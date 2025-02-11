New Zealand Rugby launches “legal action” against Ineos

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have launched “legal action” against Ineos over an alleged breach of contract after claiming the Petrochemical company “walked away” from a long-term sponsorship deal.

In 2021, Ineos – who gained full control over the football operation at Old Trafford after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to become a co-owner of Manchester United was ratified last February – agreed to become “performance partner of NZR” from 2022-2027, according to the BBC.

The report reveals the deal, “included Ineos branding on the back of playing shorts and on the front of training jerseys for the nation’s teams, including three-time World Cup winners the All Blacks and six-time women’s world champions the Black Ferns.”

However, in a public statement released on Tuesday, NZR stated Ratcliffe’s company had “failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship fee, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement”.

The statement added: “Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game. We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position.

“NZR is actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and global interest in the All Blacks and other teams in black remains high.”

Ineos’ Sporting Empire

Ineos boasts a “large sports portfolio” with Ratcliffe’s company possessing control over teams in football, cycling, sailing, and F1, as well as other sponsorship relationships, including with NZR.

This includes ownership of French side OGC Nice and Switzerland’s FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as being co-owners of Mercedes in F1 and Ineos Grenadiers in cycling.

Last month, Grenadiers revealed they were “searching for new partners to join Ineos” after alleging a lack of investment was hindering their ability to keep pace with the competition. John Allert, the Ineos Grenadiers CEO, revealed, “Ineos don’t want to spend more money.”

Similarly, Ractliffe’s company publicly confirmed they had “parted ways” with Sir Ben Ainslie – a four-time Olympic champion in sailing – after it could “not find agreement” with the Olympian in January, having “backed the Britannia America’s Cup sailing team since 2018.”

In response, Ainslie’s team stated they were “astounded” by Ineos’ plans for the future of the America’s Cup with the decision raising “significant legal and practical obstacles”, given the Petrochemical giant were planning to continue competing under the Britannia name.

Ineos’ Cost-Cutting Measures Continue

Ineos have initiated a series of unpopular cost-cutting measures at Old Trafford over the past twelve months with ticket prices raising at the same that funding has been withdrawn from other important areas of the club.

This approach has been met with widespread condemnation from the Red Devil fanbase with away fans angrily confronting Ratcliffe at Craven Cottage last month after United’s 1-0 win over Fulham. And these supporters are likely to be dismayed by yet another part of the Ineos Sport empire reacting furiously to the Petrochemical company’s latest penny pinching move.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos Sport Director and a key figure in United’s new executive structure, praised the relationship with NZR when the sponsorship deal was officially announced.

“The integration of the Ineos brand on this iconic kit symbolises our partnership to share best practice and collaborate on performance innovation,” the 60-year-old said. “I am looking forward to integrating the players and team at New Zealand Rugby into Ineos to support their ambitious performance goals and apply the knowledge and expertise found across all of our teams.”

However, three years down the line, Ineos are alleged to have completely reneged on this commitment.

The All-Blacks are the most famous and successful country in international rugby, offering a similar standing in their respective field to that of United in football.

For Ineos to have breached their relationship with a sporting powerhouse – in such a manner that leads NZR to launch “legal action” against the company – should be a deeply worrying development for United fans at a time when many are questioning Ratcliffe’s position as the club’s co-owner.

