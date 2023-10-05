New Zealand v Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 result and reaction as All Blacks secure quarter-final spot

New Zealand sealed their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 73-0 bonus-point victory in their final pool game against Uruguay.

A hat-trick from Leicester Fainga’anuku led the way for the All Blacks, who overcame a sticky start to display their attacking firepower again to produce another sizeable scoreline.

Their final place in the pool will depend on France’s final Pool A fixture against Italy in Lyon tomorrow.

The hosts will top the group with a win of any kind, while the Azzurri could also force their way into the last eight with an upset win.

For Uruguay, though, this is the end of the road, though Los Teros again gave a good account of themselves in their first ever meeting with the All Blacks to cap an encouraging tournament in which the South Americans have pushed for more opportunities against the world’s top rugby nations.

New Zealand vs Uruguay - Rugby World Cup live updates

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 59-0 Uruguay (Leicester Fainga’anuku try, 68 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 52-0 Uruguay (Will Jordan try, 65 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 45-0 Uruguay (Damian McKenzie try, 54 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 38-0 Uruguay (Leicester Fainga’anuku try, 49 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 31-0 Uruguay (Fletcher Newell try, 46 minutes)

HALF TIME: New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 26-0 Uruguay (Cam Roigard try, 39 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 21-0 Uruguay (Will Jordan try, 34 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 14-0 Uruguay (Richie Mo’unga try, 25 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-0 Uruguay (Damian McKenzie try, 21 minutes)

KICK OFF!

New Zealand qualify for the quarter finals after thrashing Uruguay

22:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks stormed into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with another mesmeric display of attacking rugby to put down an initially troublesome Uruguay 73-0 in their final Pool A match on Thursday.

After losing their tournament opener to France, New Zealand ran in 11 tries against Namibia, 14 against Italy and added another 11 against Los Teros at OL Stadium.

Damian McKenzie score two tries and made a couple more in an outstanding display, while winger Will Jordan grabbed his 26th and 27th five-pointers in only his 28th test with a performance just as good.

The other New Zealand outside back, Leicester Fainga’anuku, joined the party late with a second-half hat-trick as the Uruguayans wilted under huge pressure.

The bonus-point victory sent the three-times World Cup winners to the top of Pool A, two points clear of France before the tournament hosts face Italy in their final opening-round match at the same stadium on Friday.

22:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand qualify for the quarter finals after thrashing Uruguay

21:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that bonus point win means New Zealand officially join England and Wales in the last eight of the World Cup. The All Blacks climb to 15 competition points - they will top the pool if France fail to win or achieve two losing bonus points against Italy tomorrow.

FT: New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

21:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pretty much as expected in Lyon tonight, with Uruguay gamely clinging on through the first quarter but cut open thereafter in another reminder of the depth of attacking talent at the All Blacks’ disposal. Damian McKenzie was excellent, Will Jordan too, and it’s just impossible to stop New Zealand in that sort of rhythm.

Uruguay depart this World Cup with their reputation undoubtedly enhanced - but you would have to say that they looked a little leggy come the final 20 minutes tonight.

FULL TIME! NEW ZEALAND 73-0 URUGUAY

21:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay, 80 minutes

21:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay win a penalty with the clock dead and off they go, tapping ten metres from their own line and threatening up the left. It’s a sign of real spirit and stamina as they stress the edge of the All Blacks defence, but Sam Cane is not at all keen to part with a night without scoreboard blemish, covering across to force a knock on and send us to a close.

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay, 79 minutes

21:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

By Beauden Barrett’s standards, that’s a real waste. New Zealand cut Uruguay open right up the middle from inside their own 22, with Barrett sprinting over halfway. He opts for something clever off the outside of his boot, trying to lift something angular in Damian McKenzie’s direction, but gets the connection all wrong and ends up kicking the ball dead with a furious Finlay Christie screaming for a pass the other way.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 73-0 Uruguay (Leicester Fainga’anuku try, 77 minutes)

21:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hat-trick for Leicester Fainga’anuku!

He’s off to Toulon at the end of this tournament and you get the sense that Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Fainga’anuku (to give him his full name) is rather enjoying his time in France so far. The forwards punch the holes up the centre to concertina the Uruguayan defence, and Fainga’anuku applies the finishing touches on the left.

