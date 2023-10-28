New Zealand v South Africa live: Score and latest updates from 2023 Rugby World Cup final

Handrè Pollard kicks South Africa's second penalty to extend their lead in the Rugby World Cup final - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:41 PM BST

30 min NZ 3 SA 9

New Zealand win the ball back but kick the ball dead. South Africa now have a scrum just inside in the New Zealand half and the chance to win a crucial penalty.

08:39 PM BST

TMO review

Danger for Sam Cane here. He is sent to the bunker for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel. The South African centre side steps but his mullered in the cheek by the shoulder of Cane. In Cane’s defence, there is a change of direction and Kriel has his knees close to the ground, but it’s certainly an upright tackle.

08:37 PM BST

26 min NZ 3 SA 9

South Africa are amping up the pressure on the Boks line-out. This has been a key area of contention for the All Blacks, who pride themselves on their line-out accuracy and left out veteran hooker Dane Coles for this game. Telea carries into midfield but the ball goes down.

08:36 PM BST

Wayne Barnes tough penalty call

Wayne Barnes appeared to apologise to Ardie Savea after that breakdown penalty, saying that he didn’t see the All Blacks back-rower release the carrier – or show enough of a release – before competing. That won’t be much of a consolation after Handre Pollard split the uprights.

08:36 PM BST

Rita Ora and Novak Djokovic in the crowd

What an unlikely duo. Ora is married to New Zealand film director Taika Waititi, but I’m not sure on Djokovic’s connection. Perhaps he’s a fan of her music?

08:34 PM BST

24 min NZ 3 SA 9

Sensational work at the line-out from the behemoth Etzebeth, who plucks the New Zealand ball out of the Paris night. The Boks clear and then steal at the breakdown as New Zealand attempt to run it back. After a quick kicking exchange, South Africa kick to touch.

08:33 PM BST

23 min NZ 3 SA 9

New Zealand crash it up around half-way before borrowing a leaf out of England’s book and dropping a bomb on the South African back-three. The chase is good from Barrett and bounces free to Willemse. The Boks full-back is then hurled into touch through a flying tackle from Taylor.

08:31 PM BST

23 min NZ 3 SA 9

This scrum will be a major test of New Zealand’s resolve. It’s out of kicking range for the Boks, but gaining momentum in the scrum early on could prove crucial. The forces send vibrations through both teams, and there’s plenty of screaming, but de Groot and Lomax hold firm. South Africa knock an ineffectual cross-kick into touch. New Zealand line-out.

08:30 PM BST

20 min NZ 3 SA 9

Off kick-off, South Africa beam the ball to touch for another All Blacks line-out, which they gather. The move off the top of the line-out is slick, with Ioane taking a late ball to clatter through before being taken down by du Toit on the cover.

New Zealand look to sling the ball wide with a bouncing miss-pass, but it’s put down by Will Jordan. South Africa scrum. South Africa have been superb in defence so far.

08:28 PM BST

18 min NZ 3 SA 9

Savea looks to compete at the breakdown but is pinged for not showing a clear release. It’s a little harsh on Savea, but games like this are played with fine margins. The penalty is on half-way, but Pollard lines up a shot at goal. The accuracy is no issue, and the ball floats over by a matter of inches.

08:26 PM BST

Update from Paris

South Africa look ominously comfortable here and are controlling matters with accuracy and muscle as the rain keeps coming… and while we await a pivotal decision on this Shannon Frizell card. Meanwhile, Wayne Barnes has clarified that Bongi Mbonambi is a ‘tactical replacement’, meaning that he can come back on. That seems a bit... fishy.

08:25 PM BST

16 min NZ 3 SA 6

Slick hands from the All Blacks, who ping the ball around basket ball style before Beauden Barrett crashes into the tackles. As they zip the ball back left, Jordie Barrett puts through a dangerous chip with Savea charging onto it. The No 8 is in if he can only regather the ball, but the bounce is unkind and ends up in the hands of Willemse. The play is called back for a New Zealand penalty, which Mo’unga converts. The All Blacks are on the board.

08:23 PM BST

14 min NZ 0 SA 6

New Zealand, who have the best line-out success at the World Cup at 97 per cent going into this game, continue their form and outjump Etzebeth. They then carry into midfield through Frizzell and find themselves parked under the opposition sticks.

