WXV1: New Zealand 70-7 Wales - Black Ferns dominate in Dunedin

Ruby Tui scores a try against Wales

WXV1: New Zealand v Wales New Zealand (27) 70 Tries: Paul 3, Tui 4, du Plessis, Vahaakolo, Demant, Jenkins 2 Cons: Holmes 5 Wales (0) 7 Try: Fleming Con: Wilkins

Wales' 32-year wait for a first win over New Zealand continues as the brilliant Black Ferns dominated in Dunedin.

The world champions ran in 12 tries, including four for sevens star Ruby Tui and a hat-trick from her fellow wing Mererangi Paul.

Wales scored through Abbie Fleming in the second half, but were outclassed.

They will look to bounce back in their final WXV1 match against Australia on Friday.

New Zealand also head up to Auckland and take on England in a highly anticipated repeat of last year's Rugby World Cup final.

Wales were hoping it would be seventh time lucky having lost the six previous encounters with New Zealand, but they could do little to prevent the hosts' lethal attack.

They held the Black Ferns out for 12 minutes before the proverbial floodgates opened.

All five first-half tries were scored out wide, with the returning Paul finding herself in acres of space to dot down unopposed.

Moments later Tui latched onto a perfectly executed crossfield kick from Ruahei Demant before skipping past two defenders to touch down in the corner.

Wales were dealt a further blow when Nel Metcalfe, the 18-year-old making her first international start, was shown a yellow card for a pull of hair.

The full-back's absence would add to the disarray of Wales' defence, with Tui thinking Christmas had come early with the amount of space she was given on her wing.

She touched down for three more tries with the cover defence given little chance with her electric turn of pace.

Wales' showed glimpses of attacking promise, notably Lleucu George's probing crossfield kicks for Joyce, but their attacking lineouts crumbled under the pressure of the Kiwi defence.

Wales celebrate Abbie Fleming's try in the second half

It was more of the same after the break, New Zealand choosing the direct route this time.

Player of the match Amy du Plessis powered through a hole in the defence to touch down under the sticks to give Renee Holmes a much easier attempt at goal.

Joyce put in several try-saving tackles, but there was little she could do as Sylvia Brunt fed an inside pass for Paul to score her second.

Wales to their credit kept asking questions of the Kiwis and after a spell of forward pressure were rewarded with Fleming's try.

But hopes of a second half resurgence were short lived as replacement Katelyn Vahaakolo took her opportunity out wide having been on the pitch for less than a minute.

Skipper Demant added her name to the scoreboard before another replacement, Lucy Jenkins twice out-paced the defence.

Paul completed her hat-trick moments from time, with a stunning finish in the corner.

Line-ups

New Zealand: Renee Holmes; Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Mererangi Paul; Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kate Henwood, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Layla Sae, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u.

Replacements: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Alana Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Martha Mataele.

Wales: Nel Metcalfe; Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones (capt), Hannah Bluck, Carys Williams-Morris; Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Abbie Fleming, Kate Williams, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Kat Evans, Abbey Constable, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Bryonie King, Bethan Lewis, Megan Davies, Robyn Wilkins, Megan Webb.

Officials

Referee: Amber McLachlan (RA)

Assistants: Hollie Davidson (SRU), Sara Cox (RFU)

TMO: Rachel Horton (RA)