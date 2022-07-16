New Zealand v Ireland live: Score and latest updates from the final Test

Sam Farley
·3 min read
new zealand v ireland live score 2022 tour third test&nbsp; - Getty Images
08:04 AM

It's Haka time

Aaron Smith leads the All Blacks' Haka which is met by stern Irish faces. It's nearly time for Wayne Barnes to get us underway.

07:58 AM

The teams emerge

Ireland are the first team out on the field to loud cheers from the Irish fans in the Sky Stadium. That noise is nothing compared to what greets the All Blacks as they run onto the pitch. This is going to be some spectacle.

07:46 AM

The players are out and warming up

New Zealand vs. Ireland - Getty Images
The atmosphere is rising at the Sky Stadium ahead of this deciding test, with players on both sets of teams warming up.

07:37 AM

Ireland expectant for defining Test decider

Ireland face New Zealand in Wellington today with the series poised 1-1 and the visitors ready to inflict the All Blacks with their first Test series defeat in 28 years.

Last Saturday a heroic Irish performance saw Andy Farrell's team win 23-12 and after tearing up the record books by securing the win, his Ireland team are looking to go one better at Sky Stadium and put rugby's most celebrated team to the sword.

Johnny Sexton had one of his best performances in an Ireland shirt during last week's victory and the 37-year old flyhalf is insisting that his team are ready to give their "best performance of the season."

As Sexton prepares for the game, a historic one for him personally as he'll tie Paul O'Connell as Ireland's fifth most-capped player ever, he and the rest of his team appear calm as they count down the minutes until kick-off.

"We're really looking forward to it. It's a great place to be: creating a little bit of history last week but now we've got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special."

It's not just Sexton who is enjoying the gravitas of the third Test. We all know about the All Blacks fearsome reputation but if anybody can defeat them in a series on their home soil it's Ireland, who've won four of their past seven matches, despite next winning back-to-back Tests.

"This is exactly where want to be." says Andy Farrell, and it's hard not to agree with him after the win in Dunedin.

Ireland did everything right and they managed to take advantage of what was an uncharacteristically ill-disciplined performance by the All Blacks.

Farrell is expecting a reaction from Zealand but has vowed to bring "chaos" to the game and put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks' minds."

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made four changes from last Saturday, with the forwards Nepo Laulala and Sam Whitelock coming back into the fold, who should be a big boost with their vast experience. The backs Will Jordan and David Havili also return and will offer Ireland a different threat.

Meanwhile the visitors have made just one change with Bundee Aki coming into the midfield to replace Garry Ringrose, who was injured last week. Aki was superb after coming off the bench and he'll be looking to replicate that performance.