08:22 PM BST

13 min NZ 0 SA 6

New Zealand begin to hum for the firs time, crashing into the guts of the Boks through Jordie Barrett before fizzing it to the left flank and making metres. de Klerk gambles on the pass and takes out Telea, but unfortunately the winger doesn’t have the ball. New Zealand kick their penalty for a line-out on the opposition 22.

08:21 PM BST

12 min NZ 0 SA 6

Handre Pollard slots the penalty and Frizzell returns. New Zealand have conceded six points during his absence. They will hope his return can restore some momentum.

08:20 PM BST

Frizzell yellow-card review

Frizzell’s infringement is not upgraded, and he prepares to re-enter the fray.

08:20 PM BST

11 min NZ 0 SA 3

South Africa rumble into the All Blacks line, with wave after wave crashing it up. The flip it out to Kolbe who throws a trademark sidestep, then de Klerk milks a penalty for the All Blacks tackler lying on the wrong side. The Boks are in a dangerous position camped on the opposition line, but they choose to take the points. Interesting to see the contrast in tactics to the opening encounters last week, when the Boks kicked for the corner.

08:18 PM BST

10 min NZ 0 SA 3

The All Blacks clear down the throat of Kolbe, who runs across field before striking a kick as he’s tacked. Scott Barrett puts in a tremendous hit, but Kolbe’s kick slices slightly and lands perfectly in the bread basket of Willemse on the other wing. He pokes a grubber through has he is wiped out by Te3lea, and Beauden Barrett fields by sliding into touch.

08:17 PM BST

8 min NZ 0 SA 3

South Africa rocket the New Zealand scrum backwards, but the All Blacks survive and clear. After a few rambunctious carries in midfield from the Boks, they fire one into the air which Mo’unga takes confidently and marks. He fails to hit touch though, and the Boks send the back down-field.

08:15 PM BST

7 min NZ 0 SA 3

Some dubious tactical chicanery from, South Africa: despite limping off the field, Mbonambi’s substitution has been ruled a tactical one, meaning he could hypothetically come back on later should the Boks suffer a front row injury. He looked fairly injured to me...

08:13 PM BST

7 min NZ 0 SA 3

It’s been a bright start by the Boks, and they have a chance to play some phases now, crashing into midfield through Etzebeth on the right. Pollard then hoists one to the skies, landing a bomb on Mo’unga, who is completely stationary. The ball goes flying loose but play is called back for a New Zealand scrum. It may not have quite worked that time, but that’s a few times already that New Zealand have looked shakey under the high ball.

08:11 PM BST

6 min NZ 0 SA 3

Arendse gets up well as South Africa return serve, but the All Blacks hold onto it and then clear - again the ball remains in-field. South Africa then put in a clever chip forcing South Africa to back-pedal. The winger drops the ball and Barrett dives on it. He is bailed out by Mo’unga who does supremely well at the breakdown.

08:10 PM BST

5 min NZ 0 SA 3

New Zealand get back under way again, hitting narrow around half way. South Africa are flying up early in defence to put pressure on Smith at scrum-half. The veteran half-back box kicks to Pollard on the South African’s 10-metre line.

08:09 PM BST

3 min NZ 0 SA 3

Pollard rockets the ball off the upright but it goes over. After a testing walk, Mbonambi is coming off - inside three minutes! After hours of debate over the hooker, his tournament is over. He only survived 20 minutes in Yokohama four years ago. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for him.

08:07 PM BST

TMO decision

Frizzell appears to drop his weight onto Mbonambi’s legs to roll him away, and proceeds to fall on the hooker’s knee in a very uncomfortable position.

Frizzell is sent to the bin, and the bunker will now judge whether it is deliberate. If it is, it could be upgraded to a red. This could be a huge early turning point. Mbonambi walks around gingerly then comes off.

08:05 PM BST

Injury concerns for South Africa

Bongi Mbonambi is down injured and looks in some pain. After so much talk in the week about whether the hooker can play, this could prove significant. Especially given the only hooker South Africa have on the bench is Fourie - a dynamic flanker. There is a TMO check.

