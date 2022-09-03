New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship result and final score as All Blacks crush Pumas

New Zealand and Argentina meet again today in Hamilton, a week on from the Pumas’ famous win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. Argentina ran out deserved winners to claim their first victory on Kiwi soil, and Michael Cheika’s side are out to repeat the trick from their position at the top of the Rugby Championship table.

New Zealand meanwhile are languishing in third place with only five points from their opening three matches, and pressure is growing on head coach Ian Foster as their title defence crumbles. Foster names an unchanged team and insists the All Blacks are moving in the right direction.

“I’ve really enjoyed the trend of where we’re going but it always has to result in results, doesn’t it?” he said on Thursday. “That’s the market that we’re in. I get all that, but what I know is I really believe in what’s happening behind the scenes.”

Follow the score and latest updates from Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below.

New Zealand vs Argentina

Match kicked off at 8.05am BST in Hamilton

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 10-0 Argentina (Ethan de Groot try, 11 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 17-0 Argentina (Caleb Clarke try, 20 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 24-3 Argentina (Rieko Ioane, 38 minutes)

H/T: New Zealand 24-3 Argentina

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 34-3 Argentina (Jordie Barrett try, 62 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 46-3 Argentina (Brodie Retallick try, 74 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 53-3 Argentina (Beauden Barrett try, 85 minutes)

F/T: New Zealand 53-3 Argentina

10:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A decisive dismantling from New Zealand, and that’ll make Ian Foster feel rather better about the direction of his side. He challenged those that fell short last week to improve and to-a-man they did. I thought the centre partnership of David Havili and Rieko Ioane had probably their best game in partnership, while Cane certainly led from the front. They may be having a bad year but this remains a very, very talented side - and they showed that today.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane reacts to a fine New Zealand victory

10:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Obviously massively important. We were under a bit of pressure. This week we were in the game rihgt from the start and were able to turn that into points.

“I thought our defence was outstanding. Our discipline, too. I’m pleased with the way we kept it on for the full 80. I just love the attacking mindset. It’s awesome. We are really stoked to be able to put out a performance that we are proud of at home. We hadn’t really done that this year.

“There’s always massive pressure and we put it on ourselves too. It was just a nice reward for the hard work we have been putting in and getting everyone to see it.”

F/T: New Zealand 53-3 Argentina

09:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Talk about a reaction. An All Blacks performance of old, that, seven tries to none with Argentina thoroughly out-classed in the Hamilton wet. New Zealand played the percentages well but it was their execution and accuracy that made the difference in inclement conditions.

FULL TIME! NEW ZEALAND 53-3 ARGENTINA

09:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 53-3 Argentina (Beauden Barrett try, 85 minutes)

09:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sharp set-piece strike and New Zealand hit 50! Ardie Savea bursts away from the base of the scrum, Beauden Barrett fades behind brother Jordie setting the short line, and around the corner the replacement fly-half hustles to dive over for New Zealand’s seventh try. The All Blacks raise the bat, and the younger Barrett brother sends us to a close with the conversion. A thumping.

New Zealand 46-3 Argentina, 82 minutes

09:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty to New Zealand as the intensity of the rain ratchets up again. In the shadow of the posts, New Zealand fancy a scrum.

New Zealand 46-3 Argentina, 81 minutes

09:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another rip from New Zealand, though, and a chip ahead is chased after gamely by Will Jordan, whose step count has been high.

Lucio Cinti escapes the clutches of the All Blacks’ right wing, a hurdler’s step free from Jordan’s lunge, but the next Argentine carrier is isolated and penalised for holding on.

Ardie Savea isn’t happy with Matias Moroni, and for the first time all night there is a little bit of niggle. The clock’s in the red, chaps, and one side is 43 points up - I’m not sure exactly what you hope to achieve.

Anyway, Beauden Barrett prods into the corner and New Zealand will have a shot at 50.

