New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates as All Blacks face Pumas

New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning.

The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.

Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough. It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day. It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”

Follow all the action from the Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below.

Rugby Championship live - New Zealand vs Argentina

New Zealand take on Argentina in the third round of the Rugby Championship

The Pumas have only beaten the All Blacks once in the 33 fixtures between the sides

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 5-3 Argentina (Samison Taukei’aho try, 12 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 15-6 Argentina (Caleb Clarke try, 33 minutes)

HALF TIME! NEW ZEALAND 15-12 ARGENTINA

09:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! New Zealand 15-12 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 40 minutes)

09:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From on the 22, 15 in...and another handsome strike from the right wing to close the half.

New Zealand 15-9 Argentina, 38 minutes

09:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two more penalties against the All Blacks, first straight from the restart, and then for Tyrel Lomax for slamming into Pablo Matera before the Argentina number eight had collected an ugly lineout from Julian Montoya. Another chat with Sam Cane for referee Nika Amashukeli; another shot at goal for Emiliano Boffelli.

Story continues

PENALTY! New Zealand 15-9 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 37 minutes)

09:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A great thud from the laces of Emiliano Boffelli’s enormous right boot, and that one is sailing between the uprights with a fair bit to spare from right on halfway.

New Zealand 15-6 Argentina, 35 minutes

09:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Julian Montoya is such a threat at the breakdown. He’s so sharp on any ruck carrion, waiting for Will Jordan to hit the deck and scavenging over the top to earn Argentina a chance at an immediate answer.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 15-6 Argentina (Caleb Clarke try, 33 minutes)

09:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lineout error and the All Blacks strike! Just like that, Caleb Clarke is in and Argentina pay for their lack of accuracy!

It was an overthrow from Julian Montoya, drifting off line, too, and hopping in a friendly manner for his opposite number Samisoni Taukei’aho. The hooker knows his job is to get it in the hands of the gas-men, swiftly transferring on.

The All Blacks play wide through the hands, Rieko Ioane arcing to the outside and drawing two and then producing a delectable short ball that Jordie Barrett gobbles up. Barrett races through and has his pick of either Ioane or Clarke to the outside, choosing the wider man. A despairing Argentina hand catches the flyer’s ankle, but he’s already at close to top speed, and able to hold his canter long enough and slide into the corner.

Over goes the conversion.

New Zealand 8-6 Argentina, 31 minutes

09:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the pair that Matias Orlando wanted to run in to, Ardie Savea and Samison Taukei’aho throwing the slighter Argentina centre flat out of the club.

An exchange of kicks will bring about an Argentina lineout on halfway.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 8-6 Argentina (Richie Mo’unga penalty, 29 minutes)

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After two misses from the tee, the first points of the night for Richie Mo’unga.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 27 minutes

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A threatening period of attack from New Zealand, switching direction regularly and asking probing questions of the Argentina defence. Richie Mo’unga jinks between two would-be tacklers, with Caleb Clarke injecting his muscular athleticism off his wing. Then the approach is a more direct one, mixing up the carrier archetype with forwards and backwards off the shoulder of Aaron Smith. Ardie Savea pulsates free of another tackle, and a penalty comes for New Zealand.

Richie Mo’unga will go for goal.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 25 minutes

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand win a penalty at the scrum and attempt to attack from just outside the Argentina 22. A long throw from Samisoni Taukei’aho requires the full reach of a retreating Shannon Frizell at the tail, but the slight lineout misfire means New Zealand are short of intent and energy as they attack. Argentina force a holding on penalty.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 23 minutes

09:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a tackle from Matias Alemanno! Extraordinary pursuit from the long-limbed lock, seemingly beaten to the outside by a counter-attacking Richie Mo’unga, throwing out the lasso to snag the fly-half’s shorts and prevent him sprinting away.

Mo’unga can’t combine with Caleb Clarke, who over-runs the offload and leaves the tackled player isolated. Santiago Carreras nicks the ball, and looks to find space with a threaded dab on the angle. Emiliano Boffelli somehow hurls the bouncing ball back into play but can’t quite find his fly-half.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 22 minutes

09:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina are controlling the flow nicely, again kicking into space after New Zealand stall their attack. The All Blacks lineout works effectively, and the maul gets moving again, though without the sort of purpose or drive as for the score earlier.