08:04 PM BST

3 min NZ 0 SA 0

Etzebeth the lumberjack cuts Mo’unga in half early - a tremendous early hit.

08:04 PM BST

2 min NZ 0 SA 0

New Zealand win their own ball but it goes dangerously to ground and is kicked through by the Boks. Luckily, they regather and kick up-field.

08:03 PM BST

1 min NZ 0 SA 0

The All Blacks move the ball down to Jordan who punches down the line, but WIllemse kicks back to half-way. New Zealand have a parallel line-out.

08:02 PM BST

1 min NZ 0 SA 0

The countdown reaches its conclusion and Wayne Barnes blows his whistle...the 2023 World Cup final is under way!

New Zealand kick-off through Beauden Barrett, who lobs central to Willemse. The full-back clears to touch on half-way. Line-out All Blacks.

08:00 PM BST

The haka

The All Blacks huddle up briefly with Aaron Smith offering some choice last words.

He emerges wielding a spear and leads New Zealand into Kapa o Pango with tears visible in his rheumy eyes.

There is no approach from the Boks, who watch on placidly. After a few well-meaning throat-slitting gestures from the All Blacks, the stage is set. Kick-off is next!

07:58 PM BST

The Anthems

A rousing performance from New Zealand, who largely bellow with their eyes closed. Thankfully the audio doesn’t pick up any singing voices as it has in previous rounds...

Siya Kolisi can’t helped but be picked up by the mics when it comes to South Africa’s anthems though, belting out Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

The haka is next!

07:56 PM BST

Where the Rugby World Cup final will be won and lost

From controlling the kicking ‘crumbs’ to the 7:1 subplot and staying on the right side of Wayne Barnes, tonight’s final promises to be a game of fine margins.

READ CHARLIE MORGAN’S FULL REPORT HERE.

07:54 PM BST

The teams are out

South Africa, bedecked in green and gold tracksuits, are led out by a singing Siya Kolisi. New Zealand, sporting their match shirts, follow a steely faced Same Cane.

As the players step onto the pitch, there is the now customary epilepsy-inducing lights show. Now, time for the anthems. New Zealand are up first!

07:52 PM BST

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber on verge of becoming rugby’s best coaches ever

The maverick South African coaches have overseen great success during their tenure - PA/David Davies

They may not be popular, but Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are on verge of becoming rugby’s best coaches ever, writes Gavin Mairs.

Siya Kolisi was 18-years-old when he first met Jacques Nienaber. Kolisi had just left the Cheetahs to join the Western Province academy. The Springbok captain remembers he could barely tackle at the time. Those first sessions working with Nienaber then the Stormers defence coach and director of rugby Rassie Eramus, were tough, uncompromising. “When I first met him I couldn’t tackle,” recalled Kolisi. “When Jacques came it was full contact there and you had to show who you are. Every time they came it was intense.” None of them knew then it was the start of a relationship that would culminate in the World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. History beckons for the winner.

READ GAVIN’S FULL STORY HERE.

07:48 PM BST

Wayne Barnes is the world’s best referee – and here is why players think so

Wayne Barnes referees tonight's finals - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Wayne Barnes tonight becomes the first Englishman to referee the Rugby World Cup final since Ed Morrison in 1995, also for South Africa against New Zealand.

Scroll back through highlights of Barnes’ career as a referee and you will come across what is now quite an amusing clip of a fresh-faced Barnes lecturing a scrum-capped Steve Borthwick, with the England head coach then playing for Bath, and Leicester’s Martin Corry,” issuing a stern “come here now”, Barnes then lectures the two captains on the “example they have to set for the game”, writes Ben Coles.

The Sky Sports television footage, the Guinness Premiership branding, all the nostalgia makes you realise that Barnes really has been refereeing at the top level forever. Now, in Paris, he gets to referee the biggest game of his life. It says a lot about Barnes’ longevity and consistency that even some New Zealanders do not appear overly irritated with the fact that the referee for the Rugby World Cup final is the same official who missed an obvious forward pass in 2007, leading to France’s shock win in the Cardiff quarter-final and Barnes’ face then appearing on a urinal in a bar in Queenstown.

GO HERE FOR BEN’S FULL REPORT ON ENGLAND’S GREATEST REFEREE.

