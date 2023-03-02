Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023
Company Announcement – No. 2 / 2023
Zealand convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on:
Wednesday, March 29 2023 at 3:00 pm (CEST)
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending electronically or in person (hybrid meeting).
The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically via the virtual portal hosted by Computershare A/S, and physically at the Company's registered address Sydmarken 11, DK-2860 Søborg.
Please find further information in the accompanying attachment.
Attachment