New Zealand 46-3 Argentina, 80 minutes

09:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks set off on the hunt for 50, but Finlay Christie is gathered up like laundered linen as he dallies at the base. Argentina earn a penalty and they will instead seek a consolation.

New Zealand 46-3 Argentina, 79 minutes

09:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An errant lineout, by contrast, rather sums up Argentina’s day. Their accuracy has just been slightly off in all facets.

New Zealand 46-3 Argentina, 77 minutes

09:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We expected a reaction from New Zealand but this really has been a performance reminiscent of their best. Brodie Retallick is absolutely on it, first stealing the ball from the hands of an Argentina carrier like a biscuit from the tin, and then making a hammering tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia some seventy metres upfield after Beauden Barrett’s long punt.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 46-3 Argentina (Brodie Retallick try, 74 minutes)

09:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another for the All Blacks!

More excellent continuity as spaces begin to appear against a tiring Argentina defence. Rieko Ioane appears set to score as he knifes between two tacklers but Juan Martin Gonzalez hauls him back. Fletcher Newell is brought to a stop a metre short but Brodie Rettallick will not be, back in an All Blacks shirt and back on the scoresheet with Sam Whitelock providing muscular support on his hip.

Jordie Barrett converts on this occasion.

New Zealand 39-3 Argentina, 72 minutes

09:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely execution from the All Blacks as they try a strike move from a lineout on the right, ball efficiently transferred behind two dummy runners between the Barrett back brothers. Jordie shimmies to the outside and has Caleb Clarke with him, toeing ahead for the rapid wing, but a skew off the left sees it skid into touch before Clarke can properly put the hammer down in pursuit.

New Zealand 39-3 Argentina, 70 minutes

09:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fletcher Newell’s stint in the sin bin is over, allowing both he and Sam Whitelock, sacrificed to ensure the All Blacks had a qualified tighthead on, to return. Newell’s first scrum back amongst things is unsteady on the set - and the tighthead is deemed the cause, free-kicked for an early push.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 39-3 Argentina (Ardie Savea try, 68 minutes)

09:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ardie Savea is over! He’s taken the captaincy with Sam Cane off and the decision to go for the corner proves a good one.

The maul is felled illegally by Argentina before it can get going, but Dane Coles is again patient, waiting for a hole to open. He finds it, caught at the thighs by a tackler but holding his balance to wait for Savea to arrive in support and score from all of three metres. Jordie Barrett can’t convert but suddenly the All Blacks are eyeing 50.

New Zealand 34-3 Argentina, 66 minutes

09:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Coles shepherds the maul forward, biding his time at the back as it begins to lumber forward, first slowly, then making more rapid inroads in Argentine territory. Argentina pinged - Beauden Barrett will ask the forwards to have another go, this time from six metres or so out.

New Zealand 34-3 Argentina, 64 minutes

09:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That try-scoring pass is virtually Sam Cane’s last act. He is warmly received by a Hamilton crowd that know him well as Dalton Papali’i replaces the All Blacks captain. A much-needed, much-improved performance from the flanker.

Beauden Barrett is on, too, and Dane Coles.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 34-3 Argentina (Jordie Barrett try, 62 minutes)

09:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Coast-to-coast from the All Blacks! All that huffing and puffing on the New Zealand line and Argentina are cut open immediately on defence.

New Zealand tap a scrum penalty quickly inside their own 22 and Rieko Ioane cuts the sharpest of lines into space. He gambols upfield and his teammates come with him, in excellent support as the centre is eventually chopped down in the Argentina half.

Through the bodies come with Finlay Christie exploring the spaces, the scrum half providing razor-sharp service. Sam Cane makes the bust and has Jordie Barrett to his left - the full-back trots beneath the posts for another brilliant All Blacks try.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 59 minutes

09:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Immediate impact from Brodie Rettalick! Reunited in the second row, old warhorses Retallick and Sam Whitelock lead the defensive drive at the maul, decisively repelling the Argentina eight attempting to put the pressure on.