07:42 PM BST

South African coaches amp up the mind games

Just as they did against England before the semi-final, South Africa coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have their backs to their own team’s warm up as they stare at the All Blacks. Not quite sure what they will learn from repeated team huddles and kicking drills, but it is a definite psychological ploy.

07:41 PM BST

All Blacks' nauseating sanctimony will be at all-time high if they secure World Cup victory

The All Blacks a side so unanswerably dominant that they finished a World Cup semi-final against Argentina with 14 men, simply because they did not need to risk a sin-binned Scott Barrett returning to a match they led by 38 points, writes Oliver Brown.

Why must they also seek a monopoly on moral rectitude off the field? The All Blacks inhabit a bubble. They are trained to believe in the idea of their singular magnificence. Take the mantra once adopted by Graham Henry: “Better people make better All Blacks.” Time, perhaps, for the All Blacks’ aura of self-righteousness to be punctured.

READ OLLIE’S FULL COLUMN HERE.

07:36 PM BST

Leading All Blacks prepare to retire but leave no time for sentiment

Aaron Smith (middle) and Brodie Retallick (right) play in their final game for the All Blacks tonight - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Several New Zealand stars will run out for the last time tonight, but it is not the time to get dewy-eyed and sentimental, insists coach Ian Foster.

He, along with veterans Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Sam Whitelock, will mark the end of an era with their final involvement with the All Blacks. But in preparing for the Stade de France showdown, they have swept aside any temptation for nostalgic reflection.

“We know that it’s the last game for some pretty iconic players but, quite frankly, we don’t really want to talk too much about that. There will be time afterwards for that. Right now, the occasion in front of us is so exciting that we don’t want to waste a day thinking about post game.”

Retallick and Smith will be going to play in Japan after the World Cup, Whitelock joins Pau in the French Top 14 and the 36-year-old Coles retires.

He was overlooked for selection for a second successive week with Foster picking Samisoni Taukei’aho as back up hooker instead. Telling Coles he would not get another chance to play for the All Blacks was hard for the coach.

“That was a tough one, probably the toughest I’ve had as a coach,” said Foster on Thursday. “How did he take it? The way I would have expected him to.”

Asked how Smith had been doing in his final week with the team, Foster said of the 124-cap scrumhalf: “He’s been good, he’s preparing to play in a World Cup final and that takes 100% of your attention and care of preparation.

“He’s prepared well, he’s excited ... he needs a tap on the head sometimes when he’s too excited ... but that just means he’s in a good place.”

Foster himself is headed out of the door with Scott Robertson named as his successor after the tournament in France.

“I’ve got lots of ideas (about the future) but first I’m going to mow my lawns,” he said.

For Retallick, who has 108 caps, the chance to end his All Blacks career in a World Cup final was the ultimate opportunity.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “You can’t put into words what it’s like being in World Cup final.

“I was lucky enough to experience it in 2015 and to come here for my last game in the jersey and have the opportunity to go out there and actually win it again ... if you want to, you can call it a fairytale ending or whatever ... but it definitely beats where we were four years ago when we were playing for third and fourth spot.”

07:31 PM BST

The inspirational Siya Kolisi: I have a responsibility to the people of South Africa

Siya Kolisi is a source of inspiration for South Africa - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

The Springboks play for much more than medals around their necks and will have the hopes and dreams of 62 million compatriots on their shoulders when they take on New Zealand in the World Cup final tonight.

Rugby was once viewed as the sport of the white Afrikaner under Apartheid but has grown a passionate following among South Africans of all races since the country lifted their maiden World Cup in 1995.

No player quite personifies the transition of the game in South Africa, and its ability to transcend the sport, than Siya Kolisi, who became the first black captain of the Springboks in 2018.

“People can relate to this team, it doesn’t matter what your story is, there is someone in this team that will represent you,” Kolisi told the BBC Rugby Union Daily podcast.

“I have my motives for playing and the guy next to me might have different ones. But the thing that brings us together is the 62 million people of our country.

“South Africans go through a lot of different challenges and one thing we can control is how they feel, their mood. We can put a smile on their face.

“It is not always about winning, it is the effort that we put out there, it is how we carry ourselves on and off the field. It is not giving up on the field when you want to.”

Kolisi said his own difficult upbringing had given him perspective on what it means to wear the Springbok jersey. The 32-year-old grew up in poverty in a Port Elizabeth township yet has risen to become one of the game’s biggest stars and a standard bearer for the Springboks’ evolution from a symbol of apartheid to unifying force.

“You keep going because somewhere there is a little boy who was in the same position as you were and it is my responsibility to use this platform to give everything I can.

“When I was in that position, when I didn’t have anything to eat, or shoes to go to school, I would have given everything to be here.

Many were killed in the fight against Apartheid and, in turn, for the Springboks to have a black captain, and that weighs heavy on Kolisi.

“So many people lost their lives for me to be free, so that I can put on this jersey. So for me to not give my best would be a betrayal of them,” he said.

07:19 PM BST

Ian Foster is a dead man walking, but still delivered All Blacks to Rugby World Cup final

Tonight will be Ian Foster's last act as All Blacks coach - Getty Images/David Ramos

The New Zealand Herald’s front page editorial in August 2022 was unequivocal: “It’s time for an end to Ian Foster’s time as head coach of the All Blacks.” The country’s flagship newspaper gravely warned that “the credibility of a 117-year legacy is at stake”, writes Daniel Schofield.

The All Blacks had just been thumped 26-10 by South Africa in Mbombela, their fifth defeat in six games, and faced another potential humiliation against the Springboks at Ellis Park. Figures from the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had already reached out to Scott Robertson, the long-time heir-apparent at the Crusaders to discuss his crown-fitting. Foster was resigned to his fate. “I felt very much at peace in the game,” Foster later reflected in a documentary. “I was probably geared up with that being my last Test, so I was determined to enjoy it.” A press conference had been called for the Sunday morning to announce the act of regicide. All that remained was for the Springboks to administer the last rites. The New Zealand players had other thoughts. A delegation, including several Crusaders players, met Mark Robinson, the New Zealand Rugby chief executive, to tell him they wanted Foster to stay. And then they went out and beat the world champions 35-23. “We were playing for our coach’s job,” Aaron Smith, the scrum half, said afterwards. “This was more than just a rugby game; this was about a man’s livelihood, passion, and pedigree as a Test rugby coach.” Foster was in tears in the changing room afterwards, but it turned out to be a mere stay of execution after suffering a first home defeat to Argentina a couple of weeks later. Earlier this year, New Zealand Rugby invited applications for Foster’s job after the World Cup. Foster did not reapply, knowing the die had already been cast. And now he is 80 minutes away from riding off into the sunset as a world champion with New Zealand again taking the Springboks. “I’ve got lots of ideas but first I’m going to mow my lawns,” Foster said. “I will be coaching though, by the way.”

READ DAN SCHOFIELD’S FULL STORY HERE.

07:15 PM BST

Boos for the Boks and brightening weather in Paris

Boo watch. First boos of the evening for Springboks half backs Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard as they came on the pitch. Think the local support is most definitely with the All Blacks. Meanwhile after hammering it down all afternoon, the rain has finally abated.

07:13 PM BST

In other news...we look at how England should rebuild (they could start by passing to Arundell!)

Henry Arundell did not see much of the ball against Argentina - AFP/ANTONIN THUILLIER

Henry Arundell is one of England’s brightest young talents. At just 20 years of age, he already has more highlight-reel-worthy moments of his exploits circulating on YouTube than most players could hope for at the end of a successful career.

Who could forget his first try for England with his very first touch against Australia last year, when he showed electric pace and power to burst through a couple of tackles and score in the corner. Or, indeed, his outrageous try for London Irish against Toulon, when he ran the full length of the field to score. Then of course, there were his five tries in one game against Chile this World Cup.

Yet despite his evident excellence, England must do more to get the best out of the flying winger, writes Charlie Morgan.

Some statistics hit you like a slap in the face and, at half-time of the third-place play-off between England and Argentina, a television graphic compared the performances of Henry Arundell and Mateo Carreras. While not overly eye-catching, Carreras had carried four times to accumulate 21 metres and had completed six tackles. Arundell was not yet off the mark for metres or even carries. His sole contribution to the match was a missed tackle.

