbling of “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”; but there was little mellifluous about a discordant contest that most would have expected from two sides with such obvious flaws. When eyes were not turned to the sky, they were often focused on the floor as the two sides took chunks out of one another in a brutal battle on the gain line.

Argentina scrap their way to semi-finals as Wales come up short

How to beat the All Blacks: Harry Latham-Coyle outlines 3 key areas Argentina must target in World Cup semi-final

19:00 , Mike Jones

3) Getting Mateo Carreras involved

For a side that possesses plenty of pace and penetration in wide channels, Argentina do not play to width often: the Pumas have passed more than ten metres away from the ruck at the third least frequent rate in the competition. It is unlikely to see them stray too far from that strategy but this is surely not a time to die wondering: some attacking invention will be required against a team so capable of scoring quickly.

In the pair’s Rugby Championship meeting, Argentina were blown away in the first quarter, kicking away plenty of early possession and unable to get a foothold in the game. Perhaps it might be wise to test the edges of New Zealand’s defence early – Mark Tele’a, back in the All Blacks side after missing out last week due to a disciplinary issue, can be an inconsistent defensive reader, sometimes drifting up too soon and leaving space for a miss pass.

Boffelli could see plenty of ball on the right touchline, and will also have a major role to play building scoreboard pressure from the tee. But getting Mateo Carreras’s hands on the ball more often should also be a focus: the wing is averaging a carry only every 13 minutes in this tournament, compared to every 5 and 7 for New Zealand’s Tele’a and Will Jordan.

How to beat the All Blacks: Harry Latham-Coyle outlines 3 key areas Argentina must target in World Cup semi-final

18:55 , Mike Jones

2) Disrupting the All Blacks’ lineout

Plenty of focus, as ever, will be on New Zealand’s attacking game but it is the All Blacks’ lineout that has been most clearly a cut above the rest at this tournament. Their hookers have missed just a single throw across this tournament, giving them the security and certainty of set-piece ball off of which they can launch their attacking plays.

There are signs that things may have been held back for the knockout rounds, too. Take Will Jordan’s score in the quarter-final: the All Blacks rarely use a four-player lineout but identified that Ireland might be vulnerable defending at the tail without their standard defensive lineout structure.

Ireland elected not to compete as Brodie Retallick was hoisted at the front, ensuring a quick transfer back to Aaron Smith, whose typically rapid pass found Richie Mo’unga. With the midfield defence focussed on the phalanx of forwards waiting to Richie Mo’unga’s left, the fly half stepped subtly inside and drove at the line, with Will Jordan in the sidecar on his inside. Josh van der Flier had widened out too far, with Mo’unga darting past the flanker’s tackle attempt, accelerating into space and flicking to Jordan to race into the right corner.

Argentina will not want to risk something similar, and simply have to try to get their paws on Codie Taylor’s throws. A wet ball may help, and the Pumas may be able to call upon a bit of inside knowledge – Pablo Matera is out of the tournament with his injury but has remained with the Pumas squad. The flanker spent the 2022 Super Rugby season with the Crusaders, playing alongside Taylor, Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock, and under forwards coach Jason Ryan, considered key in transforming New Zealand’s pack over the last 16 months or so. The calls will be different but Matera could pick up on some clues.

How to beat the All Blacks: Harry Latham-Coyle outlines 3 key areas Argentina must target in World Cup semi-final

18:50 , Mike Jones

1) Protecting Santiago Carreras

New Zealand are crossing the gainline more than 60% of the time, better than any other side at this World Cup. Argentina simply cannot allow the All Blacks to consistently win collisions and build up a head of steam.

There is reason to hope, though, with Argentina behind only Fiji, South Africa and Georgia in terms of dominant tackle percentage at the World Cup. Their two recent wins against New Zealand, meanwhile, were both built on ferocious defensive showings.

In Christchurch last year, Argentina particularly excelled in that regard, making 192 of their 200 tackle attempts. Marcos Kremer, an under-the-radar standout performer at this World Cup, made 26 tackles that day; Michael Cheika may need something similarly heroic from his openside in Paris.

“It’s quite simple – our defence needs to be perfect,” said wing Emiliano Boffelli. “To beat the All Blacks, we need to play a perfect game. I have faith in the team. I remember that game in Christchurch, where all of our tackles were effective, all of the players were getting organised and back into place. I think we can do it again.”

Marcos Kremer (right) and Santiago Carreras are two key figures for Argentina

They also protected fly half Santiago Carreras cannily in that win – the playmaker had just two tackles to make, with inside centre Matias Orlando making 16. The All Blacks managed to make Johnny Sexton take plenty of punishment last week – the veteran ten made 11 tackles, perhaps contributing to what looked a slightly fatigued performance in the final quarter. Keeping Carreras clean could be key in getting the attack clicking.

Cheika might have considered giving the abrasive Matias Moroni a start at inside centre, but the coach has backed Santiago Chocobares after the Toulouse midfielder was cleared of concussion. He will have a key defensive role to play if New Zealand again try to wear down the opposition fly half.

L’agony! France in despair after World Cup exit – but Paris party can reignite rugby

18:45 , Mike Jones

Even the skies are sorrowful. On Wednesday morning the heavens opened, the pitter patter on Paris pavements a strange, solemn sound after a month-and-a-half in which this Rugby World Cup had basked in sunshine.

As the two semi-finals move closer, the forecast grows grimmer – after France’s exit at the hands of the Springboks on Sunday, the clouds and a rugby nation weep.

Welcome to a Paris party to which the hosts are no longer invited. After a thrilling quarter-final weekend, one that it would not be an overstatement to describe as this ailing sport’s greatest ever, the World Cup woke up on Monday morning confronting a future without the home side, the tournament’s final fortnight stripped of the partisan popularity that could have brought that extra va-va-voom.

L’agony! France looks to reignite Rugby World Cup after crushing exit

Argentina coach relishing chance to face New Zealand

18:40 , Mike Jones

Argentina coach Michael Cheika will relish seeing his side reach the Rugby World Cup final by beating the All Blacks in the semi-final on Friday.

“We knew the first game would be a bit rough for us. We learned a lot because there were a lot of first-time World Cuppers in there.

“They [his players] learned a lot from that game in terms of handling what is knockout footy in what wasn’t knockout footy – every game since has been knockout.

“Even in that game against England, we showed a lot of fight, but we didn’t handle the occasion well. We still gave it plenty. We have to remember in that game it was nine kicks, we didn’t give up a try.

“You have got to look at it with your playing roster, the team you are going to play, what the turnaround time is and just try and plan it out so it works to get a bit of flow.”

All Blacks determined to reach World Cup final

18:35 , Mike Jones

Defence coach Scott McLeod said the All Blacks were determined to get their preparations right for the semi-final with the Pumas at the Stade de France.

“I thought last week our detail, our energy and our focus was top class and it gave the players confidence to go out and execute that under pressure,” McLeod said. “In 2019, we didn’t do that as well in our week leading into England, and it’s not necessarily the opposition it’s just the quality of what we put into the week.

“Our captain Kieran Read couldn’t train and there were disruptions. So we have to make sure that we don’t have those disruptions and we build the week with the quality and the focus that we did last week. And we respect Argentina, they are a different beast to Ireland and we will slowly build the week. We have to get excited about that and we will.”

Foster focused on semi-final against Argentina

18:30 , Mike Jones

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster feels “being patted on the back” following a last-eight victory over Ireland derailed the Kiwis in the 2019 tournament and is eager to avoid history repeating itself.

“The best way to recover is to refocus really quickly on what the next challenge is and not to listen too much to any praise you’re given as a group for a performance,” he said.

“Not to go down that path, not to get softened because everyone’s patting you on the back saying you played well. That’s not a good place to be as a team.

“I love the way the team has buckled down, we’ve redefined the challenge for us as a group, we’re not satisfied with where we are now and when you’re clear about your goal for the week the recovery comes along pretty quickly.

“You know that if we’re not right on Friday night at Stade de France, it’s going to be a sad old night and we don’t want it to be like that.

“You get people talking to you about tomorrow and trying to take your eyes off today.

“In 2019 we probably didn’t stop being patted on the back after the quarter-final, hence some of my language today and we’re just trying to dial this back, keep things simple and let’s just worry about Friday.”

Ian Foster on facing Argentia

18:25 , Mike Jones

“There are two teams in the semi-final – anyone can win,” said the All Blacks boss. “That’s the first mindset both teams have. We are massively respectful of Argentina. We know that they have had a great tournament.

“We don’t live in the past in terms of results. Rugby World Cup tournaments are really about the present. It’s about the best team on the night.

“If you go into a World Cup semi-final with any expectation that the past is going to happen again, you have got problems.”

Argentina vs New Zealand

18:20 , Mike Jones

For New Zealand there are 12 survivors in this evening’s team from their Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against England:

Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Codie Taylor and Sam Cane.

Five players in the matchday squad have reached a World Cup final before, those being: Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane in 2015, with Sam Whitelock doing so in 2011 and 2015.

Whitelock is looking to become the first player in Rugby World Cup history to reach three finals.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster dismisses ‘favourites’ tag against Argentina

18:15 , Mike Jones

Head coach Ian Foster has warned New Zealand the past counts for nothing as they head into their World Cup semi-final against Argentina as overwhelming favourites.

The three-time champions have lost just two of 36 matches against Los Pumas and are widely expected to prevail again in Friday’s crunch clash at the Stade de France in Paris.

“There are two teams in the semi-final – anyone can win,” said the All Blacks boss. “That’s the first mindset both teams have.”

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster dismisses ‘favourites’ tag against Argentina

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four

18:10 , Mike Jones

1. South Africa

Top of the pile after pipping the hosts in Paris are the Springboks. In a game of fine margins, their bench impact and calm telling crucial in the final few moments.

England will be charged up for the semi-final given what happened in Yokohama four years ago but this version of South Africa might be even better.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four

18:05 , Mike Jones

2. New Zealand

New Zealand took the other instant classic in Paris, their 37-phase final defensive stand a remarkable physical and mental achievement.

All three Barrett brothers were outstanding at the Stade de France, with Sam Cane producing a real captain’s performance, too.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four

18:00 , Mike Jones

3. England

Credit must be extended to Steve Borthwick and England, who have navigated their way into a World Cup semi-final that, while far from ever being out of reach, looked distant during their August struggles.

Will the emotional intensity of a World Cup final rematch against the Springboks enable them to lift their level?

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four

17:55 , Mike Jones

4. Argentina

Argentina celebrated their quarter-final win over Wales wildly, perhaps recognising that a last four berth makes this tournament a success.

But the Pumas will be in the mix against the All Blacks, a side they beat twice during the four-year cycle before this tournament and who perhaps have a few physical frailties that Argentina’s gainline winners are capable of exploiting.

Creevy could beat Matfield’s record

17:50 , Mike Jones

At 38 years and 219 days old on match day, Argentina hooker Agustín Creevy will become the oldest player to play a Rugby World Cup semi-final - should he take to the field - surpassing South Africa’s Victor Matfield who was 38 years and 166 days old whe he took on the All Blacks in 2015 tournament semis.

Argentina v New Zealand

17:45 , Mike Jones

There are seven survivors in Argentina’s 23 from their last Rugby World Cup semi-final played in 2015 against Australia: Matías Alemanno, Agustín Creevy, Facundo Isa, Tomas Lavanini, Nicolás Sanchez, Guido Petti and Julián Montoya.

Six of the Pumas’ side also have sweet memories of playing New Zealand and were present for the only two wins against the All Blacks.

Those being: Matías Alemanno, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santigao Carreras, Marcos Kremer, Guido Petti and Julián Montoya.

Argentina v New Zealand

17:40 , Mike Jones

In 36 matches between these teams, including three in Rugby World Cups, the Pumas have won just twice - with those wins coming in November 2020, and August 2022.

10 players in New Zealand’s 23 for today’s match played in both those losses:

Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Richie Mo’unga, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Codie Taylor and captain Sam Cane.

Ian Foster warns New Zealand not to be ‘softened’ by plaudits after Ireland win

17:35 , Mike Jones

New Zealand boss Ian Foster has warned his players “not to get softened” by the acclaim which followed their thrilling World Cup win over Ireland ahead of a semi-final showdown with Argentina.

The All Blacks booked a last-four spot by upsetting Andy Farrell’s men with a pulsating 28-24 victory in Paris.

New Zealand return to Stade de France on Friday evening and are red-hot favourites to progress to a final against either England or reigning champions South Africa.

Ian Foster warns New Zealand not to be ‘softened’ by plaudits after Ireland win

Argentina aiming to reach Rugby World Cup final

17:30 , Mike Jones

Argentina came back from a 10-point deficit in their quarter-final against Wales to book a semi-final place for the third time in their history.

They previously reached this stage in 2007 and 2015, but they have never gone further – losing to eventual champions South Africa the last time the tournament was held in France, and to losing finalists Australia at Twickenham eight years ago.

Will it be third time lucky for the Pumas as they take on the All Blacks?

Argentina v New Zealand prediction

17:25 , Mike Jones

Argentina are the underdogs heading into the game, especially after New Zealand clinched a tight victory over Ireland last time out. That win may have taken the sting out of the All Blacks but Ian Foster’s side should be enough quality to get through to the final.

Argentina 16-27 New Zealand.

Argentina v New Zealand line ups

17:20 , Mike Jones

Argentina XV: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras. 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julián Montoya, 3-Francisco Gómez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Facundo Isa.

Replacements: 16-Agustín Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matías Moroni

New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele’a, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith; 1-Ethan de Groot, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 4-Samuel Whitelock, 5-Scott Barrett, 6-Shannon Frizell, 7-Sam Cane, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papali’i, 21-Finlay Christie 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

Mark Tele’a returns as All Blacks make surprise lock switch for semi-final

17:15 , Mike Jones

Wing Mark Tele’a has been brought back into the New Zealand side to face Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after missing the All Blacks’ last eight win over Ireland for disciplinary reasons.

Tele’a replaces Leicester Fainga’anuku having been left out last weekend after breaching team protocols.

The other change to Ian Foster’s side comes in the second row, where Sam Whitelock, the most capped All Black ever, is preferred to long time locking partner Brodie Retallick.

Retallick has to be content with a place on the bench, which also includes hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, not involved last week.

Mark Tele’a returns as All Blacks make surprise lock switch for semi-final

Argentina make single change for New Zealand semi-final

17:10 , Mike Jones

Michael Cheika has made only a single change to his starting Argentina side for the Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Santiago Cubelli at scrum half, with last week’s starting nine dropping out of the 23 entirely.

Otherwise, the rest of the matchday 23 is identical to that utilised in the quarter-final win over Wales in Marseille, with replacement hooker Agustin Creevy in line to become the oldest World Cup semi-finalist of all-time.

Argentina make single change for All Blacks semi-final

Argentina v New Zealand team news

17:05 , Mike Jones

For their Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Saint-Denis, Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has brought in scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou for Tomás Cubelli in the only change from the team that beat Wales in the quarter-final.

New Zealand, meanwhile, bring wing Mark Tele’a into the side for the semi-finals after he missed the All Blacks’ last eight win over Ireland for disciplinary reasons. Tele’a replaces Leicester Fainga’anuku with the other change to Ian Foster’s side coming in the second row, where Sam Whitelock, the most capped All Black ever, is preferred to long time locking partner Brodie Retallick.

Retallick has to be content with a place on the bench, which also includes hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, not involved last week.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-final

17:00 , Mike Jones

The semi-final between Argentina and New Zealand is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 20th October at Stade de Frace in Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST and registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

Argentina vs New Zealand

14:54 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final between Argentina and New Zealand.

The Pumas are trying to reach the final for the first time ever with the All Blacks attempting to reach the tournament showpiece for the sixth time.

Argentina’s quarter-final victory over Wales saw them fight back from a 10-point deficit while New Zealand were close to perfect when they saw off an Irish challenge in the last eight to win 28-24.

The All Blacks are the favourites to win tonight’s match but Argentina have grown into the competition confidently and have enough quality to spring a surprise.

We’ll have all the action, build-up and latest updates throughout the evening so stick around to find out who will reach next weekend’s Rugby World Cup final.