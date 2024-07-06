New Zealand v England LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as Borthwick’s side face the All Blacks in summer Test

England face New Zealand in Dunedin this morning in the first of two summer internationals against the All Blacks.

Steve Borthwick’s side enter the two-game series off the back of a 52-17 win in a warm-up game against Eddie Jones’ Japan team, with the Red Roses running in eight tries against their former head coach.

Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell and Chandler Cunningham-South were all impressive on the day, though a far sterner test awaits them as they take on the might of New Zealand on their home turf.

The All Blacks are a team in transition following the appointment of Scott Robertson as their new head coach, but this is still a unit that only fell to a narrow World Cup final defeat just nine months ago.

Follow all the updates from New Zealand vs England below:

