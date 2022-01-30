New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview with Reuters in Wellington

(Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed in self-isolation on Sunday, as the country recorded 103 new COVID-19 infections and its tough border controls were highlighted by a pregnant journalist who said she was trapped in Afghanistan.

Ardern, in self-isolation https://www.reuters.com/world/new-zealand-pm-ardern-is-self-isolating-after-exposure-covid-positive-case-2022-01-29 until Tuesday, took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person. Results were expected later on Sunday or on Monday, her office said.

Journalist Charlotte Bellis said in an article in the New Zealand Herald that she could not return from Afghanistan, where she had been reporting, after Ardern's government rejected her application for an exemption to gain entry.

"When the Taliban offers you - a pregnant, unmarried woman - safe haven, you know your situation is messed up," Bellis wrote, saying she was trapped with her Belgian partner.

Her application was rejected because it was for travel outside the allowed 14 days after application, immigration and health officials told the newspaper. They were quoted as saying the case needed further explanation and that Bellis was "invited" to reapply within the 14-day window.

Chris Bunny, head of New Zealand's Managed Isolation and Quarantine, told the newspaper the department has not received confirmation that Bellis intended to bring her flights forward.

She said she chose travel dates outside the window due to a scarcity of flights out of Kabul and to "give us time to appeal if we were rejected".

The quarantine agency did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The government pushed back plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the end of February out of concern about a potential Omicron outbreak, as in neighbouring Australia.

A country of five million people, New Zealand has had 15,910 confirmed coronavirus cases and 52 deaths.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reference point: Barty replaces O'Neil as last Aussie winner

    It underlined an identity issue when one player’s name was incorrectly spelled on the scoreboards as the competitors warmed up for the 1978 Australian Open women’s singles final. An extra “l” was added to Chris O’Neil’s family name on the two manually operated scoreboards at Kooyong, the former home of the Australian Open, in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. Clearly, the innocent error didn’t unsettle the 21-year-old O’Neil, who beat American Betsy Nagelsen in straight sets on the grass court in her finest hour.

  • Rejected by New Zealand, reporter turns to Taliban for help

    A pregnant New Zealand journalist says she turned to the Taliban for help and is now stranded in Afghanistan after her home country has prevented her from returning due to a bottleneck of people in its coronavirus quarantine system. In a column published in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday, Charlotte Bellis said it was “brutally ironic” that she'd once questioned the Taliban about their treatment of women and she was now asking the same questions of her own government. “When the Taliban offers you — a pregnant, unmarried woman — safe haven, you know your situation is messed up,” Bellis wrote in her column.

  • Pregnant New Zealand journalist turns to Taliban for help after being denied entry to home country

    A pregnant New Zealand journalist has said she had to turn to the Taliban for help after being locked out of her home country due to its strict coronavirus rules. Charlotte Bellis, who worked for Al Jazeera, said it was "brutally ironic" that she had once questioned the Taliban about their treatment of women and girls and was now asking the same question of her own government. "When the Taliban offers you - a pregnant, unmarried woman - safe haven, you know your situation is messed up," she wrote in the New Zealand Herald.

  • Canada’s Anti-Vax Answer to Jan. 6 Is an Indefinite Blockade of Ottawa

    GettyOTTAWA—The downtown of Canada’s capital is indefinitely gridlocked, as thousands of vehicles have descended on the city to rage against COVID-19 restrictions. The protest—which some have warned could spiral into Canada’s own version of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol—was months in the making and culminated in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being whisked off to a secure location Saturday.Diesel fumes hang over the whole frigid city, and the honking of horns ran from sun-up to midn

  • Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine mandates

    Thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada's capital Ottawa on Saturday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of parliament. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak. "I'm not able to work no more because I can't cross the border," said Csava Vizi, a trucker from Windsor who noted he was the family's sole breadwinner.

  • Trudeau concerned trucker convoy converging on Parliament Hill could turn violent

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned about the potential for violence during this weekend's planned protest on Parliament Hill by truckers and others joining the crowd. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says the "freedom convoy" is no longer a protest against the federal vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and has morphed into a forum for a small minority of "very angry" people opposed to all public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, some o

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran