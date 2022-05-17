Zealand Pharma

Company announcement – No. 21 / 2022



Zealand Pharma Announces Asset Purchase Agreement with MannKind Corporation for V-Go® Insulin Delivery Device

Deal includes $10 million USD upfront payment to Zealand and sales-based milestones

Certain inventory related to V-Go ® and employees also included under the terms of the deal

Agreement is part of Zealand’s refocused strategy to seek partners for commercial and late-stage assets while prioritizing research and development





Copenhagen, May 17, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) to sell the V-Go insulin delivery device for $10 million and additional sales-based milestones. Certain inventory and employees are also included under the terms of the agreement.

V-Go is a once-daily, wearable, insulin delivery device that helps provide blood sugar control for everyday lifestyles. Designed to be patient-friendly, V-Go is worn like a patch and eliminates the need for taking multiple daily shots.

“This transaction is an important step forward in executing on the strategic refocusing we outlined at the end of March, as we find partners for our commercial and late-stage assets and prioritize the research and development of innovative new peptide therapeutics,” said Adam Steensberg, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma. “We believe MannKind is the right partner to fully leverage the value of V-Go and ensure its continued availability for the patients and prescribers who need it.”

“MannKind is committed to bringing innovative solutions to the diabetes patient community to potentially ease daily disease management,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “Acquiring V-Go will help us to address an unmet need while strategically leveraging our infrastructure in the diabetes space and positioning MannKind’s endocrine business for additional growth.”

The acquisition of V-Go by MannKind is anticipated to close in May 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Today’s news does not impact Zealand Pharma’s Financial Guidance for 2022 as reiterated in the company’s Interim Report for the First Quarter 2022 announced on May 12, 2022.

