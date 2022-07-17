New Zealand reacts with fury after All Blacks suffer first series defeat since 1994

Ian Foster.
Ian Foster.

Ireland handed the All Blacks back-to-back defeats on New Zealand soil, securing their first ever series win in the country.

Andy Farrell’s side outplayed the All Blacks in Wellington, piling pressure onto New Zealand head coach Ian Foster. His side have lost four of their past five matches, including three defeats against Ireland and one against France.

New Zealand are not accustomed to losing home series and had not done so since hosting France in 1994. Outside the NZ rugby headquarters, flags were literally flying at half mast.

Here is how the nation and the wider rugby world reacted to a devastating series loss.

In the New Zealand media

The front page of Sunday's NZ Herald described New Zealand as the 'All Lacks', adding that the side had been 'paddy whacked'.

The back page was similarly blunt:

Reaction from Gregor Paul of the same newspaper suggested that New Zealand were now in "red flag territory".

"Beyond doubt now is that the All Blacks are clearly in a rut. They can't string together 80-minute performances and they don't seem to be able to kick-start themselves into action until they are looking at something desperate on the scoreboard," Paul said.

"Ireland have played with the speed, vision and daring that the All Blacks used to, and currently want to, but simply don't have all the nuts and pieces to get it right."

Marc Hinton, writing for Stuff, was similarly despondent, adding that a coaching change has to come into consideration.

"It’s not just that the fear factor, or whatever it was they once held over their opponents, has gone. Truth be told it probably disappeared last November in the north.

"But so poor is this side performing, so lacking in answers are they when put under anything resembling pressure, something has to be done. What is it they say? The definition of insanity is repeating the same mistake over and over again.

"What are the answers? Well a coaching change must now be considered, at the very least. Ian Foster’s hold on his job must be tenuous at best. NZ Rugby’s board owe it to their people to dig deep on this."

In the New Zealand camp

Foster’s position is certainly under immense scrutiny with a poor autumn campaign backed up by series defeat. Scott Robertson, a perennial winner as head coach of the Crusaders, is the leading candidate to replace Foster if a drastic change is made just over a year away from the World Cup.

In a statement released by Mark Robinson, the New Zealand Rugby chief executive, the loss was branded "not acceptable".

"We all know there is a huge amount of work to do," Robinson said. "Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here. We will begin this work immediately."

Foster refused to discuss his future after the defeat while All Blacks captain Sam Cane credited Ireland and said they deserved to win.

“I just want to talk about the Test match,” Foster told reporters. “New Zealanders have probably got to realise that this was a very good Irish team.”

"We're gutted," said Cane. "We didn't put out the performance we wanted to but we can't take anything away from Ireland. They were too good tonight. Massive respect to Ireland, they've been class and they deserve their win tonight.”

Foster focused on what went wrong in defence. “For some reason we’re just not as calm,” he said. “In the defence area we’re getting a bit fidgety, there’s a few holes and Ireland aren’t a team you can let get behind because that is when they play an up-tempo game.”

In the Ireland camp

The Irish side were understandably delighted with their historic win. "This won’t be done again. This is the toughest thing to do in world rugby," said coach Farrell after the match. His captain, Johnny Sexton, said: "We had four million people at home, up for breakfast and probably having a couple of beers, we wanted to do them proud tonight and we certainly did that.

"We were playing against the best in the world, the very best, and to come down here and do that is very special."

"It hasn't quite sunk in," said New Zealand-born winger James Lowe. "A result like that, on the bounce, in New Zealand, who would have thought that?

"They're still the best in the world, we knew the storm was coming. We were able to get the job done, I can't put into words how I feel."

Flanker Peter O'Mahony, who delivered a standout performance, was among the players in tears at full-time.

"It's hard to put into words really. This has never been done before, it's something I never thought was possible as a young fella, but now the young fellas back home will know this can be done," O'Mahony said.

Josh Van Der Flier said it was an incredible feeling to win. "This was the goal coming out here. It looked ropey after the first week but I'm unbelievably proud of the group," Van Der Flier said. "It was great to finish off with a performance like that. It feels incredible."

What former All Blacks said

Former New Zealand captain Sean Fitzpatrick, speaking on Sky Sports, said he is unconvinced about the current coaching setup. “We were out-coached without question, so we need to decide what to do going forward.”

Sonny Bill Williams took a more positive stance, writing on Twitter: "To my All Blacks brothers, all good things must come to an end. This setback will only make us stronger.”