That’s another excellent kick from Argentina, Jordie Barrett having to hurry to prevent a 50:22.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 20 minutes

09:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sam Whitelock and Matias Alemanno collide in the air and each claim the ball, like two giraffes reaching for the same acacia branch. Their forward colleagues pile on top of them, with referee Nika Amashukeli eventually deciding it will be an Argentina scrum - for somewhat unclear reasons.

New Zealand 5-6 Argentina, 19 minutes

09:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks are just struggling to settle. Another penalty against them, this time for a high tackle as Ethan de Groot catches a dipping Pablo Matera slightly high.

PENALTY! New Zealand 5-6 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 18 minutes)

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emiliano Boffelli puts Argentina back in front.

New Zealand 5-3 Argentina, 17 minutes

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are up quickly to shut down Argentina’s backs having got their maul defence spot on - too quickly, in fact. That’s a third offside penalty inside the first 17 minutes, and referee Nika Amashukeli calls Sam Cane in for a word. The New Zealand captain is duly warned.

Argentina’s captain, meanwhile, has a little too much claret on his shirt - Julian Montoya appears to have a bit of a gash to the side of his head and will go off for some treatment after indicating his desire to kick at goal.

New Zealand 5-3 Argentina, 15 minutes

09:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time New Zealand play away from the maul, Aaron Smith bringing Caleb Clarke into the game on a switch, the dynamic wing well held by the Argentina defensive line. Rieko Ioane is the next chosen carrier, trying to use his fancy feet to shift the point of contract but failing to take secure enough hold of the ball.

Argentina clear and pour forward in good number to win a penalty. Emiliano Boffelli’s right boot goes unused - Santiago Carreras opts instead to kick deep into the New Zealand 22.

New Zealand 5-3 Argentina, 14 minutes

09:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina are somewhat unfortunate to be called for a knock-on from the restart, with the ball appearing to have gone backwards from the hand.

Ethan de Groot then forces Joel Sclavi to infringe at the set-piece.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 5-3 Argentina (Samison Taukei’aho try, 12 minutes)

08:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An unstoppable drive and Samison Taukei’aho rides the chariot to the line!

Argentina elect not to contest, assembling themselves for a counter-punch as it comes to floor. But the All Blacks are patient, finding a fissure through which their sled dogs can pull with Taukei’aho in total control at the rear. The hooker eschews any thought of breaking away even as spaces open, Argentina losing bodies every metre as the All Black mass hurries to the line.

New Zealand 0-3 Argentina, 9 minutes

08:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Richie Mo’unga knows every inch of this Christchurch surface, and covers space shrewdly as Argentina try to find touch. Samisoni Taukei’aho then carries in a forthright manner, and a no arms tackle from Julian Montoya on Shannon Frizell gives New Zealand a penalty.

Mo’unga finds the corner.

PENALTY! New Zealand 0-3 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 8 minutes)

08:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Boffelli has no concerns about the distance from 45 metres out - it’s all about the direction...

It’s true! Argentina on the board first.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 6 minutes

08:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand’s two opensides make back-to-back tackles, Ardie Savea requiring three to shift him as he tries to limpet over the ball, and Sam Cane driving through Marcos Kremer.

Cane had been offside, though. Penalty to Argentina, and the big-booted Emiliano Boffelli will try to succeed where Richie Mo’unga failed from the tee.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 5 minutes

08:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A nice kick from Juan Cruz Mallia, stepping up into the line and poking in between the bodies in the All Blacks’ backfield, earning Argentina some territorial gain after a solid defensive set.

Shannon Frizell drops to a knee and receives some treatment.

Missed penalty! New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 3 minutes

08:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clean strike, but away to the left. Richie Mo’unga’s radar isn’t qiute right, and Argentina tonk back upfield.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 1 minute

08:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early attacking possession for the All Blacks, a New Zealand hand disrupting a pass from Carreras and tapping it back their way. Down over the ten-metre line they advance, but Marcos Kremer decisively halts Ethan De Groot’s angled run just as momentum starts to build.

A penalty to New Zealand for a ruck infringement.

KICK OFF!

08:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Santiago Carreras gets proceedings underway.