New Zealand 66-0 Uruguay, 75 minutes

21:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s not a pleasant sight for All Blacks fans, though - Fletcher Newell is a second tighthead tonight trudging off with an apparent injury. That’ll cause Ian Foster to fret. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, who is comfortable on the right of the scrum, is back on for now but if both Lomax and Newell are ruled out, there is a short turnaround to teh quarter-final, even if Ethan de Groot will be back from his ban.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 66-0 Uruguay (Tamaiti Williams try, 74 minutes)

21:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pure power and over goes Tamaiti Williams!

He’s a serious specimen on his own, the replacement loosehead prop, and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku isn’t the smallest of support latchers either. Their combined weight is too much for the guard and bodyguard defenders in the Uruguay defensive line. Beauden Barrett gets on the board as he takes over converting duties.

New Zealand 59-0 Uruguay, 72 minutes

21:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Jacobson flicks a pass out the back door from the base of the scrum, but Finlay Christie is elsewhere already. The All Blacks somehow regather with Uruguay struggling to legally halt them.

New Zealand 59-0 Uruguay, 71 minutes

21:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Jordan duly collects some more up the right touchline, but is denied a chip-and-chase try for a second time tonight by some sharp South American scrambling, Uruguay replacement Felipe Berchesi first to the bouncing ball.

The black mass soon engulf him, though, trapping him in his own in-goal area. Five-metre scrum, Finlay Christie to feed.

New Zealand 59-0 Uruguay, 70 minutes

21:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks are up into four figures in terms of metres made tonight, their 1071 so far sure to swell further in this final ten minutes.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 59-0 Uruguay (Leicester Fainga’anuku try, 68 minutes)

21:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The tries keep coming!

There’s just too much attacking firepower out there for a fatiguing Uruguay to handle. Lock Manuel Leindekar howls in frustration as his backs are cut to ribbons again: Will Jordan to Caleb Clarke, Clarke to Anton Lienert-Brown, Leinert-Brown to Leicester Fainga’anuku, who out-gasses Agustin Ormaechea.

Damian McKenzie is on the money from the tee.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 52-0 Uruguay (Will Jordan try, 65 minutes)

21:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Jordan is at the double!

Another set-piece strike from the All Blacks, sweeping away to the right from the back of a scrum. Leicester Fainga’anuku, now stationed in the centres, plays the pivot, turning at the line to pop back to Damian McKenzie, who utilises Beauden Barrett’s linking hands to free Jordan on the wide outside. McKenzie converts beautifully to continue his enjoyable evening.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 63 minutes

21:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand can’t crack Uruguay open but the South Americans are penalised for a ruck offence. New Zealand consider their options as a couple of Teros players receive treatment - Mateo Sanguinetti is replaced by Matias Benitez.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 62 minutes

21:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of a pause while Uruguay set the scrum, their forwards exhaling deeply after a tough night at the set piece so far. Wayne Barnes whistles New Zealand’s way again, and has a few stern words for the Uruguay front row - he’s been unhappy with their attempts to collapse it all evening and warns them a card is coming if they don’t change their ways.

The All Blacks prod to the corner as Sam Whitelock trots off to a standing ovation. Scott Barrett on alongside brother Beauden, with Richie Mo’unga cotton wooled for the remainder and Damian McKenzie stepping up to fly half.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 60 minutes

21:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A frustrated clap of the hands from Ethan Blackadder. The workhorse back rower has a run to the line ahead of him but tha flanker fails to take Will Jordan’s pass, and Blackadder cannot go forth.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 59 minutes

21:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vaa’i makes amends - he’s a serious lineout athlete and springs up at the front like a jack-in-the-box to pinch German Kessler’s throw.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 58 minutes

21:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first proper possession of the half, really, for Uruguay, and they make little of it initially, though replacement fly half Felipe Berchesi darts at the line dangerously.

Nicolas Freitas takes a tumble after colliding with Tupou Vaa’i off the ball - was that high? Wayne Barnes is on penalty only...and TMO Marius Jonker agrees there is no head contact. A little bit clumsy from Vaa’i, who immediately held his hands up.