READ CHARLIE’S FULL REPORT HERE.

06:58 PM BST

Maggie Alphonsi's South Africa and New Zealand combined XV

A head-to-head between two versatile playmakers starts this off and Barrett gets the nod over Damian Willemse, who looked really uncomfortable in the back-field against England. Barrett keeps the All Blacks settled by working with Richie Mo’unga and Jordie, his brother. Topping the try-scoring table at the moment, needing one to set a new record, Jordan was lined up for a great tournament and has come into his own after a tough outing against France. You would expect that, because he has so much quality and his hat-trick in the semi-final was impressive. Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out, yet is a slick finisher.

Should there be more Springboks or All Blacks?

READ MAGGIE’S FULL COMBINED TEAM HERE.

06:49 PM BST

Our experts’ predictions

South Africa have the best squad in the world but after successive one-point victories against France and England, it looks like being a game too far.

Having backed the Springboks for the World Cup since last November when a rotated side ousted England and ended the tenure of Eddie Jones, I simply cannot change horses now

READ OUR FULL EXPERT PREDICTIONS HERE.

06:49 PM BST

06:39 PM BST

Mbonambi starts for Springboks after being cleared of racism

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi starts for South Africa - Getty Images/David Rogers

The build-up to tonight’s game has been shrouded in controversy following World Rugby’s decision to drop its investigation into allegations of racist comments made by South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi towards England’s Tom Curry.

The RFU and Steve Borthwick slammed the governing body’s decision, with the former releasing a statement saying they were “deeply disappointed”.

Purely from a playing perspective, the ruling will come as welcome news to Springbok fans given Mbonambi is the only specialist hooker left in the South African squad after Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

“As his header image on Twitter, the incorrigible Rassie Erasmus has chosen a picture of Bongi Mbonambi, the South African hooker now clear to start the World Cup final,” writes Oliver Brown.

The implication is clear: that the Springboks regard World Rugby’s finding of “insufficient evidence” of him racially abusing England flanker Tom Curry as definitive vindication of their man. ‌This impression is reinforced by South Africa’s statement heralding Mbonambi as an “experienced, respected and decorated Test player”, who has consistently rejected the allegation he had called Curry a “white c---” since it was first made last Saturday night. But can this truly be deemed the end of the matter, now that the Rugby Football Union has accused Mbonambi of throwing the same epithet at the same opponent at Twickenham 11 months earlier?

READ OLLIE’S FULL COLUMN HERE.

06:24 PM BST

06:16 PM BST

Have your say on South Africa's 7-1 bench split

Replacement prop Ox Nche forms part of South Africa's 'bomb squad' - Getty Images/Steve Haag

The Springboks raised eyebrows with their team selection for the final by opting for a controversial 7-1 split on the bench between backs and forwards.

It’s a tactic that proved successful in their last outing against New Zealand, when they submitted the All Blacks to a record 35-7 defeat at Twickenham on the eve of the tournament.

While it bolsters the firepower of the forwards ‘bomb squad’ coming off the bench, it leaves the Springboks in a potentially perilous position should they suffer an injury in the backline.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, readers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on South Africa’s “bold” bench split:

Kevin Henderson: “Rugby does not need eight replacements and the number should be reduced to five. That’s probably three front rows, a back and another forward or two backs. What is the justification for eight?

“It never made sense to me and leads to injuries and distorted games, when fresh legs take on tired bodies and also disadvantages so-called “lesser nations” with less depth.”

Sean Mc: “The Boks must be worried about the fitness of their forwards to select seven replacements. With 15 Bok forwards, each taking two injury breaks and a water break each, we might get 20 minutes of ball in play at the weekend.”

Mr S Redfern: “It’s spoiling the game. There should be rules brought in to stop this deliberate, pre-planned substitution of players for tactical gaming rather than injury purposes.”

Is it a power play by South Africa or a sign of hubristic folly? Have your say in the comments below.

06:05 PM BST

05:54 PM BST

The teams

New Zealand

Aaron Smith plays his final game for the All Blacks - AFP/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

New Zealand tweaked their team for the final against with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up their bench to offset the forward-heavy list of replacements the Springboks named on Thursday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster changed his lock combination again with Brodie Retallick restored to the line-up and Sam Whitelock returning to the list of replacements in the only change to the starting team.