Officials

08:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nika Amashukeli of Georgia has refereeing duties tonight, assisted by Nic Berry and Damon Murphy, two Australians who will be familiar with this turf from Super Rugby. Ireland’s Brian MacNeice is in the TMO truck.

Argentina to kick off.

Haka

08:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Smith provides a hidden call from the heart of the New Zealand triangle as the All Blacks lay the challenge down, Smith settling into positio between bigger bodies as Argentina face up with steeled features.

God Defend New Zealand

08:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ardie Savea tilts his head back, eyes close, taking in the noise of the crowd as they accompany the anthem singer in “God Defend New Zealand”, in Maori first, as ever.

Right, it’s go time - Aaron Smith assembles the rest of the New Zealand squad and prepares to lead the Haka.

Argentine National Anthem

08:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Cheika watches on as his players sing the “Himno Nacional Argentino”, a more subdued version still building to that familiar, powerful crescendo.

Out come the players

08:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a cool night in Christchurch, hosting the All Blacks for the first time in six years. For the Crusaders players, this is familiar territory of course, and Scott Robertson’s side rarely yield their homestead.

New Zealand vs Argentina

08:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of bits of squad news to be aware of: New Zealand are unchanged from that win over South Africa, but have talented Blues fly-half-cum-full-back Stephen Perofeta awaiting a debut from the bench.

Argentina, meanwhile, bring Matias Orlando back into their starting side, joining new Newcastle Falcons teammate Matias Moroni in the centres. Sevens star Lucio Cinti starts on the wing, while the well-built Joel Sclavi starts at tighthead after helping La Rochelle to European Champions Cup glory last season.

On to New Zealand vs Argentina...

08:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a busy morning - we’ve barely time to draw breath before the second game of the day, international rugby returnin to Christchurch as New Zealand host Argentina. The All Blacks got back on track with a win in South Africa, but they will be wary of a dangerous visiting side who have already beaten them during this World Cup cycle.

The players are strapping on the final bits of tape in the changing rooms.

FULL TIME! AUSTRALIA 25-17 SOUTH AFRICA

08:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent win for Australia, a much-improved defensive showing and a significantly more clinical performance in attack. They had to really cling on at times in the first half as South Africa flexed their muscular might, and on another day might have been more harshly punished for their ill discipline, but two tries from the outstanding Fraser McReight and another for the impressive Marika Koroibete power them to victory.

FULL TIME! AUSTRALIA 25-17 SOUTH AFRICA

(Getty Images)

TRY! Australia 25-17 SOUTH AFRICA (Kwagga Smith try, 80 minutes)

08:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And South Africa narrow the margin of defeat on the hooter - a second for Kwagga Smith, furrowing a path between the legs of the Australian players after another quick tap.

Jaden Hendrikse drop-kicks the conversion, but there’s not enough time for a restart.

Yellow card! Rob Valetini is sent to the sin bin! Australia 25-10 South Africa, 79 minutes

08:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not for the first time today, it was one of the big lumbering locks slicing Australia open, Eben Etzebeth cutting a gorgeous line and deep into enemy territory.

Australia infringe at the ruck, and then again in the next passage - Rob Valetini won’t finish the game.

Australia 25-10 South Africa, 78 minutes

08:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are awarded a penalty inside the South Africa half, and go in search of a try that would regain them the bonus point lost due to that Smith score. Hunter Paisami is stood up in a firm double tackle, a relatively rare occurrence, but one that allows South Africa to win a penalty.

Can the Springboks finish with a flourish?

Australia 25-10 South Africa, 76 minutes

08:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oddly, we spend a couple of minutes checking a potential deliberate knock on from Noah Lolesio far in advance of the scoring of the try. Lolesio’s slap back had been ruled not to have gone forward on the field, and there’s no evidence otherwise on any of the replays. On we go!

TRY! Australia 25-10 SOUTH AFRICA (Kwagga Smith try, 75 minutes)

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last South Africa score! Australia never quite settled things down, and there are spaces apparent as South Africa win back the ball inside the Australian half.

