New Zealand is slowly reopening to travel, welcoming vaccinated Americans this summer

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The wait is almost over for tourists eager to visit New Zealand.

The country, which has had some of the strictest COVID-19 measures around the world, will begin slowly reopening to travel this month but U.S. tourists will have to wait until July, according to a newly announced five-step plan.

The first group of eligible travelers, allowed to enter Feb. 27, will be fully vaccinated people from Australia who meet existing border qualifications. Those include New Zealand citizens, Australians with a primary home in New Zealand, and partners and dependent children of New Zealand residents, among others.

The eligibility pool widens further in March and April but remains largely limited to people like skilled workers, international students and family members of New Zealand residents.

People take in the view at Picton Harbour in Picton, New Zealand, on July 14, 2020.

DO PEOPLE CARE?: The CDC warns US travelers to avoid more than 100 countries

SPRING BREAK 2022: What are the entry, masking requirements at popular beach destinations?

It's not until sometime in July that fully vaccinated visitors from the United States and other non-visa countries will be welcomed back. Travelers from all countries will be able to enter in October. Specific dates have not been announced.

What is known is fully vaccinated visitors will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and take two rapid antigen tests, which will be provided to them, several days apart.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Zealand travel: Vaccinated US tourists could visit this July

