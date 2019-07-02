New Zealand squad: Liam Squire rules himself out of All Blacks selection as Steve Hansen names Rugby Championship side

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has named four uncapped players in his All Black squad for the opening two matches of the Rugby Championship, with flanker Liam Squire ruling himself out of selection.

The 39-man part includes Crusaders backs Sevu Reece and Braydon Ennor, as well as Chiefs back-row Luke Jacobson and Highlanders fly-half Josh Ioane, but it is the absence of the latter’s Highlanders teammate Squire that caught the eye during Tuesday’s squad unveiling.

The team statement confirmed that the 28-year-old had made himself unavailable as he does not feel ready to return to international rugby yet as he continues his return from a medial knee ligament injury.

Despite the decision potentially harming Squire’s chances of making the Rugby World Cup squad, Hansen praised his “brave” call for and gave his full support for the 23-cap back-row.

"Liam has made himself unavailable. He doesn't think he's ready to play international rugby yet which I think is a heck of a brave decision and a good decision for him to make," Hansen said.

"I think it's massive. We've got to appreciate the guy has made a really tough call. I would have picked him if he'd been available, but he's not, so it's like an injury, and you've just got to move on.

"Of course there's [an avenue back], there's an avenue for everybody to come back. There will be injuries. Last week we got two, and the same group is going round again and there's bound to be some more.

"We've got test matches to play, people will get injured, there will be opportunities. We've got to have everybody ready, because there will be opportunities even after we name the World Cup team."

Steve Hansen named his 39-man squad for the start of the Rugby Championship (Getty)

The four new faces are not too surprising given the form that Reece, Ennor, Jacobson and Ioane have shown in Super Rugby this season. Reece scored 15 tries so far this term to help the Crusaders reach this weekend’s final against the Jaguares, and Hansen added that “he just plays like he enjoys his rugby, doesn't he? He's a pocket rocket and I'm excited about working with him."

Ioane comes in for the injured Damian McKenzie who will miss the World Cup with a knee ligament injury, while Jacobson is a direct replacement for the absent Squire. However, there are changes elsewhere as Hurrican Asafo Aumua is named among the hookers instead of Nathan Harris, while Brad Weber is selected in place of Chiefs teammate Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Hansen also made it clear that he will name a smaller 34-man squad for the Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia next month, while the bulk of his final 31-man squad for the World Cup will not head on tour to Argentina for the 11 August encounter.

New Zealand Rugby Championship squad

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Jackson Nempop, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd.

Backs: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Josh Ioane, Richie Mo’unga, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Braydon Ennor, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith.