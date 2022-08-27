New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest build-up, teams and updates from Rugby Championship

(Getty Images)

New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning

The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.

Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough. It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day. It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”

Follow all the action from the Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below after the conclusion of Australia vs South Africa:

Rugby Championship live - New Zealand vs Argentina

New Zealand take on Argentina in the third round of the Rugby Championship

Full live coverage following the conclusion of Australia vs South Africa, below

The match kicks off at 8.45am BST

Both teams have won one and lost one of their opening two matches

The Pumas have only beaten the All Blacks once in the 33 fixtures between the sides

TRY! AUSTRALIA 15-3 South Africa (Marika Koroibete try, 47 minutes)

07:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marika Koroibete breaks Handre Pollard’s ankles and Australia have their second! Clinical stuff from the Wallabies, making the opportunity count.

Len Ikitau ensures that the momentum is kept high as Australia play back infield, the centre straightening up with a sharp step. Noah Lolesio fires the ball into the hands of strike weapon Koroibete, who fixes Pollard with his hips, feints inside and then darts out, leaving a grasping Pollard on his knees as he beats the South African fly-half with a mean step to score.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 46 minutes

07:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp miss pass from Nic White and that is brilliant from Tom Wright! The right wing puts his foot down, out-gassing Makazole Mapimpi, and keeps the movement alive with a back-door offload to Reece Hodge...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 45 minutes

07:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid enough from both sides. Warrick Gelant covers scrum-half with Faf de Klerk still on the naughty step for the next five minutes, which means there should be backfield space - Noah Lolesio kicks for it, but can’t get the angle right, allowing Damian Willemse to stide back over his line and ground for a goalline drop out.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 44 minutes

07:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa again disrupt Australia’s lineout, and pick up the scraps at the back to earn them the ball. A high kick is fumbled from two sets of hands - first South African, then Australian - and South Africa’s new front row will have their first crack at the Australian scrum.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 42 minutes

07:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cagey start to the second half, with Australia playing the percentages with the boot. They’ve got a bit of a gusting wind behind them, which propels Noah Lolesio’s kick down towards the goalposts, with Handre Pollard trotting back to pick up and climb into a clearance.

Second half begins!

07:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reece Hodge claims the second half restart and we are back underway.

South Africa have brought on both Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff - Joseph Dweba and Ox Nche have not re-emerged.

H/T: Australia 10-3 South Africa

07:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia were probably a little fortunate to only lose Tom Wright in that half. They were on a team warning at the time that Wright was sin binned, but the cynical nature in which he tackled Duane Vermeulen after the number eight’s quick tap merited a card regardless, and there is an argument that the Wallabies’ continued infringements the next time South Africa were in their territory should have prompted another card rather than a second warning.

The question of whether arms were used in Marika Koroibete’s cover tackle on Makazole Mapimpi also appears to have provoked some debate. I thought there was maybe just enough of a wrap...

H/T: Australia 10-3 South Africa

07:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A frustrating half for South Africa, further infuriated by that very, very soft yellow for Faf de Klerk on the stroke of half-time. Australia started fast, striking inside 90 seconds through Fraser McReight, and have since clung on gamely defensively, just about holding out with some vital interventions from McReight and Marika Koroibete particularly.

South Africa may rue their decision to turn down a couple of kickable penalties, though Handre Pollard also missed two from the tee. The Springboks need to keep their heads - they have had physical dominance and the Wallabies have been in disciplinary trouble.

HALF TIME! AUSTRALIA 10-3 SOUTH AFRICA

07:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow card! Faf de Klerk is sent to the sin bin! Australia 10-3 South Africa, 40 minutes

07:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s yellow! Faf de Klerk cannot believe it, a stunned, bemused exhale as Paul Williams reaches into his pocket. There was head contact, but that was all very tame, the connection slight and probably only picked up after a not out-of-character bit of play-acting from Nic White.

Siya Kolisi argues his case but Williams won’t be convinced to reconsider. Off goes De Klerk after a clumsy little slap, shaking his head all the way to the sin bin.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 39 minutes

07:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White goes down to his knees clutching at his face after catching a straight hand to the right cheek from Faf de Klerk. I think the scrum-half was slapping at the ball rather than his opposite number - but TMO Brendon Pickerill wants a look...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 38 minutes

07:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is some cover tackle from Marika Koroibete! South Africa’s maul transfer goes wrong but there is a load of room on the far side with Tom Wright still in the bin.

Lukhanyo Am produces a delicious pass to put Makazole Mapimpi into space, and the rapid wing looks set to score as Reece Hodge strains in vain to get across.

But as Mapimpi leaps for the line, Koroibete arrives like a freight train having tracked across on a long-haul service from the opposite wing. He thumps into Mapimpi, sending both ball and man spilling into touch.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 37 minutes

07:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia collapse the maul, and receive another warning about their discipline. South Africa fancy another go.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 35 minutes

07:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd begins to get excited as a South African mishandle is hacked ahead by an Australian toe with Fraser McReight in hot pursuit, but the flanker had been offside in rushing up to shut down the space. Another penalty - another five-metre lineout.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 34 minutes

07:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sloppiness continues - Folau Fainga’a’s lineout is not straight.

And South Africa’s scrum gets revenge. Handre Pollard prods into the hosts’ 22.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 32 minutes

07:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa spot an unsecured ball at the base of an Australian ruck, and have it back.

There should be space in open pasture with the Wallabies shorn of Tom Wright, but South Africa just get a little condensed in the wide channels. Pieter-Steph du Toit shifts it on with little delay as he nears the touchline but Warrick Gelant had stalled his run to try and bite back on a switch, and the pass sails harmlessly into touch.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 31 minutes

07:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia whoop - penalty awarded their way! I thought James Slipper was a touch unlucky to be penalised at the last scrum, with Frans Malherbe appearing to slip his bind and drive on the angle, but this time the Wallabies’ skipper gets the call as he and his tight five show their steel at a crucial juncture.

Yellow card! Tom Wright is sent to the sin bin! Australia 10-3 South Africa, 30 minutes

07:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cynical stuff from the Wallabies wing, nary a metre back from Vermeulen as he taps and targets the line. Off he will go for a ten-minute sit down after his teammates somehow hold South Africa up.

The Springboks will take a scrum and attempt to again turn the screw, with Australia now a man short in the backline.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 29 minutes

07:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The battle between Frans Malherbe and James Slipper is a right mess, with the South Africa tighthead eventually rewarded.

Duane Vermeulen taps and darts for the line - surely Tom Wright isn’t back ten!...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 28 minutes

07:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first attempt at a stable scrum spins on its axis. Reset.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 27 minutes

07:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tapped back by Australia and Eben Etzebeth nearly gets his great paw on it! Etzebeth showed an impressive turn of speed to nearly beat Nic White to the bouncing ball, his longer arm reaching through White’s hands but not quite getting there first.

Carried back and grounded in-goal, so it will be a South Africa scrum five metres out.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 26 minutes

07:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But now Australia make an error under the high ball, compounded by a penalty against Tom Wright, which South Africa kick into the corner.

An early drive at the maul draws another whistle from referee Paul Williams, and a warning for James Slipper for his team to “tidy things up”. Back to the corner go South Africa.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 25 minutes

07:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as with the opening kick-off, South Africa make a hash of their restart drill, Malcolm Marx impressively holding Pieter-Steph du Toit above his head not knowing that the kick had drifted out of the flanker’s reach.

The visitors just about scramble the ball away.

PENALTY! Australia 10-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 23 minutes)

07:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s there this time. Bang in front, 25 out, and that’ll make Handre Pollard feel a little more settled.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 23 minutes

07:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He’ll have another go at getting South Africa’s scoring started after Nic White eases a chaser out of the way illegally as he looks to get after a kick.

Missed penalty! Australia 10-0 South Africa, 22 minutes

07:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another nasty one from Handre Polllard, once more pulling across the ball and tossing away his tee in frustration.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 20 minutes

07:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa beginning to build back into this game. They force a lineout error from Australia before going to work in the scrum, James Slipper crumbling under the considerable heft of Frans Malherbe, and eventually drawing the penalty.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 17 minutes

06:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More direct from South Africa and nearly through! The two locks combine smartly, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in tandem as the second row goes rumbling through. Faf de Klerk can’t quite gather De Jager’s offload cleanly after a fine tackle from Reece Hodge.

That’s brilliant, too! A lovely chip and Ox Nche is the slightly surprising hunter-gatherer! Offloaded, Lukhanyo Am, De Jager and De Klerk again...what a steal from Fraser McReight! Remarkable work from the openside, hurrying back to spear the ball within a couple of metres of the line and save Australia from what looked a certain score.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 16 minutes

06:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are putting width on the ball when they can, but Australia are drifting securely, forcing another grubber. This one trickles too far, allowing Marika Koroibete to watch it over his own line.

Missed penalty! Australia 10-0 South Africa, 15 minutes

06:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the prettiest from Handre Pollard. His right boot tugs it away to the left and South Africa remain without score.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 14 minutes

06:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Malcolm Marx’s first dart hits the double, and Australia infringe as the jumper comes back to floor. South Africa will go for goal from 15 metres in on the Wallabies’ ten-metre.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 12 minutes

06:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A free kick to Australia and Nic White taps and goes, thumping a long kick down the vacant centre of the pitch. An awkward bounce has Marika Koroibete rather interested on the chase, but Damian de Allende gets back into position, sitting down White with a bump to ensure he can then boot his own clearing kick up field.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 11 minutes

06:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another bright bit of play from Marika Koroibete, retreating swiftly to snare an attempted 50:22 and kick for touch.

South Africa should be able to launch an attack, though, from Australia’s ten-metre line...but not from an off-line throw! Not straight from Joseph Dweba, who has a growing patch of red on the top of his shirt and will require some attention.

It appears to be a cut just above Dweba’s left eye - he’ll trot off for a quick stitching as Malcolm Marx makes an early, temporary entrance.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 10 minutes

06:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lineout move designed to get Rob Valetini on the charge around the corner doesn’t quite click, the big number eight doing well to scoop off his shoelaces after Fraser McReight’s toss had hit the floor. Better defence from South Africa, though, holding up the forward carriers. Duane Vermeulen gets his enormous biceps around the ball and shears it free - the Springboks clear.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 8 minutes

06:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marika Koroibete is charged up - he gives Duane Vermeulen a mighty wallop as he hares after a well-weighted box kick from Nic White, and is soon back on his feet contesting the ruck. Another penalty to Australia and back into the South African 22.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 10-0 South Africa (Noah Lolesio penalty, 7 minutes)

06:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another simple kick for Lolesio to further reward this promising start from Australia.

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

06:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eek! A nervous look at the referee from Lood de Jager as he bounces off Hunter Paisami, the centre somehow staying on his feet with what looks a high shot.

Yep, a penalty, but the officials are satisfied it requiers no further sanction. James Slipper points at the sticks and will give Noah Lolesio a chance to extend the lead from just right of centre.

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

06:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are right on it. Len Ikitau slithers through a hole to grant a simpler clearance from just outside the 22, and as South Africa look to play to the right a grubber from Damian Willemse is blocked back into their own territory, with Marika Koroibete charging through to make a firm hit on Warrick Gelant and win Australia the ball.

South Africa spread well, and a poke in behind is grounded by Handre Pollard. Goalline drop out.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-0 South Africa (Fraser McReight try, 2 minutes)

06:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Fraser McReight crashes over! Australia said they wanted a fast start and they could have hardly begun any better, White hitting his runners superbly and not allowing the South African defence to reset.

Allan Alaalatoa takes at the line and rather niftily shifts on, drawing two and opening a half-hole for a burrowing McReight to put Australia ahead inside a minute and a half. Noah Lolesio knocks through the extra two - what a start for the hosts!

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

06:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely start from Australia. A deft dumy from Tom Wrigh allows him to get his arms free and send Rob Valetini cantering on up the right touchline, and the pressure builds as Nic White provides sharp service back infield...

Kick off!

06:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paul Williams of New Zealand is the man with the whistle, with compatriot Brendon Pickerill ready to assist as the TMO.

Nic White will kick things off...and Australia immediately regain possession on the edge of South Africa’s 22.

Advance Australia Fair

06:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And South Australian tenor Mark Oates delivers a fine rendition of the Australian anthem.

South African national anthem

06:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sumari Botha, an Australian-based singer but the second cousin of the late, great South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen, sings the South African national anthem, the Springboks players joining in arms and helped out by a healthy travelling or expatriate contingent of away fans.

Welcome to Country

06:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rosalind Coleman delivers the Welcome to Country, accompanied by the didgeridoo, greeting the two teams and wishing them both luck.

Australia vs South Africa

06:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A gorgeous afternoon in Adelaide, sun beating down on the South African players as they make their way out of the corner of the Adelaide Oval. Ticket sales have beeen a little slower than Rugby Australia might have hoped, but there is a good crowd in.

Old warhorse James Slipper leads his side out on cap number 120, the captain joined at the front of the line by his two starting front-row colleagues.

Australia vs South Africa

06:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I’m also rather intrigued by how South Africa use their backline. Willie Le Roux has been a vital steadying presence from the bench this year, but Damian Willemse has been backed in that roaming second distributor role. The creative Warrick Gelant should be an asset, too, if he is given opportunity to explore off his wing.

A vintage showing from Duane Vermeulen?

06:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber spoke of choosing to back some of his players who had below-par performances in the defeat to New Zealand, including Duane Vermeulen. The number eight is of an age where a couple of bad Tests could end his international career, particularly with such depth in South Africa’s back-row resources. But on top form the 36-year-old remains a vital cog, with his ability at the breakdown and calm defensive leadership particularly valuable to the Springboks. His battle with Rob Valetini should be fun.

Australia vs South Africa

06:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With no Michael Hooper, it’s another huge afternoon for the nascent Test career of Fraser McReight. An age-group star, McReight had to bide his time a little behind the regular Wallabies captain but he is almost laughably proficient over the ball and has added threat in the open field to his game. You feel that Australia will struggle to match South Africa’s pure power in the tight but McReight’s pilfering could lead to broken field opportunities.

Can South Africa get back on track?

06:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Defeat to New Zealand felt, strangely, like a significant set back for South Africa, continuing a mixed summer as Jacques Nienaber continues to try and figure out how best to tweak a side that has not changed dramatically since that 2019 World Cup win.

Just five of Nienaber’s squad have ever beaten Australia in Australia, including Frans Steyn - looking rather svelte when producing this typically booming drop goal in 2007.

A long time ago (2007) in a galaxy (not so) far, far away..🎥



A Baby-faced Frans Steyn did this👶



Can’t wait for the match-up this Saturday⌛ #AUSvRSA #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/yf4Hn89fts — Springboks (@Springboks) August 25, 2022

Australia pitch up in Adelaide

06:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is Australia’s first visit to Adelaide since 2004, and the Wallabies’ decision to remain at their training base rather than spend the week in Adelaide drew some criticism, though Dave Rennie’s squad have been out and about engaging in the community over the last couple of days.

James Slipper, stand-in captain while Michael Hooper takes a break from the game, hopes that his side can add a little extra “polish” to take their chances when they come.

“It comes down to creating opportunities and then taking them,” he said.

“We’re a team that, especially in these last five games, we’ve created a lot but probably haven’t had the polish to put them away or take points when they’re on offer.

“For us at training, it’s been a big emphasis to take those opportunities.”

Action already in Adelaide

06:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

About half an hour to go until kick-off on the third weekend of the 2022 Rugby Championship, but the first game of the day at the Adelaide Oval has already taken place. Australia and New Zealand’s women formed the first half of an entertaining double-header, continuing their preparations for the catchily named Rugby World Cup 2021 (playing in 2022).

Having been rather put to the sword by the Black Ferns last week, the Wallaroos produced a much improved performance on home soil, pushing their rivals all the way in a valiant 22-14 defeat, with Bienne Terita scoring twice on debut either side of 22 unanswered points for Wayne Smith’s side.

Team News - South Africa

05:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber makes two alterations to his South African side, with Faf de Klerk fit to start again after missing the second encounter with New Zealand due to a brain injury. He replaces Jaden Hendrikse in the starting side.

Warrick Gelant should add plenty of play-making threat on the right wing as he steps in for Jesse Kriel, but there is no Willie Le Roux in the matchday 23, with Frans Steyn preferred as bench back cover alongside Elton Jantjes.

Joseph Dweba is backed at hooker - Malcolm Marx continues in his destructive bench role.

South Africa XV: O Nche, J Dweba, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, L de Jager; S Kolisi, P-S du Toit, D Vermeulen; F de Klerk, H Pollard; M Mapimpi, D de Allende, L Am, W Gelant; D Willemse.

👉 De Klerk and Gelant to start in Adelaide on Saturday

🦘 Big challenge await the Boks against the Wallabies

🗣️ “Australia are always a tough force at home”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/QUbooAYbSc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/YESHym1eQv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022

Team News - Australia

05:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hosts Australia makes six changes. Noah Lolesio starts at fly-half for the first time since the series defeat to England, while the back three is reshaped, with Tom Wright pushed to the right wing and Reece Hodge promoted to the starting side. Allan Alaalatoa joins Folau Fainga’a and captain James Slipper in the front row, with Taniela Tupou withheld to make an impact from the bench. Matt Philip gets the nod ahead of Darcy Swan in the engine room, while its a forward-heavy 6:2 bench.

Australia XV: J Slipper, F Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa; Rory Arnold, M Philip; J Holloway, F McReight, R Valetini; N White, N Lolesio; M Koroibete, H Paisami, L Ikitau, T Wright; R Hodge.

Replacements: D Porecki, S Sio, T Tupou, D Swain, R Leota, P Samu; T McDermott, A Kellaway.

Is Australia vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship fixture

05:47 , Luke Baker

Australia will take on South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and the Springboks suffered a travel inconvenience when their original flight to the country was cancelled.

So far in the tournament both teams have won one match and lost the other, so everything is to play for. Among all the selection news and buzz around the match, Australia’s press conference also focused on former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies.

Kerr-Barlow is eligible to play after World Rugby changed rules around international representation. He was born in Melbourne and has 29 caps for New Zealand but he hasn’t played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Here’s all you need to know about the game:

Is Australia vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch fixture

05:28 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third round of the Rugby Championship - which starts with Australia facing South Africa in Adelaide.

So far in the tournament, both teams have won one match and lost the other in what is shaping up to be the tightest championship in years. The Springboks went down to a resurgent New Zealand in Round Two, while the Wallabies suffered their record defeat to Argentina in the form of a 48-17 pumping.

South Africa also suffered travel inconvenience this week as a delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies. I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.”

The Springboks haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2013 but will be desperate to break that duck. Stay with us for liver coverage of the contest.