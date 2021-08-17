New Zealand reports four new Covid cases on first morning of snap lockdown

Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

New Zealand has announced four new cases of Covid-19 overnight – including a nurse at Auckland hospital – in the country’s first community outbreak in months.

The country went into a snap level four lockdown – the highest level of restrictions – on Tuesday night, after detecting one case with no obvious links to the border. New Zealand has not had a level four lockdown in more than a year, and the case is the country’s first instance of Delta transmission in the community.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand on Wednesday morning, the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, confirmed that the original case was the Delta variant.

“I know that given Delta has not been in our community before, that will be news that people will find deeply concerning – but just I want to reassure people the best place we can be right now for that news and information is level four, and following all the level four rules,” she said. “These measures have worked before and they will work again.”

Ardern said all the new cases are all linked to the original case, a 58-year-old man. They include a workmate, and close household contacts of that co-worker. The man is believed to have been infectious since 12 August. Since then he has travelled from Auckland to Coromandel and back, stopping at a number of locations along the way.

One of the new cases is a nurse at Auckland hospital. Ardern said people who shared shifts with or worked with the man were now being tested and isolated: “They have protocols in place and they can move themselves into a form of internal lockdown.”

The prime minister will provide another update at 1pm.

Under level four, all New Zealanders other than essential workers are asked to stay home and shelter in place, leaving the house only for essentials such as food, medical supplies, medical care and socially distanced outdoor exercise. They are to remain within a “bubble” of immediate household members or dependants. The initial announcement of that lockdown was for three days nationwide, and for four to seven days for Auckland and Coromandel. It may be extended, depending on whether health officials can identify a source of the virus from the border, or how many additional cases are detected.

Officials have also advised New Zealanders to wear masks whenever they leave the house, and to scan QR codes into a contact-tracing app. Anyone with symptoms is advised to self-isolate and contact medical authorities about testing. The government has released a list of “locations of interest” online – anyone who has attended those locations at the stated times is advised to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.