New Zealand 45-0 Uruguay, 55 minutes

21:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More All Blacks changes, with Ethan Blackadder on for a World Cup debut in the back row in Shannon Frizell’s place, and Finlay Christie stepping in for Cam Roigard at scrum half. Caleb Clarke is out there, too.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 45-0 Uruguay (Damian McKenzie try, 54 minutes)

21:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie has a second!

It all started from a dominant scrum inside their own half and once New Zealand made that ground up the left, it was simply a matter of time. Fletcher Newell very nearly bish, bash, boshed to a second try in quick succession, but McKenzie makes no mistake once a sliver of space appears in front of him.

Richie Mo’unga converts.

New Zealand 38-0 Uruguay, 52 minutes

21:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damage limitation time for Uruguay now, you fear, with the All Blacks starting to run riot. Tamaiti Williams combines with Fainga’anuku on the latest merry manoeuvre down the left.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 38-0 Uruguay (Leicester Fainga’anuku try, 49 minutes)

21:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Try number six!

Will Jordan really is some player. Down the right the All Blacks initially go, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown combining to set up the wing. He’s hauled down but pops up again as a distributor two phases later, unfurling a delectable miss pass over three teammates to grant Leicester Fainga’anuku the simplest of scores. Fainga’anuku, like Jordan a product of Tasman, throws up the Mako fin in celebration.

New Zealand 31-0 Uruguay, 47 minutes

21:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Newell is reunited with his bench front row chums before the restart - Tamaiti Williams and Samisoni Taukei’aho replace Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Codie Taylor.

They will have immediate involvement, too, as the restart flies out on the full.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 31-0 Uruguay (Fletcher Newell try, 46 minutes)

21:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And over goes Fletcher Newell!

It’s not quite Cam Roigard-esque but that’s pretty funky footwork from a man of the replacement tighthead’s size, stepping past Mateo Sanguinetti and Manuel Leindekar in short order to score his first international try.

New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay, 45 minutes

21:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nothing doing at maul time with Uruguay defensively stern, so it is off to their backs. Will Jordan steps in at first receiver and deftly puts Leicester Fainga’anuku on to a soft shoulder.

New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay, 44 minutes

21:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of lazy tacklers grant New Zealand another penalty. Off to the corner for some muscular musings.

New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay, 42 minutes

21:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Barrett pirouettes in a tackle and appears to be almost garrotted to the floor, but Wayne Barnes is happy the tackle is legal and Luke Jacobson knocks on, with Lucas Bianchi ensuring the ball is Uruguay’s by snaring it off the deck. Uruguay clear, but not far.

New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay, 41 minutes

21:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty advantage for New Zealand, and one they will require as Jordie Barrett spills his supper soon after Richie Mo’unga had plated it for him with a lovely cross-kick.

Barrett takes the ball from his fly half and punts the penalty down into Uruguay’s 22.

Second half...

21:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back underway in Lyon.

HT: New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay

20:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few early misfires but pleasing enough for the All Blacks, a bonus point in the bag and with a quarter final spot all but secure. Uruguay will feel disappointed that Manuel Ardao couldn’t quite stay in the field of play as he tried to dive into the corner, and that they didn’t make more of a series of set-pieces inside New Zealand’s 22, but they’ve again made a decent fist of things and will surely look to start fast after a half-time recharging.

Here’s that bit of sorcery from Damian McKenzie:

HALF TIME: NEW ZEALAND 26-0 URUGUAY

20:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand 26-0 Uruguay, 41 minutes

20:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay would have feared this sort of second quarter surge having clung on gamely until the 20-minute mark. They try to find something before the interval but a fumble in contact ends the attack, and it’s off down the tunnel for a half time orange.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 26-0 Uruguay (Cam Roigard try, 39 minutes)

20:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A flick of the feet leaves Nicolas Freitas on his backside and Cam Roigard goes in untouched!

This young scrum half is some sort of running talent, an irresistable blend of speed, strength and footwork. It’s the latter he shows here, cleaning up messy possession at the back of the scrum and leaving the approaching Uruguay wing in a timewarp with a jump to the left and a step to the right.

New Zealand have their bonus point from a third first phase score off the back of a dominant scrum.

New Zealand 21-0 Uruguay, 37 minutes

20:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant covering from Santiago Arata! It’s superb skill from Jordan this time, effortlessly gathering a Jordie Barrett pass on the bounce and then producing a trademark chip and chase to beat the last defender.