Out to the backs...knocked on! The New Zealand defensive line was set and up swiftly with that maul in retreat, and Argentina’s scoring chance goes awry.

No try! New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 58 minutes

09:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more quickfire penalties against New Zealand, but have Argentina scored with the advantage? It’s the long arm of Tomas Lavanini reaching through....

No try! There was a sliver of space for the big lock Lavanini to reach his left arm through, but he can’t maintain secure enough grip of the ball as Richie Mo’unga seeks to close it.

Still, back for one of those penalties. Into the left corner as Brodie Retallick replaces Shannon Frizell in the All Blacks pack - Scott Barrett will go to six.

YELLOW CARD! Fletcher Newell is sent to the sin bin, New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 56 minutes

09:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fletcher Newell collapses the maul and off he will go for a ten-minute sit down!

Little patience from Nic Berry - New Zealand drop to 14 men.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 55 minutes

09:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! So close for Argentina, so nearly a magnificent score from Thomas Gallo! The beefy loosehead is a rather nifty athlete and shows his skills, weaving between two tacklers, moving Caleb Clarke aside and dragged down two metres out by Ardie Savea. The next Argentine carrier is held up over the line - back for a penalty, poked into the corner with discipline becoming a problem for New Zealand all of a sudden.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 54 minutes

09:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Momentum has just swung slightly in Argentina’s favour - now a tackler is adjudjed to have not rolled away quite quickly enough from a ruck as Sam Cane contests on halfway. Benjamin Urdapilleta pushes his side onwards.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 52 minutes

09:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant from Pablo Matera! The crowd celebrate, thinking that new man Bower has scored as the referee holds an arm aloft and blows his whistle, but the prop is comfortably short of the line and Matera in expert jackal position to earn the penalty.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 51 minutes

09:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Bower and Fletcher Newell are introduced to the New Zealand front row as they choose a scrum. Finaly Christie, on for Aaron Smith, feeds it as the All Blacks launch another offensive on the Argentina line...

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 51 minutes

09:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shrill blast of the whistle from Nic Berry - two more penalties against Argentina in that set of phases, the second for offside, and that is four in six minutes against Julian Montoya’s team. Berry warns the Argentina captain that his side must improve their discipline - and grants Montoya’s request to have a chance to gather his mates for a chat.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 50 minutes

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have really liked that chip today, Richie Mo’unga this time dropping ball to right toe and challenging the space between the lines for Argentina. Will Jordan chases and brings Gonzalo Bertranou to floor, allowing his teammates to drive over-the-top of the ball with a forthright counter-ruck and win another All Blacks penalty. Mo’unga finds the corner.

New Zealand 27-3 Argentina, 48 minutes

09:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A number of changes for Argentina: Eduardo Bello for Joel Sclavi, Matias Alemanno for Guido Petti, Juan Martin Gonzalez for Santiago Grondona and Gonzalo Bertranou for Tomas Cubelli.

The visitors are penalised soon after the new quartet arrive.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 27-3 Argentina (Richie Mo’unga penalty, 47 minutes)

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The weather has just eased a bit in Hamilton, and it is through dry air that Richie Mo’unga extends New Zealand’s lead.

New Zealand 24-3 Argentina, 46 minutes

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tomas Lavanini returns to take his place in the Argentina defensive lineout 30 metres out. Welcome back, Tom - the lock is soon penalised for going off his feet at a ruck. A touch unfortunate - a well-intentioned counter-ruck but caught up amongst the bodies and disrupting Aaron Smith’s service.

Richie Mo’uga will go for goal.

New Zealand 24-3 Argentina, 44 minutes

09:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina manage to clear to just outside their own 22 but the All Blacks will fancy their chances of an attack form here. Jordie Barrett thumps against the defensive wall on the switch ball, taken by two Argentina tacklers, who halt him sternly.

New Zealand build the phases, up into double figures. A suspicion of a forward pass as Caleb Clarke is put into open space, but Emiliano Boffelli snares Aaron Smith as he lingers at the breakdown and wins the ball back.

