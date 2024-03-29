New Zealand v England: Visitors win final T20 by five wickets to complete 4-1 series win

Nat Sciver-Brunt was named player of the match for her 31 and 2-24 [Getty Images]

Fifth T20, Wellington New Zealand 136-6 (20 overs): Gaze 51* (28); Ecclestone 3-30 England 137-5 (18.5 overs): Knight 35 (28); A Kerr 3-30 England won by five wickets and won series 4-1 Scorecard.

England withstood a spirited performance from New Zealand to win the fifth T20 by five wickets and complete a 4-1 series victory.

The visitors were easing towards their target of 137 with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight's classy stand of 57.

The White Ferns then fought back to dismiss both set batters in the 18th and 19th overs.

But Sophia Dunkley held her nerve, hitting her second ball for four to win with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, the hosts slipped to 31-4 and 69-5 after choosing to bat first, but Izzy Gaze's unbeaten 51 from 28 balls led a recovery to 136-6.

Sciver-Brunt triggered the top order collapse in a hostile and disciplined opening spell with Lauren Filer, who went wicketless but troubled the inexperienced line-up with her pace and bounce.

Opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout was caught behind off Sciver-Brunt in the first over, star all-rounder Amelia Kerr fell for five in the third before spinner Charlie Dean dismissed Suzie Bates for 11 to complete England's dominant powerplay.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone then ripped through the middle order with 3-30 but Gaze, 19, added 56 for the sixth wicket with Brooke Halliday and reached her maiden international half-century with a reverse-sweep for four from the final ball of the innings.

The game was in the balance with England 65-3 at the halfway mark on a surface favouring the bowlers, but captain Knight's 35 and Sciver-Brunt's 31 broke the back of the chase and Dunkley calmly scored the five remaining runs following the skipper's dismissal.

The white-ball series continues with three one-day internationals, starting on Sunday 31 March at the same venue.

Clinical England withstand New Zealand resilience

It may not have been England's prettiest win, but it was a gritty performance under moments of pressure that will serve them well with the autumn's T20 World Cup approaching.

When Sciver-Brunt was bowled by Amelia Kerr, standing in as captain for the injured Sophie Devine, England needed a run a ball with memories of their dreadful collapse in the third T20 lurking.

But Knight and Amy Jones kept their composure, putting the big shots away and patiently nudging their way to the target until the captain was caught at cover in the penultimate over.

And Dunkley, under pressure having been demoted to number seven from her usual opening spot, can take plenty of confidence from what was a small but vital cameo of six from two balls.

Opener Maia Bouchier only managed six but was named player of the series for her 223 runs across five innings, while there were important contributions from Danni Wyatt, who made 21, and Alice Capsey's 25 in what proved to be a tricky chase with New Zealand's bowlers matching England's discipline and commitment in the field.

The excitement and dynamism provided by a top three of Wyatt, Bouchier and Capsey is perfectly complemented by the calm but ruthless brilliance of Knight and Sciver-Brunt.

And while the fireworks were not quite at full throttle in Wellington, it is a top five that is well-balanced and finding its groove ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup, and to complete a niggly chase like this is one that should provide plenty of encouragement.

Gritty Gaze rescues New Zealand

Izzy Gaze faced 28 balls for her 51, hitting six fours and one six [Getty Images]

It has been a difficult series for New Zealand, a team in transition with young talent emerging alongside the experienced guard of Bates, seamer Lea Tahuhu and Devine.

Tahuhu's effort with the ball, taking 1-26 from her four overs, was exceptional and leg-spinner Kerr led from the front with her 3-30 and diligent captaincy.

But Gaze symbolised some hope for New Zealand's uncertain future, which has constant question marks over who could eventually replace the team's veterans.

Gaze has had a particularly tough series behind the stumps with several missed chances, but she faced up to a fiery England bowling attack admirably.

She ran aggressively between the wickets before settling into her innings and unveiling impressive ramps over the keeper, concluding with the audacious boundary to reach the half-century.

But while it was a brilliant, battling innings, it encapsulated New Zealand's recent struggles: Gaze is the first player other than Bates, Devine or Kerr to score a T20 half-century since September 2018.

Over the course of the five matches, they were outclassed but also wasted opportunities, particularly in the field, which is certain to be tested further in the longer format.

'Delighted to get over the line' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight on TNT Sports: "I'm really pleased with how we started with the ball, we were aggressive and got those early wickets, so it was exciting to watch.

"We were pleased with the chase, to keep our heads level after the third T20, and are delighted to get a series win over the line."

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr on TNT Sports: "We were disappointed with our powerplay with the bat but Izzy Gaze was just outstanding, she stuck to her game and it was really special for her.

"Getting us to that score helped us add some scoreboard pressure. England are a quality side and we were in winning positions quite often but I can't fault our effort and commitment."

Player of the match Nat Sciver-Brunt on TNT Sports: "It was great to get on a seamer-friendly wicket which we made the most of in the powerplay.

"I'd have liked to be in with Heather at the end but it was an important partnership from us to solidify the win."