Such is Jordan’s ability to have the ball end up in his hands with the line in sight that you think a try is a certainty, but Arata arrives in the nick of time to save a certain score, collecting and carrying over his own line.

New Zealand’s five metre scrum, of course, but that was a vital defensive intervention.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 21-0 Uruguay (Will Jordan try, 34 minutes)

20:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A moment of magic from Damian McKenzie!

That is simply sensational! McKenzie dribbles a grubber up the right touchline, off in pursuit of his own kick but appearing to be beaten by the bounce. The ball seems destined to drift out of play on the hop but out goes McKenzie’s right hand, the full-back somehow collecting, contorting and conducting in one motion as he hooks the ball back infield.

The pass is perfectly weighted for Will Jordan to rush on to with five Uruguayan defenders left helpless - Jordan trots beneath the posts to score yet another international try.

New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 32 minutes

20:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay are upset again at a thrusting All Blacks arm, Cam Roigard this time the spanner in the works of what looked a fun little backline set play. Just a knock on, again - down the 16 big blokes will go for another shove.

Knocked on by Uruguay this time! Andres Vilaseca had picked a lovely line inside Jordie Barrett and might have had the muscle to crash through Cam Roigard, providing inside cover, but ball hits chest, hits floor - New Zealand clear their lines.

New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 29 minutes

20:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay fancy something nifty at the front, the irrepressible Andres Vilaseca the intended recipient up the tramlines as Manuel Ardao breaks away from the back of a dummy maul. Luke Jacobson’s hand intervenes with Vilaseca covered regardless - there is nothing untoward in the number eight’s actions, but a knock on in the tackle will give Uruguay the scrum and a chance to try a different route to the try line.

New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 29 minutes

20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks are pinged at the breakdown. Uruguay, to loud cheers, return to the five metre lineout.

New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 27 minutes

20:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty against New Zealand soon after the restart, a clutch of forwards offside in chasing a pretty wretched attempted clearance. Uruguay find the corner.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 14-0 Uruguay (Richie Mo’unga try, 25 minutes)

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another first phase score!

Simple again for the All Blacks, not having to dig particularly deep into the bag of tricks to unlock the Uruguay defence. Advantage is coming once more with the South Americans struggling at the set piece, allowing New Zealand to play with freedom. This time the pass from Cam Roigard does go to Jordie Barrett, but is quickly out of the centre’s hands to Richie Mo’unga looping out the back. The fly half could tee up Damian McKenzie for a second but there’s little reason to chance a pass with space readily apparent in front of him, with Mo’unga easy acceleration ensuring he beats the edge defender to the line.

He pops through another two from the tee.

New Zealand 7-0 Uruguay, 23 minutes

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the best minute from Uruguay. Hooker German Kessler probably isn’t the right target for an amibitious offload as they attack up the left, and after Damian McKenzie turns them with a canny kick, Felipe Etcheverry takes his eye off the ball and lets it slip through his fingers. Scrum, New Zealand’s feed, five out from the Uruguay line. Danger.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-0 Uruguay (Damian McKenzie try, 21 minutes)

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie goes over again - and this one will count!

A look of relief on a few Kiwi faces in the crowd as the All Blacks finally break through. The scrum did the damage, drawing the advantage, and Uruguay will be disappointed with the ease with which they were then cut open.

Cam Roigard pulls the pass behind Jordie Barrett to Richie Mo’unga, who simply shifts it on to McKenzie in a little bit of space. Through an arm-tackle the deceptively powerful playmaker drives, with Mo’unga’s conversion making it a seven-pointer.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 18 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks go up through the gears, perhaps realising that they need to with Uruguay proving feisty. Damian McKenzie turns down a pass to men outside him and goes it alone after Shannon Frizell had hurried through a half-hole, but the full-back is scragged.

Cam Roigard snipes and is vulnerable to Manuel Ardao’s jackal, but the tackler’s failure to vacate the space undermines Ardao’s scavenging work. Penalty New Zealand underneath the sticks - and Sam Cane signals for a scrum.

No try! New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 16 minutes

20:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The faces of the All Blacks coaches turn to stone - it’s chalked off! Richie Mo’unga was around the neck of Santiago Arata at a breakdown earlier in the movement, with another sharp spot from TMO Jonker ruling out an opening score. Wayne Barnes awards Uruguay the penalty - are New Zealand just starting to get a little bit more frustrated?

