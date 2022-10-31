New Zealand suspends bilateral human rights dialogue with Iran

Lucy Craymer
·1 min read
New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speak to the media following a bilateral meeting, in Wellington

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Monday it has suspended its official bilateral human rights dialogue with Iran, saying bilateral approaches were "no longer tenable" with basic human rights being denied in the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement the decision to suspend the dialogue sends a strong signal that bilateral approaches on human rights were not tenable with Iran denying basic human rights and violently suppressing protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate.

"Violence against women, girls or any other members of Iranian society to prevent their exercise of universal human rights is unacceptable and must end. This is clearly a difficult time for the people of Iran," Mahuta said.

New Zealand and Iran had established the dialogue in 2018 with the stated hope of advancing human rights issues and concerns. A first round of talks was held in 2021, with the next one scheduled to take place later in 2022.

New Zealand officials last week confirmed that two New Zealanders who had been detained in Iran for a number of months, had been released and were safe. The New Zealand government also last Wednesday updated its travel warnings for Iran and urged New Zealanders currently there to leave.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Latest Stories

  • Mahsa Amini: London protesters show support for ‘women’s revolution’ in Iran

    An organiser said: ‘This is a revolution, with women at its forefront, with men by their side, that will bring the Islamic regime to an end.’

  • Migrants set to share hotels with public as Channel crisis worsens

    Migrants are set to share hotels with the public under plans being considered by Suella Braverman to regain control of the Channel crisis.

  • Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

    In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. A stunned Seoul was just beginning on Monday to put together the huge scope of the crowd surge on Saturday night that killed at least 153, mostly people in their 20s and 30s, including foreign nationals. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it expected more deaths because there were more than 130 injured, many in serious condition.

  • China residents able to travel to Macau using e-visa from Nov 1

    China's immigration bureau said mainland residents will be able to travel to Macau from Nov. 1 using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, a move that could increase travel to the world's largest gambling hub. The bureau said it would "launch exit-entry management policies and measures to promote economic and social development" in Macau in a notice posted on the government's official WeChat account. But the easing of visa rules comes just as Macau's government itself has reinstated some tough COVID curbs after a handful of cases were detected there in recent days after no infections for more than three months.

  • Pressure mounts on Sunak to U-turn on climate summit snub

    The Prime Minister has faced criticism from Tory MPs over his decision to shun the Cop27 conference in Egypt.

  • Iran's Guards head: 'Today is last day of riots'

    STORY: The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streetsin a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.Speaking on Saturday, guards commander Hossein Salami spoke in some of the toughest terms used since the crisis began.“We will turn up at your door with these very same youth. We will not leave you alone. Know that we will take revenge.”Iranians have defied such warnings throughout the popular revolt, in which women have played a prominent role. The Revolutionary Guards, who report directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have not been deployed since demonstrations began last month. The widely feared force has a track record of crushing dissent.Iran's clerical leadership blames the crisis on its foreign enemies including Israel and the United States.Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran in the protests.There were more reports of fresh bloodshed on Saturday.The Intelligence Ministry and intelligence arm of the Revolutionary Guards have accused spy agencies from the U.S, Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia of orchestrating the unrest to destabilize the Islamic Republic.The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on Iran’s protests and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.

  • Zelenskyy says Russia's 'blackmailing the world with hunger' by suspending grain deal with Ukraine. Live updates.

    A chorus of international condemnation echoed over Russia's sudden decision to halt participation in a grain export deal with Ukraine. Live updates.

  • Security forces tear gas students defying Iran protest ultimatum

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests in Iran entered a more violent phase on Sunday as students, who defied an ultimatum by the Revolutionary Guards and a warning from the president, were met with tear gas and gunfire from security forces, social media videos showed. The confrontations at dozens of universities prompted the threat of a tougher crackdown in a seventh week of demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate. "Security is the red line of the Islamic Republic, and we will not allow the enemy to implement in any way its plans to undermine this valuable national asset," hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state media.

  • The Crown: Priest who performed last rites on Princess Diana criticises 'voyeuristic' show

    Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet has branded the show "crass and unnecessary" for deciding to depict the August 1997 tragedy.

  • Apple: Chinese workers flee Covid lockdown at iPhone factory

    Video shared online shows people jumping a fence to escape the plant, owned by Foxconn, in Zhengzhou.

  • Chrystia Freeland, Melanie Joly among signatories to letter on Iranian women's rights

    OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly are among the key signatories to an open letter decrying Iran's record on women's rights. The letter, published in Sunday's New York Times, condemns Iran's violent crackdown on recent protests and calls for the country to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Former prime minister Kim Campbell and human rights activist and author Nazanin Afshin-Jam are the other Canadians on

  • GOP Leader Pledges China Investigation If Republicans Win House

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans would set up a committee to investigate how Covid-19 spread from China and focus on military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control in Nov. 8 congressional elections, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEXPLAINER: How And Why Do Cro

  • Jake Paul earns latest boxing win after outlasting MMA legend Anderson Silva

    Anderson Silva, at age 47, put up a brilliant effort against a man who is 22 years his junior.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.