New Zealand 24-3 Argentina, 42 minutes

09:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bright start from Argentina, this. Thomas Gallo tries to make a meaty punch as he rounds a corner but Sam Whitelock is wise to the stockily-built prop’s charge, ripping the ball from him cleverly after ceding the initial hit.

Will Jordan hoofs the ball deep up field and Ardie Savea leads the chase.

New Zealand 24-3 Argentina, 41 minutes

09:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Urdapilleta is on for Santiago Carreras, who never quite recovered from that bang to the knee he took from San Cane. Argentina remain down to 14 - there’s still four minutes to run on Tomas Lavanini’s yellow.

A high kick is reclaimed by the Argentines. And off goes Urdapilleta! Deft dummy and into space the veteran ten sprints.

Second half

09:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the players are back out there. Benjamin Urdapilleta is on for Argentina, and kicks off the second half.

H/T: New Zealand 24-3 Argentina

08:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have largely played a pragmatic game, but this score from Caleb Clarke was a real gem. Smart option-taking, sharp hands, dynamite finish in space - it’s a trademark All Blacks try.

H/T: New Zealand 24-3 Argentina

08:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three first-half tries and New Zealand are firmly on top in Hamilton, totally in control despite the driving rain. Argentina have struggled with the greasy surface and ball and the All Blacks have taken full advantage - a familiar tale that will please a rugby public hurting after three consecutive home defeats.

Argentina will start the second half still down to 14 with Tomas Lavanini in the sin bin.

HALF TIME! NEW ZEALAND 24-3 ARGENTINA

08:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand 24-3 Argentina, 39 minutes

08:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This really has been a fine response from New Zealand to that defeat a week ago. They have been right on it.

Tomas Lavanini cuts a dejected figure as he re-acquaints himself with the naughty step. He had really improved his discipline, too...

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 24-3 Argentina (Rieko Ioane, 38 minutes)

08:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s no denying the All Blacks this time! The scrum go to work, dismantling the under-powered Argentina pack shorn of one their back five forwards. Advantage comes, but New Zealand don’t need it, David Havili threatening the line and producing a delightful no-look ball to Rieko Ioane on his shoulder to coast underneath the posts untouched.

NO TRY! YELLOW CARD! New Zealand 17-3 Argentina, 36 minutes

08:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Tomas Lavanini’s cynical infringement matters not as Samisoni Taukei’aho burrows to the line! The All Blacks’ forwards bury the ball amongst their number, slowly driving their way forward in groups of two, and eventually the hooker gets over.

Hang on - a TMO check! Brian MacNeice has seen a small knock-on on the floor from Tyrel Lomax in an earlier phase and this will be chalked off!

No try! But Lavanini has been sent to the sin bin for not being back ten when tackling Savea! Argentina 14 behind and down to 14.

New Zealand 17-3 Argentina, 35 minutes

08:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two more penalties against Argentina. Ardie Savea taps quickly - the visitors aren’t back ten and that’ll be another, and perhaps more serious sanction...

New Zealand 17-3 Argentina, 34 minutes

08:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd like that more - a hanging restart from Richie Mo’unga allows his forward pod on the right to charge after it, Sam Cane and Scott Barrett leading the counter-ruck and forcing Argentina to infringe.

Poked into the corner.

PENALTY! New Zealand 17-3 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 33 minutes)

08:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A switch of strategy from Julian Montoya, gesturing towards the posts as Emiliano Boffelli takes the tee. Boffelli blocks out the boos of the home crowd and Argentina are on the board.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 31 minutes

08:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Argentina once more as Tomas Cubelli picks his forward runners around the corner. Santiago Carreras flicks to his inside but Marcos Kremer is levelled by Sam Cane. That rather stalls things - back for the penalty.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 29 minutes

08:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matias Moroni spins out of a tackle and tries to put his foot down! David Havili again looks for the little lob wedge for Will Jordan, but the bounce is kinder for the Argentina centre, who manages to escape a tackle and sprint away.