Try? New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 16 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie bursts free after a prolonged attacking passage - but TMO Marius Jonker wants to check something...

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 14 minutes

20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of messy lineouts disrupt Uruguay’s hopes of building on a promising period, but this has been good, again, from Esteban Meneses’s side. Their accuracy in defence has been impressive, just as it was against France.

That’s a little aimless, though, Felipe Etcheverry chipping himself into trouble and then conceding a soft breakdown penalty. New Zealand kick down towards the Uruguay 22.

No try! New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 13 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a toe in touch! Agonisingly close for Manuel Ardao, somehow forced out by a covering Anton Lienert-Brown. The All Blacks had tried to play from deep but found themselves turned over, with Ardao and two mates all alone on the left edge. The flanker hustled for the corner flag but Lienert-Brown got just enough of him in the tackle, running his boot along the chalk as Ardao went to ground.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 12 minutes

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant from Gaston Mieres! The veteran rolls back the years, shimmying and scurrying around the outside of Leicester Fainga’anuku with Sam Whitelock also left trailing in his wake.

The supporting player knocks on as an All Black thumps him from behind - but are Uruguay over in the opposite corner as they attack again?

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 11 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having been so clinical against Italy, New Zealand haven’t quite managed to convert their opportunities early here, coughing up possession once more inside Uruguay’s 22 before an inaccurate Damian McKenzie pull-back pass eludes Richie Mo’unga. Uruguay sticking in there and beginning to make themselves a nuisance around the ruck.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 10 minutes

20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tyrel Lomax’s race is run. Off goes the prop with Fletcher Newell now needed and into the action earlier than anticipated off the bench.

That’s a major injury concern for Ian Foster - Lomax’s development into a top class tighthead has been key to the All Blacks’ development over the last 12 months or so.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 9 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Cam Roigard loses control as he dives for the line! Leicester Fainga’anuk had carried New Zealand down to within sniffing distance and Roigard prepared to add the finishing touches, but a timely hand in the tackle from Mateo Sanguinetti dislodged it from the scrum half’s grasp - no try, and we remain scoreless in Lyon. An excellent last-ditch effort from the loosehead prop.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 8 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay are turned over inside their own half, which spells danger. Out to the left where there are numbers aplenty and empty green pasture ahead of them...

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 6 minutes

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jordan marauds into the Uruguay 22, cutting this way and that to confuse the retreating Uruguayans. He’s eventually felled 15 metres out but the All Blacks chances of building further are scuppered by a neck roll from Luke Jacobson, spotted by TMO Marius Jonker.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 5 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stable enough from Uruguay and off the blindside Santiago Arata darts, freeing the hands and allowing those outside him to make about ten metres. Andres Vilaseca goes furrowing in close again, the Uruguay captain doing plenty of the tough yards early on, but Luke Jacobson gets over the ball and wins both a penalty advantage and possesion.

Richie Mo’unga chips delighfully into Will Jordan’s hands, and off New Zealand go!

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 4 minutes

20:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tyrel Lomax suffered a really quite ghastly gash to his leg at Twickenham in the warm-up defeat to South Africa, but you suspect this is a separate issue, with the big tighthead is in need of more strapping on his right knee as Uruguay prepare to feed the game’s first scrum near halfway. Fletcher Newell stretches himself off in case the replacement tighthead is required, but it appears Lomax will be ok to continue.

Can Los Teros match Lomax and co.’s scrumtime might?

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 4 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a strong start defensively from Uruguay, though, Leicester Fainga’anuku beating one defender but not a second and Uruguayan hands soon disrupting breakdown ball. Lucas Bianchi wrenches the loose ball away from Cam Roigard and Uruguay exit their own territory.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 3 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tomas Inciarte almost goes striding through a gap but fumbles as an All Black arm gets to him, ending a movement of real promise for the South Americans. New Zealand flip the field and Uruguay are forced to kick out inside their own half.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine throw to the tail from German Kessler, and Uruguay’s forwards set to work, punching around the corner and making good initial ground. Centre Andres Vilaseca involves himself and then Santiago Arata spreads it wider, outside backs combining on the left. Into the 22 Uruguay go with Gaston Mieres roaming off his right wing.

