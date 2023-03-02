Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023

Reuters

The views come against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada hiking its key interest rate to a 15-year high in January to rein in inflation, with tighter monetary policies at home and abroad fueling economic turbulence and raising recession fears. Still, as economic uncertainty persists, banks are building provisions in case of delays or defaults in loan repayments by borrowers who have already been squeezed by high inflation since last year. "While central banks have successfully reigned in peak core inflation, strong services demand, labor shortages and reopening of China's economy still present a challenge to getting firm control within stated target ranges," RBC's Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.