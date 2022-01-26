New Zealand player labels Nick Kyrgios an ‘absolute knob’ after losing doubles match to Australian pair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Kemp at Melbourne Park
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Michael Venus
    New Zealand tennis player
  • Thanasi Kokkinakis
    Thanasi Kokkinakis
    Australian tennis player
<span>Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images

Michael Venus says Kyrgios has the maturity of a 10-year-old which is why he’ll never fulfill his potential despite being an ‘unbelievable’ talent


Kiwi doubles player Michael Venus has unleashed on Australian Open spectators and Nick Kyrgios, labelling the Australian an immature “absolute knob” after losing in the quarter-finals to the “Special Ks”.

Venus and German Tim Pütz went down in three sets to Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday at Kia Arena, where a raucous crowd supported the all-Australian partnership who had hammed it up for the vocal fans.

Venus, 34, on Wednesday said the sledging from the crowd was at times intolerable and some spectators made comments about him and his family as he prepared to serve.

Related: Nadal survives five-setter as Shapovalov claims officials ‘100%’ favour top players

“It felt like a circus out there and not really a tennis match,” Venus told New Zealand television channel 1News.

“Between serves [they were] geeing the crowd up and getting them to cheer at times like that. I don’t think that’s really on.

“You know if it’s on the other foot, old mate [Kyrgios] would have flipped his lid. He already did get mad there by himself. It’s amazing, he can smash a ball out that hits a kid and just ’cause he gives them a racket afterwards people can say he’s such a good guy.”

The on-court tension between Venus and Kyrgios, in particular, was noticeable and both had words with each other and the umpire over perceived injustices. Kyrgios also mocked Venus’s at-times wayward ball toss.

Venus said on Wednesday that Kyrgios’s supporters messaged him on social media “an extreme amount” but there were also “a lot of messages from other people saying how embarrassed they were with the crowd’s behaviour and they’re sorry, it shouldn’t have been like that”.

“They’ll always be his supporters and he’ll always spin it in a way that helps him but at the end of the day, he’s just an absolute knob,” Venus said.

“On the maturity side, you see why he’s never fulfilled his potential and probably never will. His maturity level, it’s probably being generous to a 10-year-old, to say it’s at about that level.”

The New Zealander acknowledged Kyrigos was an “unbelievable tennis player” who had “amazing” on-court intelligence.

Kyrgios, who is ranked No 115 in the world, has not yet responded to the criticism.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will play Thursday’s semi-final against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Rod Laver Arena after the tournament director, Craig Tiley, announced they had been moved to centre court due to their popularity.

“We’re actually going to move the Special Ks from Kia Arena onto Rod Laver Arena,” Tiley told host broadcaster, the Nine Network, on Wednesday.

Related: Kyrgios and Kokkinakis revel in another wild showing of Special K double act

Tiley also said any spectator holding a ground pass would be able to access Rod Laver Arena to watch the pair and stay to see newly named Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott play his men’s quad singles final against Sam Schröder of the Netherlands. It will be the final match of Alcott’s career.

“We want to make Dylan’s match the most-watched wheelchair tennis match in the history of the game tomorrow afternoon,” Tiley said.

Crowd capacity, currently capped at 50% for the tournament, will be raised to 65% for the finals, the Victorian sport minister, Martin Pakula, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Breaking my self imposed Twitter hiatus (which I will return to – it’s blissful) to advise that the chief health officer has agreed to increase the ticketed capacity of the Australian Open to 65% for the remainder of the tournament,” he wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Video: Cup check! Watch Francis Ngannou blast a ‘Jackass Forever’ cast member in the groin

    Ever been hit by "a Ford Escort at top speed"? How about in the groin?

  • Who Will Replace Chris Cuomo? Even CNN Doesn’t Seem Sure (Yet)

    Let’s get after it: Even as CNN puts much of its energy into launching a new streaming-video hub, it’s also trying to figure out how to replace Chris Cuomo in its pivotal 9 p.m. time slot. Some staffers at the WarnerMedia network believe CNN has been holding the equivalent of on-air tryouts in recent weeks, […]

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Skier Valérie Grenier targets podium in Beijing after leading Canadian women in 2018

    Valérie Grenier doesn't hesitate when she's asked what her goal is at the Beijing Olympics. "I'm going for an Olympic medal. That's 100 per cent. That's the goal," said Grenier. The 25-year-old from Mt-Tremblant, Que., will once again represent Canada at a Winter Games after finishing sixth in the combined event at the Pyeongchang Olympics. It was the best result for any Canadian woman in alpine skiing at the 2018 Games and Grenier hopes to reach even greater heights this year, even though she w

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a

  • Sidney Crosby delivers supernatural, no-look nutmeg pass for absurd assist

    Penguins star Sidney Crosby delivered one of the finest passes you'll ever see on Tuesday night versus the Coyotes.