New Zealand believe the 35-year-old Whitelock, playing his third World Cup final, is most effective coming off the bench, and could bring an injection of energy at a time when South Africa are refreshing their forwards.

Retallick and Scott Barrett started against Ireland in the quarter-final and Barrett and Whitelock were the lock combination in last week’s semi-final success against Argentina.

Among the substitutes, tighthead prop Nepo Lualua comes in for Fletcher Newell, adding more size, but the All Blacks keep a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.

Starting XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 1-Ethan de Groot, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Scott Barrett, 6-Shannon Frizell, 7-Sam Cane, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Dalton Papali’i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa

Handre Pollard starts at fly-half - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Handre Pollard will start at fly-half against New Zealand with the Springboks springing a surprise by naming a 7-1 split among the forwards and backs on the bench.

Pollard replaces Manie Libbok at No 10 while Faf de Klerk comes in at scrum-half in two changes from the line-up that started last Saturday’s narrow 16-15 semi-final victory over England.

The 29-year-old Pollard was brought on for Libbok after 30 minutes of the semi-final in one of several drastic substitutions made by the Boks’ coaches to try and get themselves back into the game.

In the end, Pollard proved the match-winner again as he kicked over a 48-metre penalty to hand South Africa a place in the final.

South Africa’s bench split gambles on fresh forward power winning them the game but runs the risk of having limited cover should there be any injury among the backs.

Starting XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Jasper Wiese, 23-Willie Le Roux

Referee: Wayne Barnes

05:43 PM BST

05:39 PM BST

05:26 PM BST

The biggest rivalry in rugby

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup final as New Zealand take on South Africa in what promises to be a showdown for the ages in Paris.

The All Blacks vs the Springboks is the greatest rivalry in rugby, with the two nations sharing the record for the most World World Cup crowns at three apiece. Tonight, they face each other on the biggest stage of all for a chance to draw clear as the most decorated side in the sport’s history. Put simply: the stakes could not be higher.

These two great sides have dominated rugby’s professional era, matching each other yard for yard throughout their decorated histories. When the All Blacks won the first installment of the tournament in 1987, the Springboks hit back in 1995 to win their own. When New Zealand pulled clear in 2015 to become the only nation to win three world cups crowns, South Africa dragged themselves out of obscurity to claim their third trophy in 2019.

And tonight, the Springboks fight to retain their crown. In doing so, they would become the only team to do so other than, you guessed it, the All Blacks.

This year’s final has the unique distinction of being the first to be played between two sides who have lost in the pool stages. New Zealand’s campaign got off to a rocky start with an opening night 27-13 defeat to France. However, they bounced back to rout the rest of their pool and have proved a revelation at this tournament, finishing with the highest points difference of any side in the competition. They then withstood an almighty test from the much-vaunted Irish - who had won 17 games on the trot - before breezing past an off-colour Argentina side to reach the final.

As for South Africa, after a fine display against Scotland in their opener, they suffered a 13-8 defeat to Ireland and had to regroup ahead of their quarter-final clash against France. In what will surely go down as one of the greatest games in World Cup history, the Springboks came from behind to derail French ambitions of home World Cup glory, with replacement fly-half Handre Pollard kicking the winning penalty in the dying moments to steer the reigning champions to victory.

The Leicester-man then repeated this trick against England in the semi-final – a game in which the Springboks were largely out-played and trailed for all but the final two minutes, but found a way to win thanks to a scrummaging master-class from replacement front-row Ox Nche. The prop’s motto in life is “Salads don’t win scrums”, and he exploited this mantra to full effect.

History tonight skews in favour of South Africa, who have never last lost a World Cup final. The only time these two have met met on the biggest stage was in 1995, when the Springboks clinched victory through the boot of Joel Stransky and the inspirational leadership of Francois Pienaar.

South Africa captain Francois Pienaar lifts the 1995 World Cup - AP/Ross Setford

Nearly three decades later, the Springboks have another emblematic leader to rally behind in Siya Kolisi, a player whose life story, serene temperament, raw ability and sheer presence have the power to inspire a nation. A win today would catapult his already already ethereal status into the almost mythic realm of being the only Springbok captain to win back-to-back World Cup trophies.