New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 1 minute

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cam Roigard immediately boxes a clearance away, hooking off his left foot up towards his own ten-metre. A scowl from the scrum half reveals his disappointment at the lack of distance achieved. Uruguay have a platform.

KICK OFF!

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay in blue, New Zealand in black - one last pool game for each with both (in theory) still with a quarter-final chance.

Wayne Barnes whistles, and we are up and runing in Lyon!

Match officials

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were a few boos earlier as Wayne Barnes’ name was read out on the public address system - surely New Zealand fans aren’t still hung up on the forward pass that wasn’t in 2007?...

Anyway, here’s a reminder of the officiating team tonight:

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

ARs: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Haka

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Codie Taylor is leading the haka tonight in the absence of Aaron Smith, the All Blacks starting in a huddle and then breaking out into formation with Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett joining their captain Sam Cane at the front. It’s the “Kapa o Pango” tonight, this side’s own routine, and a mark of respect for Uruguay, facing the All Blacks for the first time. The Uruguay players watch on respectfully.

Anthems

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two strong renditions of the anthems, the more sedate procession through “God Defend New Zealand” followed by a singing of “Himno Nacional de Uruguay” full of gusto.

New Zealand vs Uruguay

19:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down through the tunnel come the Uruguay players, joining the All Blacks as the two sides ready themselves to step out into OL Stadium. Sam Whitelock will have the first trudge as he brings up another milestone, the lock strictly business as per even as the crowd given him a grand ovation. It looks a full house, or near enough, in Lyon.

Mr 150 is ready to go

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It really is quite the achievement for Sam Whitelock to hit 150, with only Alun Wyn Jones ahead of him on the all-time list of international caps. Whitelock will be hoping he’ll have at least three more added to his tally before this tournament is over.

New Zealand vs Uruguay

19:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Assuming Uruguay don’t achieve mission impossible tonight, this will be their World Cup farewell for another four years, and that means there are probably a couple in the squad that we won’t sight on this stage again. Gaston Mieres, for example, is unlikely to make another tournament - it’s the back three man’s birthday today, and he’d love to sign off with an 18th Test try. Could this also be the end of Andres Vilaseca’s involvement at the World Cup? The Uruguay skipper will be 36 come Australia in four years’ time.

The centre is the second Vilaseca to captain Uruguay at the tournament, and Santiago has sent his well wishes to his little brother ahead of another proud night for the family.

“He is very mature,” the former lock said of Andres. “He has a lot of experience in the game. He has been an international player for almost 10 years. He is able to be focused, not nervous. Since he’s been captain, I think he is trying to enjoy every minute of the games obviously, but (also) in the hotel, practice. He has a very good head (on his shoulders).

“I don’t give him any advice at all, just to enjoy it and have fun because this is once in a lifetime. When you blink your eyes, it is already gone.

“Me, as a brother, I enjoy everything that is happening for him. For him to be captain of the first team that is playing New Zealand is only pride for me. I am enjoying very much my position here on the side. Now I am old, I am enjoying this position very much.

“We were talking across the whole World Cup, especially these days before the game. He is very excited.”

Is Sam Cane’s starting place in danger?

19:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s an odd situation that Sam Cane finds himself in, an All Blacks captain not universally popular in New Zealand and a flanker approaching his 100th caps who still seems as if he has plenty to prove. There is no doubt that the back row went well without him last week, with Shannon Frizell’s return hugely beneficial in balancing the trio, but I did think that Ian Foster’s side missed Cane’s calm and leadership in the opener against France.

Dalton Papali’i complements Ardie Savea so nicely, though, with his ability to do plenty of the unseen work effectively and offer an extra bit of height and carrying mass valuable. While it would be a massive call from Foster, perhaps not a man naturally inclined to make such a move, it is perfectly conceivable that the head coach decides using Cane as a stabilising foce from the bench might be the best approach come the quarter-finals - if they get there, of course...

Where can Uruguay try to test the All Blacks?

19:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a pretty tough assignment for Uruguay tonight, at the end of a busy few weeks of tournament action and against a group of All Blacks players still keen to prove a point. But the South American side are smart and will have recognised opportunities to test New Zealand - I thought Italy were surprisingly uncompetitive at the breakdown last week, a situation not helped by losing so many collisions early on, but you’d imagine that arch scavenger Manuel Ardao will be keen to get his paws on the ball as often as possible at the breakdown to try and disrupt the All Blacks’ rhythm. Youngster Lucas Bianchi is good over the ball, too.

Uruguay captain teases response to the haka

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This will be the first time Uruguay have faced the All Blacks, and Andres Vilaseca hinted this week that Los Teros have something special planned when they stare down the traditional Maori dance for the first time.

“We have planned something to face the Haka, but it will be a surprise,” Vilaseca said.

“The idea is to enjoy it. Hearing the Marseillaise was one of the most beautiful moments of the World Cup, where instead of it overwhelming you, it was a tremendous emotion.

“Seeing the Haka on TV makes your skin crawl, it is a tremendous moment and we are going to be in front of it. Far from shrinking, it will motivate us to face that situation. Then we will play with the same hunger as always.”

Why do New Zealand do the haka and what do the words mean in English?

Another milestone for Sam Whitelock

19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another week, another milestone for Sam Whitelock, who follows up becoming the most-capped All Black of all-time last weekend by making a 150th appearance this.

“It’s definitely special,” Tupou Vaa’i, Whitelock’s second row partner tonight, said of the veteran. “He is definitely a special man of this team. The way he upholds himself and the way he leads, he is just a genuine guy. He hates talking about him, he makes it all about the team. Special for him and his family. The first guy to ever play 150 games for the All Blacks is special. I’ve got so much respect for him and heaps of love.

“You go from battling against each other to rubbing shoulders. He’s definitely taught me a lot, especially around the position of being a lock and just the way he sees the game. Definitely around the lineouts. I am just grateful he’s on our side and I’m not playing against him.”

Uruguay assistant insists his side are focussed on ‘winning the game'

19:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uruguay assistant coach Guzmán Barreiro has stressed that his side are intent on beating the All Blacks rather than worrying about potentially suffering an Italy-like thrashing.

“None of those in the squad think about anything other than winning the game,” Barreiro said in Lyon yesterday. “We know how challenging and difficult it is against an opponent of the standard of the All Blacks, with the statistics and the game they have. But today we are convinced of the game plan, the strengths and the opportunities that may arise.

“We know that a large part of the strength of their game comes from the speed at the breakdown; another aspect in which they become notoriously good is in recovering balls and attacking from kicks.

“When we have possesion we will have to be very careful and retain it as much as possible. Play a game as orderly and structured as possible to get them to play on our terms. When they attack, (the way to approach) the breakdown will be with tackle, double-tackle. We have had players that have turned over ball very effectively in the tournament and have received a low number of penalties, so it will also be there. It depends on each situation.”

Team News - Uruguay

19:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rodrigo Silva makes his first appearance of the tournament for Uruguay, with the back-three man deployed at full-back in a side containing seven changes from the win over Namibia. Lucas Bianchi starts for ths first time at the World Cup, with Manuel Diana also joining standout Manuel Ardao in the back row, while lock Manuel Leindekar has a chance of playing every minute of Uruguay’s campaign after again being named in the run-on team.

Uruguay XV: 1 Mateo Sanguinetti, 2 German Kessler, 3 Diego Arbelo; 4 Ignacio Dotti, 5 Manuel Leindekar; 6 Manuel Ardao, 7 Lucas Bianchi, 8 Manuel Diana; 9 Santiago Arata, 10 Felipe Etcheverry; 11 Nicolas Freitas, 12 Andres Vilaseca (captain), 13 Tomas Inciarte, 14 Gaston Mieres; 15 Rodrigo Silva.

Replacements: 16 Guillermo Pujadas, 17 Matias Benitez, 18 Ignacio Peculo, 19 Juan Manuel Rodríguez, 20 Santiago Civetta, 21 Agustin Ormaechea, 22 Felipe Berchesi, 23 Juan Manuel Alonso.

Team News - New Zealand

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Captain Sam Cane returns to skipper the New Zealand starting side after featuring from the bench against Italy, with coach Ian Foster ringing the changes. Lock Sam Whitelock will win his 150th cap and make a record 23rd World Cup appearance, surpassing compatriot Richie McCaw and former England prop Jason Leonard.

Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Damian McKenzie are all also brought into the run-on fifteen. Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Rieko Ioane are among those rested.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 8 Luke Jacobson; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Richie Mo’unga; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Damian McKenzie.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ethan Blackadder; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Caleb Clarke.

Team news...

18:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, we are little more than an hour away from kick off in Lyon, so let’s take a closer look at the two teams...

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Who tops our list of contenders with quarter-finals nearing?

18:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Rugby World Cup is firmly in the swing of things with the quarter-finals drawing ever nearer.

Just one weekend of pool fixtures remains in France before the last eight are decided.

Wales and England are already through, while New Zealand’s thrashing of Italy leaves them and the hosts well-placed to progress from Pool A.

A mouthwatering meeting between Ireland and Scotland will decide the fate of the sides in Pool B.

How has all of the action in France affected our power rankings? Here, The Independent assesses how every nation stacks up as the World Cup rolls on.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Who tops the list as quarter-finals near?

Incoming coach Scott Robertson banned from attending New Zealand World Cup games, says ex-All Black

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Incoming New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has been barred from attending All Blacks games at the Rugby World Cup, former international Justin Marshall has claimed.

Robertson, who has overseen the establishment of a Crusaders dynasty in Super Rugby, will take over from Ian Foster at the conclusion of the tournament.

The 49-year-old is one of the world’s most highly-regarded coaches and was thought to have been close to taking over from Foster during the All Blacks’ struggles last year.

Ex-scrum half Marshall was a longtime teammate of Robertson’s for province, club and a country as a player, and has suggested that, while the coach is in France watching the World Cup, he has not been allowed to attend games involving the side he will soon be coaching.

“Can I tell you something really interesting – Scott Robertson has been here in France. You would have seen him. He’s been floating around.” Marshall, who won 81 New Zealand caps, explained on South African broadcaster Supersport. “[But] he’s not allowed to be at All Blacks games.”

Incoming New Zealand coach banned from attending World Cup games, says ex-All Black

New Zealand vs Uruguay: Who is Rugby World Cup referee Wayne Barnes?

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand vs Uruguay referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Wayne Barnes?

The state of play in Pool A

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Remaining fixtures

New Zealand vs Uruguay, 5 October, Lyon

France vs Italy, 6 October, Lyon

France will top the group if they beat Italy in their final game, while New Zealand are all but certain to be quarter-finalists provided Uruguay are beaten. If Italy win, though, they should be through - France’s failure to get a bonus point against Uruguay leaves them vulnerable. Even if the two European teams finish locked together on 14 points - Italy win without a bonus point and France finish within seven - and New Zealand take care of business to finish on 15, Italy will advance due to their final weekend win.

The complex scenario could come if Italy beat France with a bonus point, while the hosts take both a losing and try bonus point - coupled with a five-point All Blacks win, it would leave all three teams locked on 15 points. In that case, the group winner would come down to points difference - with New Zealand top, and Italy, again, through by dint of their head-to-head victory over France.

Technically, Uruguay are still in with a shot, too the South American side to progress. If Italy take no points from their meeting with France, Los Teros would have to beat New Zealand by a sufficient margin to take their points difference above both Italy and the All Blacks - which is obviously unlikely.

Namibia were the first team to play all four of their pool fixtures and leave the competition without a pool point.

Rugby World Cup: Pools and permutations

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll get to Pool A specifically in a moment, but here’s something that you might find useful over the next four days - we’ve run through all of the permutations and current pool standings ahead of the final round of fixtures, with six quarter-final places still up for grabs.

Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

New Zealand vs Uruguay - Rugby World Cup

18:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve made it to the final weekend of the pool stages of this year’s Rugby World Cup, with four days of action left to decide the quarter-final line-up. Pool A will be first to conclude, with France’s encounter with Italy to come in Lyon tomorrow night after tonight’s festivities, with the All Blacks on the hunt for another significant victory as they re-cement their status as real tournament contenders.

New Zealand vs Uruguay - Rugby World Cup

17:50 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Zealand vs Uruguay from the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks laid down a marker by thumping Italy last time out and a bonus-point victory over Los Teros would rubber-stamp a quarter-final spot and give Ian Foster’s men momentum heading into the knockouts.

Stick with us for full live coverage of a fascinating evening.