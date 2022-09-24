New Zealand v Australia live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship 2022

new zealand v australia live score rugby championship latest updates - Photosport

09:14 AM

Second half!

Begins. New Zealand kick.

09:03 AM

Half time: NZ 17 AUS 0

The All Blacks are two tries to zero, 17-0 up. Some ill-discipline in the Australian ranks has proven costly.

Australia have had a couple of decent attacks, but New Zeland shut the door and countered well from these. Some great carriers from the All Blacks' forwards.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett is tackled by Australia's Jake Gordon - Photosport

08:57 AM

37 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Porecki comes back on the pitch, out the bin.

Neville wins the lineout for the Wallabies. Kick comes down around halfway and Clarke picks it out of the sky beautifully.

A lovely intercept from Foley to steal the ball away from the All Blacks' attack, Papali'i's pass picked off.

08:52 AM

34 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Australia keep searching for the elusive try... but the All Blacks manage to regroup and turnover and push the Wallabies right back to their 22. Beauden Barrett's kicking has been outstanding this evening. Impressive work from the hosts to push the visitors back as the pressure started to build.

08:48 AM

30 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Australia come again, driving onto the line, but the ref makes the call that it's been held up.

08:46 AM

28 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Koroibete puts down in the left corner! Was he too far across when he received the pass? The TMO shows that he was.

A neat move at the front, catching the All Blacks out, but Koroibete's foot was just out.

08:43 AM

27 mins: PENALTY TRY NZ 17 AUS 0

Lineout from NZ on the right, Taylor throws. Whitelock takes it down and the All Blacks drive.

It's a penalty try! Incursion from Porecki who goes to the bin - in fairness it was the whole pack dragging the NZ maul down, but someone had to take the hit. Australia are in real trouble now.

08:41 AM

25 mins: NZ 10 AUS 0

Ioane reels away up the pitch on the New Zealand counter. He probably had his moment to offload to his man on the right, but he instead hits traffic.

We've got a TMO decision now for potential foul play from Australia, it's cleared, now a check for offside. It's given. Advantage New Zealand.

08:37 AM

20 mins: TRY NZ 10 AUS 0

All Blacks on the forward march here! They switch play to the left, and then back to the right, a really nice sequence of short balls.

Will Jordan gets on the outside right, puts his foot on the gas and pushes away from the diving tackle of Jordan Petaia to get over the line.

Mo'unga converts. The All Blacks strike twice.

08:33 AM

20 mins: NZ 3 AUS 0

Mo'unga scores a pretty simple penalty to break the deadlock after 20 minutes.

08:30 AM

18 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Foley tries a kick down through the right, but it's rather ineffective and dribbles out of play.

Scoreless as we get towards the quarter-point in the game. Australia win the ball from the All Blacks' lineout.

08:28 AM

16 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The Wallabies are looking good with ball in hand. They survived being one man down and are pushing the All Blacks here.

Jordie Barrett drives the ball back towards the half way line from their scrum, 12 yards out from their try line.

08:24 AM

13 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Australia are driving for the line here... but the All Blacks win the penalty and can start a counter.

A bit of back and forth, up and back down the pitch. Barrett fires into touch at 22 in the end.

08:22 AM

12 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Australia win a penalty a few yards into the New Zealand half now.

Foley goes for touch on the left, with Holloway returning to the field.

08:21 AM

10 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Another penalty... All Blacks go for a lineout now.

Taylor with the throw. It's brought down, but this time the Wallabies win the penalty and can clear their lines.

Interesting change their from the All Blacks - they had a man advantage in the scrum but decided to go for the lineout... and it's not paid off.

08:19 AM

8 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The All Blacks drive the scrum, but they lose control. Smith does a good job at tidying up and it's another scrum. Australia are ticking down the clock for the return of Holloway in just three more minutes.

08:17 AM

6 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Savea's almost over the line, but it's just about kept up. Penalty advantage. We're going back to another five-yard scrum here...

08:16 AM

6 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The All Blacks have a scrum, 10 yards into their own half. Australia a man down so a big discrepancy in pack weight.

Savea and Smith offload nicely. They switch over to the left flank and Beauden Barrett dodges away from a couple of tackles before popping one over the top. The All Blacks win a scrum, five yards out.

08:12 AM

2 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

A very dangerous manoeuvre from Jed Holloway. He lifts his man and throws him head down onto the deck. A clear yellow there and he's off for 10.

08:08 AM

Kick off!

Foley gets us under way.

Australian players watch as the All Blacks perform a haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup rugby test match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand - Photosport

08:03 AM

Moment of silence

For Queen Elizabeth II before the national anthems.

And then the haka... only a few minutes to go now.

07:59 AM

Lineups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (captain).

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

07:58 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the clash between New Zealand and Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks won last week's match between the teams in Melbourne in contentious circumstances to retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th straight year and stay atop the Championship table.

But it was not without controversy.

The Wallabies were incensed that a win which might have allowed them to recover the Bledisloe Cup after two decades was snatched away from them by a rule seldom enforced in modern rugby.

Australia were in front 37-34 with a minute to play in the match when the All Blacks conceded a penalty from a fractured lineout drive. The Australian players celebrated and flyhalf Bernard Foley prepared to kick for touch to set up a lineout which could have been the last play of the match.

But French referee Mathieu Raynal felt Foley was taking too long to kick the ball, warned him and then called him for time wasting, awarding the All Blacks a scrum from which they scored the winning try.

Australia sought clarification of Raynal's ruling from World Rugby and head coach Dave Rennie claims the world body supported their view it was incorrect.

"We've decided to just take that on the chin and we're going to move on," Rennie said. "We sought a bit of clarity and we got that. It's not going to help us win on the weekend."

New Zealand hasn't lost a test at Eden Park in 28 years and hasn't lost to Australia at the Auckland stadium since 1986. But this has been a year of firsts: the All Blacks have sustained their first-ever test loss to Ireland in New Zealand, their first series at home to Ireland for the first time. They then lost to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time.

So the moment seems ripe for Australia to break their Eden Park jinx and they will be more determined to do so because of the circumstances of last weekend's loss.

AP