For New Zealand, victory tonight would mean redemption for the beleaguered outgoing coach Ian Foster, who has struggled more than any other All Blacks coach in recent times to win over their fans.

Despite pressure mounting on Foster between World Cup cycles following shock defeats to Argentina and a first series loss to Ireland, the head coach weathered the storm and has quietly gone about remoulding the All Blacks, ironing out any weaknesses in preparation for the tournament.

For several years, including at the last World Cup, the problem of fitting Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga seemed irresolvable. Meanwhile, a glut of world class wingers and full-backs belied the side’s relatively underpowered centre combination. There were problems up front too, with the All Blacks struggling to find a prop pairing who could compete at the scrum against the world’s best, while the biggest question marks of all hung over the head of Foster’s choice of captain Sam Cane.

Sam Cane (left) and Ian Foster have come under scrutiny from All Blacks fans - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Repeated injuries dogged Cane throughout the inter-tournament years, while a poor run of form and the exciting arrival of Dalton Papalii left many pundits calling for the skipper to be dropped. But as the World Cup approached Foster appeared to have finally cracked the Mo’unga x Barrett 10-15 axis and converted Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane into a superb centre partnership, allowing WIll Jordan and Mark Telea to thrive on the wings.

In the forwards, the emergence of Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax has stabilised the All Blacks scrum, but most significant of all has been the return of Cane.

Despite the captain suffering a back injury in the lead up to the World Cup and only returning to the starting XV for New Zealand’s final group game, Foster stuck by his captain, who rewarded this faith with one of the performances of his career against Ireland. The skipper put in a virtuoso display of steely determination to rival that of Kolisi against France.

The Springboks have also undergone a transformation over the past few years. Masterminded by the oft-times unconventional methods of coaches Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks have evolved from a physical juggernaut - whose game was built upon set-piece dominance and metronomic kicking - to a team of attacking flair.

While their pack is still made up of megafauna – with the likes of 6ft 8” Eben Etzebeth in the second row and 6ft 9” RG Snyman waiting in the wings – fly-half Mannie Libbok lit up the pool stages with a scintillating no-look cross kick for Willemse to score against Scotland. Meanwhile, wings of Arendse and Kolbe pose a threat from any area of the field.

But despite their evolution, the Boks have reverted tactics to what they know best for the final. Namely, to make it an arm wrestle. Faced with the attacking flair of the All Blacks, Libbok has dropped out of the squad altogether in favour of Pollard.

Handre Pollard's late penalty secured victory for South Africa in the semi-final - Getty Images/David Rogers

Having kicked the winning penalties against both France and England, the World Cup-winning fly-half starts for the first time this tournament. It boggles the mind to think that just eight weeks ago, he was playing for Leicester on a cold night away at Sale having just recovered from a calf injury. He now has the chance to kick the Springboks to sporting greatness.

The clearest indication of Springbok intentions, however, is their 7-1 forwards-backs split on the bench, which they have reprised from their most recent victory against the All Blacks on the eve of the tournament. New Zealand must withstand South Africa’s initial physical onslaught as well as the arrival of the bomb squad if they are to stay in the game.

In games of this magnitude, South Africa have the rare ability to draw upon a higher purpose than rugby, with captain Siya Kolisi repeatedly reminding his team that they are playing for the people back home who cannot afford to be at the World Cup. A win today would allow them to finally draw clear of their old foes and propel them into the realm of sporting immortality. Yet perhaps the only team who can match the ardent passion of the Springbok support base is the All Blacks. They, too, have the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders and will be looking to make history of their own.

“It’s probably the biggest occasion that we will ever be part of, probably the biggest rugby game there has ever been,” said South Africa coach Nienaber.

“One and two in the world rankings playing each other in the World Cup final, and whoever wins will be the first country to win a fourth World Cup. It’s massive.”

All Blacks fly-half Mo’unga said: “We’ll look back in time on what a journey it has been and how exciting it all comes down to this last game.

“The mindset might have been nerves going around and how daunting it can be, but now we’re really excited to put our best foot forward and give it a crack and, I think, if we do that, we’ll make ourselves proud.”