Moroni does not have the toe to prevent Jordan rushing back to haul him in from behind, and with support lacking, Nic Berry brings the players back for Jordan’s initial tackle attempt, which slipped up high.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 28 minutes

08:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hobbling Santiago Carreras will continue to see if he can run it off. Argentina do have the classy Benjamin Urdpilleta on the bench if required.

Carreras begins to look to be moving more freely as Argentina make metres up the left, but the fly-half’s errant pass ends up wasting any chance of an overlap on the right as Pablo Matera is forced to hurry back and pick up.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 27 minutes

08:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Caleb Clarke’s excellent score has given New Zealand a sizeable first half advantage.

(Getty Images)

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 27 minutes

08:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The surface may be damp but there’s a bit of firmness beneath, another long kick from Argentina hopping dangerously towards the dead ball line. Richie Mo’unga watches, watches, watches...and eventually picks up with the ball coming to a halt a yard shy. He scurries away from a tackler and boots into touch.

Oh no! In centrefield, Mo’unga’s opposite Santiago Carreras is down in some discomfort after an awkward collision with Sam Cane. Looks to be a leg injury.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 26 minutes

08:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent maul defence from New Zealand, battening down the hatches and holding back the blue and white surge. Argentina look short of ideas thereafter, and a handling error ends any hope of converting territory into points.

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 24 minutes

08:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much more fluent from the visitors, Pablo Matera and Santiago Cordero combining, the wing bouncing from right to left foot and pushing off a tackler. Into the All Blacks 22...penalty to Argentina.

And they kick to the corner....

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 23 minutes

08:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sam Cane harpoons the ball to end the Argentina attack, the merest sniff of a turnover and the All Blacks captain was in. He can’t quite pick it up cleanly, though - Argentina scrum

New Zealand 17-0 Argentina, 22 minutes

08:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I mentioned before kick-off that the All Blacks do tend to go well in the wet and their handling has been much, much better than Argentina so far, granting them the confidence to play when opportunities are there.

Tomas Lavanini gets a bit of treatment on a cut by his right eye, before Argentina maul strongly on the right.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 17-0 Argentina (Caleb Clarke try, 20 minutes)

08:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A thing of beauty from the All Blacks! What a score!

Richie Mo’unga threads a grubber through, a kick that initially appears destined for the Argentina backfield but hops high twice to keep Will Jordan interested. The wing extends his fingertips to clutch it to his body and flip up for Jordie Barrett, who can’t quite release for Aaron Smith.

Regardless, the scrum-half is sharply there to explore what options might present themselves to the left. Sam Whitelock ships it on, Sam Cane, too, and Rieko Ioane turns Emiliano Boffelli inside out with mesmerising, snaking hips.

He draws the last man and puts Caleb Clarke in the corner. The All Blacks strike for a second time - and Mo’unga ensures it is another seven-pointer from the tee.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 18 minutes

08:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The greasy surface isn’t helping counter-attacking runners, David Havili visibly making sure of every step even as he spots a potential fissure in the Argentina chase. It is concreted over before the hopping Havili can bust it open.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 16 minutes

08:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Timely turnover from Pablo Matera! That was the story last week for Argentina, finding a crucial jackal just as New Zealand were beginning to build, and their number eight executes perfectly here with the two All Blacks’ clearers a little slow in support of the carrier. Penalty to the visitors.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 15 minutes

08:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bish, bash, bosh! Aaron Smith escapes Santiago Grondona on the blindside from the scrum and finds Caleb Clarke, who is well marked but introduces Tomas Cubelli to the Hamilton turf, the scrum-half guilty of going much too high. A penalty to New Zealand at the ruck and Richie Mo’unga advances his side up the left touchline.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 14 minutes

08:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The home side are putting plenty of pressure on aerially - again it is from Argentina hands that the ball tumbles forward after a contestable kick.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 13 minutes