The two replacement props combine, Steven Kitshoff pivoting delightfully to send Vincent Koch stomping into space, Koch popping for Kwagga Smith, who grounds underneath the posts.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 74 minutes

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lukhanyo Am shakes free of two tacklers as he angles back against the grain, stepping out of another as he enters the 22. But Australia scramble bodies back and just about survive.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 73 minutes

08:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rare glimpse of Makazole Mapimpi in space as he rounds a stumbling Tom Wright on the left wing, but his chip ahead is too far infield.

Australia are soon penalised at a ruck, though, and Jaden Hendrikse wastes little time restarting play.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 71 minutes

08:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet more approving applause for a departing Australian as the fit-again Andrew Kellaway replaces Marika Koroibete.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 70 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another bounce of the ball nearly favours Australia! Reece Hodge claims a high hoist out of the sun very well, and Tate McDermott directs a looping box kick into space behind Makazole Mapimpi.

It hops up over Mapimpi’s head, and there are two Australians in close attention hoping to profit. Lukhanyo Am, who has had his quietest game for a long while, somehow emerges with the ball in his clutches.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 68 minutes

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the lineout fails to function. Knocked on, South Africa scrum.

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 67 minutes

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are twice pinged, the second eminently kickable, but such is the size Australia’s lead that they can go for a more telling blow. Reece Hodge finds the corner...

Australia 25-3 South Africa, 66 minutes

08:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Slipper and Fraser McReight, who have both produced excellent performances, take leave, McReight saluting the crowd as he walks off. Scott Sio is on at looesehead with Pete Samu into the back row. Tate McDemott is on, too, with Nic White off to polish his Oscar.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 25-3 South Africa (Noah Lolesio penalty, 64 minutes)

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes, swelling Australia’s lead and confidence.

(Getty Images)

Australia 22-3 South Africa, 62 minutes

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More theatrics from Nic White, again buying a penalty from the referee as Elton Jantjies fails to vacate the breakdown. Noah Lolesio calls for the tee, looking to push Australia more than three converted tries ahead.

Australia 22-3 South Africa, 60 minutes

08:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa reach again into their replacement well in a bid to get back in the game. Off go both half-backs - neither Faf de Klerk nor Handre Pollard has had an afternoon to remember. Jaden Hendrikse and Elton Jantjies come into the fray, as does Franco Mostert, replacing Pieter-Steph du Toit.

But that is messy from another replacement. A relatively tame kick in behind from Australia is fumbled by Frans Steyn. Australia scrum inside the opposition’s red area.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 22-3 South Africa (Fraser McReight try, 57 minutes)

08:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A special score and Australia extend their lead! This is a brilliant play!

Nic White slows things down, setting a pair of forwards to his left. He pops up for James Slipper, who pauses and appears set to look back to his scrum-half, but instead fires a flat ball for an onrushing Noah Lolesio, hiding deep behind the ruck and knifing into the space beside it.

Fraser McReight goes with his fly-half, who squares up the last defender and releases an ambitious, but perfectly executed, flick out the back, McReight reaching to clutch it with only open space ahead of him. The flanker has his second, Australia their third, and the flow of Lolesio’s boot through the back of the ball widens the lead to 19 points.

Australia 15-3 South Africa, 56 minutes

08:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Folau Fainga’a had been chuntering away at referee Paul Williams since being penalised five minutes ago, so perhaps sensibly Australia bring on Dave Porecki in his place.

Australia 15-3 South Africa, 55 minutes

07:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The burly Steyn makes a dent as he returns a kick, but South Africa struggle to find significant thrust in the movement thereafter. Hunter Paisami shoots out in trademark style to cut down Handre Pollard, and Australia kick ahead to force a goalline drop out.

Australia 15-3 South Africa, 53 minutes

07:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa make another change, with Frans Steyn on in the backline as the forwards again explore the corner with hopes of a profitable rumble.

Australia detonate the maul, with questionable legality, but the officials are content it has gone down under South African mass - turnover ball, Australia scrum feed.

Australia 15-3 South Africa, 52 minutes

07:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Faf de Klerk is back amongst things and picks his forward runners nicely as South Africa crash over the gainline twice, but Nic White reads the pull-back pass from Lood de Jager and catches the Springboks before they can work it wide.

Paul Williams’ whistle brings things to a halt - Folau Fainga’a failed to wrap as he dived at the knees of a carrier and he’s penalised.

