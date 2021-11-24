New Zealand to reopen to double-jabbed holidaymakers next year

UK tourists among with other foreign visitors will be able to take a trip to New Zealand (PA Archive)

Double-jabbed holidaymakers will be welcomed back to New Zealand from next year.

UK tourists among with other foreign visitors will be able to take a trip to New Zealand from April 30 in the last phase of the reopening.

Holidaymakers will be fully vaccinated as well as being required to self-isolate for seven days and take a Covid test - at least for now.

The first steps will see fully vaccinated New Zealanders and visa holders from Australia allowed to return from January 16.

In a gradual reopening, New Zealanders from most other countries will be able to set foot in the South Pacific nation from February 13.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said: “A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed.

“This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system.”

It will mark the end of some of the world’s strictest Covid pandemic restrictions which have been in place since March last year.

New Zealand struggled against an outbreak of the Delta virus after having previously maintained a notoriously tough approach to the Covid pandemic.

"We acknowledge that it has been very tough. Families have been separated. People have found themselves having to shelter in places they did not expect to stay for prolonged periods of time," Hipkins said.

"We are acutely aware of the impact that these restrictions have had on individuals' lives and their livelihoods."

Earlier this week, New Zealand announced bars as well as restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from December 2.

About 69% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, including 84% of those aged 12 and over.

New Zealand has reported just 40 coronavirus deaths since the Covid pandemic swept the globe.