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina mishandle once more, this time in the air, and Ardie Savea is soon swatting bodies form him as he carries with menace. The All Blacks go to the air having had some early joy with the boot, and a hack from Argentina of a bouncing ball hops into touch.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 10-0 Argentina (Ethan de Groot try, 11 minutes)

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big Ethan de Groot crashes over! That is what the All Blacks can do. A shimmy from Rieko Ioane makes a metre or two and keeps the momentum high, and then Aaron Smith can pick his runners. The Argentina defence are distracted by the rather faster-arriving Jordie Barrett on the short line, but one wider is loosehead De Groot, who collects in a half-hole and has enough force behind his charge to move within reach of the line. He plants it down, Richie Mo’’unga adds the extra two.

New Zealand 3-0 Argentina, 10 minutes

08:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More scrum joy for the All Blacks and they have the advantage now, too. David Havili chips...and back in the hands of Rieko Ioane after Will Jordan challenges in the air. Here come New Zealand...

New Zealand 3-0 Argentina, 8 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are having to battle to hang on to the bar of soap ball, both of Argentina’s carriers in their attacking movement nearly fumbling as they take contact. A kicking exchange ends with a fumble, too, Santiago Carreras rushing forward but unsecure in the catch, and eventually New Zealand punt for touch just inside the Argentina half.

Thrown quickly! Argentina don’t fancy slowing things down and hurl the ball infield, but a long kick over the head of Caleb Clarke from Carreras trickles over the dead ball line. New Zealand scrum inside the opposition half.

New Zealand 3-0 Argentina, 6 minutes

08:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early supremacy for New Zealand at the scrum but nothing penalisable from Argentina, according to referee Nic Berry. Richie Mo’unga finds a bit of space between the Argentina backfield, who scramble back and clear to about halfway.

The All Blacks’ lineout to the tail is a good’un, and away they play. Jordie Barrett joins between 13 and 14, fending away Matias Moroni but hurrying an offload to Will Jordan, who can’t grasp it.

New Zealand 3-0 Argentina, 4 minutes

08:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand make a mess of their restart drill, now, allowing a leaping Emiliano Boffelli to contest and fortunate that the wing can’t get more than a couple of fingers on the drifting drop kick.

Aaron Smith clears upfield to Boffelli, who finds a jinking Juan Cruz Mallia. Mallia is held, and Argentina condense their play too much as they explore the left and make a second handling error. It could be that sort of night.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 3-0 Argentina (Richie Mo’unga penalty, 3 minutes)

08:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No messing around from New Zealand early on - a first chance at points taken as Richie Mo’unga’s kick cuts cleanly through the rain.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 2 minutes

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some nifty handling from the All Blacks as they threaten the left edge, but Rieko Ioane can’t quite wriggle his arms free to connect with an onrushing Jordie Barrett with line in sight. Aaron Smith is caught at the base of a ruck, so back they will go for the penalty.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 1 minute

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Richie Mo’unga’s kick-off lands in the hands of Pablo Matera, who drops to a knee to take it but carries firmly. But there’s an error! Tomas Lavanini fumbles and the All Blacks have immediate attacking ball - and a penalty advantage...

Here we go

08:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s Nic Berry has the whistle in hand, assisted by his compatriot Jordan Way and last week’s referee Nika Amashukeli. The Irish brogue of Brian MacNeice will rule on anything requiring TMO intervention.

New Zealand will kick things off - here we go!

Haka

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Smith leads the Haka, right arm shaking as he wanders between his teammates, Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke growling. Pablo Matera, who of course played in New Zealand for the Crusaders this year, greets the All Blacks’ challenge with a broad grin. He’s ready.

Anthems

08:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The scattered travelling fans bounce along to the Argentine national anthem, waiting for tenor Carlos Navae and the team to launch into that powerful final verse. Players and supporters look rather excited. Can Argentina go back-to-back?

The All Blacks join along more calmly as they sing “God Defend New Zealand”, first in Maori, then in English, as is tradition. Sam Cane stares off into the middle distance with a head full of thoughts wrapped in familiar white strapping.