Australia 15-3 South Africa, 50 minutes

07:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another change for South Africa, with Kwagga Smith’s more explosive stylings required at number eight in the place of Duane Vermeulen.

Australia look to their bench for the first time: Darcy Swain in, Rory Arnold out. The Wallabies have six extra forwards at their disposal of course; atypically the Springboks are out-numbered in that regard today.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 15-3 South Africa (Marika Koroibete try, 47 minutes)

07:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marika Koroibete breaks Handre Pollard’s ankles and Australia have their second! Clinical stuff from the Wallabies, making the opportunity count.

Len Ikitau ensures that the momentum is kept high as Australia play back infield, the centre straightening up with a sharp step. Noah Lolesio fires the ball into the hands of strike weapon Koroibete, who fixes Pollard with his hips, feints inside and then darts out, leaving a grasping Pollard on his knees as he beats the South African fly-half with a mean step to score.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 46 minutes

07:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp miss pass from Nic White and that is brilliant from Tom Wright! The right wing puts his foot down, out-gassing Makazole Mapimpi, and keeps the movement alive with a back-door offload to Reece Hodge...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 45 minutes

07:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid enough from both sides. Warrick Gelant covers scrum-half with Faf de Klerk still on the naughty step for the next five minutes, which means there should be backfield space - Noah Lolesio kicks for it, but can’t get the angle right, allowing Damian Willemse to stide back over his line and ground for a goalline drop out.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 44 minutes

07:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa again disrupt Australia’s lineout, and pick up the scraps at the back to earn them the ball. A high kick is fumbled from two sets of hands - first South African, then Australian - and South Africa’s new front row will have their first crack at the Australian scrum.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 42 minutes

07:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cagey start to the second half, with Australia playing the percentages with the boot. They’ve got a bit of a gusting wind behind them, which propels Noah Lolesio’s kick down towards the goalposts, with Handre Pollard trotting back to pick up and climb into a clearance.

Second half begins!

07:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reece Hodge claims the second half restart and we are back underway.

South Africa have brought on both Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff - Joseph Dweba and Ox Nche have not re-emerged.

H/T: Australia 10-3 South Africa

07:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia were probably a little fortunate to only lose Tom Wright in that half. They were on a team warning at the time that Wright was sin binned, but the cynical nature in which he tackled Duane Vermeulen after the number eight’s quick tap merited a card regardless, and there is an argument that the Wallabies’ continued infringements the next time South Africa were in their territory should have prompted another card rather than a second warning.

The question of whether arms were used in Marika Koroibete’s cover tackle on Makazole Mapimpi also appears to have provoked some debate. I thought there was maybe just enough of a wrap...

(Getty Images)

H/T: Australia 10-3 South Africa

07:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A frustrating half for South Africa, further infuriated by that very, very soft yellow for Faf de Klerk on the stroke of half-time. Australia started fast, striking inside 90 seconds through Fraser McReight, and have since clung on gamely defensively, just about holding out with some vital interventions from McReight and Marika Koroibete particularly.

South Africa may rue their decision to turn down a couple of kickable penalties, though Handre Pollard also missed two from the tee. The Springboks need to keep their heads - they have had physical dominance and the Wallabies have been in disciplinary trouble.

HALF TIME! AUSTRALIA 10-3 SOUTH AFRICA

07:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Yellow card! Faf de Klerk is sent to the sin bin! Australia 10-3 South Africa, 40 minutes

07:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s yellow! Faf de Klerk cannot believe it, a stunned, bemused exhale as Paul Williams reaches into his pocket. There was head contact, but that was all very tame, the connection slight and probably only picked up after a not out-of-character bit of play-acting from Nic White.

Siya Kolisi argues his case but Williams won’t be convinced to reconsider. Off goes De Klerk after a clumsy little slap, shaking his head all the way to the sin bin.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 39 minutes

07:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White goes down to his knees clutching at his face after catching a straight hand to the right cheek from Faf de Klerk. I think the scrum-half was slapping at the ball rather than his opposite number - but TMO Brendon Pickerill wants a look...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 38 minutes

07:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is some cover tackle from Marika Koroibete! South Africa’s maul transfer goes wrong but there is a load of room on the far side with Tom Wright still in the bin.

