New Zealand v Australia live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship 2022

Harri Thomas
·7 min read
new zealand v australia live score rugby championship latest updates - Photosport
new zealand v australia live score rugby championship latest updates - Photosport

09:14 AM

Second half!

Begins. New Zealand kick.

09:03 AM

Half time: NZ 17 AUS 0

The All Blacks are two tries to zero, 17-0 up. Some ill-discipline in the Australian ranks has proven costly.

Australia have had a couple of decent attacks, but New Zeland shut the door and countered well from these. Some great carriers from the All Blacks' forwards.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett is tackled by Australia's Jake Gordon - Photosport
New Zealand's Jordie Barrett is tackled by Australia's Jake Gordon - Photosport

08:57 AM

37 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0 

Porecki comes back on the pitch, out the bin.

Neville wins the lineout for the Wallabies. Kick comes down around halfway and Clarke picks it out of the sky beautifully.

A lovely intercept from Foley to steal the ball away from the All Blacks' attack, Papali'i's pass picked off.

08:52 AM

34 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Australia keep searching for the elusive try... but the All Blacks manage to regroup and turnover and push the Wallabies right back to their 22. Beauden Barrett's kicking has been outstanding this evening. Impressive work from the hosts to push the visitors back as the pressure started to build.

08:48 AM

30 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Australia come again, driving onto the line, but the ref makes the call that it's been held up.

08:46 AM

28 mins: NZ 17 AUS 0

Koroibete puts down in the left corner! Was he too far across when he received the pass? The TMO shows that he was.

A neat move at the front, catching the All Blacks out, but Koroibete's foot was just out.

08:43 AM

27 mins: PENALTY TRY NZ 17 AUS 0       

Lineout from NZ on the right, Taylor throws. Whitelock takes it down and the All Blacks drive.

It's a penalty try! Incursion from Porecki who goes to the bin - in fairness it was the whole pack dragging the NZ maul down, but someone had to take the hit. Australia are in real trouble now.

08:41 AM

25 mins: NZ 10 AUS 0       

Ioane reels away up the pitch on the New Zealand counter. He probably had his moment to offload to his man on the right, but he instead hits traffic.

We've got a TMO decision now for potential foul play from Australia, it's cleared, now a check for offside. It's given. Advantage New Zealand.

08:37 AM

20 mins: TRY NZ 10 AUS 0     

All Blacks on the forward march here! They switch play to the left, and then back to the right, a really nice sequence of short balls.

Will Jordan gets on the outside right, puts his foot on the gas and pushes away from the diving tackle of Jordan Petaia to get over the line.

Mo'unga converts. The All Blacks strike twice.

08:33 AM

20 mins: NZ 3 AUS 0     

Mo'unga scores a pretty simple penalty to break the deadlock after 20 minutes.

08:30 AM

18 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0   

Foley tries a kick down through the right, but it's rather ineffective and dribbles out of play.

Scoreless as we get towards the quarter-point in the game. Australia win the ball from the All Blacks' lineout.

08:28 AM

16 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0   

The Wallabies are looking good with ball in hand. They survived being one man down and are pushing the All Blacks here.

Jordie Barrett drives the ball back towards the half way line from their scrum, 12 yards out from their try line.

08:24 AM

13 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0 

Australia are driving for the line here... but the All Blacks win the penalty and can start a counter.

A bit of back and forth, up and back down the pitch. Barrett fires into touch at 22 in the end.

08:22 AM

12 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0 

Australia win a penalty a few yards into the New Zealand half now.

Foley goes for touch on the left, with Holloway returning to the field.

08:21 AM

10 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Another penalty... All Blacks go for a lineout now.

Taylor with the throw. It's brought down, but this time the Wallabies win the penalty and can clear their lines.

Interesting change their from the All Blacks - they had a man advantage in the scrum but decided to go for the lineout... and it's not paid off.

08:19 AM

8 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The All Blacks drive the scrum, but they lose control. Smith does a good job at tidying up and it's another scrum. Australia are ticking down the clock for the return of Holloway in just three more minutes.

08:17 AM

6 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Savea's almost over the line, but it's just about kept up. Penalty advantage. We're going back to another five-yard scrum here...

08:16 AM

6 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The All Blacks have a scrum, 10 yards into their own half. Australia a man down so a big discrepancy in pack weight.

Savea and Smith offload nicely. They switch over to the left flank and Beauden Barrett dodges away from a couple of tackles before popping one over the top. The All Blacks win a scrum, five yards out.

08:12 AM

2 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

A very dangerous manoeuvre from Jed Holloway. He lifts his man and throws him head down onto the deck. A clear yellow there and he's off for 10.

08:08 AM

Kick off!

Foley gets us under way.

Australian players watch as the All Blacks perform a haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup rugby test match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand - Photosport
Australian players watch as the All Blacks perform a haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup rugby test match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand - Photosport

08:03 AM

Moment of silence

For Queen Elizabeth II before the national anthems.

And then the haka... only a few minutes to go now.

07:59 AM

Lineups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (captain).

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

07:58 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the clash between New Zealand and Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks won last week's match between the teams in Melbourne in contentious circumstances to retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th straight year and stay atop the Championship table.

But it was not without controversy.

The Wallabies were incensed that a win which might have allowed them to recover the Bledisloe Cup after two decades was snatched away from them by a rule seldom enforced in modern rugby.

Australia were in front 37-34 with a minute to play in the match when the All Blacks conceded a penalty from a fractured lineout drive. The Australian players celebrated and flyhalf Bernard Foley prepared to kick for touch to set up a lineout which could have been the last play of the match.

But French referee Mathieu Raynal felt Foley was taking too long to kick the ball, warned him and then called him for time wasting, awarding the All Blacks a scrum from which they scored the winning try.

Australia sought clarification of Raynal's ruling from World Rugby and head coach Dave Rennie claims the world body supported their view it was incorrect.

"We've decided to just take that on the chin and we're going to move on," Rennie said. "We sought a bit of clarity and we got that. It's not going to help us win on the weekend."

New Zealand hasn't lost a test at Eden Park in 28 years and hasn't lost to Australia at the Auckland stadium since 1986. But this has been a year of firsts: the All Blacks have sustained their first-ever test loss to Ireland in New Zealand, their first series at home to Ireland for the first time. They then lost to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time.

So the moment seems ripe for Australia to break their Eden Park jinx and they will be more determined to do so because of the circumstances of last weekend's loss.

AP

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

    Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has