Argentina emerge

07:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It appears the rain has relented a little as Julian Montoya leads his side out past the Argentina flag, which flutters in the gusting breeze.

The All Blacks players trot out next, slapping the hands of fans leaning over the tunnel, warmed by a strong ovation as they assemble for the national anthems.

Here come the players

07:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Argentina squad gather in a huddle in the dressing room, looking focussed. Plenty of energy in the All Blacks’ sheds. They will be properly hurting, but if they can channel it in the right way it remains a side blessed with true game-breakers.

It’s wet!

07:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s still pretty grim in Hamilton, the crowd sheltering under tarpaulins and thick waterproof layers. Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster have been wandering about beneath umbrellas; Michael Cheika hiding under a hood. Both kicking games should be key.

New Zealand vs Argentina

07:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not too long until kick-off now. It is worth noting that Argentina are the only side in the 2022 Rugby Championship with a positive points difference - aided, of course, by that big win over Australia in Round Two. They might just fancy their chances of the overall title, too, if they can get at least a bonus point today, finishing with fixtures home and away against a South African side that has lost a couple of key men in the last week.

TRC STANDINGS RD #3

Halfway! Three rounds down and Pumas lead the way after mighty win in New Zealand; just ahead of Wallabies who beat Springboks in Adelaide...

Match reports: https://t.co/hjwFUn62WV#TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/Hq4va2mNvz — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) August 29, 2022

Argentina’s defensive effort

07:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The defensive performance from Argentina last week could come to define this Pumas side under Michael Cheika. There has been a feeling that Argentine rugby has been a little aimless at times since the 2015 World Cup, with the Jaguares’ addition to Super Rugby never quite panning out as planned and a squad of undoubted talent plagued by inconsistency and, at times, curious selection. Under Cheika, they appear to be settling into a clearer identity, lacking the set-piece might of vintage sides of the past but with a defensively sound, physical unit led by Julian Montoya, Pablo Matera and co. up front.

I’d be surprised if the All Blacks’s ruck detail is as poor as it was seven days ago, so Montoya and the rest of the Pumas’ scavengers may not have the same level of breakdown joy, but if Argentina can replicate their intensity and accuracy in contact then they will be right in this game.

📸Así llegábamos al estadio. 🏟️



Concentración a pleno para otro partido para hacer historia. 🇦🇷💪#VamosLosPumas #RugbyArgentino pic.twitter.com/nFAB7AtE5z — Los Pumas (@lospumas) September 3, 2022

Can New Zealand solve their problems?

07:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s hard to get a real read on how New Zealand have reacted to that defeat last weekend, their third consecutive loss at home. Most expected at least a handful of changes to change out some combinations that perhaps weren’t working, but Ian Foster has decided to stick and give his starting side a chance at atonement.

It’s a big evening for Sam Cane, the under-fire skipper whose place in the best All Blacks side is now under severe scrutiny, and I think the midfield of David Havili and Rieko Ioane will have to perform much better. Ioane is still yet to fully convince as a Test 13 and Havili can drift in and out of games. I’d expect the home side to come out firing and strike a couple of early blows.

New Zealand vs Argentina

07:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The weather hasn’t played ball in Hamilton - it looks pretty nasty on the banks of the Waikato River. The All Blacks tend to go well in the wet but a messy, fractured game might again suit Argentina.

Wet weather footy on the way 🌧 pic.twitter.com/MM5DwtoJ0g — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 3, 2022

Team News - Argentina

07:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conversely, Michael Cheika reckons a refresh is in order as Argentina bid to repeat their feat. The Australian makes four changes to his starting Pumas side: Guido Petti is promoted to the starting second row and joined in the pack by Santiago Grondona on the blindside.

Behind the scrum, Tomas Cubelli swaps in for Gonzalo Bertranou in a competitive battle for the starting nine shirt, while Santiago Cordero will hope to have rather more opportunity to dance and dazzle in space than Lucio Cinti got a week ago.