Lukhanyo Am produces a delicious pass to put Makazole Mapimpi into space, and the rapid wing looks set to score as Reece Hodge strains in vain to get across.

But as Mapimpi leaps for the line, Koroibete arrives like a freight train having tracked across on a long-haul service from the opposite wing. He thumps into Mapimpi, sending both ball and man spilling into touch.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 37 minutes

07:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia collapse the maul, and receive another warning about their discipline. South Africa fancy another go.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 35 minutes

07:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd begins to get excited as a South African mishandle is hacked ahead by an Australian toe with Fraser McReight in hot pursuit, but the flanker had been offside in rushing up to shut down the space. Another penalty - another five-metre lineout.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 34 minutes

07:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sloppiness continues - Folau Fainga’a’s lineout is not straight.

And South Africa’s scrum gets revenge. Handre Pollard prods into the hosts’ 22.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 32 minutes

07:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa spot an unsecured ball at the base of an Australian ruck, and have it back.

There should be space in open pasture with the Wallabies shorn of Tom Wright, but South Africa just get a little condensed in the wide channels. Pieter-Steph du Toit shifts it on with little delay as he nears the touchline but Warrick Gelant had stalled his run to try and bite back on a switch, and the pass sails harmlessly into touch.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 31 minutes

07:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia whoop - penalty awarded their way! I thought James Slipper was a touch unlucky to be penalised at the last scrum, with Frans Malherbe appearing to slip his bind and drive on the angle, but this time the Wallabies’ skipper gets the call as he and his tight five show their steel at a crucial juncture.

Yellow card! Tom Wright is sent to the sin bin! Australia 10-3 South Africa, 30 minutes

07:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cynical stuff from the Wallabies wing, nary a metre back from Vermeulen as he taps and targets the line. Off he will go for a ten-minute sit down after his teammates somehow hold South Africa up.

The Springboks will take a scrum and attempt to again turn the screw, with Australia now a man short in the backline.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 29 minutes

07:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The battle between Frans Malherbe and James Slipper is a right mess, with the South Africa tighthead eventually rewarded.

Duane Vermeulen taps and darts for the line - surely Tom Wright isn’t back ten!...

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 28 minutes

07:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first attempt at a stable scrum spins on its axis. Reset.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 27 minutes

07:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tapped back by Australia and Eben Etzebeth nearly gets his great paw on it! Etzebeth showed an impressive turn of speed to nearly beat Nic White to the bouncing ball, his longer arm reaching through White’s hands but not quite getting there first.

Carried back and grounded in-goal, so it will be a South Africa scrum five metres out.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 26 minutes

07:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But now Australia make an error under the high ball, compounded by a penalty against Tom Wright, which South Africa kick into the corner.

An early drive at the maul draws another whistle from referee Paul Williams, and a warning for James Slipper for his team to “tidy things up”. Back to the corner go South Africa.

Australia 10-3 South Africa, 25 minutes

07:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as with the opening kick-off, South Africa make a hash of their restart drill, Malcolm Marx impressively holding Pieter-Steph du Toit above his head not knowing that the kick had drifted out of the flanker’s reach.

The visitors just about scramble the ball away.

PENALTY! Australia 10-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 23 minutes)

07:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s there this time. Bang in front, 25 out, and that’ll make Handre Pollard feel a little more settled.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 23 minutes

07:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He’ll have another go at getting South Africa’s scoring started after Nic White eases a chaser out of the way illegally as he looks to get after a kick.

Missed penalty! Australia 10-0 South Africa, 22 minutes

07:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another nasty one from Handre Polllard, once more pulling across the ball and tossing away his tee in frustration.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 20 minutes

07:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa beginning to build back into this game. They force a lineout error from Australia before going to work in the scrum, James Slipper crumbling under the considerable heft of Frans Malherbe, and eventually drawing the penalty.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 17 minutes

06:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More direct from South Africa and nearly through! The two locks combine smartly, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in tandem as the second row goes rumbling through. Faf de Klerk can’t quite gather De Jager’s offload cleanly after a fine tackle from Reece Hodge.

