Ireland claim historic first victory in New Zealand - latest reaction

new zealand v ireland live score 2022 tour second Test - Getty Images

Ireland win historic game in New Zealand

The first Irish win on New Zealand soil

Andrew Porter the hero with two tries

10:17 AM

Historic

Ireland make history as they beat New Zealand in Ireland for the FIRST TIME 😱



FT: 12 - 23 🇳🇿🇮🇪#NZvsIRE pic.twitter.com/6urEcqOkWv — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

10:16 AM

FT: NZL 12 IRE 23

A historic win for Ireland as they secure their first victory on New Zealand soil. An incredible performance from Ireland but the All Blacks will be kicking themselves for their ill-discipline at times.

10:12 AM

80 mins: NZL 12 IRE 23

Ireland have the ball back and they won't give it up easily. They're making ground as the clock is about to go red.

10:11 AM

Try! Jordan! NZL 12 IRE 23

It's surely too little, too late for New Zealand as quick ball sees the All Blacks switch the ball across the width of the pitch before Jordan flies forward and over down the right.

Barrett misses a tricky conversion leaving the All Blacks with too much to do.

10:09 AM

75 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

More incredible defensive work with O'Mahony and Aki seemingly taking it in turns to showcase their brilliance. Again we see the TMO checking whether the ball was grounding and again it's held up. Ireland are holding out here and now have a goal-line dropout.

10:05 AM

74 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

I spoke too soon. The All Blacks pressure is relentless. The ball is held up on the line once again but the referee calls for an Irish offside. The referee, Peyper, warns Ireland.

10:03 AM

74 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

A try isn't awarded on the field after Ireland look to have stopped New Zealand who are now firmly camped by their try line. The TMO takes a look and agrees that there's no clear evidence of grounding.

Story continues

Ireland fans you can breathe again.

10:01 AM

73 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

Oh no, Sexton is down. The fly-half stays down after New Zealand put the ball into touch and grimaces as he holds his right leg.

He leaves the field to be replaced by Carbery, who'll see this game out. Sexton has been incredible throughout this game and Ireland will be hopeful it's just a knock and that he'll be fit to play in the third test, which could well be a decider.

09:59 AM

68 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

Ireland continue to change their team with Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham replacing Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong

09:54 AM

67 mins: NZL 7 IRE 23

Ireland have a two score lead! Sexton calmly strokes the ball through the posts and the Irish fans erupt.

13 may be unlucky for some but in 13 minute time this Irish side might have made history.

New Zealand vs. Ireland - Getty Images

09:52 AM

66 mins: NZL 7 IRE 20

An incredible kick from O'Mahony puts Ireland in incredible field position. Herring is only just on the field and it shows as he fails to find his man at the lineout, but it doesn't matter after some fantastic defensive play from Henshaw.

The referee signals for a penalty, could this be history?

09:50 AM

63 mins: NZL 7 IRE 20

Stay hydrated! It's a water break which means it's all change for both teams.

New Zealand give Folau Fakatava a debut replacing Aaron Smith. Meanwhile Ireland bring on Rob Herring and Jack Conan for Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris.

09:47 AM

61 mins: NZL 7 IRE 20

The All Blacks get the ball back and instantly the momentum flips with New Zealand moving confidently up the field. Jordie Barrett breaks free and looks set to score before a Doris tap-tackle stops what was an almost certain try. What an incredible piece of defensive play. The pressure doesn't look to be over but New Zealand don't roll away and Ireland have a penalty.

09:42 AM

59 mins: NZL 7 IRE 20

Ireland get a penalty from the scrum but miss touch, leaving them with a lineout around the halfway line.

09:41 AM

56 mins: NZL 7 IRE 20

The Irish fans inside the stadium are starting to believe and it feels like we could be about to see history. Sexton extends the lead to 13 points after an easy kick through the posts.

09:40 AM

54 mins: NZL 7 IRE 17

Ireland are dominating here and punishing New Zealand physically. Powerful running from Beirne created a hole before Ireland took it right. The decision making from Lowe wasn't great and a miss-two pass flies into touch but the play is called back for a penalty and Sexton is licking his lips at this.

09:35 AM

52 mins: NZL 7 IRE 17

O'Mahony turns the ball over before Ireland get back into good field position after another penalty. Ireland are looking dominant right now.

09:34 AM

51 mins: NZL 7 IRE 17

Ryan returns from the sin-bin to give Ireland a man advantage to go with their advantage on the scoreboard.

09:32 AM

Try! Porter! NZL 7 IRE 17

A pick and drive gets Porter over the line for his second try of the match. A series of sustained build-up pays off for Ireland with Aki and Beirne superb.

Sexton converts to make it a 10 point lead once again.

09:28 AM

47 mins: NZL 7 IRE 10

Ireland are ramping up the pressure and moving the ball well. Aki gets Ireland into the New Zealand 22 and now they're gaining ground and getting ever closer to the try line with every off-load.

09:26 AM

43 mins: NZL 7 IRE 10

New Zealand have started the second half like they ended the first. After managing to steal an Irish lineout they then knock it forward in contact.

Worth noting that James Ryan will be back on for Ireland any minute now and reestablish their man advantage. Tuipolotu has come on for New Zealand's Retallick, who is undertaking an HIA.

09:21 AM

The second half is under way!

Can Ireland wrap up the win that their first half performance deserves or will the 14-man All Blacks manage to clinch the series? Everything is on the table at this stage.

Ringrose has failed his HIA after that Ta'avao hit and Aki is on in his place.

09:18 AM

Ireland failing to take advantage

If you had told Andy Farrell that his team would take a three-point lead into halftime then he'd been ecstatic but the reality now might be slightly different. Given the numerical advantages that Ireland have had for large passages throughout the game they really should have racked up more points on the scoreboard.

While penalties have been a bigger issue for the All Blacks there have still been a number of stupid penalties given up by Ireland. They'll look to push on in the second half but New Zealand now look like they have the bit between their teeth.

New Zealand vs. Ireland - Getty Images

09:08 AM

HT: NZL 7 IRE 10

The halftime whistle sounds and Ireland will go in to the half disappointed holding only a narrow lead.

09:06 AM

Try! Barrett! NZL 7 IRE 10

It's confirmed! Beauden Barrett scores after grounding it having deftly kicked it over the line. He converts to get New Zealand within three points of Ireland.

The try was coming in those final moments with the All Blacks each gaining inches and getting closer and closer to the Irish line.

Beauden Barrett claws a try back for the All Blacks as they head into half time 🏉



What a half of rugby! 😱#NZvsIRE pic.twitter.com/AfA8OmwDkX — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

09:03 AM

40 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

The video ref is taking a look here but New Zealand look to have scored.

09:01 AM

40 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Penalty for New Zealand after Ryan was offside just under the uprights. He sees yellow after repeated infringements. Now the teams are level in numbers and the All Blacks are camped up within metres of the Ireland line.

08:59 AM

38 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

The All Blacks have got a penalty and kicked it to the corner. If New Zealand get something from this half they'll be very happy.

08:58 AM

36 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Shambolic from Hansen who chips the ball straight out on the full, continuing to relieve the pressure on New Zealand.

Tuungafasi returns to the field to get the All Blacks back to 14. Papalii is also back on the field which will be good news for their chances in the scrum.

08:52 AM

34 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

How have Ireland not got over here? Great field position against a depleted All Blacks and they knock it on when trying to go wide. New Zealand breathing a sigh of relief and the pressure drops.

08:51 AM

33 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

A frantic period of Irish attacking play ends in another penalty given up by New Zealand who collapse the maul and Ireland have the scrum within three metres of the try line. Ireland must score here.

08:49 AM

32 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Sheehan's double movement sees the play pulled back having gone close. Ireland are still in the corner and the pressure is rising.

08:47 AM

30 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Red card! Ta'avao rightly walks after the prop stayed too high in the collision on Ringrose. It was unintentional but dangerous. Now New Zealand are down to 13 with Tuungafasi still in the sin-bin. Ireland have to build on that lead and take advantage of this.

New Zealand are given a RED CARD 🔴



Things are heating up in Dunedin 🔥#NZvsIRE pic.twitter.com/tJZFHBSedV — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

08:45 AM

30 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

A monster hit on Ringrose from Ta'avao leaves both men on the floor and seeking medical attention. The TMO is taking a look and this might result in more trouble for the All Blacks.

08:40 AM

27 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

All Blacks back to 14 after Faingaanuku returns to the field. Ireland didn't do enough with the man advantage and it's essential that they do more in this next spell with a numerical advantage.

08:38 AM

25 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

New Zealand are down to 13! Tuungafasi hits the sin-bin after tackling Ringrose off the ball when the centre was primed to take a Sexton pass and get over. Ireland perhaps unlucky not be awarded a penalty try too.

08:36 AM

25 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Ireland are deep into All Black territory but a great interception from Barrett sends New Zealand up the other way...but wait the TMO is taking a look at something.

08:34 AM

23 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Here we go Ireland! A penalty after New Zealand were offside puts the ball into Sextno's hands who kicks the ball deep to just outside the New Zealand 22.

08:32 AM

21 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Another penalty as Ryan foolishly pushes Barrett from behind. A real brain-fade makes things easier on the All Blacks who've had it easy while Faingaanuku has been in the bin.

08:30 AM

18 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

Ireland are offside at the scrum and give New Zealand a penalty to really relieve the pressure.

08:29 AM

18 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

The ball is turned over and the All Blacks are back with the ball in hand. Will Ireland rue the decision to go for the kill?

08:28 AM

17 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

A yellow card for Faingaanuku sees New Zealand down to 14. He's a lucky boy after a dangerous collision with Hansen, in which he makes contact with the head. Very, very lucky. Sexton decides against taking the points and goes for the corner.

🗣️ "He's lucky to get away with that"



Should Faingaanuku have seen red for this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x48udVPqQC — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

08:24 AM

16 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

The TMO is taking a look a potential shoulder from the All Blacks' Faingaanuku. He could be in serious trouble.

08:22 AM

14 mins: NZL 0 IRE 10

The kick is good as we've come to expect from Sexton. Ireland now have a double-digit lead after a blistering start.

08:21 AM

12 mins: NZL 0 IRE 7

Ireland have a penalty, it's in the NZ half and very should be easy for Sexton.

08:18 AM

11 mins: NZL 0 IRE 7

Oh, Ireland. Having got down to the New Zealand 22 a knock on from Henshaw gives the ball back to the All Blacks.

08:17 AM

10 mins: NZL 0 IRE 7

Ryan manages to steal possession from the lineout, which Lowe clears and Ireland have the ball downfield once again.

08:15 AM

8 mins: NZL 0 IRE 7

A pull-back by Lowe leaves the referee with no choice but to give New Zealand a penalty, albeit a soft one. Barrett kicks it into the corner and the All Blacks are in the Ireland 22 for the first time.

08:13 AM

6 mins: NZL 0 IRE 7

A knock on by Doris gives the All Blacks a scrum on the half way line.

08:10 AM

Try! Porter! NZL 0 IRE 7

A incredible start for Ireland as Andrew Porter scores a try, which Johnny Sexton duly converts. After Hansen nearly got it over himself the ball came back inside where Porter managed to used his power to force himself over. Just what the doctor ordered after last week's performance.

Over goes Andrew Porter! 🏉



Ireland score an early try for the second week in a row to take an early lead in Dunedin. 🇮🇪#NZvsIRE pic.twitter.com/5GF6H3ytKh — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

08:08 AM

1 mins: NZL 0 IRE 0

Ireland burst deep into All Blacks territory and get the ball to within three metres of The New Zealand try line.

08:06 AM

We're off

Beauden Barret's deep kick from the restart gets us underway.

08:00 AM

Anthem time

The anthems are now being played, and sung loudly. Next will be the Haka and then we're off.

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓪 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓪𝓬𝓴.



New Zealand perform the Haka ahead of a second test in Dunedin against Ireland. 🇳🇿🇮🇪#NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/kcH9x2fLtO — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

07:58 AM

The noise!

New Zealand emerge onto the pitch to huge cheers from the crowd.

07:57 AM

Here come Ireland

Johnny Sexton leads his team out to a full Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

07:57 AM

It's almost time

A Maori cultural group performs as kick-off draws closer.

New Zealand vs. Ireland - Getty Images

07:47 AM

The crowd are ready

The atmosphere is bubbling and the supporters are ready for this game to get underway.

New Zealand vs. Ireland - Getty Images

07:43 AM

Elsewhere Japan are beating France

As we wait for this game to begin it's worth taking a look over to Tokyo where Japan have taken a 15-7 lead into halftime. The French team might be missing a number of their bigger names but this could still go down as a huge upset.

07:32 AM

A reminder of the All Blacks lineup today

New Zealand lineup with a similar team to that which won so convincingly last week, with just one change. That change seems Dalton Papalii come in for Samuel Whitelock.

07:18 AM

Ireland team

07:02 AM

Sexton fit and ready to lead Ireland

Johnny Sexton has insisted that he is fine” and primed to face New Zealand after coming through concussion protocols “with flying colours”.

The veteran fly-half, who turns 37 on Monday, will captain Ireland in the second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin despite leaving the field in the first half of last weekend’s series-opener.

Following a collision with Sam Cane, Sexton failed his first head injury assessment, known as HIA1, and did not return to the field.

Ireland had caused problems earlier on, scoring a try through Keith Earls, but New Zealand pulled away with a flurry of counter-punching tries and eventually won 42-19.

Having passed two subsequent HIAs one the days after the first Test, which is sufficient to rule out concussion according to current regulations, Sexton has remained in the starting line-up. He explained the situation on Thursday.

“You go off for an HIA and you don’t come back on, everyone presumes that's a concussion, but it’s not,” he said.

“It’s just, if there is a suspected [concussion] or if there is any doubt about the player. And obviously the independent doctor felt for whatever reason, my reaction to the knock or whether it was one or two little things in the test, but anyway, that's history now.

“I went off for tests expecting to come back on and wasn’t allowed, which is fair enough, that’s what it’s there for. It’s there to protect players if there is a suspected concussion, that they are kept off, and that's what happened with the independent doctor.

“As frustrating as it was for me at the time, it’s just life. Yeah, move on, did all the tests and obviously passed all of them with flying colours. Looking forward to this week.”

Although the incident prompted Progressive Rugby, the concussion campaign group, to criticise the HIA process, Sexton praised the “great medical staff” of Ireland.

In order to keep the series alive, the tourists must achieve a first-ever away win over the All Blacks. Their captain, who has beaten New Zealand three times with Ireland and once most with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, believes his side put together promising passages at Eden Park and are capable of forcing a decider in Wellington on July 16.

“If you can win the second Test, the momentum always swings to you and you feel like you've got the ascendancy,” Sexton said.

“But we haven't really spoken about the series. It's really just getting back on the horse and making sure we put our best foot forward.

“We were happy with some of the things we did last week, but they are pretty ruthless, aren't they? We found out the hard way last Saturday.”