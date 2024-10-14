New Zealand thumps Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semis and knocks out India

New Zealand's Eden Carson celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand reached its first Women's T20 World Cup semifinals in eight years after dismissing Pakistan for a record-low 56 on Monday.

Wrist spinner Amelia Kerr picked up 3-14 and New Zealand won by 54 runs in the last Group A clash.

New Zealand had to win to knock out India and join defending champion Australia in the semifinals. Pakistan had a slim chance but fell to the second lowest score in the T20 World Cup's 25-year history.

Opener Suzie Bates scored 28 off 29 balls to help New Zealand register 110-6. Then they fielded brilliantly to dismiss Pakistan in 11.4 overs. They were led by Kerr, off-spinner Eden Carson, who took two wickets, and two run outs.

The last Group B match between England and West Indies on Tuesday will determine the semifinal matchups. Both teams and South Africa are in contention.

New Zealand opted to bat and made a good start of 41 off 39 balls between Suzie Bates and Georgia Palmer (17).

Bates hit three fours in her 28 before she fell to left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who took 3-18.

Kerr fell for 9 but a 38-run partnership between skipper Sophie Devine (19) and Brooke Halliday (22) helped them put a challenging total against Pakistan's frail batting.

Opener Muneeba Ali scored 15 off 11 without any support from the top order. Skipper Fatima Sana returned to the lineup and top-scored with 21 but they were the only two batters to reach double digits.

New Zealand’s persistent attack reduced Pakistan to 28-5 in 5.4 overs. A second collapse saw Pakistan lose its last five wickets for four runs in 12 deliveries to exit the tournament.

The only lower total in tournament history was Bangladesh's 46 against the host West Indies in 2018. Pakistan's previous low was 60 against host England in 2009.