That’s brilliant, too! A lovely chip and Ox Nche is the slightly surprising hunter-gatherer! Offloaded, Lukhanyo Am, De Jager and De Klerk again...what a steal from Fraser McReight! Remarkable work from the openside, hurrying back to spear the ball within a couple of metres of the line and save Australia from what looked a certain score.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 16 minutes

06:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are putting width on the ball when they can, but Australia are drifting securely, forcing another grubber. This one trickles too far, allowing Marika Koroibete to watch it over his own line.

Missed penalty! Australia 10-0 South Africa, 15 minutes

06:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the prettiest from Handre Pollard. His right boot tugs it away to the left and South Africa remain without score.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 14 minutes

06:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Malcolm Marx’s first dart hits the double, and Australia infringe as the jumper comes back to floor. South Africa will go for goal from 15 metres in on the Wallabies’ ten-metre.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 12 minutes

06:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A free kick to Australia and Nic White taps and goes, thumping a long kick down the vacant centre of the pitch. An awkward bounce has Marika Koroibete rather interested on the chase, but Damian de Allende gets back into position, sitting down White with a bump to ensure he can then boot his own clearing kick up field.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 11 minutes

06:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another bright bit of play from Marika Koroibete, retreating swiftly to snare an attempted 50:22 and kick for touch.

South Africa should be able to launch an attack, though, from Australia’s ten-metre line...but not from an off-line throw! Not straight from Joseph Dweba, who has a growing patch of red on the top of his shirt and will require some attention.

It appears to be a cut just above Dweba’s left eye - he’ll trot off for a quick stitching as Malcolm Marx makes an early, temporary entrance.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 10 minutes

06:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lineout move designed to get Rob Valetini on the charge around the corner doesn’t quite click, the big number eight doing well to scoop off his shoelaces after Fraser McReight’s toss had hit the floor. Better defence from South Africa, though, holding up the forward carriers. Duane Vermeulen gets his enormous biceps around the ball and shears it free - the Springboks clear.

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 8 minutes

06:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marika Koroibete is charged up - he gives Duane Vermeulen a mighty wallop as he hares after a well-weighted box kick from Nic White, and is soon back on his feet contesting the ruck. Another penalty to Australia and back into the South African 22.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 10-0 South Africa (Noah Lolesio penalty, 7 minutes)

06:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another simple kick for Lolesio to further reward this promising start from Australia.

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

06:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eek! A nervous look at the referee from Lood de Jager as he bounces off Hunter Paisami, the centre somehow staying on his feet with what looks a high shot.

Yep, a penalty, but the officials are satisfied it requiers no further sanction. James Slipper points at the sticks and will give Noah Lolesio a chance to extend the lead from just right of centre.

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

06:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are right on it. Len Ikitau slithers through a hole to grant a simpler clearance from just outside the 22, and as South Africa look to play to the right a grubber from Damian Willemse is blocked back into their own territory, with Marika Koroibete charging through to make a firm hit on Warrick Gelant and win Australia the ball.

South Africa spread well, and a poke in behind is grounded by Handre Pollard. Goalline drop out.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-0 South Africa (Fraser McReight try, 2 minutes)

06:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Fraser McReight crashes over! Australia said they wanted a fast start and they could have hardly begun any better, White hitting his runners superbly and not allowing the South African defence to reset.

Allan Alaalatoa takes at the line and rather niftily shifts on, drawing two and opening a half-hole for a burrowing McReight to put Australia ahead inside a minute and a half. Noah Lolesio knocks through the extra two - what a start for the hosts!

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

06:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely start from Australia. A deft dumy from Tom Wrigh allows him to get his arms free and send Rob Valetini cantering on up the right touchline, and the pressure builds as Nic White provides sharp service back infield...

Kick off!

06:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paul Williams of New Zealand is the man with the whistle, with compatriot Brendon Pickerill ready to assist as the TMO.

Nic White will kick things off...and Australia immediately regain possession on the edge of South Africa’s 22.

Advance Australia Fair

06:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And South Australian tenor Mark Oates delivers a fine rendition of the Australian anthem.

South African national anthem

06:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sumari Botha, an Australian-based singer but the second cousin of the late, great South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen, sings the South African national anthem, the Springboks players joining in arms and helped out by a healthy travelling or expatriate contingent of away fans.

Welcome to Country

06:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rosalind Coleman delivers the Welcome to Country, accompanied by the didgeridoo, greeting the two teams and wishing them both luck.