“There were different reasons for all of them, some relating to the competition that we’re having inside of the team and we’re trying to reward training performance as well,” Cheika explained of his changes.

“And also just some things about how we want the team to set up this week with different combinations. It’s been a good week in training and it’s getting harder to pick the team every week.”

Argentina XV: T Gallo, J Montoya (c), J Sclavi; G Petti, T Lavanini,; S Grondona, M Kremer, P Matera; T Cubelli, S Carreras; S Cordero, M Orlando, M Moroni, E Boffelli; J Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: S Socino, M Vivas, E Bello, M Alemanno, JM Gonzalez; G Bertranou, B Urdapilleta, L Cinti.

Los 23 Pumas que nos representarán en la cuarta fecha del #VisaMacroRugbyChampionship 🏆 ante los All Blacks.



📆 Sábado 03/09

⏰ 04:05 h (hora argentina)

📺 ESPN



¡Vamos, Pumas! 🇦🇷#VamosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/l0fnwVwQM8 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 31, 2022

Team News - New Zealand

07:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is no undue panic from New Zealand despite a first home defeat to Argentina last weekend, Ian Foster keeping faith in the side that fell short in Christchurch. The starting lineup, in fact, is unchanged for a third All Blacks game in a row for

There are changes on the bench – punchy, experienced ones, too. Dane Coles is recalled to the matchday 23 and both Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett are fit enough to return to the bench with potentially crucial final quarter roles to play. "Great All Black teams have always been good in that last 20 minutes at backing themselves and doing the right thing. We got it right in South Africa, but wrong in Christchurch." Foster said.

“It is something we are working hard on to grow the confidence in the last part of the game to make sure we embrace those moments but also stay clear in our decision-making.”

New Zealand XV: E de Groot, S Taukei’aho, T Lomax; S Whitelock, S Barrett; S Frizell, S Cane (c), A Savea; A Smith, R Mo’unga; C Clarke, D Havili, R Ioane, W Jordan; J Barrett.

Replacements: D Coles, G Bower, F Newell, B Retallick, D Papali’i; F Christie, B Barrett, Q Tupaea.

23 for the Tron 💪 pic.twitter.com/M4XFV4uQrL — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 31, 2022

New Zealand vs Argentina - Michael Cheika bats away suggestion Pumas are favourites

07:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has laughed off suggestions that his in-form Pumas will be favourites when they take on the All Blacks in Hamilton this weekend.

The Pumas top the Rugby Championship standings after handing Australia a record defeat in San Juan three weeks ago and beating the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil in Christchurch last weekend.

Cheika, though, reacted with incredulity when a reporter at his team-naming news conference suggested Argentina might be favoured to beat the three-times world champions on Saturday.

“Mate, we’re in New Zealand, like, playing against New Zealand,” he scoffed.

“I know you guys like to manoeuvre the story around but we’re about as underdog as you get. The guys that need to believe we can do it is us.”

Argentina reject favourites tag ahead of All Blacks rematch

New Zealand vs Argentina - Ian Foster believes All Blacks will bounce back

07:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Seven days on from a first ever defeat to Argentina on home soil, Ian Foster is confident that his New Zealand side will bounce back.

The All Blacks head coach has made no changes to his starting side, but insists that they will be improved in Hamilton.

“For those that want blood, I guess we haven’t given it, have we?” he told reporters. “But ... we’ve been pretty ruthless and hard on ourselves behind the scenes. We’re hurting with where the team’s at.

“But if you play under fear then you restrict your options, you restrict your thinking ... and what actually happens is you just don’t get the game going the way you want to do it.”

Ian Foster backs out-of-form All Blacks to bounce back against Argentina

New Zealand vs Argentina

Friday 2 September 2022 23:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand and Argentina meet again today in Hamilton a week on from the Pumas famous win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. Argentina ran out deserved winners to claim their first victory on Kiwi soil, and Michael Cheika’s side are out to repeat the trick from their position at the top of the Rugby Championship table.